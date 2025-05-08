Over 82,000 views: Jimmy Kimmel just dove into the 5G Rabbit Hole. “5G stands for 5 Guys Burger Chain.” And, smart meters and hippies? (The need for a sense of humor.)

I was struggling to keep my head above water in the last 2 weeks, in part because I spent a fair amount of time on the FCC’s website, reading about the range of topics that many industry interests were focused on for 2 recent proceedings.

Advocacy regarding calls from incarcerated individuals and robocalls. while not without merit. is not at the top of my list. CTIA wanting to override NEPA) environmental preservation) and NHPA (historic preservation) is alarming but not surprising.

(NOTE: Reply comments to FCC's public notice of the CTIA Petition to virtually eliminate NEPA review are due May 15, 2025.) See: CTIA Requests FCC 'update' (obliterate?) Rules re: National Environmental Policy Act and National Historic Protection Act

I can’t spend too much time digesting the information coming from industry without dropping below the surface, and I try not to take you with me.

I am grateful for others, including an Ohio activist, who keeps tabs on other sources.

I do think that it is important to look for the messages that the mainstream is receiving, from a variety of sources.

I want to share 3 examples of recent encounters, for those with the intestinal fortitude. (A sense of humor may help).

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel: “The Truth About 5G”

In my experience, the Democrats have been very successful at cleverly weaponizing humor while reinforcing the (artificial) link between those concerned with vaccine concerns and those concerned about 5G.

Those possessing media literacy know that this is not the case. There are individuals concerned about 5G on both sides of the vaccine divide. There are individuals opposed to vaccines who have no issues with 5G.

5G: The Rabbit Hole with Jimmy Kimmel: The Truth About 5G 6 MINUTE VIDEO: The Rabbit Hole with Jimmy Kimmel: The Truth About 5G 6 3/4 minutes 82,446 views May 7, 2025 (left leaning for international readers) Jimmy Kimmel dives down The Rabbit Hole to expose the half dozen chaos agents behind 5G. We all know 5G is deadly, but no one has ever bothered to ask: Where does 5G come from and who’s behind it? Until now.

(Note that at about 1:20 he claims that the EPA started measuring radiation safety limits in 1987)

In the comment section many of his fans are complimenting his writers….but it might be more important to follow the money concerning product placements?

(In my opinion, the not-so-subtle arrogance from the political Left is one factor that broke the party.)

I hope that we, as a movement, can respond with some over the top educational humor (In my opinion, Floris Freshman’s work is one example:)

Smart Meter Data:

National Grid is currently upgrading the utility grid and rolling out smart meters in Massachusetts. A colleague had asked about whether or not National Grid was selling consumer data. Another colleague forwarded an August 2024 post from a popular industry Substack VOLTS published by David Roberts: Free the smart-meter data! A conversation with Michael Murray of Mission:data. (left leaning for international readers)

It’s so interesting to be portrayed with the word violent.

National Grid Smart Meter Not Fact-Based Propaganda Masquerading as Customer Outreach/Education

In Massachusetts, National Grid is telling its customers:

New smart meters are coming soon. Your new smart meter will provide: More customer control, more ways to save, continuous, secure access to your energy data means more insight into how and when you use energy—which could help you lower your bill.

Faster, near real-time energy readings, available within minutes, through your My Account portal.

Faster response, enhanced outage monitoring and storm response.

Are smart meters widely used? Yes. As mentioned above, they've been in U.S. households for nearly 20 years. In fact, according to the US Energy Information Administration, nearly half of all American homes have a smart meter. More than half of all Canadian utility customers (6.2 million households) also have smart meter technology. Overseas, there are more than 32.4 million smart meters operating in Great Britain in homes and small businesses. 27 EU countries including Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Spain, Norway, Luxembourg, Latvia, Italy, France, Malta, Slovenia and the Netherlands have reached 80% deployment of smart meters.

Are the RF signals emitted by my smart meter safe? The RF emitted by smart meters is well below the limits set by Federal Communications Commission, and is only a fraction of the levels produced by other everyday devices like cell phones, baby monitors, and microwave ovens. In fact, to get a dose equivalent to, you would need to be exposed to the RF from a smart meter for 375 years. With over 25,000 articles published on the topic over the last 30 years, scientific knowledge about the effects of RF is now more extensive than for most chemicals. No credible evidence shows any threat to human health from RF emissions at or below RF exposure limits developed by the FCC.

How does a smart meter’s RF exposure compare to other household devices? RF exposure from a smart meter is far less and more infrequent than other common household devices. Plus, a smart meter usually broadcasts its signal for less than 60 seconds and typically less than a total of 15 minutes per day.

Klaus Bender wrote: Summary In this article, we defined the concept of the smart grid and the benefits to society. We also highlighted the importance of radio networks to the successful deployment of the smart grid. We discuss the important concepts of RF energy and the impact on humans. Specifically, there is no demonstrated long term impact of low level non‐ionizing energy on humans. Ionizing energy, beginning with the ultraviolet component of sunlight, has been demonstrated to have long term impact, but the frequencies citing in this report are hundreds of orders of magnitude below that of sunlight. Therefore, this shows that the often quoted sources in the media expressing concern about the RF safety from smart meters are shown to be based on faulty logic, or faulty “facts” and misrepresentations. We show that a specific analysis of the component used in this smart grid deployment are significantly below general population MPE and note, again, that FCC limits for MPE of general population are already at least 50 times lower than levels that can cause tissue heating. An examination of a majority of smart meters being deployed today will show these devices use low power levels associated with unlicensed devices, on the equivalent magnitude as the devices that provide WiFi connectivity in the home. Millions of laptop computers are used in homes every day that transmit at levels similar to the smart meter and the transmitters from these devices are always “on”. Some utilities are deploying meter reading systems that use commercial wireless providers to gather data. These meters have the same radio components as cell phones, the same phone consumers raise to their head every day. So when confronted with complaints that say smart meters cause a variety of health effects, ask the complainant to produce the science to support the claim. The conversation should end shortly thereafter.

Note in fine print: When can I see my usage data in My Account? Typically it can take a few days for the smart meter to connect to the network. Once registered, you should see your usage data in your My Account portal. In some instances, it could take up to 30 days to see your data as the meter registers and as we continue to build out the network in your service area.

There are so many issues with National Grid’s presentation of facts

During the pandemic, those concerned about 5G were widely portrayed in the media as “low intelligence, violent, right-leaning arsonists under the influence of Russia who are a threat to national security and the U.S. quest for full spectrum dominance.”

Is being portrayed as a hippie for questioning smart meters an improvement?

Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt

I keep returning to an interview with Dr. Deitrich Klinghardt, from early in the smart meter deployment days. Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt - Smart Meters & EMR - The Health Crisis Of Our Time. He explains that especially American men do not have much education in physics, and are not understanding the harm being inflicted by smart meters and RFR. (44 minutes) (Tune in at about 15 minutes) (It’s not just men)

Americans Need Much More Training in Media Literacy

National Grid’s sentence “No credible evidence shows any threat to human health from RF emissions at or below RF exposure limits developed by the FCC ” is corrupt.

“to get a dose equivalent to, you would need to be exposed to the RF from a smart meter for 375 years.” came from a tobacco scientist.

“With over 25,000 articles published on the topic over the last 30 years, scientific knowledge about the effects of RF is now more extensive than for most chemicals” is intentionally misleading.

Epidemiologist Dr. Sam Milham

As Sam Milham noted, Dr. Samuel Milham: “Smart meters are a public health hazard.” Posted on April 9, 2017 by SkyVision Solutions by K.T. Weaver, SkyVision Solutions

As part of direct testimony [1] filed in an electric utility rate case in Arizona, Samuel Milham, M.D., M.P.H. stated:

“It is my professional opinion that smart meters are a public health hazard.”

Dr. Milham (physician-epidemiologist) is the author of Dirty Electricity as well as over 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications. Dr. Milham’s assertion is that adverse health effects can be caused by the “electrical pollution (dirty electricity) generated by the smart meter SMPS [switching mode power supply].”

Most people assume that when adverse health complaints are reported due to “smart” meters that the likely cause would be the intentional wireless RF emissions transmitted through air from the smart meter back to the utility. These reported health effects are certainly plausible based upon the evidence already presented at this website [2][3]. However, there are additional possible sources of electromagnetic field (EMF) exposure associated with smart meters, e.g., dirty electricity (DE).

As explained by Dr. Milham [1]:

“Dirty electricity” or “dirty power” are terms coined by the electric utilities to describe the electrical pollution consisting of high frequency voltage transients and harmonics riding along on the 50 or 60 Hz wave form and contaminating the electricity delivered to users. … The APS “smart” meters are electronic devices which replaced the old electromechanical analog meters used to measure electric power consumption for billing purposes. The smart meters have circuitry to measure power consumption and a microwave transmitter to send this information to the utility. The health effects of microwave exposures are well known. All transmitters, including the microwave transmitters in smart meters, operate on direct current (DC). The APS smart meters contain a switching mode power supply (SMPS) which changes the utility 60 Hz alternating current to DC. … Because it is at the front end of a building’s wiring, the dirty electricity from the smart meter’s SMPS has a gateway into that building’s wiring, and also into the earth via the house ground. The house wiring acts as an antenna and the fields capacitively couple to the body through the air within 6 to 8 feet of the house wiring or extension cords plugged into the outlets. … I believe that our evolutionary balance, developed over the millennia, has been severely disturbed and disrupted by man-made EMFs. I believe that man-made EMFs, especially dirty electricity, are chronic stressors and are responsible for many of the disease patterns of electrified populations. … It is my professional opinion that smart meters are a public health hazard.

The electric utility rate case referenced earlier in Arizona also contains testimony [4] submitted by a professional engineer to stipulate that “the Smart Meter causes a significant amount of noise on the 60 Hz signal.” [4] Some of this electrical noise is due to the SMPS contained in the smart meter, but it is also due to radiofrequency transmissions being conducted along house wiring and re-radiated into the home [5][6].

Where did the term “Conspiracy Theory” originate?

In Feb. 2021, I wrote an article for Natural Blaze: Timepeace: Political Narratives and “Urgent” Decision-Making — Covid, Climate, Censorship, and Domestic Terror (Part 6) in a series about the hatchet job that was done on 5G opponents during covid.

How have certain assumptions about EMF/RF/5G precaution been programmed into the minds of the public?

How was the idea that 5G opponents believe “5G waves spread covid-19” and, therefore, set fire to infrastructure promoted? Who benefits? Are 5G-concerned groups and individuals arsonists and conspiracy theorists?

According to Sally Painter writing for TopSecretWriters.com,

The term conspiracy theory brings to mind all kinds of connotations that range from outlandish to crazy. These associations with the phrase were intentional and exactly what the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) intended. According to Zero Hedge, the term Conspiracy Theory was created by the CIA in 1967 as a way to discredit anyone who dared to challenge their official version of the truth.

SOURCE: https://www.topsecretwriters.com/2018/02/cia-invented-term-conspiracy-theory-discredit/

It seems that the Conspiracy Theory CIA brainchild was first revealed in a 1976 dispatch. This communication was marked “Psych” and “CS”. The psych abbreviation referred to psychological operations or what is better known in the modern world as disinformation. The CS was the abbreviation used for their Clandestine Services unit. [4]

SOURCE: htps://www.topsecretwriters.com/2018/02/cia-invented-term-conspiracy-theory-discredit/

(Note: Top Secret Writers is currently offline)

There are many good people beginning to connect more of the dots

In February of 2024, in the presentation “The Phone-Based Childhood, EdTech & What To Do About It — Sophie Windsor, Hugh Grant, Jonathan Haidt, UK actress Sophie Windsor mentioned that screen devices in schools are spewing radio frequencies.

Moms Against America, while championing better food, also recently published a tribute to the late Arthur Firstenberg

When the mothers addressing the risks of a smartphone-based childhood also begin looking more closely at the RF being emitted from a dumb phone, the balance of the world will shift.

A Mother’s Day prayer.

Catherine Austin Fitts

A colleague recently sent a video of an interview with Catherine Austin Fitts and Tucker Carlson. (right leaning for international readers) I have not watched it yet, but FYI: 1 hour 50 minutes

29:48 The Banker’s Plan to Conquer Space 32:27 Are We Approaching an Extinction Event? 35:57 Secret Underground Bases All Across the US 44:49 The Government’s Secret Energy Sources