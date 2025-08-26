“Only for your entertainment, because….we know those laws about not practicing medicine, or diagnosing or treating illness.”



If children don’t like to be in a smoky room, they’ll leave. - CHARLES HARPER, 1996 CEO, R.J. REYNOLDS



Recognizing “a basic foundational paradigm of constitutional types that form the basis of electromagnetic self-mastery, transcendent health, & deep ecology” would result in a necessary paradigm shift regarding electrical poisoning.

“Who are you? Who who are you?” (Are you a Kidney type? or a Spleen?)

Image Courtesy Flo Freshman

What Do You See When You View Horse Stance?



Image Courtesy Flo Freshman

Horse stance activates and strengthens the Kidney Meridian pathway of Oriental Medicine, and it’s resonate electromagnetic fields within the body, including the organ, its neurovasculars, neurolymphatics, and related muscle groups. (Image above)

Many Americans/Westerners raised within a chair-sitting and sedentary lifestyle lack strength and endurance in the Kidney pathway, (and the hip rotators and the glutes) while Asians practicing mind-body arts possess powerful inherited generational “qi” born of centuries of disciplines designed to cultivate and safeguard the Kidneys and the Kidney Meridian and the other electromagnetic fields in the body.

For individuals, variations in Kidney constitution have been likened to recognizing the size of one’s batteries. (Some have inborn AAA vulnerabilities with less detoxification potentials, and some are 9-volt powerhouses.) In Oriental Medicine, the size and location of the ears reflect the relative position (high or low on the head) and size of the Kidneys.

We all have the right to know how to recognize and to cultivate the Lifeforce for ourselves and our loved ones.

Jump Time

In 2004, evolutionary anthropologist Jean Houston published her book “Jump Time: Shaping Your Future in a World of Radical Change” as a handbook for the millennium. What is jump time? “Jump time means a time of enormous acceleration. Technically it goes back to evolutionary studies where you can actually see fossil deposits that seem to be the same over thousands of years until suddenly there is a jump to significant change. [] But with human history it’s changing much faster-in the scope of our lifetime. We are literally in a time of whole systems transition.”- Jean Houston

“Jump Time suggests how human beings can awaken to their own possibilities, how technology opens people of the world to each other, and how wisdom and spirituality are combining to lead humanity into a more positive future.” [] “The spectacular and dangerous changes that come with this millennial beginning require that we use every capacity we have in order to make this transition.”

What Must We Do to Become Stewards of Our Evolution?

While ‘technology’ has opened people of the world to each other, like Pandora’s box, it has also unleashed a world of risks and harm, from reliance on outdated and inaccurate theories about safety - to unrealistic and unreasoned consumption of energy, water, and precious resources to support data centers instead of communities - to electrical pollution of the global electric circuit and particulate pollution of earth’s atmosphere - to electrical poisoning of individuals and local environments.

Regarding energy anatomy, this is a Dark Age.

Kyo and Jitsu; Depleted and Overcharged Electromagnetic Pathways Need Balancing

An English translation of the book “Meridian Exercises, The Oriental Way to Health and Vitality” (written by the late Japanese Shiatsu expert Shizuto Masunaga, translated by Stephen Brown), was published in 1987.

After offering an overview of oriental medicine, of the meridians, and various positions and practices designed to activate the body’s twelve main energetic pathways, the author provides an explanation of the qualities of Japan’s recognition of Kyo and Jitsu.

“Ease in movement and difficulty in movement are respectively designated as Kyo and Jitsu. The Jitsu movement is usually more obvious because it causes more pain or discomfort and points out inflexible parts. The Jitsu meridian (over-active life function) is one which is most obviously distorted by the accumulation of too much Ki.” “When all the essential life functions are balanced, Ki circulates freely inside the body.” [] ““When the imbalance of Ki (Kyo and Jitsu) produced by activity cannot be returned to the balanced state of rest for some reason, this is manifested first as discomfort, then as distortion and discomfort, and finally as disease. No matter how great an imbalance is, it almost always contains the power to return one to a balanced state.”

“The purpose of treating meridians lies in working with the Kyo (emptiness) to relieve the pre-occupation with the Jitsu (excess).”

What If? Gall Bladder Jitsu is on the Operating Table?

The current trajectory of ‘pre-occupation with Jitsu’ is targeting the Gall Bladder, which becomes overactive in its attempt to protect the organism from electrical harm.

Image of Gall Bladder Meridian in Cat courtesy Four Paws Five Directions by Dr. Cheryl Schwartz DMV



According to Oriental Medicine, the excess energy fueling the Gall Bladder is depleting something else within the organism, which may be different for different people. (Common victims are the Large Intestine, Liver or the Heart due to the geometry of the Meridian Flow Wheel and other operating principles of Oriental Medicine.)

These insights are an example of the difference between a cosmological worldview that looks for the underlying cause, (Kyo’s emptiness and depletion) vs. viewing a doctor as a mechanic who removes a faulty part, even when the doctor’s action is akin to removing the warning light on the car’s dashboard.

The shiatsu book gives an overview of ‘types’ from the perspective of Oriental Medicine. What if we gave ourselves the challenge of determining if exposures to wireless technologies alter the distribution of Qi within an individual organism, at the energetic level?

Courtesy EMF Safety Network The health complaints that emerge in relationship to increased exposures to non-native RF/EMF can be classified by their impact on the 12 main meridian energy fields.

What if we were to admit that certain constitutional types are more vulnerable to EMF/RF harm? (Spleen?)

What are the “Low Tar and Nicotine” Foibles and How Do They Relate to Wireless Technologies

The book The Cigarette Century: The Rise, Fall, and Deadly Persistence of the Product That Defined America by Allan Brandt notes,

“The invention of mass marketing led to cigarettes being emblazoned in advertising and film, deeply tied to modern notions of glamour and sex appeal. It is hard to find a photo of Humphrey Bogart or Lauren Bacall without a cigarette. No product has been so heavily promoted or has become so deeply entrenched in American consciousness. (until cellphones) And no product has received such sustained scientific scrutiny. (due to corruption of the science pipeline.)

The development of new medical knowledge demonstrating the dire harms of smoking ultimately shaped the evolution of evidence-based medicine. In response, the tobacco industry engineered a campaign of scientific disinformation seeking to delay, disrupt, and suppress these studies. Using a massive archive of previously secret documents, historian Allan Brandt shows how the industry pioneered these campaigns, particularly using special interest lobbying and largesse to elude regulation.” - The Cigarette Century

Food for Thought From the “Cigarette Century” of the Wireless Epoch

1. The Question of (Lack of) Responsibility for Public Health

Page 237 of PDF , Page 211 of book: Many public health officials, though committed to the notion that smoking caused disease, were nonetheless unsure of how to approach the problem. Was it the province of public health to regulate personal behaviors, especially those deemed of little risk to others? For behavioral risks, such as smoking, the role and authority of public health officials had yet to be de fined. Throughout the twentieth century, the state’s responsibilities in disease detection, prevention, and health promotion had centered on the notion of communicability. Thus, the state was charged with the identification of infectious organisms, contact tracing of infected individuals, and, when appropriate, the detention or quarantine of those who might pose risks to the wider public. These activities and the boundaries of public health, had, in general, been scrupulously policed by the medical profession to assure that all aspects of clinical care (and remuneration) remained the hallowed prerogative of physicians.

Questions regarding wireless safety have been scrupulously policed by the wireless industry to assure that all aspects of regulation remain the hallowed prerogative of - the wireless industry.

2. The Question of Right Action; “Many available options between the extremes of no action and outright prohibition, ranging from education to radical restrictions on the marketing and public use …of wireless products ”

Page 267 of PDF , Page 242 of book: The historical evolution of the cigarette offered few precedents for regulatory intervention. The “fiasco” of Prohibition would be repeatedly cited— especially by the tobacco industry—as supporting a hands-off approach. The industry argued that the government had no regulatory burden: since “everyone” was now aware of the “controversy” over the “alleged” harms of smoking, it would be paternalistic and counterproductive to regulate the promotion and sale of cigarettes. But there were many available options between the extremes of no action and outright prohibition, ranging from education to radical restrictions on the marketing and public use of cigarettes. Tobacco products were still virtually unregulated, an increasingly exceptional status at mid-century. Throughout the economy, the regulation of new products for safety had become a prominent feature of the emerging consumer culture. But the cigarette had fallen through this tightening net. As food and drug regulation was created in 1906 and stiffened in 1938, tobacco products were viewed within the Food and Drug Administration as neither food nor drug and, thus, outside the agency’s mandate. The industry success fully avoided any requirements for reporting ingredients or evaluating the safety of the product. There was virtually no governmental oversight of the manufacturing process. Given the overwhelming task of assuring the safety of food and drugs, it was small wonder that the FDA avoided adding tobacco to its mandate, even as concerns about the health impact of smoking were rising.

The first regulatory proposals following the 1964 surgeon general’s report centered on advertising and packaging. The growing public recognition of the harms of smoking had brought cigarette promotion under close scrutiny. In a time when many saw advertising’s purpose as mainly informational— educating consumers to make rational choices among competing products—cigarette ads were widely viewed as motivational and perhaps too persuasive. They had so stretched the notion of “information” that they were frequently offered as key examples of excess in modern consumer marketing. Now that the product was deemed harmful—even deadly—the manipulation of consumer desire could no longer be ignored. Should tobacco advertisements and packaging be required to apprise consumers of the risks the surgeon general’s committee had now so explicitly specified? []



Right to Know Labeling attempts for Wireless have not gone well: See Environmental Health Trust: Scientists Respond to Federal Judge Ruling Against Berkeley’s Cellphone Right to Know Law A federal judge ruled in favor of the wireless industry to halt the city of Berkeley’s cell phone right to know law requiring retailers to warn customers about cellphone radiation. For five years The CTIA- the wireless industry’s powerful lobby group has argued that Berkeley law violates their First Amendment rights because it compels them to tell consumers to never carry or use a cell phone directly against the body or risk exposure to RF radiation that may exceed the federal safety guidelines. Instead of making this information readily available to consumers as current FCC regulations require, phone manufacturers deceptively hide this consumer safety warning in legal fine print deep within menus inside the phone.

A 2021 court ruling against the FCC regarding its 1996 exposure guidelines, (which are not standards because they have never been tested emphasized concern for children, among other issues. The FCC has ignored the court’s remand. The Environmental Health Trust has just published a petition demanding FCC compliance with the court order. (August 2025)

3. Responding to public concern about RF health with or cellphone cases, or pendants, or 4G dumbphones instead of 5G phones for kids, or lower-RF routers

Page 269 of PDF , page 243 of Book Throughout the 1950s, tobacco companies continued to circumvent advertising regulation, presenting a variety of claims about the salutary health effects of particular brands, downplaying health concerns, and attempting to reassure consumers with images of healthy, attractive smokers. As we have seen, several prominent campaigns—most notably, R.J. Reynolds’s “More Doctors Smoke Camels”—prominently featured doctors in an effort to re assure smokers about rising medical concerns,

In 1955, in the face of the emerging epidemiological findings, the FTC issued voluntary guidelines that urged cigarette makers to avoid unsubstantiated or ambiguous claims about the tar and nicotine content of particular brands. Such claims were all but meaningless because there was no uniform technique for measuring this content and no approach to assessing how cigarettes were smoked in practice. Yet they could have a powerful in fluence over smokers worried about their health. Beyond listing tar and nicotine content, tobacco companies had been altering their product in response to public concerns about the cigarette’s health effects. The most durable and popular of these changes was the introduction of new filter cigarettes. Even as manufacturers—at John Hill’s insistence—abandoned the use of doctors and other health claims in their advertising, they began to market filters and promote apparent reductions in tar and nicotine with bold fanfare. Kent’s “Micronite” filter, which in its original form contained asbestos, assured consumers that “your voice of wisdom says SMOKE KENT.” Liggett & Myers proclaimed that its new filter was “just what the doctor ordered.” Viceroys promised “Double-Barreled Health Protection.” Menthol cigarettes were also promoted aggressively during this period, drawing upon traditional therapeutic associations with cough and cold remedies. Salem, combining both innovations, announced that its mentholated filter cigarette marked the “First Truly New Smoking Advance in over 40 Years!”

By 1954, filters made up approximately 10 percent of the cigarette market. The number would approach 90 percent by the mid-1970s. At the same time that the tobacco industry continued to insist there was no credible scientific evidence of the harmfulness of smoking, it nonetheless undertook major campaigns to develop and market cigarettes whose main selling point was that they kept harmful substances out of smokers’ lungs. The industry understood that in the face of the mounting scientific evidence, smokers needed many kinds of reassurance. It might come in the notion that there was a “controversy” about whether or not smoking was dangerous; or it might come in the notion that filters effectively eliminated those dangers.

Page 270 of PDF , Page 245 of Book, By introducing a range of filtered products and explicitly claiming that they reduced tar and nicotine, the industry promoted the notion that its product not only could be successfully modified but had been. This approach—meticulously designed and implemented—proved remarkably successful. It appealed to the hopes of smokers eager to maintain a highly addictive behavior and embraced the allure, in a technological age, of a technological fix. If and when a harmful substance was identified in cigarette smoke, the companies promised, they would simply remove it.



Pendants and energy fixes ‘appeal to the hopes of consumers eager to maintain a highly addictive behavior and embrace the allure, in a technological age, of a technological fix. If and when a harmful substance was identified, the companies promised, they would simply counteract it.’

While we weren’t watching, the tobacco industry’s success at focusing societal inquiry and denial only on lung cancer (long gestation period, shifting blame to other causes including asbestos) has been repeated: Cellphones and brain tumors.

Over time it became obvious that cigarettes impact every organ and system of the body.

So does electrical pollution.

Tobacco Science for Smart Meters

As noted, cigarette companies began offering lower tar and nicotine cigarettes and filter in the 1950s.

In February of 2014, a class action certification lawsuit regarding Light cigarettes was waged in Ohio. The judge ruled in favor of Philips Morris, denying Eva Marie Philips standing.

In this action, plaintiff Eva Marie Phillips1 alleges that defendant Philip Morris USA Inc.2 (“PM USA”) violated Ohio statutory and common tort law by advertising and selling cigarettes represented to be “Light” and as having “Low Tar”, or “Lowered Tar & Nicotine” when, in fact, the cigarettes in question had as much tar and nicotine as PM USA’s regular line of cigarettes. (Complaint, Doc. No. 1 at ¶¶ 5-6.)

Following the introduction of light cigarettes, the Tobacco Institute Testing Laboratory (“TITL”) began testing light cigarettes by using the Cambridge Filter System, whereby a machine attempted to mimic the act of smoking light cigarettes. (Doc. No. 1 at ¶¶ 31, 40; Declaration of Peter Valberg, Ph.D., Doc. No. 85-10 at ¶ 20.) This became known as the “FTC Method” because it was adopted by the Federal Trade Commission for testing the claims of manufacturers of light cigarettes. (Doc. Nos. 85-8, 85-9; Doc. No. 85-10 at ¶¶ 20-21.) By the FTC Method, the “inhaled” material was collected and analyzed to determine the amount of tar and nicotine that a smoker was believed to consume. (Doc. No. 1 at ¶ 40.) While the testing apparatus consistently registered lower tar and nicotine levels for light cigarettes than those found in traditional cigarettes, plaintiff suggests that the methodology was flawed because it did not take into account the fact that real smokers often unknowingly cover up the ventilation holes with their fingers and lips. Plaintiff maintains that PM USA was aware of the limitations of this testing method, and intentionally designed its light cigarettes to register artificially favorable testing measurements while in actuality still delivering as much if not more tar and nicotine to its customers. (Id. at ¶¶ 6, 8; Doc. No. 82-1 at 2655.) []She asks the Court to order PM USA to refund the purchase price or disgorge all revenue it received through the sale of these cigarettes. She further seeks an injunction to compel PM USA to adequately warn consumers of the dangers of smoking light cigarettes.4 (Doc. No. 1 at ¶ 10.) []

However, Dr. Valberg opined that not all smokers of Marlboro Lights are addicted to nicotine. (Doc. No. 85-10 at ¶¶ 38-41.) According to Dr. Valberg, “chippers”—smokers who smoke on a regular basis but do not smoke daily—currently comprise more than 21% of the smoking public and do not typically compensate. (Id.) “Whether a smoker is a chipper can only be determined based on information about the smoker.” (Id. at ¶ 41.)

[] Likewise, smokers who purchased light cigarettes for reasons other than the promise of lower tar and nicotine, such as flavor, received exactly what they believed they were purchasing. [] (more at link)

For all of the foregoing reasons, the Court finds that plaintiff has failed to satisfy her burden of establishing that this case is suitable for treatment as a class action. Therefore, plaintiff’s motion for class certification is DENIED. Because plaintiff will proceed as the sole party plaintiff, PM USA’s motion to dismiss the class component of plaintiff’s common law fraud and unjust enrichment claims is MOOT.

The expert who testified on behalf of Philip Morris cigarettes in 2014, Dr. Valberg, also testified in many states to negate health risks associated with wireless smart utility meters.

As has been previously noted, the Ohio case took place the same week that Dr. Valberg testified before the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities to nullify citizen concern about smart meter safety.

Those reporting direct electromagnetic and energetic harm during the early days of smart meter deployment, including in CA, TX, and Maine, mostly women, were dismissed as being too stupid and too insignificant to be relevant to discussions about sustainability and modernization of the grid, (which was/is being converted into an apparatus to support commodities trading and surveillance and not “solar” and is being updated to support the demands of data centers, with costs being borne by ratepayers.)

When next-generation AMI smart meters and powerline meters were first deployed using stimulus funding during the Obama administration, those reporting harm were portrayed as mentally unstable, with the terms “Nocebo” and “Tin Foil Hat” still in common use in the media and elsewhere.

The official narrative eventually switched to the more diplomatic “these people are suffering and we don’t know why but it’s not the meter” - accompanied by no investigation and no science.

The true costs of ‘updating” the country’s entire “smart” utility grid fueled by tobacco science, energetic illiteracy, blind quests for power money and control, and denigration of women are nearly unfathomable.

When the Brain’s Homeostasis is Disrupted Due to an Inborn Protective Reaction to Unnatural Exposures?

I have written a number of times about the fact that the meridians themselves can contract in order to protect the body from danger or from inharmonious frequencies, and that this inborn reaction and movement mechanism is not yet understood by the West.

In particular, the meridians, and especially the Gall Bladder meridian, can contract in order to protect the brain from something found in nature, - a lightning strike. While the mainstream medical model does not recognize movement of the 26 bones of the skull, the field of cranial-sacral therapy works to adjust the skull, and to re-create the rhythmic flow of the cerebro-spinal fluid up the spine and over the top of the head to cushion, lubricate, and cool the brain.



It should come as no surprise that individuals reporting the acute onset of electrical poisoning, for example from a smart meter, report feeling instantaneously thirsty, hot, and pressurized- in the head.

Flying Blind

If we don’t know our constitutional type or that of our loved ones, we are flying blind.*

(* Flying blind was the phrase used by Senator Blumenthal of Ct. when he asked industry leaders how much health and safety research was conducted prior to the roll-out of 5G.)



Instead, we have “tell you Dr. if you have liver or kidney disease.”

If we are living a lifestyle where we are endeavoring to keep our life force in synch with the environment, (for example, eating with the seasons) and we have the correct roadmap, we will be able to notice when we are moving out of harmony.

But if our lives are disharmonious to begin with, we may not be aware of the cues.

Wi-Fi signals can track you in your home “based on the way Wi-Fi signals bounce off and through them”

Two news articles stood out recently as examples of a society within a Dark Age regarding energy literacy:

The Week reported: Big Brother is watching: Wi-Fi signals can track you in your home Comcast's Xfinity has introduced a new feature in its internet routers called Wi-Fi Motion, which uses Wi-Fi signals to detect movement in your home, whether from people, pets or other moving objects. [] The use of Wi-Fi for tracking is not a new idea. Almost a decade ago, scientists were able to create a 3D map of a building using Wi-Fi signals. [] A study published as a preprint on arXiv details how Wi-Fi signals can be used to identify individual people. The system called WhoFi can "generate a unique biometric identifier based on how a person's body interacts with surrounding Wi-Fi signals," said Interesting Engineering. Then, the technology can "track them in physical space and re-identify them in the same or a different location based on the way Wi-Fi signals bounce off and through them," said PC World. A similar system was introduced in 2020 with a 75% accuracy rate; WhoFi has an accuracy rate of over 95%.

MSN reported, Wi Fi signals can now track your body like a digital fingerprint SLIDESHOW Imagine walking into your local café and the Wi Fi already knows you’re there. This system doesn’t need your phone, smartwatch, or anything else. It reads how your body moves through invisible signals floating in the air. No passwords or apps required. Just your physical presence changes the Wi Fi enough for it to recognize you, which opens the door to a new kind of silent, device-free tracking that feels futuristic and a little eerie.[] Wi Fi signals can now track your body like a digital fingerprint Story by Dan Mitchell When Wi Fi waves surround you, they bend and scatter in ways that match your body’s size, shape, and movement. These little changes become a unique pattern that the system remembers. It acts like a digital fingerprint, based only on how your body affects the signal. Once you’re scanned, you can be recognized again just by how you walk through a room or stand near a router without touching a single device.

Those expressing concern about the privacy and surveillance implications do not seem concerned about the revelation that that there is an interaction between our bio-electricity and unnatural frequencies.

If we can map movement via the unique signature of Wi-Fi in its interaction with each person, we can also map the disruption and harm.

What Do You See When You View the Kidney Meridian’s Energy Field?

Image Courtesy Flo Freshman

I see a contracted psoas muscle mechanically disrupting the gates of the Large Intestine, leading to constipation and other challenges with elimination. I see stiffness, and cold flowing from the torso down the legs. I see a uterus or developing fetus being mechanically compressed. I see a difficult childbirth. I see a prostate gland pressurized. I see low back pain. I see hip fractures. I see blocked blood blow to the pelvis. I see blocked lymphatic flow.

I see colon cancer, and ovarian cancer, and fertility issues, and hormonal issues, and neurological issues… not only because of the microscopic effects of RF on the voltage-gated channels of the cell walls, - but caused by the mechanical process of the body not being able to sustain the healthy distribution of Ki throughout the entire organism. I see a body not able to detoxify.

Lack of Circulation = Degeneration and Dis-ease

I see the Trapezius impacting the flow of circulation to the head and brain. I see headaches, and brain fog, and balance issues.

I see pain, I see congestion, I see Kyo, I see Jitsu, I see fire.

The theory that underlies cell phone and wearables safety is that the mechanism of harm is heating. This has resulted a testing protocol where cellphones are tested by taking the temperature of an adult -sized plastic head, for 6 minutes, and then giving the devices to children. This needs to be addressed as an abject failure of engineering and science, and a massive violation of the rights of children.

Surveillance via Second-Hand Exposures

The tide finally turned for tobacco when a Japanese researcher proved that the widows of smokers were also dying of lung cancer caused by cigarette smoke, leading to a massive shift in public health policies.

As Dan Mitchell explained, “When Wi Fi waves surround you, they bend and scatter in ways that match your body’s size, shape, and movement. These little changes become a unique pattern that the system remembers. It acts like a digital fingerprint, based only on how your body affects the signal. Once you’re scanned, you can be recognized again just by how you walk through a room or stand near a router without touching a single device.”

We are living the age of increased widespread ubiquitous inescapable exposures impacting non-benefitting and non-consenting individuals, including children in schools.

The Smart Phones Pushback Needs to Grow

Kudos to the UK parents who have taken the lead internationally to protect their children from the harms associated with social media. But we have miles to go before we sleep, as children return to school and spend the day immersed in a microwave tsunami.

“ [] we can no longer afford to live []- as half-light versions of ourselves. - Jean Houston

The false god of wireless convenience is eclipsing the essential relationship that we hold with the creative active intelligence of generative frequencies within the Cosmic Current, expressed as Light.

Rethink your relationship with wireless.

Lean about the meridians, kinesiology, and self-care at: Touch for Health

