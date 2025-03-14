Arthur is now gone, but his legacy lives on. His passing is a profound loss to all living beings. Via the webpage, we invite you to share reflections and memories of Arthur’s life, and to offer inspiration and actions we may all take to further his work.

Comments and reflections can take the form of prose, poetry, music, art, video, or ideas and announcements of ways to further Arthur’s work.

Please send “submissions” to team@safetechinternational.org with “Arthur” in the subject line, and we will post them to the page.

Indicate in your email whether you would (or would not) like your name and country displayed with the comment.

Thank you for sharing your caring thoughts.



All ecosystems thrive on variety. Monocultures just don’t work. Our EMF community likewise needs different personalities, minds, skillsets, and approaches. Arthur was unique in his unwavering passion and care for Earth and all living beings. He had an uncompromising and steadfast creed that digital tech, and electricity as well, have no place in our world as they compromise the health and well-being of all life, while infanticizing us as our innate ability to navigate the world atrophies. Arthur’s views may seem extreme and unrealistic, but he held a line in the sand that strengthened the work of us all. As we go forward, we must find a way to infuse Arthur’s purity of heart and steadfast passion into our outreach by holding the ground that was so sacred to him. – Kate Kheel, USA

“The world has lost a pioneer who leaves an invaluable legacy. By continuing to expand our work on the impacts on wildlife, trees, and other non-human life, EHT will keep Arthur’s work alive. – Environmental Health Trust Founder and President Emerita, Devra Davis, USA

