Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

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LONG In The TRUTH's avatar
LONG In The TRUTH
7h

.....Patricia, once I've gotten your email address I can send you some VERY interesting search return summaries that are DIRECTLY related TO such concerns.....

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