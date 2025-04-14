FEATURED: ICNIRP RFR exposure guidelines

As most of us know, ICNIRP RFR exposure guidelines are frequently cited as evidence that most exposures are well within health limits. In going through my insect files in preparation for some pesticide testimony I found and re-read Olle Johansson’s article: The Stockholm Declaration about “Life EMC.” (EMC=Electromagnetic compatibility). This is a useful excerpt below. One should always remember that Professor Paolo Vecchia, head of ICNIRP at the time, at a conference at the Royal Society in London, said this in 2008 about using ICNIRP’s techni­cal guidelines:

1. “What they are not:

2. Mandatory prescriptions for safety

3. The “last word” on the issue

4. Defensive walls for industry or oth­ers” (verbatim quote from voice recording)

He strongly emphasized that the ICNIRP guidelines are only techni­cal in nature, and never were intend­ed to be used as safety recommenda­tions for medical or biological issues and/or to handle established risks. - Courtesy Ed

UK; Save the phones!

FEATURED TRANSLATED RESOURCES FROM GERMANY, COURTESY Katharina Gustavs and André Fauteux

Almost 10 years ago, the German Association of Building Biology Professionals (VDB) started a project to collect EMF measurement data for sleeping areas. It was supposed to give insight into what EMF exposure levels are typically found in sleeping areas. Unfortunately, the project itself never got off the ground. However, the EMF measurement instructions and data collection form are now available in English. You may find them useful. VDB Project: EMF Exposure Levels in Sleeping Areas: Instructions and EMF Data Collection Form Katharina Gustavs EMF Consultant | Nutritionist | Translator Building Biology Consultant IBN & EMF Testing Specialist IBN

FEATURED: EMR Australia

What’s happening to your sperm?

NEWS AND NOTES:

AI; Thanks to AI, Data Centers Will Drive Half of Electricity Demand Growth in the US Fueled by the rise of AI, data centers will account for nearly half of electricity demand growth in the US between now and 2030, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. By the end of the decade, the US will use more electricity for data centers than for the production of aluminum, steel, cement, chemicals, and "all other energy-intensive goods combined," the report finds. []This AI-driven demand for energy from data centers could cause knock-on environmental issues, according to some academics. Alex de Vries, a researcher at VU Amsterdam, told the science journal Nature that it “could be a serious risk for our ability to achieve our climate goals" and “increase our reliance, or at least extend, our reliance on fossil fuels.” In April 2024, MIT researcher Robert Stoner told PCMag that energy companies might be reluctant to build facilities for AI data centers. “Utilities really don’t like adding renewable power plants to their systems,” he said. “They stress them, they add a lot of peak current at times of the day that are not the same as they are if the system doesn’t have those sources.”

AI: The cloud needs water: How big tech’s data centers are fueling the global water crisis Amazon, Microsoft, and Google’s push to create data centers in some of the world’s driest areas threatens to deepen a looming water crisis. An investigation by SourceMaterial and The Guardian found that tech giants are using vast amounts of water to run data centers—often in water-scarce regions—and are rapidly expanding in these vulnerable areas.

AI: Underwater Data Centers Promise Innovation But Raise Concerns for Wildlife

BIG TECH BRIAN MERCHANT BLOOD IN THE MACHINE: Black Mirror's 5 best broadsides against big tech Black Mirror is arguably the biggest luddite TV show. Today, a brief guide to its most critical episodes.

BIG TECH BRIAN MERCHANT BLOOD IN THE MACHINE: Therapists went on a hunger strike to protest 'assembly line' conditions and the automation of mental healthcare Kaiser mental health workers have been striking for more time with patients, better pay, and to fight algorithmic triage— healthcare automation that puts patients at risk.

BIG TECH: Microsoft is digging its own grave with Windows 11, and it has to stop But here’s the thing, Microsoft: this path you’re on isn’t sustainable. Is that enhanced security good? Yes, absolutely - but it effectively means that many older computers literally can’t run Windows 11, which combined with the impending Windows 10 End of Life is eventually going to result in a lot of PCs headed to the ever-growing e-waste pile. That’s a real problem in itself. But I’m not here to rant about e-waste (though it’s really bad). I want to talk about how users perceive Microsoft’s nigh-omnipresent operating system, and how its current trajectory could result in serious issues further down the line.

BIG TECH LEGAL 1440 MEDIA: Meta Antitrust Trial Opening arguments begin today in a landmark antitrust trial against Meta, with federal regulators arguing the company monopolized personal social networking services by acquiring smaller rivals with the goal of squashing competition. The case may potentially result in Meta being forced to divest from a number of key apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp. The realization of a suit originally brought in December 2020, prosecutors are expected to focus on alleged emails from CEO Mark Zuckerberg stating it's better to "buy than compete" with potential competitors. The company purchased Instagram in 2012 for $1B and WhatsApp in 2014 for $21B (see company history)—the former now accounts for roughly half of the company's US revenue, while the latter has an estimated 2.7 billion global users. Zuckerberg has reportedly petitioned President Donald Trump to intervene. The case is the first of two against tech giants unfolding back-to-back—Google will begin an evidentiary hearing next Monday over charges it monopolized the online search market.

CELLPHONES: People who are easily distracted by smartphones are more physiologically reactive, less attuned to their bodies: Study Over the past few decades, some studies have raised important questions about the psychological implications of the excessive use of smartphones and other portable devices. Findings suggest that people who use smartphones too much can progressively develop cognitive impairments and attentional deficits, yet the factors contributing to these effects are not yet fully understood. (Blame the people not the device?)

CHILDREN FAMILIES: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family Your House, Your Rules A reader asks how to handle other kids' devices.

EMF/RF: PAUL HARDING FREQUENCY GEEK Could electrical exposure to a kitchen sink hurt you? Are women really hysterical or are they being slowly electrocuted? Many women are the ones at home with chores like washing dishes. (Is this why I see so many women with mysterious illnesses like hormone issues, lupus and autoimmune thyroid problems, while the husband, who’s not at home, is perfectly healthy?) Touching the kitchen sink can produce an exposure called “contact current” due to “open circuit voltage.” Things that we can do to make exposure worse are to stand barefoot while doing the dishes. When our skin is moist, electrical impedance is decreased. Metal sinks are highly conductive. My sister experienced this first hand as the exposure was extreme. When the dishwasher was installed the power cord was pinched, exposing the wire, and energizing the frame. Since it was next to the sink, it was attached via a metal support and that is how the voltage got there. []Martin Graham EE, PHD, called it “electrical sewage”

EMF HEALTH EINAR TRANSLATED: Our electromagnetic body – a text across medicine, biology, physics and electrical science Can treatments with electricity and magnetism replace pills? Is there a viable alternative to today's chemistry-oriented medical understanding to be derived from the knowledge of how biology works as electrical systems in interaction? Lars Ranes, an engineer who made the leap to becoming a therapist, has written a particularly interesting interdisciplinary review of the knowledge in the field.

FCC: Holding the FCC Accountable: SWORT/EHT Seek Citizen, Lawmaker Support SWORT members have asked most state and federal lawmakers to write and send letters to the FCC at least once since 2023. So far, 11 state lawmakers have written to the FCC about this issue (4 of whom are on the Health Committees). To Maisenhalter’s and EHT’s knowledge, the lawmakers who have sent letters are: Senate Health Committee Member Catherine Ingram, House Health Committee Members Tim Barhorst, Jennifer Gross, and Chairman of the Health Committee Jean Schmidt. Senators Louis Blessing and Steve Wilson, Representatives Cindy Abrams, Adam Matthews, Michelle Teska, Cecil Thomas, and former Representative P. Scott Lipps have also written. The Village of Greenhills Council (Hamilton County) also wrote a letter. []The more constituents put pressure on lawmakers, the better chance that those who have not yet written the FCC will do so. With enough lawmaker pressure, a tipping point may be reached and the FCC may feel forced to act. Without their feet being put to the fire, the agency will likely continue dragging said feet. If you would like to help SWORT and EHT obtain more letters, join SWORT on Facebook and send an email to swo4responsibletech@fuse.net for more information.

FIRES/BROADBAND INDUSTRY BENTON: SE. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), the state’s telecommunications regulator, has a six-part plan for wireless and wireline service providers to ensure that 911, 211, emergency alerts, and access to basic internet always remain available during natural disasters California’s BEAD Initial Proposal Volume Two (IPV2) notes that wildfire, and particularly wildland-urban interface (WUI) fire, is one of the greatest sources of hazard to California, both in terms of recent history as well as the probability of future destruction of greater magnitudes than previously recorded. BEAD will prioritize fiber optic deployments in California, but alternative technologies such as fixed wireless may make up a relatively significant portion of the BEAD deployments, as fixed wireless deployments leverage a lower initial cost and can deploy faster (though they incur higher ongoing maintenance costs and per-subscriber equipment expenSES. To tackle the gap in device access exacerbated by the fires, local organizations partnered to distribute free devices and make free connectivity available at accessible locations in the affected communities. The quickest way for displaced families to access a variety of resources and receive FEMA recovery funds is through online channels, making devices urgently needed. "Not having a device was going to be a big barrier for them to be able to... their households, their families... to be able to seek out services,” said Norma Fernandez, CEO of national digital equity nonprofit Everyone On. “From folks who need to submit their insurance claim or know where t

HAVANA/TARGETING JUSTICE IN GATEWAY PUNDIT: ‘Targeted Justice’ Sounds Alarm on DHS-Funded “Gangstalking Programs” in Explosive Letter to Secretary Noem Targeted Justice, a civil liberties organization representing victims of unlawful surveillance and harassment, has fired off a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem, demanding an immediate end to what they call “un-American and illegal” programs funded by the agency. The letter, penned by Ana L. Toledo, Esq., Counsel for Targeted Justice, accuses DHS of orchestrating a sprawling network of surveillance, harassment, and psychological operations through Fusion Centers, targeting innocent Americans under the guise of counterterrorism. The accusations come alongside Targeted Justice’s ongoing $1.3 billion lawsuit against the Biden regime’s Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and DHS, filed in the U.S. District Court in Houston in 2023 (Case 4:23-cv-1013), which claims a secretive “McCarthy Blacklist” within the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) is being used to harass and torture civilians.( I realize Havana and TIs are not the same thing .)

HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Melanin: A Biochemical Sink For Heavy Metals

HEALTH: DR GROSSMAN Blue Light and Macular Degeneration (AMD) Risk New research links blue light and Macular Degeneration risk. Antioxidants can play an important role in protecting against the adverse effects of blue light exposure. Short-wave blue light with wavelengths between 415 nm and 455 nm is linked to eye light damage. On the electromagnetic spectrum, blue light falls just before ultraviolet (UV) light. We cannot see UV light, but we can see blue light. This high-energy light penetrates deeply into the retina. It passes through the cornea and lens into the back of the eyes, contributing to diseases such as dry eyes, macular degeneration, and cataracts.1 Excessive absorption of blue light leads to oxidative stress, which triggers apoptosis and necrosis in retinal pigment epithelial cells.2 3 Crystals can directly penetrate the retina, causing permanent photochemical damage.4 Prolonged exposure to blue light exacerbates visual fatigue and nearsightedness, while symptoms like double vision and difficulty concentrating can impair both learning and work performance.5 High-energy blue light even stimulates the brain, inhibiting melatonin secretion and enhancing adrenocortical hormone production. This process can destroy the hormonal balance and directly affect sleep quality.

HEALTH Green Med: Sayer Ji's Substack is trasitioning to Substack Sayer Ji's Substack | Substack

HEALTH MERCOLA: Cellular Health Revolution — Unveiling Hidden Threats and Empowering Solutions In my appearance on The Jimmy Dore Show, we discussed how mitochondrial dysfunction, caused by modern toxins, is at the root of many diseases. ATP production has decreased by up to 75% compared to a century ago

I shared insights from my latest book, “Your Guide to Cellular Health: Unlocking the Science of Longevity and Joy,” including that seed oils, like soybean and corn oil, are major culprits in damaging cellular health, while natural sugars can be beneficial when used wisely

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals and EMFs from devices like cellphones and Wi-Fi routers pose significant risks to mitochondrial function, necessitating practical steps to reduce exposure

Powerful foundations and industry interests have shaped medical education and public health policies, often prioritizing pharmaceutical interventions over natural approaches

Restoring cellular health involves eliminating toxins, adopting a whole foods diet, optimizing sun exposure and addressing gut health imbalances

PHONES UK: The Action to Save the Phone Box in Combe Martin, North-Devon, got into Devon Live! The Devon village where a quaint red telephone box is a Lifeline: https://www.devonlive.com/news/devon-news/devon-village-quaint-red-telephone-10092932

POLITICS TARIFFS Trump administration to exempt smartphones and computers from tariffs

RESEARCH OLLE JOHANSSON: One of our articles, Lars-Olof (LO) Landin, Johansson O, “Obefintlig etikdiskussion kring hjärnforskning och AI” (=”Non-existent ethics discussion on brain research and AI”, in Swedish), Nya Dagbladet 25/2, 2019, https://nyadagbladet.se/debatt/obefintlig-etikdiskussion-kring-hjarnforskning-och-ai/, from 2019, has been re-published by April 10, 2025, by the Newsvoice.se site: Lars-Olof (LO) Landin, Johansson O, “Obefintlig etikdebatt om hjärnforskning och AI” (=”Non-existent ethics debate about brain research and AI”, in Swedish), Newsvoice.se 10/4, 2025, https://newsvoice.se/2025/04/hjarnforskning-och-ai/

SCIENCE: Engineered bacteria emit signals that can be spotted from a distance These bacteria, which could be designed to detect pollution or nutrients, could act as sensors to help farmers monitor their crops.

SMART METERS THE POWER COUPLE : Reducing EMF from smart meters How we wised up to the smart meter What we’ll learn in this article:

SPACE: The new space race is raining more garbage from the sky. We're not doing enough to stop it

TECHNOCRACY EVENT: Omniwar: The Battle for the Brain Symposium The Ultimate Quest for Technocrats. This is the second Symposium where academia weighs in on Omniwar, except this time, we will do a deep dive into the brain. Why the brain? Because it is the pinnacle of humanness and the ultimate target of the anti-human forces of Technocracy and Transhumanism. The Symposium will be live-streamed around the world on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Omniwar Symposia is a presentation of the Study Group on Technology and Power, featuring Patrick Wood, Dr. David Hughes, PhD, Dr. Lissa Johnson, PhD, and Dr. David Broudy, PhD.

EVENTS

MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY Monthly Update Meeting Wednesday, April 16, 12 Noon ET Citizens and public servants are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Join us to share your inroads and/or be inspired by others!

Hear updates on science, active bills filed, legal actions, local progress, media coverage, events, tech tips and more! REGISTER You needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome.

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Dr. Mercola - from my Soapbox re: Energy Medicine

I was grateful that Dr. Mercola ran an article this week Wireless Radiation Sickness Gets a New Name - 'EMR Syndrome'. The article included 2 videos, one a link to the RT documentary about Wi-Fi refugees and the other a 12 min video EMR Syndrome is Real and It's Ruining Lives supposedly narrated by Ethan Foster and Alara Sky - which is a load of manure because the voices are not real people. The video is labeled:

and it is synthetic.

“The Eden Method recognizes energy as a vital, living, moving force that is foundational to our well being.”

The antidote: Donna Eden and her husband David Feinstein explain how different individuals are primarily either visual, auditory, kinesthetic, or digital in their books and videos about the Energies of Love, about what these sensory types offer and need, and how to help them thrive.

We need to recover the knowledge that senses are designed function interactively, in the nature environment, in partnership with our intuition, in ways that make us whole, while supporting our evolution. Although they focused on the energies of a primary relationship, the implications are profound. We are forcing children who are primarily either visual, tonal, or kinesthetic into a world that assaults the promise of their birth.

The synthetic voices of automated call trees, etc. are another form of energetic assault to our whole-body whole brain sensory systems. We are repeating the same errors of the unnatural stressors on the visual field posed by screens…for example, the new trend to divide the screen into thirds…with the eyes using even less of their potential visual field. We need to be crossing the midline, and rejecting assaulting color combinations that strain the eyes and brain, moving texts, flashing lights, etc.

Implying that the Mercola video is a conversation between Ethan and Alara is a form of lying that scrambles the energetic immune system…

We need to hold ourselves and our healers/teachers/leaders accountable to a higher standard of integrity than the groups and organizations that are imposing so many regressive technologies. (There is a dividing line between service and embracing every tech toy to maximize money-making.)

We can re-sanctify our lives - via discernment towards what makes us real, and whole.

In Case You Missed It:

April 13 Safe Tech International FCC Proceeding Update, Filing Difficulties, Submitting Reply Comments For an administration that has promised transparency, this is going to be a fascinating ride. "Post your real-world experience."