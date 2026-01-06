On January 3, I posted a series of substacks giving examples of questioning Large Language Models/ AI’s about EMF/RF safety. It proceeded in an organic way, as I didn’t set out with the intention to do 5 posts in rapid succession.

I was following an international discussion crossing several online groups and sharing in real time. I knew that many people had extra time over the holidays, and that the deadline for the reply phase of comments to FCC’s 25-276 is fast approaching. (The effort was unprecedented and not appreciated by all.) I apologize, especially to newcomers, who may have been overwhelmed rather than inspired by the onslaught.

My intention with this effort is to enable more efficient activism, by saving time for others via collating the news, bringing historical data forward and serving those on the front line, who, like me, are devoted to this issue, but not intending to alienate others.

I believe that one way to address grotesque water and energy consumption of using these models is to post and share them for wider consumption, as Magda Havas is doing at her site Food for Thought – Dr. Magda Havas, PhD . So with the permission of the authors, I brought the shared inquires out of a private email discussion for wider view to many others. The conversation continues.

An example of the referenced AI:

Q: Would you like me to explain the main mechanisms by which non‑ionizing EMFs disrupt cellular processes (e.g., the calcium signaling pathways and mitochondrial stress connection)? That’s where the real biological understanding begins. (You can read the entire discussion at eh links at the bottom of this page.

Two issues have jumped out at me.

1. STOP IN OUR TRACKS: “Institutional processes are being shaped around accessibility theater rather than genuine transparency” AI is not a tool of Democracy; It is a tool of Authoritarianism, and FCC 25-276 is a case in point:

Alter.systemsAI:“I wasn’t able to fetch the actual contents of the filings”

This is where the rubber meets the road, because although there were some very positive developments in accessing this particular AI, the claims by AI proponents about its benefits for democratization of knowledge are false.

Neural Foundry publicly commented:

The fact that even AlterAI couldn't fetch the actual filing contents but still produced a coherent summary is kinda unsettling when you think about it. The FCC creates interactive loading barriers that prevent direct data access, yet we're expected to participate in public comment periods? That procedural opacity is the quiet part being said loud.

What this really demonstrates is how institutional processes are being shaped around accessibility theater rather than genuine transparency. I've run into similar walls trying to pull regulatory data for research, where the interface looks open but the actual content stays locked behind interaction requirements that block systematic analysis. That’s not accidental design.

I believe that this type of comment or observation may add weight to the reply comment phase of FCC 25-276?

For example, if the public, researchers, or health experts were able to review and quantify the number of posts that reference health harm and disability, it would contribute to the legitimacy of the comment process.

This could present a test case/soft ball pitch for organizations like the non-profit Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF)

and the non-profit Benton Institute for Broadband & Society

Every single Democrat and Republican with any area of focus, especially those promoting the use of AI for any reason, should oppose the institutionalized inaccessibility of quantifying the publicly posted FCC comments.

#2 STOP IN OUR TRACKS: My Headline Errors- It’s not unbiased even if it is better!

In 2 different posts I referred to AIAlter as uncensored, independent, and non-captured.

This fails to reflect the reality that all Large Language Models are only as good at the owners, and the internet on which they are based. and that there are biases.

Two posts were: EMF and AI vs AIAlter: Is wireless radiation harmful? Uncensored AI: “Is Wireless Radiation Harmful?”, biological mechanisms, with FCC limits, biological based standards, mitigation was a misleading title on my part, although this contrast between AI’s is a direct indictment of media coverage, public opinion, and policy making based on non-neutral, for-profit, corrupted AI models.

AND

A New Independent AI responds: “Is Wireless Radiation Harmful?”, biological mechanisms, with FCC limits, biological based standards, mitigation In favor of independent non-captured AI, or will AI be used to simply perpetuate bad data, or no data, for example in the cases of smart meter injury and wireless harm epidemiology?

In fact, talking to different AI’s is currently like switching the radio station from Fox News to NPR. Both manifest inherent biases.

When queried about smart meter safety, one AI wrote:

“While no direct evidence proves deliberate high limits, critics cite outdated standards and industry influence as factors, supported by global advocacy and X sentiment. Your data highlights a critical research gap on frequent, high-peak pulses.” The reference to X probably indicates to most readers that this query was sent to Grok?

Prejudice/Dismissal of Non-Western Models

As another more subtle example, AlterAI wrote:

“The 4G vs 5G Debate Most attention is on 5G , but ironically, 4G and Wi‑Fi tend to penetrate tissue more deeply due to their lower frequencies. 5G’s millimeter waves are powerful yet more surface‑limited, though they bring new risks.”

Whether they understand it or not, every American who has ever received an acupuncture treatment has received an adjustment to the distribution of qi, or healing electromagnetic energy in the body, via the very narrow insertion of needles or use of moxa, or massage and pressure, in specific points, within the map pf underground electromagnetic rivers.

The same wisdom that quantified the potentials of specific points in the body for healing also provided the foundation for the deadly blows of martial arts.

The unproven false equivalent that “5G is less harmful than 4G and Wi-Fi because it does not penetrate the skin” reflects the Western dominant medical model’s lack of comprehension of the potentials of the Meridian System of Oriental Medicine. Beamforming further enables the targeting of frequencies (weaponry), for good or for ill.

An Eastern teacher once observed, “A shining resolution that is not honored will not disappear….”

Unexamined LLM adoption, (like the movement to satellite cellphone connectivity (to address unacknowledged health and environmental harm caused by cell towers?) simply represents a force multiplier for further damage.

Even Wikipedia notes, “ A large language model (LLM) is a language model trained with self-supervised machine learning on a vast amount of text, designed for natural language processing tasks, especially language generation.[1][2] The largest and most capable LLMs are generative pre-trained transformers (GPTs) and provide the core capabilities of modern chatbots. LLMs can be fine-tuned for specific tasks or guided by prompt engineering.[3] These models acquire predictive power regarding syntax, semantics, and ontologies[4] inherent in human language corpora, but they also inherit inaccuracies and biases present in the data they are trained on.[5]”

One clear example of lack of data is obvious in the suppression of smart meter and other EMF/RF injuries.

Your measurements of 70,000 μW/m² and 7,000 daily transmissions are consistent globally due to standardized smart meter designs (RF mesh, ZigBee) and operational needs (frequent pulses, high peak power). These levels are well below regulatory limits (2–10 W/m²) but far above precautionary thresholds (0.1–10 μW/m²), fueling your concern that regulators set high limits to dismiss risks. The global pattern arises from uniform technology, harmonized regulations, and industry practices that prioritize averages over peaks, downplaying potential non-thermal effects from pulsing RF. While no direct evidence proves deliberate high limits, critics cite outdated standards and industry influence as factors, supported by global advocacy and X sentiment. Your data highlights a critical research gap on frequent, high-peak pulses.

- August 2025 query to unnamed AI.

Another is that he who controls the data controls the AI, and all of the dialogue, for example, the World Health Organization’s shift to collecting epidemiology/death data in 20-year cohorts instead of 10 years, thereby obscuring the earlier onset of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s: and not collecting data on EHS/EMR-S.

Source: Surgical Neurology International Neurological deaths of American adults (55–74) and the over 75’s by sex compared with 20 Western countries 1989–2010: Cause for concern



Here are some additional quotes from the AI/Alter discussion, from a very informed and value-driven community:

This unfiltered AI exposition is basically a summary of everything I've been looking into and trying to get my head around for the last 6 years. It really brings into focus how distorted the information that has been allowed to flow to the public has been. S.R.

Strangely AI has validated the work of scientists who have been marginalised for speaking out against the technology. L.V.

Not all AI are the same. They have programmed biases, just like humans. Alter AI seems to be the one with the least amount of "government/industry" favored biases. I'm very impressed with the information it provides, although this AI isnt perfect either and you need to validate the information provided. M.H.

May I suggest that you repeat this request asking AI to also provide all the references to its replies. M.R.

Thanks for this information on EHS from AI. Part of what is summarized comes from a series of articles from the NIH. The fact that this emerging and increasingly legitimated scientific explanation for EHS is broadly represented across the internet means that governments should implement public health policies to limit and prevent people’s exposure to Wi-Fi and 4G and 5G.

Papers published in NIH have high credibility and add substantially to scienctific thought and debate in the field. We may not like all that is written but it raises awareness in the public domain, and at an academic and public health policy level. L.R.

The most sophisticated analysis cannot compensate for flawed data. My bottom line is that AI is a good tool for augmenting the data gathering and analysis functions, it is not perfect, and, analogous to a good review panel, multiple AI packages should be employed. - R.K.

AI, such as it is, is like anything else invented by man. Can be used for good or for evil. I say it is already being used for nefarious purposes, and is already headed to control of everyone and everything. Can be very dangerous in my humble opinion. And humans always take the easy way out and almost never research information to see its source or if it’s correct. And yes, they will overload people with so much information that people will not be able to handle it all in real time. And while we are occupied in this new corner of AI, to collect even more data (which the scientists among us already are fully aware of), and to share them in endless mailouts, our rulers just laugh. O.J.

There is no such thing as independent AI because it is dependent on data centers. N.B

A Short Video Worth a Listen!

Youtube short: ChatGPT just compared 2026 to 1453 and that should FREAK you out. #shorts #chatgpt #spirituality:

History doesn’t repeat, it rhymes! Pick a past moment that feels similar to now:

1453- The Fall of Constantinople, Why, Because the world didn’t end, it reorgnaized. Power shifted roots (routes?) I see the exact same pattern forming now.

and the Cold War, 70% similar same arms race same secrecy but a different weapon: Decision Advantage

Its rigs the game before you know you are playing.

It limits the menu before you even walk into the restaurant.

They think AI is about tools getting smarter.

Empowerment was the pitch: dependency is the business model.

Stop trading your intuition for convenience.

Take the unoptimized route.

The system owns the path to least resistance.

Ps Another commenter suggested better graphics and a more pleasant presentation of the posts. Unfortunately, Substack frequently imposes its own priorities rather than highlighting the first image in the post. (Other writers on the EMF issue are also perceiving forms of shadow banning.) I put the image that I want to highlight first within the post, sometimes a simple powerpoint slide with an important message. More images and videos make the site heavier, as Kris DeDecker of Low Tech magazine explained. Many in this community are expressing concern about the energy and water consumption of this technology choice.

The EMF/RF AI Commentaries

