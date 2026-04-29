Chamomile Image by Manfred Richter from Pixabay

Referring to the “mechanism/proof” question:

“We don’t know how plants know to grow up against gravity, but we know that they do.”

We could have shifted the scientific dialogue, over six decades ago to “We don’t know the exact mechanism for how non-ionizing radiation causes non-thermal effects, but we know that it does.” Imagine where we could be now.

I remember in the early days of smart meter injuries that some patients were receiving calcium channel blockers from their health care providers. I knew nothing about them at the time. I constantly find new reasons to be concerned about EMF/RF. For example, an article like this from Nature.: Brain-penetrant calcium channel blockers are associated with a reduced incidence of neuropsychiatric disorders and its implications. (There is controversy regarding this protocol)

Why would a utility customer need a medication that is used to treat violent criminals? Does calcium in the wrong configuration outside cells contribute to (preventable) aggression?

A friend of a friend just buried her son Mason. He was devastated by the break-up and subsequent treatment from his former girlfriend and violently ended his own life. As a court case is likely, the intolerance/violence/hatred inherent in the email messages he received is being unearthed.

While tremendous focus is being placed on age-gating access to social media to protect youth (which serves the dual purpose of blanket citizen surveillance) what if a mechanism of violence is in the calcium channels, and the system of delivery is ubiquitous wireless devices and infrastructure itself?

How many consumers know that calcium channel blockers are used to treat the most violent patients? Or that wireless exposures are causing harm to the blood-brain barrier? Or the action of the ion-gated channels in the cell walls?

Aaron Pilarcik’s work with plants makes me want to trust science ( but maybe only biophysicists and not the physicists?)

Learning from Plants: a Sincere and Inspired Young Biophysicist, Aaron Pilarcik

I have listened several times now to the video posted by Environmental Health Trust in honor of Earth Day. The EHT post (no sharable link) noted:

Through its Wireless & Wildlife program, EHT has frequently led the way in championing peer-reviewed studies that established a connection between mobile phone base stations and damage to nearby trees and plants. (e.g. Waldmann-Selsam or Trung Tran). In its recent petition to the federal court regarding the FCC’s failure to update its 30-year-old safety guidelines, EHT provided ample evidence to the court showing the scientific research on the impact of electromagnetic and radiofrequency radiation on trees and plants. Page 55 of our attachments list offers a brief bibliography. Feel free to review the rest of our submission if you have the stomach for understanding the ongoing harms. The effect of EMFs on the natural world was also made starkly obvious during MIT researcher Aaron Pilarcik’s presentation at EHT’s Fourth Expert Forum on the Public Health and Environmental Impacts of Cellular Wireless Radiation Exposure held at Yale University. That event resulted in the publication of a special issue of Frontiers in Public Health, which featured a deeply researched piece on the interactions of flora and fauna with natural and manmade EMFs at the ecosystem level. We wanted to share his presentation with you exclusively here on Earth Day.

This is the link to both his slides and his talk.: Aaron Matthew Pilarcik · The Biological Effects of Man-made Electromagnetic Fields on Plant Health and Metabolism · SlidesLive The talk is slightly longer than 1/2 hour, with 40 slides

Aaron shared that plant growth is being studied at the International Space Station. Humbly giving credit and networking with other experts, he created research to study Wi-Fi and plant growth. He is attempted to photograph and videotape his findings. The video buffered a few times for me at places, but it is worth watching and spending time with a very sincere biophysicist demonstrating a relationship between the plant growth and the distance from the transmitter (exposure) And if you have a heart connection to plants, or even if you don’t, please enjoy the implications of calcium and communication indicated in the images.

Learning About Channelopathy from Bi-Polar Researcher Dr. William Walsh, with Dr. Courtney Snyder

I have written repeatedly about the implications for electromagnetic poisoning of the genetic research of Dr. William Walsh on bi-polar illness. Holistic adult and child psychologist Dr. Courtney Snyder has posted several times about his work and his nutrition protocols which seem to have overlap significantly with nutritional approaches to autism - which is a neurological condition.

In January of 2025, Dr. Courtney Snyder M.D. published: Breakthrough Theory of Bipolar Disorder Dr. William Walsh’s Comprehensive Theory (Explaining the Cause of Bipolar, the Reason For Switching From Mania to Depression & Treatment Implications) Shared at the Society of Neuroscience 18-minute audio and post

2021 Genome-Wide Association Study (GWAS) These studies compared the genomes of about 5,000 individuals with bipolar disorder and about 8,000 (controls/individuals without bipolar disorder). Over time, more and more “bipolar” genetic variants have been identified. By 2021, there were 64; however, there are expected to be hundreds. Of these 64 genetic variants, 49 are DNA repair genes and antioxidant genes that occur throughout the body (not just the brain). Just as it sounds, DNA repair genes make enzymes that repair DNA. Antioxidant genes make enzymes that support our protective antioxidant systems. Many of these genetic variants are also associated with cancer and other conditions impacted by DNA damage. This would suggest that those with bipolar disorder come into the world with a vulnerability in their ability to repair DNA damage (which translates to cell damage, tissue damage, and, in the case of the brain, neuronal damage. Numerous studies have found high levels of superoxide, hydroxyl, and ONNO (peroxynitrite) free radicals in those with bipolar disorder. {} But What About the Other 15 Genes? Genetic Weakness on Ion Channels The remaining identified genes are more specific to bipolar disorder and relate to ion channel genes. Ion channels exist on the neuronal membranes, allowing potassium, sodium, and calcium to move in and out of the nerve cell. This movement creates an electrical charge that travels down the cell, releasing a neurotransmitter into the space between that neuron and other neurons to communicate with the next cell(s). Onset Here again, an epigenetic event (toxic exposure, trauma, significant illness, etc.) leading to oxidative overload impacts the production of the proteins used in these channels, which affects the movement of ions in and out of the cell (more specifically causing flooding of potassium ions (K+) outside the cell) leading to hyperactivity of that nerve. This is why Dr. Walsh’s theory considers bipolar disorder a channelopathy.” - Dr. Courtney Snyder

What the historical narrative suggests is that something as mundane as a utility meter changeout is the epigenetic event destroying lives.

How many of these vulnerable genes are present in the population reporting symptoms of electrical poisoning?



Follow Dr Snyder here: Holistic Psychiatry | Courtney Snyder MD | Substack

See Also; In October of 2021, Courtney published “Nutrient Based Psychiatry - Dr. William Walsh - His Story & Discoveries”

Dr. William Walsh and the Walsh Research Institute which studied nutrient levels in blood, urine and hair samples of 30,000 individuals with psychiatric conditions such as depression, anxiety, ADHD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, autism and dementia. Through this research, they found "only six or seven nutrients (either by way of deficiency or overload) have a dramatic impact on mental health," and that by correcting these imbalances using nutrient protocols, that most individuals’ symptoms improved.

Follow Dr. Snyder at Holistic Psychiatry here.

In my experience, those reporting EMR-S or EHS who are fortunate to find their way to nutritional guidance with EMF-literate practitioners have some relief. In fact, the wave of electrical poisoning injuries has brought many of these issues into prominence, including methylation, with significant cross-over in the autism community.

But that does not absolve the role of the unnatural EMF exposures which, along with harm to the blood-brain barrier, are linked with damage to the gut and microbiome. Had there been less attention to denial of wireless and electromagnetic poisoning, the genomes of 5,000 individuals with electromagnetic poisoning could have already been examined.

Environmental expert Dr. Beatice Golomb surveyed a much smaller patient population and listened to what they said. When she asked what had changed, relative to their environment, when they became sick, the most cited variable was the installation of the “smart” meter.

Most Recent Post for Dr Snyder: How Nutrients Impact Neurotransmitters & Walsh Data Mental Health Conditions With Strong Associations With Specific Nutrient Imbalances

Why One Diagnosis Isn’t Always Associated With One Imbalance

What would these numbers have looked like in the cohort of those reporting electromagnetic poisoning?

How many of all of these patients would improve it the dynamic between their light environment and exposure to EMF/RF were addressed?

Are we looking at a population that is revealing an underlying cause for what usually translates into a preventable, symptom-based diagnosis of a mental illness?



The work that Dr. Walsh has conducted regarding different underlying nutritional issues can also explain why different individuals may experience different symptoms as the direct result of the installation of a cell tower or a smart meter.

We have the intellectual capability to hold the complexity that differing constitutions have different vulnerabilities and to not reject reports of harm due to diversity.

Learning from Those Injured: “Real People Talk about a Real Condition” Visit the website for the EMR Syndrome Alliance

EMR Syndrome (ElectroMagnetic Radiation Syndrome 1 ) is a medical condition, 2-43 linked to exposure to man-made, artificial electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Sources of man-made EMR include cell towers, 29,30 building antennas, cell phones, tablets, computers, smart meters (to record electrical, gas and water usage), 31-43 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LED and smart lighting, 45 smart appliances, wireless baby monitors, wearables, and implanted medical devices. 46,47

Learning from All of Nature

We both like carrots, baby goat in training for Baby Goat Yoga



For a few years, I treasured my job at a local bio-dynamic farm, with chickens, goats, turkeys, guinea hens, dogs, a donkey, and the barn cats. The farmer produced her own organic soap, teas, and herbal products. I helped create and care for her 40-bed garden plot where we grew medicinal herbs and flowers. We used 3 guides:

The Stella Natura biodynamic gardening calendar from the Waldorf community, now sold via the Spikenard Farm Honeybee Sanctuary. We attempted to plant roots, flowers, leaves or fruits based on the moon phase and sign.

The book Moon Time, the Art of Harmony with Nature and Lunar Cycles by Johanna Paungger-Poppe & Thomas Poppe Johanna says,

"In the early 1980s people began asking me to pass on knowledge that had been with me since early childhood. I owe this wisdom to my grandfather who taught me that through intuition, observation, and experience, we can all live in harmony with nature. This wisdom can provide as much help for us today as it did in my childhood, offering a tool to help us take charge of our lives and assume responsibility for it in all its facets and colors. Used carefully, wisely, and with respect, this knowledge will help you discover a new, friendlier world. I share this knowledge with the hope that it will be used to improve all of our lives."

The spirit of the chamomile. We grew chamomile from, seed, planted according to the rules for flowers. But we got behind schedule with weather and other tasks. My farmer boss asked me to transplant some chamomile, on a day that broke all the rules. I watched the dramatic difference between the two plantings all summer. In the end, they seemingly caught up. But is there a difference in the medicinal quality of the stressed plants, or their progeny? I also had another experience of attempting to muck the barn for 27 goats on a full moon in Pisces. Never Again. When subservient workers took over jobs and time was commoditized as if it is a static variable, the direct line of wisdom was severed, and it is the task of these generations to bring it back. Time is energy. (These kinds of hands-on experiments by Aaron could fill the minds of a new generation of children.)

Questioning Precision Ag

As I cared for the chamomile, “precision agriculture” has been becoming the rage, with wireless sensors in the fields transmitting data to satellites to reach the farmer’s computer to tell him about the hydration level of the soil. This is being promoted as water conservation and progress.

A few unrelated emerging issues:

John Deere Agrees To Pay Farmers $99m To Settle Class Action Repair Suit The company will give farmers access to tools to repair their machinery for 10 years as part of the deal. A settlement with states and the federal government is still outstanding.

Space Weather News for Dec. 9, 2024 GEOMAGNETIC STORMS ARE DRIVING FARMERS CRAZY: Geomagnetic storms are affecting a segment of the population not usually associated with space weather: Farmers. At least three times in 2024, tractors and harvesters veered off course or stopped working altogether when CMEs struck Earth. Hear from the farmers themselves on today's edition of Spaceweather.com .



Would we believe in the technocratic vision of farming, if we reclaimed the living literacy of our ancestors? Would we be installing infrastructure that cannot withstand an EMP or solar storm? Do we need to install wireless infrastructure to tell us how much energy our homes are using on our phones, devoid of data about adverse health and environmental impacts?

Animals were at one time bred according to a working knowledge of time as energy instead of as a commodity pursued devoid of the ancient wisdom.



Much of the economy runs on instinct-injured decisions, including creating the demand for pesticides and fungicide vis inauspicious timing (such as technocratic mandatory odd-even day watering schedules, when we could water in alignment with biodynamic principles)

This increased rate of cognitive errors via unhinged tech can be changed.

From Greece: Panagopoulos DJ*, Karabarbounis A, Yakymenko I, Chrousos GP. * Laboratory of Health Physics, Radiobiology and Cytogenetics, Institute of Nuclear and Radiological Sciences and Technology, Energy and Safety, NationalCenter for Scientific Research ‘Demokritos’, Patr. Grigoriou E’ and 27 Neapoleos Street, Agia Paraskevi, 15310 Athens.

1. Biophysical effect of polarized/coherent EMFs on voltage gated ion channels (VGIC)

Panagopoulos had already proposed the mechanism of forced ion oscillation in 2000, which has been refined several times in the meantime by new publications. The basic idea is to calculate the forces needed to activate the voltage sensor of a VGIC. The typical membrane potentials present here are known from (neuro-)biology, which are created by different ion concentrations on both sides of a cell membrane. Various other researchers have tried to calculate the forces of an anthropogenic EMF at the VGIC, either assuming that ions or water molecules in the channel are excited to vibrate. Panagopoulos proposes a different dynamic, namely that ions in the immediate vicinity of the (external) voltage sensor of the channel are stimulated to “resonate” by an external EMF and calculates the force and EMF characteristics that should be sufficient to activate a VGIC. The mechanism is based on molecular and physical data, taking into account the forces exerted by an applied polarized oscillating EMF on mobile ions in the vicinity of the voltage sensors of the VGICs. The oscillating field forces the moving ions to oscillate on parallel planes and in phase with the EMF. Most cation channels (including Ca2+, K+, Na+ and H+) in the membranes of all animal cells are voltage-controlled. These ion channels alternate between open and closed states, which is known as “gating”. Polarized/coherent EMFs in the low-frequency ELF band, even at very low field strengths, cause irregular gating of electrosensitive ion channels or VGICs through forced ion oscillation, leading to a disturbance of the electrochemical balance of the cell. This mechanism explains the biological effects of the vast majority of human-induced (polarized and coherent) EMFs – since all technically used RF EMFs are pulsed and/or modulated in the ELF band, or at least have ELF components in their signal.

“Taking” From Nature vs. Working WITH and not against the Frequencies of Light

On April 28, industry commentator Doug Dawson published Technology Shorts April 2026 | POTs and PANs. One item was:

Dirt-Powered Fuel Cells . A team at Northwestern University has developed a device that can generate electricity by harvesting the power created by microbes that naturally reside in the soil and naturally break down organic matter. The fuel cell is about the size of a paperback book. The device has a disc-shaped anode that is buried in the soil with a second anode poking out near the surface. The device is large enough to tap the natural moisture in the soil at the bottom of the device. In testing, the device works across various soil conditions. The devices tested so far are creating 68 times more power than needed to operate the fuel cell, meaning there is a lot of power available to power other devices like agricultural sensors. The beauty of the technology is that it should work for many years without any need to replace batteries or other components like is needed for other power sources that could be used for similar applications. A fuel cell should work as long as there is enough carbon and moisture to fuel the natural microbes there.



See also today: Space Weather News for April 28, 2026

Free Space Weather Newsletter



A GIANT UNCONTROLLED EXPERIMENT IN ATMOSPHERIC CHEMISTRY: It's only April, but satellite re-entries this year have already added more than 5 metric tons of aluminum oxide to Earth's upper atmosphere. SpaceX is the primary contributor, but their competitors are catching up in this unprecedented planetary-scale chemistry experiment. Full story @ Spaceweather.com .

ANTARCTIC TONGUES OF IONIZATION: “Tongues of ionization” sound like alien anatomy, but they come from Earth. They’re plasma rivers in our planet’s ionosphere. During the great geomagnetic storm of May 2024, a dense tongue swept over Antarctica, scrambling GPS with position errors as large as 28 meters. The remarkable event is described in a new paper just published in the research journal Space Weather. Free: Space Weather Newsletter A GIANT ATMOSPHERIC CHEMISTRY EXPERIMENT: Every 16 hours, a Starlink satellite falls out of the sky. It’s part of the SpaceX business model: Old obsolete satellites re-enter to make way for newer models. This may sound like a good way to keep Earth orbit from becoming too cluttered, but it comes with a cost. Every Starlink that burns up dumps about 30 kg of aluminum oxide into the upper atmosphere. That aluminum is not supposed to be there.

Let’s look a little more critically at agricultural sensors talking to satellites, and check in with the plants? The natural electromagnetic ecosystem is already eloquently occupied. How did we forget? Thank you for reading along.

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