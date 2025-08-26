Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

If one studies Michael Faraday's law of electromagnetic induction, then couple that information to Newton's third law of motion as I have, you will find the uncontestable answer to all debate on E.M.F. sensitivity. These way more than 100 year old accepted facts of uncontested science are irrefutable. They prove without any doubt that anything or anyone that can conduct electricity will be affected by it in some manner. Usually adversely. But industry and others continue to deny well known uncontested scientific fact of way over 100 years. And it does not have to cause "Heating of tissue" as the FCC claims When every cell in the body produces 80 millivolts or less per cell by the internal sodium - potassium pump contained within that cell wall. Just interrupt this internal voltage by induced very low voltage, and see what happens to the cell. I have written a paper on this years ago. --- Dave Watkins.

