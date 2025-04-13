Between Thursday and Friday, the submissions for the FCC’s invitation for comment about the agency’s efficiency (25-133) grew from 480 to 647, with the opening page now including a number of industry comments, (in addition to one of several submissions filled with science by Theodora Scarato. (grateful grateful)

However, many are reporting that their submission is not posted, or that it would not post. I am covering 5 topics in this email:

Missing submission or inability to file a submission because the form will not advance - courtesy The National Call for Safe Technology, w/specific instructions for using the form Every can submit reply comments. Read about how to submit if you haven’t done it. Benton (industry) editorial call to delete the 25-133 proceeding An in =depth update from Catherine Kleiber, Electrical Polluton.com, including other bills, dockets, etc. Early observations about 25-133 - injured women are rising.

There is a lot of necessary detail here. Scroll/skim for the parts you need.

1. Submission not posted, or inability to file a submission because the form will not advance

It is possible that the FCC was not able to post all of the submissions at the end of the week.

From Odette at the National Call: The National Call - ALERT! Problem with Filing FCC Comments Due 4-11-25 “I've heard that several people have had trouble filing their comments on the website. I also had problems filing on the website. Here's what I'm going to do, and I suggest you do the same.

Please contact the ECFS Help Desk at 202-418-0193 and via email at ECFSHelp@fcc.gov . Send screenshots of the glitch in their system.

Please also contact the following fcc504@fcc.gov and call the

Consumer & Governmental Affairs Bureau at 202-418-0530. Also send screenshots of the glitch in their system.

Send original and copy of your comments by mail with a cover letter stating the problem with their ECFS system and that you are filing comments for Docket No. 25-133 (FCC's "Delete" Public Notice) (if you can, print out screen shots of the glitch to include) to:

Secretary Federal Communications Commission 45 L Street NE Washington, DC 20554 Your salutory close in the email and in the mailing should state: Respectfully submitted, [your full name] - Odette



Many filers have had trouble with the form. You will need to understand this for filing reply comments too.

When you arrive at the page to submit a standard filing, the only thing that you can type into the top box for the proceeding 25-133. Do not type anything else.

ECFS - Submit Standard Filing

After you type in 25-133, the form will look like this- with the name of the proceeding popping up. You click on the line that says 25-133 Delete Delete Delete that is directly below the top box.

You must move your mouse/curser down and out of the box.

If you have been successful, the form will then appear like this, below….if you have the wrong number you click on the x to delete it. I entered NA in any space that was not applicable to me for the remainder of the form.

You can easily submit your comments to more than one proceeding when you file. suggestions are below #3 courtesy Catherine Kleiber.

2. Anyone/Everyone can file reply comments in the next round, “Individual members of the public file shorter, much less formal comments that give the FCC their real-world perspective” Deadline April 28

E-Rate Central Explains: The FCC has a robust online Electronic Comment Filing System (“ECFS”) that allows users to file comments, reply comments, appeals, waiver requests, etc. or to search and read documents filed by other parties. ECFS serves as the repository for official and public records in the FCC’s proceedings from 1992 to the present.

A Guide to Reading and Filing FCC Comments “While many stakeholders, like industry companies or public interest groups, are likely to file very lengthy, formal-looking comments, many individual members of the public file shorter, much less formal comments that give the FCC their real-world perspective. These are crucial to the process because it gives the FCC a way to hear straight from the consumers. Often individuals will learn about an issue in the media and be inspired to comment, as happened with the Open Internet proceeding in 2014. If you’re interested in just filing a brief comment, a few paragraphs, you can probably proceed directly to “How to File Comments at FCC.gov”, below. There aren’t generally strict requirements for filing a comment on a proceeding”.

3. On Friday, the Benton Institute for Broadband Policy published the article, Let's Control-Alt-Delete on Delete, Delete, Delete

[] based on Carr’s own words and actions over the past few months, maybe instead of DELETE, DELETE, DELETE, we need to “Control-Alt-Delete” and reboot before he does any more harm.

Carr claims he is alleviating unnecessary regulatory burdens on industry, but these claims ring hollow when we take even the most cursory look at his recent public pronouncements and reports of behind-the-scenes deals. He has demanded top executives explain themselves in private meetings, warned media companies against prioritizing the hiring or promotion of diverse candidates, criticized editorial choices, threatened public hearings, and, in general, tried to intimidate executives with the specter of potentially costly reviews of their dealings. He’s even gone after the radio and TV stations that bring you Morning Edition and All Things Considered, Antiques Roadshow, and Big Bird. All under pretenses that at least one U.S. Senator calls “arbitrary and capricious.”

Even in this proceeding, Carr is exercising power as if he is the only decision-maker at the FCC. Disregarding an 80-year-old law that governs how federal agencies develop, issue, and “delete” regulations, he launched this affair without the support of his fellow commissioners or FCC staff.

Carr, in the tradition of Republican-appointed commissioners, has long said the FCC should rely on competition and innovation to deliver optimal outcomes for the American people. Yet his agenda for the agency, which he laid out in Project 2025 , reaches far beyond its Congressional authority. He plans to:

Go outside the FCC’s legal jurisdiction and interpret telecommunications laws for U.S. courts instead of the other way around.

Regulate—and tax—social media companies, although Congress hasn’t given the Commission the power to do that.

Ban TikTok.

Limit local and state policymakers’ input on infrastructure projects impacting their citizens.

These measures are hardly “market-friendly,” nor do they comport to someone who has long railed against “government control” of telecommunications. In fact, if he were to implement this agenda, he would be the MOST regulatory chair in FCC history.

DELETE, DELETE, DELETE won’t deliver fast, affordable, reliable, 21st-century communications networks to everyone in the U.S. The FCC can’t just deregulate to attain universal, affordable broadband, to secure national defense, and to strengthen emergency communications.

We need to hit Control-Alt-Delete before Chairman Carr does any more damage.



Let’s see how the industry covers the submissions received to the docket.

4. Catherine Kleiber Electrical Pollution Solutions

There are a number of FCC dockets currently taking comments that related to RF. Two are new and have nearby deadlines - one of these pertains directly to RF, the other would further deregulate cell tower placement/construction. You can submit to all of them simultaneously using the instructions below. Please take a moment to submit a comment to these dockets. It is important that the FCC not be able to use these dockets to deregulate RF emissions further. As such, it is very important that everyone participate to make it possible to prevail in Court if they try to do that. Even a brief sentence satisfying the first three bullet points and references would be VERY helpful - you can include previously written summaries or comments as references.

Please make a submission even if the deadline has passed. During the reply comment period, file as a reply comment.

Experts: Please submit an assertive statement regarding the necessity for biologically-based population-protective RF safety standards. You may find the points below of interest too. Please submit references supporting your statement as pdfs and title them for easier use in a court case.

Please take a moment to submit a comment at least encompassing the following elements:

A request that the FCC immediately adopt biologically-based population-protective RF/EMF safety standards promulgated by experts in biology and public health without industry ties like those proposed by the BioInitiative Group. Point out that failure to do so constitutes regulatory negligence and has caused irreparable harm and will cause further irreparable harm. The standards should encompass all sources of man-made RF exposure, including wireless technology, RFID chips, base station antennas, Incidental and Unintentional radiators, and "dirty" electricity. The standards must also take into account RF emissions produced passively in the environment as a result of FCC approved environmental RF emissions through mechanisms like the "Rusty-bolt" effect, RF sparking/arcing, and passive inter-modulation. These emissions must also be kept below levels that cause adverse biological effects in order to fulfill FCC, FDA, and EPA statutory obligations and NEPA requirements to protect human and environmental health and safety. The trauma caused by the impossibility of sufficient ADA Accommodation to prevent adverse effects and prevent social exclusion and allow full access to society and essential services like medical care also constitutes irreparable harm - the world had a taste of this with COVID.

Oppose changes to FCC NEPA rules that change federal oversight. Point out that FCC regulatory negligence has already caused irreparable harm to human and environmental health and more oversight, not less, is needed.

Oppose prioritizing minimizing cost to industry over regulations to protect health. Protecting health and the environment must come before protecting industry profits. There is precedent for this with lead pipes, lead paint, asbestos, mercury, etc.

A brief synopsis of your experience with adverse RF effects/injury, especially experiences that illustrate how you know that a technology or device caused your adverse effect or injury e.g. I experienced *** while around *** or in *** situation and improved when left the area/turned off the device and some statement of repetition or how consistent the experience has been.

Make any legal arguments you feel should be made that support the need for biologically-based population-protective safety limits. The FCC MUST see ALL legal arguments in the docket before they can be brought in court along with supporting evidence.

Upload any references that support your statement and label them with their title so they can be located easily e.g. Dodge_1969. Duplicating what others submit is not necessary, but won't hurt. Please make sure to upload any references that you think would be helpful to show that the FCC has been negligent and has caused harm and irreparable harm by failure to adopt biologically-base population-protective RF safety standards - related to human health or the environment. This evidence will be crucial to demonstrating agency negligence.

Your submission matters. Submission by individuals and experts were key to being able to write the Amicus Brief ( http://www.electricalpollution.com/documents/AmicusCuriaeBrief.pdf )and compile the exhibits( http://www.electricalpollution.com/documents/AmicusCuriaeBriefAppendix.pdf )that I did for the EHT et al. vs FCC Appeals Court case and key to the Appeals Court making the decision that they did. They show the Court that there is evidence that the FCC and the industry experts they rely on have failed to consider. Experiential evidence, expert testimony, and scientific studies are all very important.



Links to information about important dockets:



New Dockets:



DA 25-219/ GN Docket No. 25-133 IN RE: DELETE, DELETE, DELETE https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-25-219A1.pdf

Comments Due: Friday, April 11, 2025

Reply Comments Due: Monday, April 28, 2025



DA 25-290/ RM-12003 WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS BUREAU SEEKS COMMENT ON

CTIA PETITION FOR RULEMAKING https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-25-290A1.pdf Comments Due: April 30, 2025

Reply Comments Due: May 15, 2025



Old, but important Dockets

Docket 03-137 and Docket 13-84 https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/FCC-13-39A1_Rcd.pdf

Please submit your comment ASAP using the directions below:

Use this as your document heading since the FCC wants you to reference docket numbers on the document:

Filed in Dockets:

DA 25-219 - GN Docket No. 25-133

DA 25-290 - RM-12003 WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS BUREAU SEEKS COMMENT ON

CTIA PETITION FOR RULEMAKING

19-126: ET Docket No. 03-137

ET Docket No. 13-84

ET Docket No.19-226

Once you have your comment pdf ready and know which references you want to upload go to https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs



Enter your contact information.

Enter and select each of the numbers above before moving on to the next. It will let you enter a number of dockets at once that way each time you upload so you can upload each submission to all the dockets simultaneously.

Click on upload document and select document and enter its title. Repeat until you are done or it won't let you add documents. Then submit and repeat until finished uploading documents.

More detailed information at https://patriciaburke.substack.com/p/fcc-please-submit-a-comment-by-april

5. A few early observations about 25-133- injured women are rising.

In 2014, after the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities published its straw proposal to deploy smart meters, I spent a day reading through the 120 comments submitted, with 100 from industry and environmental groups, all in favor, and 20 from the public, all opposed.

Following the horrific San Bruno gas explosion in CA, a judge ruled that all the emails between the gas company and the utility regulator needed to be released to the public. I remember Sandi Maurer of the EMF Safety Network calling for help to read them, and if my memory is correct, it was over 8000.

The fossil fuel crowd focused on their issues, but didn’t pay attention to indicting emails about smart meters, including the role of Navigant and Structure to cover up issues including health harm.

I don’t have the ability to read all the submissions in this FCC docket, but hope that some sort of analysis will occur.

But part of the story may be what does not get covered.

When I opened the proceeding’s page one day earlier this week, there were two submissions from Pendelton County West Virginnia regarding the Radio Free Quiet Zone.

Pendleton_NRQZ_Opposition_Ltr_20250401.pdf

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/search/search-filings/filing/1040181533754

Inexplicably, the testimonies about bringing wireless to Green Bank are listed under None and my filings have been altered to the name NA.

I don’t believe that AI did this; I think something very strange is occurring at the FCC.

The requirement to limit transmissions in the radio free quiet zone dates back to the 1950s, as noted in the Pendelton W. VA. submissions. I am not in favor of their position.

But our ignoring the proven damage to the blood brain barrier dates back almost as far.

Many individuals have been working very hard on all of these concerns for over a decade and many are women. By their very nature, these artificial exposures are more harmful to women and children.

From now until April 28, all are welcomed.

(As I hear of opportunities to sign on to group submissions, I will continue to post them.)