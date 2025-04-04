Thank you to the Alliance for Natural Health!

I have posted 2 substacks recently inviting readers to submit comments to the FCC for Delete, Delete, Delete 25-133:

FCC: Please Submit a Comment by April 11th (March 28)

The FCC Has Failed to Protect Children's Physical, Mental, and Emotional Health Please put it in writing by April 11, DELETE, DELETE, DELETE is GN Docket No. 25-133 (April 3)

I still encourage those with the time and bandwidth to submit their own comments.

I am beyond grateful that the Alliance for Natural Health has created an immediate action item for a collective submission to the FCC.

All you have to do is sign it. Please share the action item with everyone you know

For years the FCC has enabled the telecoms industry to treat us like guinea pigs—it’s time to push back. Action Alert!

The FCC has been prioritizing telecom profits over public health by failing to update outdated safety standards for wireless radiation, despite growing scientific evidence linking RF exposure to serious health issues like cancer and neurological disorders.

The agency relies heavily on industry-funded research and self-reported data, with outdated testing protocols that don’t account for children’s vulnerability, while resisting calls for independent testing and transparency.

Federal actions and proposed legislation have undermined local governments’ ability to regulate 5G infrastructure. We must call for accountability, updated safety guidelines, and a moratorium on 5G expansion until independent research verifies its safety. []

The FCC’s call for regulatory reform must not be another rubber-stamping of industry-friendly policies. Instead, the agency must be held accountable for its failure to protect public health. We urge the FCC to:

Reevaluate RF exposure standards to incorporate the latest scientific research on non-thermal biological effects. Require independent safety testing of wireless devices and infrastructure, rather than relying on industry-funded studies. Restore local control over 5G deployment, allowing communities to regulate wireless infrastructure based on health and environmental concerns. Implement a moratorium on 5G expansion until thorough, independent research confirms its safety.

