Those of us doing this work always mourn more deeply and for so many other reasons when someone’s life is cut short - within such an unjustifiable and inhumane paradigm that we work so hard to change.

I had hundreds of emails from Ellen in my archives, and she was always very gracious and generous with her information. (I could take a few lessons from her.) We are grateful for her work with others securing the medical no-fee opt out with Duke in North Carolina.

Link to the NCUC decision on smart meters: Landmark Decision

This short video offers a very non-threatening way to introduce the idea to someone that a device may be impacting them. And I am sorry for all of us for our loss.

(Move below about Ellen- spend a few minutes with her music archive if you like!)

(Ellen’s explanation is an antidote to the post below by Dariusz Leszczynski….my rant precedes his post. )

12 minutes: Interview by radiologist Larry Burk, MD, CEHP, of an electrohypersensitive Durham citizen who has had many symptoms related to EMF WiFi and cell phone exposure for 10 years. Despite switching to a wired internet connection, banning cell phones from her house and putting up shielding she is still dealing with headaches, anxiety, palpitations, chest pain and other physical issues. The situation has deteriorated due to increased EMF pollution in her neighborhood to the point where she is considering moving out of Durham. The rollout of 5G will only make the situation worse. For more information see the Durham 5G Free Facebook group. / 279685063313250

NEWS AND NOTES:

ACTIVISM INSPIRATION: Random acts of anachronism: How to carry on the digital fast Until we have begun to go without them, we fail to realize how unnecessary many things are. We’ve been using them not because we needed them but because we had them. - Lucius Annaeus Seneca

AI: industry AI-fuelled Data Traffic May Boost Wireless Network Spending All eyes are on the various impacts of artificial intelligence. At the end of 2025, AI traffic on U.S. wireless networks accounted for at least 4.2 percent of total wireless traffic, according to WIA estimates. In terms of U.S. wireless network operational cost and network investment, this means that AI in 2025 accounted for just under $3 billion of wireless network operational expense and capital expenditure, according to the association.

WIA’s survey showed that 28 percent of adults ages 18-65 use 4G/5G to connect to AI apps and another 28 percent use both mobile data and Wi-Fi. AI traffic over wireless networks is expected to continue to increase.

AI traffic on U.S. mobile networks today includes use of AI apps/services on mobile devices or at home connected over FWA using ChatGPT, Grok, Claude and Gemini. Also, industrial devices connect to AI apps/services, such as IoT sensors in agriculture measuring moisture and factories or warehouses connecting robots or guided vehicles. Additionally, the mobile networks themselves use AI apps to manage/optimize the network, such as AI-RAN.

AI: Ted Gioia Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more The Ten Commandments of the New AI Religion This is the creepy creed of our time

AI: Disconnect by Paris Marx Make ‘em dumb, sell ‘em smarts Tech executives have said a lot of wild things over the past few years to justify all the money they’re plowing into generative AI and the effort to force us all to use it. They’ve warned that AI could wipe us all out, that we’d have to geoengineer the planet to make way for their AI future, and that the surface of the earth would end up covered in data centers. These are outrageous statements. They try to exaggerate the power of the underlying technology to get us to focus our attention on science fictional scenarios over the real harms of how AI is being deployed. But few of them shook me as deeply as a statement from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Blackrock’s US Infrastructure Summit in March. “We see a future where intelligence is a utility, like electricity or water, and people buy it from us on a meter,” said Altman, laying out an intensely dystopian future as just another business development. “One of the most important things in the future is that we make intelligence, to borrow an old phrase from the energy industry that didn’t quite work, ‘Too cheap to meter.’”

When I first heard what Altman had said, I was shocked and bewildered. How does someone even conceive of metering (and monetizing) intelligence if they’re not a tech billionaire with an intense antipathy toward humanity?

AI: Gary Marcus Three reasons to think that the Claude Mythos announcement from Anthropic was overblown No need to panic just yet To a certain degree, I feel that we were played. The demo was definitely proof of concept that we need to get our regulatory and technical house in order, but not the immediate threat the media and public was lead to believe.

AI 5G INDUSTRY: Cool heads, big ideas – AT&T ties private 5G to AI grid

AI: Nested Pathway by Darcia Narvaez AI is Missing What We Are Missing AI only looks smart because we lost our smarts What are the human capacities that we can see in nested communities that we are missing?

Jon Young (2019) has a list that includes a quiet mind, natural joy, and wonder, characteristics of the San Bushmen who carry humanity’s genetic heritage and whose culture has been in existence for at least 150,000 years. See an interview of Jon here.

Below is a list of what I call the ethic of engagement, which the San Bushmen display (for more detail and discussion, see Narvaez, 2014). I note whether AI has these capacities.

1. Full emotional presence; relational attunement to the life all around.

AI IEEE: Tech Alert: AI Is a Memory Hog

As we and the rest of the tech media have documented, AI is a resource hog. AI electricity consumption could account for up to 12 percent of all U.S. power by 2028. Generative AI queries consumed 15 terawatt-hours in 2025 and are projected to consume 347 TWh by 2030. Water consumption for cooling AI data centers is predicted to double or even quadruple by 2028 compared to 2023.

In “ How and When the Memory Chip Shortage Will End ,” Senior Editor Samuel K. Moore’s reporting shines a light on an obscure but important corner of the AI boom. High-bandwidth memory (HBM) is a particular type of memory product tailor-made to serve AI processors. Makers of those processors, notably Nvidia and AMD, are demanding more and more memory for each of their chips, driven by the needs and wants of firms like Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic. The result is price pressure on all kinds of consumer electronics, though it is being somewhat masked by stubborn inflation and a perpetually shifting tariff regime, at least here in the United States.

The big question now is, when will the shortage end? So I asked Moore what indicators he’s looking for that would signal an easing of the memory shortage.



CHILDREN YOUTH: Freya India from Girls How Social Media Feminised Us All It turned us into teenage girls

COLLAPSE CHRONICLES/GLOBAL GOVERNANCE: "Anne Can't Stand It!" (ART AND SARCASM) Volunteers Urgently Needed! Rewarding Work Opportunity SEE FULL IMAGE AT LINK

COLLAPSE CHRONICLES/GLOBAL GOVERNANCE: Lies are Unbekoming “Davos Can Really Replace the UN” Inside the book that maps the architecture behind global governance — from the Epstein files to the Pact for the Future

COLLAPSE CHRONICLES: The Silent Drift of Western Institutions An Essay by Luc Lelièvre

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: Big Tech- Backed Bill Aims To Gut Coloradans’ Right To Repair Tech firms Cisco, IBM and others are pushing bogus cybersecurity warnings to advance SB26-090, a bill that would claw back a right to repair technology sold to businesses.

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: ‘Dangerous and Reckless’: Meta’s Ray-Ban ‘Smart’ Glasses Expose Sensitive Data An investigation reveals that Meta’s AI-powered smart glasses rely on a largely unseen global workforce reviewing deeply personal user data — often without users’ knowledge. As the company moves to add facial recognition features, privacy advocates and lawmakers warn that the technology will expose sensitive information, blur consent, and create significant risks for public safety and civil liberties.

DATA CENTER PETITION US: Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced the AI Data Center Moratorium Act recently to ban the construction of new data centers.1

The massive data centers Big Tech billionaires are building pose grave risks to every aspect of our society. Data centers suck up massive amounts of water and energy — and CNN just reported that data centers are creating “heat islands,” warming temperatures for millions of people by up to a whopping 16 degrees Fahrenheit. 2 Electricity costs have gone up by 267% over the last five years in areas near data centers. 3

If it were up to Big Tech companies, they’d just keep building these dangerous data centers for unregulated AI tech. But 65% of Americans oppose new AI data centers in their communities. 4 Congress must act to rein in these companies and this tech.

Reader Alert: when I look at most of the work by Dariusz Leszczynski, this quote comes to mind: ‘No problem can be solved from the same level of consciousness that created it...’



Keith Cutter’s Sept 24 EMF Elimination Challenge: A Vision to Change Lives and Heal the World is the alternative, as also described somewhat in Ellen’s interview above. When you remove the offending variable and things are better for so many individuals, it’s enough proof



At this point,

* not understanding that different individuals respond differently to electoral poisoning due to their electromagnetic constitutional type (based in the relative strength of the 14 meridians),

* and not admitting that there are genetic variations in the permeability of the ion channels in the cell walls)

…is not just a rookie error. Its inhumane.

Epidemiology and citizen science should always be respected.

As noted above by Lies are Unbecoming: “This is not a crisis of misinformation, but a crisis of non‑response: a growing gap between what institutions register and what they are still capable of acting upon. People are still free to speak—but no longer able to change anything.”

EMF RF: BRHP - Between a Rock and a Hard Place Hardell and Nilsson made a ‘rookie mistake’ and didn’t prove that 5G caused ill health symptoms In Summary, there is no certainty what caused symptoms of ill health. It might be that the symptoms were caused by 5G… but also, maybe, by stress or by any number of other stimuli. Hardell and Nilsson didn’t prove anything. Especially, Hardell and Nilsson, contrary to the claims in their conclusions, did not prove that 5G radiation was the cause of the symptoms because the design of the studies was exceedingly poor and naïve. People knew when they were exposed and when the exposures were lower. Maybe 5G, maybe not 5G. Classical error from the lack of blinding.

FCC: Broadband Breakfast FCC to Vote on Relaxing LEO Satellite Power Limits SpaceX has asked for the change, which incumbent geostationary operators oppose. AND ZERO HEDGE FCC Set To Vote on Easing Satellite Power Rules, Boosting SpaceX’s Starlink

HEALTH NORWAY EINAR: A new infection control law must rethink pandemics | I have something on my mind... AUTO-TRANSLATE AT LINK Consultation statement on the draft amendments to the Infection Control Act We find that the draft amendments to the Infection Control Act suffer from significant gaps in the knowledge base that make the law a weak and/or directly unsuitable tool for understanding causes and taking relevant measures to limit/combat the type of environmentally triggered pandemics that now seem to be occurring increasingly due to man-made disturbances of our biosphere’s electromagnetic conditions. In the following, we explain in more detail, and provide detailed evidence for the importance of updating the Infection Control Act to incorporate such factors.

The knowledge base for the draft infection control law is out of step with modern understanding of environmentally triggered pandemics



HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom True Darkness At Night: Melanin’s Maintenance Window Daytime light builds it. Nighttime darkness preserves it. Miss the darkness and you open the door to melanin degradation

HEALTH: The Power Couple Sound Therapy for Pain & Inflammation interview with Mandara Cromwell: Sound Therapy Researcher

INSPIRATION/SPIRITUAL/COLLAPSE CHRONICLES VERY DEEP DIVE: Bernhard Guenther The Time of Transition: The End of an Age and the Birth of a New Humanity An Esoteric Exploration of Humanity’s Evolutionary Threshold

LANDLINES/COPPER: The Regulatory Death Knell for Copper? In probably the most consequential part of the order, the FCC is preempting all state laws and processes that hinder telcos from decommissioning copper networks. []We’ve known this was coming for a long time, and the FCC just took the steps to make it quick and painless for telcos to walk away from copper, including in states like California that have still been enforcing copper regulations. It’s going to take a few more years for telcos to abandon copper. For example, AT&T has a goal of being out of the copper business by 2030. But this order makes it clear that the end of copper is on the horizon.

SPACE: Satellite mirror plans could disrupt sleep and ecosystems worldwide, scientists say Letters to US agency raise concerns over tech firms’ plans to use reflective satellites and expand numbers in low Earth orbit https://www.theguardian.com/science/2026/apr/05/satellite-mirror-plans-could-disrupt-sleep-and-ecosystems-worldwide-scientists-say

SPACE: Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space Creating bases on the Moon “I’d wish we’d go off into space when we were a more mature human race here on Earth rather than carrying the ‘bad seed of war, greed, and environmental degradation’ that we’ve sown into the depths of our Mother Earth.” “I’d rather we had a global informed debate about what kind of seed we should carry into space when we do go - and then go as united and clear thinking Earth people.”

SURVEILLANCE/PRIVACY: ARS TECHNICA the perils of self-surveillance How our digital devices are putting our right to privacy at risk Law professor Andrew Guthrie Ferguson chats with Ars about his new book, Your Data Will Be Used Against You.

Ellen Whitaker, June 16, 1957 – April 4, 2026

Dear Advocates for Safe Technology and Triangle Citizens for Safe Technology,

It is with a heavy heart that I share the sad news that Ellen Whitaker passed away on April 4, 2026.

Ellen’s family has posted a beautiful obituary for her here.

Some on this listserv may not know of Ellen’s lifelong passions in classical guitar teaching and animal rights advocacy, particularly with Coalition to Unchain Dogs (now Beyond Fences). Her obituary describes her inspiring and lifelong contributions in both of these areas.

As most on this listserv know, Ellen was a former chair of Advocates for Safe Technology and a pioneer in advocacy for persons suffering with electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS). She worked particularly hard, along with other members of this group, on the Duke Energy AMI Opt Out in North Carolina, which ultimately succeeded in obtaining the first medical fee waiver in the United States in June of 2018 when the NC Utilities Commission approved the manually read meter rider with modifications.

Ellen also spearheaded separate legal actions against her utility company directly in an effort to hold it accountable to individuals with electromagnetic sensitivities as protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For ten years from 2016 to 2026, Ellen ran an active EHS support group in Durham, NC and organized diverse wireless-free activities including musician gatherings and Earth Day events. Even at the time of her passing, Ellen was continuing with ongoing lessons with a number of guitar students, while also continuing her animal rights and EHS activism jointly through development of a North Carolina veterinarian brochure on canines and wireless radiation.

Toward the bottom of her obituary page, Ellen’s family has shared several wonderful pictures of her. There is also an opportunity to add a note to her family to share more about Ellen’s life, friends, colleagues and students. Elizabeth

Key Links:

Ellen’s Obituary: https://obits.endswellfuneralhome.com/ellen-whitaker

Ellen’s classical guitar and ukulele website: https://www.ellenwhitakerguitar.com/about-ellen.html

Ellen’s book Jewish Traditions for Classical and Fingerstyle Guitar, an anthology of 26 arrangements of tunes from a wide range of Jewish music traditions

Videos showing Ellen building fences for Coalition to Unchain Dogs (now Beyond Fences): Champion & Mulata; Diesel; Tiger gets to run

Link to the NCUC decision on smart meters: Landmark Decision

Thanks for all you do.

