Pattern Recognition and Consciousness (with Jarring Visuals Commentary)

This week, I read an esoteric explanation of the potential influence of recent celestial occurrences on humanity. One concept presented by David Palmer and others is that the interstellar harbinger 3I/Atlas will increase our ability to see patterns.

Pattern Recognition: The Power of Three

At our recent Safe Tech International webinar ‘Unplug to Uplift’, speaker Emily Cherkin summarized three points focused on children and technology, while also observing the power of three and its ability to establish a pattern.

Whether an individual is initially concerned with children, or healthcare, or “clean/green energy” policy, perhaps an underlying framework is the same?

There are numerous unsafe paradigms in operation, where decay and lack of true structural support should have been addressed years ago, resulting in an unsafe environment, in urgent need of care and course correction. (See: The European Environment Agency Late Lessons from Early Warnings for examples). Unfounded beliefs about safety are the enablers.

But we are no longer only faced with bridges and infrastructure in need of maintenance.

We are making new unsound investments in profoundly costly and inherently unsafe choices. Tension is building, not only regarding when the AI bubble will pop.

This article leapfrogs between observations about 3 topics: AI and health care, children and tech, and smart meters, drawing on other writers’ recent works.

Is there a pattern?

Eric Reinhart: AI in Health Care

“What makes AI so compelling is not simply faith in technology but the way it suggests we can improve medicine by leapfrogging the difficult work of structural change to confront disease-causing inequality, corporate interests and oligarchic power.” [] In this context, AI is offered as a balm not because it addresses root causes of abysmal US public health, but because it allows policymakers and corporations to gloss over them.” - Eric Reinhart

This week I posted a link to an article sourced from Waldorf Today.: What we lose when we surrender care to algorithms by Eric Reinhart, where he observed that the move to technology in health care may be acting more as a balm for physician burn-out, rather than a necessary structural course correction. The full article published by the Guardian is here: What we lose when we surrender care to algorithms | US healthcare | The Guardian A dangerous faith in AI is sweeping American healthcare – with consequences for the basis of society itself.

“AI views both suffering and care as computational problems.”

What we lose when we surrender care to algorithms | US healthcare | The Guardian - worth a read and/or to share with open-minded others.

Emily Cherkin: AI in Education

At Safe Tech International, our recent event Unplug to Uplift addressed emerging course corrections especially concerning children and education, worldwide, for example the smartphone free childhood and right to be offline initiatives.

Emily Cherkin of First Fish Chronicles writes extensively about EdTech vs TechEd, including this recent article: 16+ Ways EdTech Harms Children If EdTech doesn’t educate, what does it do?

The full Unplug to Uplift video runs 2 1/4 hours. Emily Cherkin’s talk begins at about 6 minutes (and a shorter version of highlights of the event is coming soon)

AI in Energy Policy: Smart Meters

As Massachusetts quietly rolls out its next generation smart meters, utilities have failed to address an on-going history of reported risks and damage, including health harm.

While initial concerns focused on the increased exposure to radio frequency radiation, the issue of dirty electricity quickly emerged within the informed community. (Read epidemiologist Sam Milham’s testimony from an Arizona court proceeding about dirty electricity here: Dr. Samuel Milham: “Smart meters are a public health hazard.”)

Meter design could have been modified at the point of manufacture at minimal expense to prevent polluting the home household wiring with high voltage transients introduced by the switch-mode power supply.

Instead of investigating and addressing the dirty electricity issue and other sources of health harm, the meter technology has apparently been modified to give the utility even more insight into how electricity is used in the house. i.e. surveillance masquerading as data access.

Propaganda Alert: Smart Meters

Caveat/Request: It has been the case that videos of this nature disappear from the internet when attention is focused on them by the public. This occurred recently with an auto industry post about disabling antennas. To insure that many viewers can see the video, please don’t post any attention-grabbing comments to Youtube’s algorithms, and if you are in a position to download it, save it.

“People are changing how they think about and manage their home’s energy resources. For utilities to be successful they can’t afford to be blind to what’s happening behind the meter.”

implying that the catalyst for smart metering and data collection is consumer demand for data

“Sense gives utility customers a new understanding of what’s happening in their home and helps them find ways to control energy costs”

not divulging that that the time-of-use data collection enables time- of - use billing.

as if the dish washer has a mind of its own

Grid Sensors

Note that while the industry video shows the ratepayer accessing their own personal data on their cellphone, ratepayers are not being told about the meter’s increased surveillance applications.

Those paying attention note rising technocratic rule and authoritarianism.

Germany: Intelligent Metering

As I reported early this year, Germany has made the intelligent decision not to install a transmitting device on the homes of average consumers without load to shed.

This dramatically decreases the costs of metering.

German society is more sensitized to state abuses of power.



Germany Will Only Install SM Transmitters on Homes with High Energy Consumption

Germany Will Only Install SM Transmitters on Homes with High Energy Consumption

Germany is also collecting data about how the energy is used, which is based on a cognitive misrepresentation that consumers need to be told over and over again how much electricity a specific device uses.

This is misleading. The issue is not the energy efficiency of a particular device.

The utility of the new meters is that the supplier can keep changing the price to control behavior, whether or not it makes sense, or results in energy or cost savings.

For example, a critical peak pricing surcharge notice can be sent asking customers to shed load or face an exorbitant surcharge - enabling the utility to power the data center instead of the home? In addition, the utility can control certain appliances wirelessly, for example a pool pump. See this recent article from Ohio: Thermostat Control: Your Choice Or Theirs?

The benefits of time-of-use schemes/dynamic pricing land with higher-income higher-use consumers, for example EV drivers, subsidized by everyone else paying for the infrastructure.

Here is a 2011 32-page article about the privacy implications of smart meters, courtesy Helen.

privacy-implications-of-smart-electric-meters.pdf

Health Harm: “High Resolution Waveform Data to Monitor Energy Flow in Real Time”

When a new meter was installed recently by National Grid on the home of an MA ratepayer, she stopped sleeping and her blood pressure skyrocketed. This scenario has been playing out in state after state for more than a decade.

There has been no biologically based premarket safety testing, and no collection of data regarding smart meter injuries, therefore, no matter how many data centers we build, no matter how much water, electricity and nuclear energy that the data centers consume, we have no data-based decision-making.

Is there a pattern?

Where is the premarket safety research or product monitoring for the impacts of RFR and blood pressure, for the developing child?

This week the mainstream news is reporting “High blood pressure in kids has nearly doubled—scientists may know why” High blood pressure in kids has nearly doubled in 20 years, with one contributing factor standing out. International researchers have revealed the prevalence of childhood hypertension increased from 3.40 percent to 6.53 percent in boys and from 3.02 percent to 5.82 percent in girls between 2000 and 2020. In their analysis of 96 studies including more than 400,000 young people across multiple countries, the highest prevalence was observed in children and adolescents with obesity, followed by those who were overweight—though those of normal weight were also affected.

What is excess weight is another symptom and not a cause?

How many ratepayers will think to question the impact of their utility meter if they experience a sudden decline in health?

How many physicians are aware?

In a recent presentation, Ken Gartner summarized reported harm associated with smart meters:

Is There a Pattern? Methylation? Ion Calcium Channels? Oxidative Stress? Voltage Gated Calcium Channels? Leakage of the Blood Brain Barrier?

In October 20, Courtney Snyder, MD posted a video The Cause of Bipolar Disorder A Conversation With Dr. William Walsh on His Discovery Dr. Walsh explains that some individuals may have genetic vulnerabilities with the integrity of the cell membranes.

Do these individuals have the right to a safe home environment?

Early on in the smart meter debacle, information regarding nutritional interventions for autism emerged as being helpful for those experiencing EHS/EMR-S, or the acute onset of intolerance to electromagnetic fields - that coincided with smart meter installation.

Similarities between ailments also spilled over into repeated investigations of exploding neurological death rates in Western countries:

Are rises in Electro-Magnetic Field in the human environment, interacting with multiple environmental pollutions, the tipping point for increases in neurological deaths in the Western World? - Medical Hypotheses Volume 127, June 2019, Pages 76-83

“The 2015 study found that deaths caused by neurological disease had risen significantly in adults aged 55 to 74 and more than doubled in the over-75 population overall in 21 countries, with the highest neurological disease death rates in Finland and USA. But the rate of increase for the USA was much worse, where neurological deaths in men aged over 75 have nearly tripled and in women increased more than fivefold in 2010 compared to over 20 years ago in 1989-1991 Back in 1989-1991, USA used to be ranked #17 for neurological deaths in the age 55-74 group and #8 for the age >75 group, but starting in 2010, USA increased to the rank of #2 in both age groups. “The rate of increase in such a short time suggested a silent or even a hidden epidemic, in which environmental factors must play a major part, not just aging.” The environmental factors cited included chemical pollution and increased background electromagnetic fields (which includes wireless radiation).”

Is there a pattern?

Death by Utility Meter

This week a reader asked me “Have you ever heard of a smart meter being disconnected for non payment?

Unfortunately, I had.

Michigan man, 93, freezes to death after city cuts off electricity https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2009/01/bayc-j28.html

One of the selling points for smart meters is reduced truck rolls, for example when people move out...but the remote shut off capability introduces a hacking risk, and the public is told less about the ability to shut off power for non-payment than about the move-outs.

In some states a knock/visit is required before the power is shut off, but not all.

Instead of making essential services more affordable, we have financed an expensive greenwashed surveillance/control grid with continuous cycles of passive income earnings for investors (introduced by the necessary replacement cycles for the meters), in association with access to an essential service.

We have been brainwashed into throwing more data collection at the problem of a grid that simply cannot accommodate the false narratives regarding reliability, renewables and sustainability. ("Remember that in 2017, as reported by Maine Public, an “October Windstorm Took Down CMP’s $200 Million Smart Meter Network.”)

Smart Grid Awareness: 'Overall Health Impact of a Smart Meter Deployment’

In April of 2012, the report “The Health Impact Assessment (HIA) of the Commonwealth Edison (ComEd) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Deployment,” was published by National Center for Medical-Legal Partnership (NCMLP) at Boston Medical Center. The 147-page report is available here: Health Impact Assessment (HIA) of the ComEd AMI Deployment

Also: http://www.pewtrusts.org/en/multimedia/data-visualizations/2015/hia-map/state/illinois/advanced-metering-infrastructure

See the article Overall Health Impact of a Smart Meter Deployment | Smart Grid Awareness

Smart Meters Drive Fuel Poverty, Power Shut Offs, Fires, and Death

The HIA report noted; ‘knowledge of the adverse impacts of shutoffs of service for nonpayment tends to be more anecdotal, reported in news accounts, legal cases, and collections of case studies investigated by the CDC and other public agencies. For example, the Onandaga County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted a retrospective review of all deaths over a five year period (1999-2004) to identify cases linked to the loss of residential electrical service, finding 7 deaths associated with the shutoff of service, 4 of which occurred following the unintentional disconnection of service due to weather and 3 due to disconnection of for non-payment (Stoppacher et al., 2008).”

“There are no systematic data on remote disconnection for non-payment in Illinois. Other states have examined the practice of remote disconnection.”

In addition to the fact that smart meters have been directly involved in fires, when power is shut off households rely on candles. See: Candle used for light in absence of electricity may have caused Chicago fire that killed 6 in September of 2006. Also here in 2021: Ryan goes back to Congress ‘extremely worried’; Candle started fire that killed three kids

We knew in 2012:

“The connection between access to affordable electric service and health has largely gone unacknowledged in debates about AMI deployment. Proponents of AMI have pointed to the potential for operational savings at the utility which will lower customer costs, improved outage management and the potential reductions in overall energy usage, particularly at peak times, enabled by the additional data an AMI system provides to both consumers and the utility.’‘

The connection between electric service and health damages has also gone unacknowledged.

Insight vs. Incrementalism

As I noted at the beginning of the article, there are similarities between the failures of simply throwing data collection at health care, education, and energy policy.

There are numerous unsafe paradigms in operation, where decay and lack of true structural support should have been addressed years ago, resulting in an unsafe environment, in urgent need of care and course correction.

At-Risk Populations

Microsoft Word - HIA Report FINAL 4.20.12.docx

The HIA finds that fuel poverty is likely to be increased by AMI deployment, with likely adverse impacts on low-income households, in terms of reduced affordability of housing and increased pressure on household budgets. These pressures translate into diminished nutritional status for young children and elders, reduced access to necessities that involve cash payment (household basics, health care, medically necessary prescriptions) and a decline in the adequacy of housing quality, as reflected in increased exposure to temperature extremes, greater accumulation of moisture and growth of mold, and deterioration in indoor air quality related to the more frequent use of gas ovens or stoves for heat (e.g., higher levels of nitrogen dioxide, greater risk of carbon monoxide exposure). With a sizable proportion of the metropolitan region population including persons with temperature-sensitive conditions (heart disease, respiratory disease, diabetes), disproportionately likely to be members of low-income households, it is likely that the burden of chronic illness will increase as households, particularly those where a senior lives independently, respond to higher prices for electricity by electing not to use air-conditioning during hot days or by maintaining homes at colder temperatures in wintertime. The HIA also makes recommendations to mitigate these anticipated adverse outcomes, both in terms of tracking potentially vulnerable households for enhanced consumer protections and in deploying AMI in terms that protect at-risk consumers.

At this point in time, we could have already come to the realization that some portion of ratepayers, school children exposed to EdTech, and patients in the health care setting are all experiencing damage to the voltage-gated channels in the cell walls, and that these are harmful non-thermal effects of exposure to non-ionizing radiation.

Fire season is coming. Inside and out.

It’s not going well.

See Franklin O’Kanu and his deep dive From Analog to Digital to Cellular: The Complete Guide to Technological Capture