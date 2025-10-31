from the longer post:

The Disruption of the Field



Electromagnetic fields (EMFs) are quite literally everywhere now. They are emitted by phones, routers, satellites, bluetooth devices, 5G towers, and smart meters.



Some believe that these artificial frequencies are not inherently evil, but they are unnatural in intensity, pulsation, and modulation, and the human nervous system has not evolved to interpret their language.

The result is static within the field. A slow, catastrophic distortion that ripples through the molecular and metaphysical layers of our being.

The Bioenergetic Mechanisms



On a physical level, EMFs:

Over time, this biochemical chaos translates into subtle and increasingly profound energetic dissonance.



The aura becomes fragmented. The chakric flow erratic. The once-fluid exchange between your field and the Earth begins to fray.

My comment: I am uncertain if humans can “ensoul” addictive technology that so significantly disrupts our relationship with the choreography of the cosmic current, but want to support the ongoing rediscovery of energy literacy that promotes the recovery of spirit.

What Haunts Me This Halloween

(for entertainment purposes only: I am not a licensed health care provider)

While posting this week about efforts to protect the Radio Free Quiet Zone in West Virginia, I rewatched the documentary film that was made in 2017 by Russian TV, (52 minutes) with familiar faces including David Carpenter, B Blake Levitt, Cece Doucette, Pam Steinberg of Worcester, Jonathan Mirin, Godelieve and Ezekial, Jennifer Wood, Ida Pardo, myself, and a number of the refugees who now live in the radio-free zone of West Virginia.

In the film images of feet appear a number of times, - Jennifer Wood stepping in water, Ezekial playing the ukelele.

Early on the film, Sue Howard describes the burning sensations she feels when exposed to a toxic environment of electrical pollution.

The image of her foot may imply injury/assault at the end point to the Stomach Meridian of oriental medicine, with the purple of the 3rd and 4th toe possibly also showing stress on the Gall Bladder meridian.

The big toe holds the endpoints to the Liver and the Spleen meridians and is not straight or balanced.

To me, one metaphor is that it is as if we are pouring the wrong kind of gas into the vehicle, but that it actually changes the function and the form of the vehicle, for the worse.

What scares me this Halloween is that we are still so significantly impacted by the ancestral trauma of the witch trials that it translates into the New York Times publishing an article this week still quoting William Broad telling us that

“Man-made sources of ionizing radiation include the X-ray machines and CT scans of mainstream health care as well as nuclear reactors and weapons. The atomic bombings of Japan in World War II led to fatal cancers that killed thousands of people. The weak type of radiation, known as nonionizing, arises from such everyday things as radio transmissions. In the case of cellphones, its powers of penetration are so insubstantial that human skin can block the waves.”

as if all skin in homogenous…and not recognizing the differing electromagnetic properties of the energy anatomy that ensouls the body in its relationship with the cosmos.

In fact, the energetic injuries caused by polluted power and energy play out against the individuals energetic constitution, and we can “see” it - that one person has blood sugar issues, while another has headaches, caused by the same stressor. We have the intellectual capacity to be able to understand this, we need the will.

That the New York Times is still publishing this kind of claim, by an author who wrote a book about the science of yoga and knew nothing about the Eastern philosophies, activates the energy pathway in me that carries the protective response of indigestibility - the penetrating flow of the Radiant Circuits, also known as the Strange flows.

We have the wrong experts in the driver’s seat.

What scares me also is this kind of headline from Broadband Breakfast: West Virginia Lawmaker Proposes Empowering State Broadband Offices on Poles and the potential of lobbyists’ and industry actions taking place behind the scenes, but in plain sight.

About Microwave Hearing

During the presentation that Ken Gartner and Cece Doucette did this week about smart meters, the issue of tinnitus was raised several times, including during the Q and A.

Tinnitus is noise from an unknown source, microwave hearing is not. Ringing in ears is not just ringing it ears, its compressing and rattling the brain.

I revisited the interview that Keith Cutter conducted with Christopher Plothe last year, and the article covers the noise/static issue very comprehensively.

See EMF Wisdom Keith Cutter’s October 2024 article and interview with Christof here: Why is WiFi so Uniquely Harmful? RF exposure, pulse-modulated multipliers, 10Hz ELF brain disruption, and WiFi memory effect in body tissues.

The 52 -minute video is here:

Thanks for being here, and heeding the warning signs. It fuels hope, and every little bit helps.