I am on the road without much internet access the next few days…. but the EMF/RF conversation continues. Here are a few recent offerings. Thanks to the colleagues helping with the news collating and memes!

CELLULAR IRRADIATION! How to Oppose Installation of Towers Neat You! Lawyer & Journalist Explain

Documentaries about sources of harmful electromagnetic radiation have been produced and continue to be produced including this new one from an Emmy Award winning American investigative journalist:

Like many people around the country, Alison Morrow Westover, an Emmy Award winning television investigative journalist, (specializing in environmental issues) is now, along with her neighborhood, facing the installation of an 195 foot cell tower near the family home she shares with her husband Lynn, (a Marine) and her two young children.

Alison had left the frantic life of television news to settle into family farm life and a simpler life when the cell tower came knocking at her door. It was not a knock she wanted, but it is a knock she received and she is now using her expertise to help her community fight this cell tower and communities across the country to achieve safer technology.

Alison recently sat down with renown safe tech telecommunications attorney Robert Berg and the Viva Frei Podcast (657k subscribers) to discuss the proposed cell tower and the need for safer technology in a segment called: Cellular Irradiation: How To Oppose Installation Of Cell Towers Near You; Lawyer and Journalist Explain:

(over an hour)

Alison will continue to work tirelessly on the issue of safer technology for us all, and she is in need of our support in her own cell tower battle. Please sign, support & share for her effort, all help is very deeply welcomed and appreciated!

Sign: (Quick sign & signers can be from anywhere)

https://www.change.org/p/say-no-to-a-195-ft-cell-tower-in-our-neighborhood

Support:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-our-neighborhood-from-unwanted-cell-tower

Call for Donations to the National Call for Safe Tech 501(c)(4)

ACHES UK: 5G and Pacemakers A discussion of how local planning authorities need to consider people with pacemakers and similar, in regard of 5G masts. 4 MINUTE VIDEO AND ACHES ‘Weekly Picks’ Substack April 11, 2026 Online privacy for children: Stranger Danger; What the Government Will and Won’t Tell You, Rallying Against Digital ID: Saturday 25th April, New Papers on EMFs Related to Biology, Health and Safety

Investigative Journalist Sharyl Attkisson re; the Quiet Zone Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson. Cover Story today is EMF: The Quiet Zone.

Look for the link when its posted here: https://fullmeasure.news/

Sharyl also did a podcast on this 2 days ago also - https://sharylattkisson.com/2026/04/a-quiet-place-for-the-electrically-sensitive-podcast/

She also recently interviewed Thea Scarato https://sharylattkisson.com/2026/03/safety-concerns-over-cell-tower-fast-track-plan-podcast/

INSPIRATION: Jeremy Lent from Ecocivilization No, This Is Not Human Nature. It’s Deep Conditioning. What our evolutionary heritage reveals about the world we could build — and the principles that could take us there.

My evening rant under the influence of travel-related RF:

While collating the news I visited the website for Environmental Health Trust at this page: Films on Cell Phone Radiation, Cell Towers and Wireless - Environmental Health Trust

This the hyperlink in the intro to the Alison Morrow Westover and Robet Berg interview

A pop-up ad appeared inviting me to join the mailing list - with a picture of someone looking at a cellphone. Other groups keep asking if we want text updates….

I so wish that there were a higher degree of sensitivity towards those who feel that they are banging their heads against a wall, because microwave hearing is actually banging the brain against a wall of skull tissue…..and today I am especially toast.

When we know better we can to better?