Transport Canada has an official government survey on headlights.

A petition to ban blinding headlights in the U.S. was started over 3 years ago! Regardless, nothing has been done to rectify the problem of headlight glare. So should anyone really be surprised by the results from a recent AAA survey?

A survey by AAA says headlight annoyances are getting worse, but there’s no easy, one-shot solution.

A new AAA survey, polling over 1,000 adults across the country, has found that six in ten American drivers say headlight glare is a genuine problem after dark. More striking is what those affected drivers said about the trajectory of the issue. Three in four believe the problem has gotten ...

The survey found that 92 percent of drivers who notice glare say oncoming headlights are the main problem, while about one-third also report being bothered by lights reflecting in their mirrors.

A new survey from the American Automobile Association (AAA) reveals a growing concern among drivers: headlight glare. According to the report, 60 percent of drivers say glare is a problem after dark, and 73 percent of those who experience it say the problem has intensified over the past decade. The findings are renewing concerns about road safety, headlight regulations and modern

6 in 10 American Drivers Say Headlight Glare Is a Serious Issue: AAA Survey The vast majority of U.S. motorists believe the issue has gotten significantly worse over the last decade.

A new national study is shedding light on a problem many drivers say they’ve been dealing with for years: blinding glare

Recent Fox 13 News Utah video here: AAA survey reveals growing concern over glare from modern LED headlights

See also:

Of course, these are the first warnings from AAA. From 7 years ago:

From 6 years ago:

Additionally, complaints about blue light from other sources have been ongoing for several years as well. So while this continue to be ignored, perhaps the only solution is to wear Blue Blocker glasses whenever possible? - B.N.Frank

Mark Baker’s Petition:

Decision Makers: NHTSA +1

312 Updates

The Issue

There has been an historic spike in traffic fatalities in recent years. 2023 saw over 44,000 people die on U.S. roadways, continuing an unprecedented string of years with 40K+ traffic deaths. The time period from 2010-2023 saw an astounding 77% increase in pedestrian deaths reaching nearly 8,000 in 2023. The year 2023 also saw traffic deaths eclipse murders for the first time in the city of Los Angeles. These are alarming statistics, representing thousands of new deaths after decades of decline at a time when cars are as technically advanced and “safe” as they have ever been.

While there are sure to be multiple factors involved in this crisis, we feel one major cause is being overlooked by officials: It is clear to anyone who drives, walks or bikes the roads that the switch to LED headlights has become a source of dangerous, blinding glare.

In addition, LED daytime running lamps, as well as overly-bright LED tail-lights, brake-lights and turn signals, are a source of fatal distraction, creating what is known as inattentional blindness or the “Las Vegas Effect”, a visual field so polluted by distracting glare that the brain has a hard time keeping focused on the important subjects like pedestrians in a crosswalk.

Previous petitions on this issue have garnered thousands of signatures along with comments that these headlights have caused accidents, made elderly drivers give up driving at night, and even induced migraines.

The American Medical Association issued guidelines way back in 2016 on “blue-rich light”, the very sort of harsh, bluish-white light used by LED headlights and daytime running lamps. The AMA stated that blue-rich light causes pain and damage to the human eye and suppresses melatonin at five times the rate of other wavelengths.

They have urged people to move lighting toward the more natural and warm red-end of the spectrum.

We are asking Congress, the Department of Transportation, NHTSA , and the FDA to take this matter seriously and properly regulate LEDs as spatially non-homogeneous, directed energy radiation.

We appeal to your personal experience. If you are tired of being blinded on the road please sign our petition! For more information please visit www.softlights.org

April 6 Petition Update for Canadians

Ban Blinding Headlights and Save Lives! Ban Blinding Headlights! Transport Canada Survey Mark Baker Beaverton, OR, United States

Dear Supporters, Transport Canada has an official government survey on headlights.

https://tc.canada.ca/en/corporate-services/consultations/canadian-experience-vehicle-headlights-glare-night

The survey is only open to Canadians, but if you are Canadian, please submit your comments. This is an official government survey and only came about because of so many people complaining to the government about LED headlights. Therefore, your voice is important now. Thank you.

March 24 Update: Ban Blinding Headlights! AAA Survey

Mark Baker Beaverton, OR, United States

Dear Supporters, On March 24, 2026, the American Automobile Association (AAA) provided a summary of their survey from February, 2026. (https://newsroom.aaa.com/2026/03/new-aaa-survey-six-in-ten-drivers-struggle-with-headlight-glare/). This press release received significant news coverage, but the actual survey is not available.

AAA’s press release shows that AAA is still refusing to acknowledge the truth about LED headlights. If you are (still) a AAA member, please contact them and demand that AAA put it’s considerable power into this issue. AAA says, “AAA is committed to helping drivers stay safe.” But where is the effort, AAA?

Be aware of AAA’s misleading narrative:



1. “Avoid looking directly at oncoming headlights to maintain visibility.” Ummm, that’s not helping AAA.



2. “Ensure both headlights are clean, fully functional and of the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) design.”, Ummm, that’s not helping my eyes, AAA. Aftermarket LED headlights are certainly illegal, but where is the enforcement?



3. Headlight glare has become a major source of frustration and concern for millions of drivers,” said Greg Brannon, director of automotive engineering and research at AAA. “As vehicle lighting technology evolves, so must our understanding of glare, its impact, and the steps drivers can take to maintain safety.” - Ummm, Mr. Brannon, we have been telling AAA that the problem with LED headlights is unregulated intensity, unregulated blue wavelength light, and allowing headlights to be mounted too high. The issue is not us drivers. The issue is the failure of NHTSA, the FDA, the IIHS, and AAA to solve this problem. We all love surveys and studies, but we already know what the problem is and we already know how to fix it.



What we would like to see is AAA initiating a campaign with its 60,000,000 members to hound Congress, NHTSA, the FDA, and IIHS into doing something to regulate LED headlights.



Sincerely,

Mark Baker President Soft Lights Foundation www.softlights.org

mbaker@softlights.org X: @softlights_org Bluesky: @softlights-org.bsky.social

See also the very active Reddit forum:

Unreasonably bright headlights are a scourge (curse words alert)

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