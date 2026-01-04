This is the third of a series of posts about using different platforms for AI queries about RFR/EMF.

I have been testing different AI agents (AIA), as had Ron Kostock, and Alter AI, so far, is the only one that doesn’t rank government official statements above the research provided by independent scientists. On my website I have labeled as “Food for Thought” my interactions with AIA. Please check out my website if you are interested in any of the topics listed below (links provided).

027: Food for Thought: The Effect of Radar on the Human Body (1962). [part of the View of the Week from Zory’s Archive. https://magdahavas.com/from-zorys-archive/food-for-thought-the-effect-of-radar-on-the-human-body-1962-part-of-the-view-of-the-week-from-zorys-archive/

John, J. Turner. 1962. The Effect of Radar on the Human Body , U.S. Army Ordnance Missile Command. Liaison Office, Bell Telephone Laboratories Whippany, New Jersey, Prepared By Publications and Information Services Branch Research and Development Directorate Army Ordnance Missile Command; https://zoryglaser.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/THE-EFFECTS-OF-RADAR-ON-THE-HUMAN-BODY.pdf

Not all AI are the same. They have programmed biases, just like humans. Alter AI seems to be the one with the least amount of “government/industry” favored biases. I’m very impressed with the information it provides, although this AI isn’t perfect either and you need to validate the information provided. - Dr. Magda Havas

Ron Kostoff, Trial Site News

I’ve been posting a number of AI-based Op-eds recently, and the topics tend to be quite broad. For example, my latest was posted yesterday, and it covered cancer treatments past, present, and future (https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/cancer-treatments-what-is-in-the-arsenal-e7cb0f3f). I have published cancer related Op-eds and journal papers in the past pre-AI. What I am finding from the AI-based studies is that substantially more data can be retrieved and the time required to retrieve this data is substantially less. It does not obviate the need to critically evaluate the data.

What I get from the AI software is both the data and the software/programmer perspective on the data. Each AI software package has a unique “signature” of what it provides, the format provided, and the perspective provided on the meaning of the data. The software packages can provide different quality results, depending on the topic or even sub-topic. My approach to getting at whatever truth exists is to use myriad software packages to generate data, identify the common features, identify differences, and provide my own perspectives on the message being provided by the data. So, I’m still required to take a deep dive into the literature, both in journal and non-journal sources, if I want the final product to be credible.

It is somewhat (not fully) analogous to my experience with computational support. When I entered the school system in the early 40s, pencil, paper, and memory were the computational tools available. When I entered college in the mid-50s, we all had slide rules. By the mid-60s, early hand calculators were essentially available to all, and centralized computers were available to some in sufficiently large organizations. By the mid-80s, personal computers became available to all, and supercomputers were available to a few. All these advances allowed researchers and other users to spend less time on rote computations, and more time on analyzing the fruits of the computations. What was the cost of these advancements: go into any supermarket, and see the checkout cashiers metaphorically take off their shoes to count past ten. We may be starting on that road with AI.

AI is essentially a published/posted data gathering and “analysis” tool (I’ve never used it for images or videos). Even if the AI packages were perfect, independent, and unbiased, they would still be problematic on what they generate. As we have seen with Covid-19, wireless radiation, and myriad other controversial topics, the published biomedical literature is extremely flawed, resulting from (mainly, not completely) a flawed peer review and incentive process. That was true well before AI became widely used. The most sophisticated analysis cannot compensate for flawed data. My bottom line is that AI is a good tool for augmenting the data gathering and analysis functions, it is not perfect, and, analogous to a good review panel, multiple AI packages should be employed. Ron Kostoff

Ron also wrote: I didn’t start using AlterAI until early November, when someone told me about its existence. When I started using AI more extensively, I added myriad AI packages until I now use about ten. Are there other AI packages like AlterAI, or at least that don’t blindly follow the mainstream agenda? I have no idea, but I don’t rule it out. [] much of the power I get using AI comes from the queries I generate. If they are targeted appropriately, the retrieved results almost speak for themselves. All the AI packages I use have free options, and that limits the breadth and depth of any response. The paid plans offer access to more powerful algorithms, and much higher query limits. That tends to limit how many times I can iterate on query development. In terms of availability of my Op-eds, they should be Open Access for the first ten Op-eds. After that, a paid subscription is required. I assume that policy is still in effect. -Ron Kostoff

Editor note: The site Ron posts to is subscription-based and some free article views are available before you hit the paywall. The links do not copy into Substack, they were inserted manually, and I have not opened the links to all of the articles because I don’t want to get knocked off the site. I don’t know which ones include wireless commentary, but Ron is an EMF-literate health commentator.

Ron’s archive is here: TrialSiteNews | Independent Censorship-Free Media for Health & Biomedical Research and includes other topics

Previously posted in this series of 3

Part 2; Alter.Systems AI summary of comments to FCC 25-276 “I wasn’t able to fetch the actual contents of the filings (the page appears to require interactive loading)”

