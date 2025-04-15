I just learned about the (free) event tomorrow that was announced by Enviromental Health Trust earlier today, so sending tonight for those interested. Thanks again to Theodora and others for the assist with the FCC proceeding. and everyone who heeded the call.

ACTIVISM CAMPAIGN UK: Campaigners in the UK have started National National Telephone Action to Save the Copper Analogue Landline and our Phone Boxes! We are on a (tentative) roll and would now like to extend this into International Telephone Action! Gladly adapt the below Four Action Points to your circumstances and rouse your country into Action! NB: The Copper Analogue Landline Network is critical for National Security and needs to be protected in Law:

1. Save your Phone Box: Organise a Save/Reinstate Our Phone Box Event and invite the local Press. If there is no Phone Box, demand it back. If it is still there, ensure that the Phone Box is used for the minimum 52 calls per year needed to be kept. If the phone doesn't work, call BT on 0800345144 (the number is normally on the board next to the phone) and/or email: customer.serv.payphones@bt.com

2. Phone Home: If you are traveling, make a call from any phone box you can see

3. Contact the Media: Contact the Media to express your concern about a Phone Box (or lack of one) near you and/or the general loss of the Phone Box + the phasing out of the analogue copper landline.

4. Contact your MP: If you haven't done so already, please contact your Political Representative for a visit and request that the Copper Analogue Landline is protected in UK Law. Gladly present the "Save our Copper Analogue Landlines" Petition, which now stands on well over 2:600 signatures: https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/save-our-landlines-help-us-maintain-full-access

AI: AI Hype Begins It didn’t take long after the widespread introduction of AI into the business environment for a carrier to claim it is using AI better than the competition. Masha Abarinova wrote an article in Fierce Networks that quotes Comcast as saying it is using AI more effectively than its fiber competitors. The article covers a discussion with Elad Nafshi, the chief network officer for Comcast, who brags on the ways Comcast is already using AI more effectively than fiber-based ISPs. She quotes Nashi as claiming that Comcast has embedded AI that is “literally feet away from a customer” with real-time pattern detection capabilities that give Comcast the ability to pinpoint interference in the network. I can already anticipate the fiber ISP retort to this claim, with fiber ISPs saying they don’t need a last-foot AI capability because fiber doesn’t have any interference since it has the same quality of service from end-to-end in the network. []A more interesting observation in the article quotes Nafshi as saying that general AI use among customers has not resulted in increased network traffic. He noted that while customers are using ChatGPT and OpenAI, the interactions between customers and the clouds are mostly passing text, which is not data intensive. This differs a lot from what other industry players have been claiming about the future of AI. The article cites AT&T’s prediction that its network traffic will double by 2028 due to AI. Zayo cited an expected huge growth in network traffic as the justification to buy the fiber networks from Crown Castle. I’ve been scratching my head for several months trying to figure out how AI might create the predicted explosive growth. I’ve yet to see anybody describe the specific AI traffic or functions that could double the traffic for a company like AT&T. Network traffic is growing for other reasons. Ericsson recently predicted a 16% annual growth in cellular traffic. Numerous predictions for home and business broadband have predicted growth rates of 10-12% annually. Something drastic and new would be needed to double overall traffic on AT&T by 2028.

AI VS ART: BLOOD IN THE MACHINE: The original slop: How capitalism degraded art 400 years before AI Why AI-generated Studio Ghibli memes are literally chintzy — and why you've probably got chintz all wrong. The qualities that made chintz seem “whimsical and quirky and individual,” as Fee put it, came from the fact that human beings applied the dyes by hand. Early AI images similarly had some lingering bugs and weirdness—artifacts of the authentic organic weirdness we all crave from art, or at least handicrafts, and will miss when they’re gone. There’s “whimsical and quirky and individual” artwork all around you that’s not transcendently beautiful, but is, at the very least, human—from that card on a diner table telling you about a new milkshake flavor, to that lawyer billboard, to that banner on your local elementary school fence advertising a bake sale. I can only imagine how much uglier the world will look if AI does to all those in a handful of years what capital took four centuries to do to the original chintz. And I really hope that’s not where we’re headed.

CHILDREN AND SCREENS Register Now: “Violent Media, Toxic Online Spaces, and Youth Aggression” Join Children and Screens for the #AskTheExperts webinar “Violent Media, Toxic Online Spaces, and Youth Aggression” on Wednesday, April 30 at 12pm ET. Leading experts in media, child development, and online behavior will examine what we know — and what we still need to understand — about the connection between digital media exposure and youth aggression. Learn how and where children encounter harmful content, what the research says about impacts on youth development, and tips to protect and empower kids in today’s digital landscape. Plus Live Q&A! Webinar Registration - Zoom

CHILDREN INSPIRATION EDUCATION: Learning, Fast and Slow: Why AI will not revolutionize education An unexpected algorithm Peco and Ruth Gaskovski Mathematically, it’s not complicated, you only need to slow down and really think about what you’re being asked. But that’s the difficulty. We don’t like to slow down. Thinking is effortful, unpleasant, and we often prefer to go with our immediate feeling. Try these next questions. As you read them, notice what your initial or “fast” answer is, and then slow down and see if you can recognize how this initial fast answer might be misleading.

DATA CENTERS: West Virginia Passes Law to Attract Data Centers, Advance Energy Infrastructure The bill establishes programs to attract high-impact industrial projects

EMF/RF: Moms Against America When Light Turns to Darkness Electromagnetic Radiation and Health: Are Our Wireless Technologies Harming Us? by Margot DesBois honoring Arthur Firstenberg

ENVIRONMENT THE GUARDIAN TECHSCAPE NEWSLETTER: Twice last week, the environmental side effects of the tech industry’s growing terrestrial footprint came into focus. To do almost anything online – post to Instagram, ask ChatGPT a question, save a Google Doc – you run a request through a datacenter, a large repository of networked computers. Think of datacenters as where the internet physically resides. Those facilities use enormous amounts of natural resources, particularly electric power and water. Last week, we saw Elon Musk allegedly run roughshod over municipal environmental regulations to get the power he wants and Amazon, Google and Microsoft’s datacenters suck up water in regions without much of it. Musk’s xAI, his AI company that just bought X, is accused of doubling the number of methane gas burning turbines at its enormous Memphis datacenter. My colleague Dara Kerr reports: It’s been known that xAI, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, has been using around 15 portable generators to help power its massive supercomputer in Memphis without yet securing permits. But new aerial images obtained by the Southern Environmental Law Center show that number is now far higher. The group says these gas turbines combined can generate around 420MW of electricity, enough to power an entire city. The group says the turbines are a major source of air pollution. Read more about xAI’s alleged incursions on Memphis. The Guardian co-published an investigation last week in collaboration with the investigative nonprofit SourceMaterial, whose analysis identified 38 active datacenters owned by Amazon, Google and Microsoft in parts of the world already facing water scarcity, as well as 24 more under development. Datacenters’ locations are often industry secrets. But by using local news reports and industry sources Baxtel and Data Center Map, SourceMaterial compiled a map of 632 datacentres – either active or under development – owned by Amazon, Microsoft and Google. The map and analysis show that those companies’ plans involve a 78% increase in the number of datacenters they own worldwide as cloud computing and AI cause a surge in the world’s demand for storage, with construction planned in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. Read about datacenters under development in water-scarce regions

FCC INDUSTRY BROADBAND: Public Interest Orgs to FCC: DELETE, DELETE, DELETE the Digital Divide The Benton Institute for Broadband & Society joined Access Humboldt, Common Sense Media, Everyone On, Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, National Digital Inclusion Alliance, and New America's Open Technology Institute (all members of the Lifeline Coalition*) in a filing in the Federal Communications Commission's RE: DELETE, DELETE, DELETE proceeding. Here are their comments At the outset, we wish to note that the request for comments in this matter was not adopted by the vote of the Commission or by staff under identified delegated authority. It is not a notice of proposed rulemaking or a notice of inquiry. As such, any steps the Commission might take in response to comments that are filed must be adopted pursuant to FCC rules and the Administrative Procedure Act. Delete Regulations that are Holding Back the Lifeline Program from Fulfilling its Mission In conclusion, members of the Lifeline Coalition urge the Commission to take meaningful, lawful steps to strengthen the Lifeline program and ensure it meets the modern connectivity needs of low-income households. With the expiration of the Affordable Connectivity Program, Lifeline stands as the primary federal tool to make communications services affordable for those most at risk of being left behind. To fulfill the Commission’s statutory mission of universal service, Lifeline must be streamlined, modernized, and expanded. The proposals outlined above will help ensure that all Americans, regardless of income or geography, can connect to the essential services that shape their lives. As the Commission considers DELETE, DELETE, DELETE, it should remain steadfast to its main priority: DELETE the digital divide. (no attention to health)

FCC: Trade Groups Ask FCC to Loosen Engineer Certification, Broadband Label Rules The agency had requested input on rules it could consider repealing. WASHINGTON, April 14, 2025 – Broadband industry groups urged the Federal Communications Commission to eliminate the requirement that a licensed engineer certify broadband coverage filings, and to loosen rules around legally-mandated broadband “nutrition labels.” The agency’s “Delete, Delete, Delete” docket, an open-ended call for input on rules the FCC should consider repealing, generated more than 850 comments as of Monday afternoon. Comments were due Friday, but filings submitted late on Friday were posted Monday. The initiative is part of a broader Trump administration push to slash regulations on businesses. “Legacy rules force providers to maintain obsolete infrastructure no one uses, file outdated reports no one reads, and comply with paperwork requirements meant for a monopoly phone company in the 1980s, not the broadband-powered economy of 2025,” Jonathan Spalter CEO of the major broadband trade group USTelecom, said in a statement Friday. The engineer licensing issue was raised by eight trade groups, including USTelecom, NCTA, CTIA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Spalter said USTelecom wanted to modify or eliminate 3,000 rules, although the group’s filing didn’t have a list. NCTA, which represents the cable industry, included a table with 78 provisions it sought to alter. The groups asked the agency to permanently nix the requirement, generally arguing that many engineers with expertise in broadband networks may not have gone through the professional engineering, or PE, certification process, and that retaining one who had would be too expensive for smaller providers. [] The precise requests varied, but USTelecom, CTIA, and the Chamber of Commerce, among others, did not want to be required to show the label on the point-of-sale, asking instead for the option to show a link users would have to click to access the information. Some also opposed the mandate to provide physical copies in store. Note the nutrition labels are security labels

FCC CELLPHONES: Reverse SpaceX Direct-to-Cell Power Level Waiver: EchoStar The FCC allowed SpaceX to user higher power under its deal with T-Mobile.

5G Industry Remember 5G hype? Here's what's actually happening now While initial 5G hype disappointed, fixed wireless access (FWA) emerged as an unexpected win

The 5G hype of the mid-2010s is downright embarrassing to think back on, like looking through your high school yearbook photos. 5G was predicted to unlock an instant revenue gusher for telcos, while consumers' lives would be transformed by high-speed, low-latency connections that enabled self-driving cars, the metaverse and remote-control surgery. Of course, the reality has been different. Self-driving cars have emerged slowly and haltingly; nobody's interested in the metaverse; and remote-control surgery seems insane. Consumers don't care about 5G. They don't even know if their phones are 5G-enabled. And telcos are still struggling financially as they seemingly always have done.

5G; MILITARY Telia makes case for 5G defence in latest trial A Telia division made the company’s second announcement of a 5G network slicing test for the defence sector in the space of a week, revealing the infrastructure had been used for remote operation of an armoured vehicle at a distance of over 100km.

HEALTH: MRI Scans Causing Nasty Material to Form Inside Body, Scientists Find The results can, on rare occasion, be deadly.

HEALTH: From Brain Bluetooth to ‘Full RoboCop’: Where Chip Implants Will Be Heading Soon

INSPIRATION: The Honest Broker Is This the Dominant Personality Type of Our Time? Or how we all became Clint Eastwood Maybe I should be pessimistic. But I’m not. A huge shift is happening. Even in just the last 12-18 months, the cultural tone has started to change. This backlash against the Dirty Harry ethos started on the fringes, but has now gone mainstream with extraordinary speed. People don’t trust the technocracy. They don’t want to be ruled by AI. They don’t want their doctor or boss or coworker replaced by a bot—or their job, or their spouse. They don’t even want to deal with bots in customer service or low-level situations. They’re fed up. You can even hear it on the phone—when people shout back at the machine: Please, just let me talk to a human being! We’re saying that more and more often nowadays. At a certain point, people won’t take any more. We are close to that tipping point right now. []The eventual result was a taming of business by humanism. The change was so enormous that factory work is now seen as a good job in most countries. We now need to restrain tech the same way our ancestors reformed the factories. And that means putting the breaks on our tech leaders—who are the immediate source of our Clint Eastwood problems. Okay, maybe there’s a place for Dirty Harry or Anton Chigurh or killer T-1000 robots in our movies and stories. But we don’t want them in our lives. And we certainly don’t want them in the CEO’s office calling all the shots. So we may be starting this new Romanticist movement at the grass roots level. But the ultimate sign of its success will be changes at the top. And the sooner that happens, the better.

SECURITY: Schneier on Security A free monthly newsletter providing summaries, analyses, insights, and commentaries on security: computer and otherwise. INCLUDES AI Data Poisoning AIs as Trusted Third Parties The Signal Chat Leak and the NSAAI Vulnerability Finding

TECHNOCRACY: A Poem About Globalists, Technocrats, Transhumanists

4/16 MASSACHUSETTS FOR SAFE TECHNOLOGY Monthly Update Meeting

Wednesday, April 16, 12 Noon ET Citizens and public servants are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Join us to share your inroads and/or be inspired by others! Hear updates on science, active bills filed, legal actions, local progress, media coverage, events, tech tips and more! You needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome. REGISTER

4/16 EHT Leaders in Rare Joint Online Presentation

EHT Founder, President, and Vice President Speak at Live Event with Q&A - April 16!

EHT Founder Devra Davis, PhD, MPH, will be joined by President Kent Chamberlin, PhD, and Vice President Robert R. Brown, MD for a lecture with live Q&A tomorrow, April 16. The three will share cutting-edge research being carried out by EHT scientists, as well as important policy developments and recent successes EHT has helped to achieve.

The lecture, titled Latest Buzz About EMF, is part of The Real Truth About Health Conference, which is free to attend online. The presentation is from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET and includes a live Q&A. Topics covered will include new science regarding the effects of EMF on honeybees and plants, research conducted by EHT scientists regarding impacts on human health, and tool kits to help with creating policy change.

Later in the evening, Dr. Davis will also participate in a panel discussion, "Invisible Danger: Unmasking the Health Risks of Wireless Radiation — and What You Can Do About It," alongside other experts in the field. This panel will be from 8:15 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. ET, also on April 16.

Register for these events by signing up for a free conference pass at the link below:

2025 CONFERENCE - The Real Truth About Health

FCC Delete, Delete, Delete: Deadline April 28 For Reply Comments

FCC 25-133 Delete, Delete, Delete, Comments: Theodora Scarato, Wired Broadband, ANH, Safe Tech International: Enough is Enough

This link to Doug Wood’s song submitted to the FCC has the lyrics. A growing chorus is “calling for a cooperative, peace-oriented paradigm shift and immediate action to ensure space benefits all life on Earth, not just powerful interests.”

calling for the thermally-based IEEE limit to be adopted for cell phone local SAR tests, https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/document/1041174138077/1 (8 pages)

FCC 25-133 Support this one: Pennsylvanians for Safe Technology Comment, Donna Ott: Delete Delete Delete

The following are rules recommended for deletion either in part or in their entirety, and an amendment to clarify a rule. 1. The following rules should be deleted in their entirety: • Small Cell Order - Accelerating Wireless Broadband Deployment by Removing Barriers to Infrastructure Inv.,33 FCC Rcd. 9088 (2018)1[1] • Moratoria Order - Declaratory Ruling in Accelerating Wireless Broadband Deployment by Removing Barriers to Infrastructure Inv., 33 FCC Rcd. 7705, 7775–91 (2018) [2] • One-Touch Make Ready Order – Third Report and Order in Accelerating Wireless Broadband Deployment by Removing Barriers to Infrastructure Inv.,33 FCC Rcd. 7705, 7705–91 (2018)1[3] • Middle Class Tax Relief Act, Section 6409 initial rules 2014 1[4] - expand perimeter around a tower 6 feet in diameter • Middle Class Tax Relief Act, Section 6409 expansion 2020 1[5] - expand perimeter around a tower 30 feet in diameter • NEPA 1986 satellite categorical exclusion1[6]

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/document/10411398308551/1

Thank you to everyone responding to the call to action, before, and now.

The FCC Order: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-25-219A1.pdf 6 pages

DA 25-219 RE: DELETE, DELETE, DELETE is GN Docket No. 25-133

Reply Comments due April 28. Don’t Miss Out.