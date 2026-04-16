courtesy Lori McCray

I can’t verify as of press time that it is the same UL that certifies smart meters that FCC rejected (UL) for AI’s “good housekeeping seal of approval” insane labeling but it sure smells like it.

Here is hoping the New Mexico journalist’s description of that pedophile ranch and the link to smart meters makes more people sick at the thought of the very dark side of what they have supported…. Unless all the energy efficiency/sustainability people are in the redacted files - THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR THE CHARADE TO CONTINUE

A few friends and I have noticed there are no dandelions so far this year, I am grateful that I saw one today - a kindred maligned spirit.

But here’s the thing: humans are also a species out of context . Many elements of our present-day existence are not part of our evolutionary history either—having only been around for the last 10,000 years (or even 10, in some cases). And guess what: we’re being totally dumb about it! Yeah: we’re blowing it. We can’t handle the truth . We’ve initiated a sixth mass extinction (6ME), and it’s quite hard to come up with an example of animal dumbness any more profound and consequential than this. I mean, really: a wasp bouncing against a window isn’t anywhere near the same league of “dumb” as a species initiating a sixth mass extinction in an evolutionary blink.

So, when you put humans out of context, we’re pretty dumb, too. Much as the wasp bounces against glass, we bounce against planetary limits, unable to perceive—in aggregate—that there even is any such thing . - Dumb Geniuses | Do the Math

FEATURED ACTIVISM ART/BE A PART: In the Pioneer Valley, Massachusetts Hilltown Health is going to film images for a music video:



People that cannot sleep because of ElectroMagneticRadiation EMR.

Acting and movements, no singing.

People interested to be part of the video and a fun afternoon can contact me rilliumhealth@tutanota.com

Filming will be Sunday afternoon April 26. No wireless devices will be allowed onsite. (low pollution)Devices can be used in parking area.

song:

trilliumhealth@tutanota.com Best wishes, Godeliève

READ about the troupe’s previous play Innocenzo here: Acclaimed by educators, parents and activists in the U.S. and Europe, Innocenzo is a comedic, poetic, musical touring performance for all ages about a clown trying to live in the 21st century. It is the first professional touring theatre performance to address electro-sensitivity and digital addiction and does so in a way that inspires, empowers and amuses children and adults. Our title character moves to a city in Switzerland only to fall sick after becoming enamored of and emulating his neighbors’ digital lifestyles.

After visiting many doctors and healers unable to explain his bewildering symptoms, he finally understands he has become sensitive to electromagnetic radiation and begins to heal . . . The story is inspired by the experience of its’ co-creator Godeliève Richard. You can read Godeliève’s story, originally published in the Swiss magazine Femina by clicking here. Innocenzo’s music was written with award-winning singer-songwriter Carrie Ferguson, who also tours with the performance. Our collaboration with Carrie was honored by a grant from Club Passim’s Iguana Fund. []Why?

There are many documentary films, books and more than 6,000 independent scientific studies about risks for humans and wildlife related to exposure to EMF/RF radiation from cell phones, wifi, cordless phones, antennas, smart meters, microwave ovens, etc.. We want to bring the power of high-quality live theater into the discussion and believe that artistic truth and humor can resonate deeply in the effort to help people lead healthier lives.



This choice of subject also grows out of three years of serious health problems endured by Piti Theatre’s co-founding Artistic Director Godeliève Richard which culminated in November, 2012 when we finally understood that she, along with many others whose doctors have attributed their health problems to another cause, is electrohypersensitive. In March, 2014, Godeliève’s story was published in Femina, one of the major magazines in french-speaking Switzerland. In June 2015, Jonathan Mirin’s essay “All I Really Need to Know About EMF I Learned After My Wife Got Sick: A Brief History of Electrosmog” was published in Spirit of Change magazine and shared across many networks around the world. Click here to read it. Check out our local EMF advocacy work and resources with Hilltown Health

FEATURED: FROM DEBRA GREENE ACEP recently hosted my colleague, Dr. Larry Burke, and I offering a free online training Wireless Radiation Hazards and Safety: EMF Exposure and the Modern Nervous System. It's only available through April 20, so best to access it now. - www.SafeTechHawaii.com

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: AI Use Appears to Have a “Boiling Frog” Effect on Human Cognition, New Study Warns “We find that AI assistance improves immediate performance, but it comes at a heavy cognitive cost.”

AI: BLOOD IN THE MACHINE Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more Why the AI backlash has turned violent And why it’s probably only going to get worse from here.

AI: POLITICO AI has lawmakers concerned about a loophole that allows authorities to collect peoples’ data without a warrant, POLITICO’s Alfred Ng reports.

AI POLITICS; POLITICO How to pay for AI catastrophes

AI: GUARDIAN Will funding policy papers and thinktanks dig them out? The aggressive effort by major players aims to reshape the narrative as polls show increasing public disapproval of AI

CHILDREN FAMILIES: How “iPad Kids” Are Hurting Parents The essential opportunities parents lose when they hand their child a screen

CHILDREN: Delaney from Screenagers AI Is All Over Your Teen's Social Media. But Is It Safe? In today's blog, I’m looking at the AI features embedded in Snap and Instagram and sharing some concerns I have about them.

CHILDREN: ADHD Explosion: What Really Happened over the Pandemic? Diagnoses didn’t just rise—they surged, with teenage girls and young women at the center of an unprecedented post-pandemic spike

COPPER LANDLINES: Leftover Copper Customers I would not be surprised to see Lumen or other companies stuck with a copper-only network take the path of milking any remaining revenues from those customers, but doing nothing to retain or maintain the customers. For example, if a copper customer has a technical issue, they might be dropped instead of trying to fix the problem. This kind of approach would keep revenues for a while while eliminating most of the cost of keeping and operating a copper network.

DATA CENTERS: States are Struggling to Meet Their Clean Energy Goals. Data Centers are to Blame States across the country are struggling to meet their clean energy goals due to the increase in demand.

DATA CENTERS: City Council OKed $6B Data Center. Residents Voted Them Out After March 30 vote to approve plan, all 4 incumbents in Festus, Missouri, up for election get the boot https://www.newser.com/story/387227/missouri-voters-oust-city-council-that-oked-a-6b-data-center.html

DATA CENTERS: TECHNOCRACY NEWS Half Of US Data Centers Scheduled To Start In 2026, Will Be Canceled Or Delayed

EMF HEALTH: Einar Flydal The radiation from AirPods is often much stronger than from a mobile base station 10 meters away. (AUTO TRANSLATED FROM NORWEGIAN)

EMF HEALTH: Norman James from Norman James The Spear in Your Stomach: How Parasites Hijack Your Inner Dog. Donnie Darko (2001) - ‘Liquid Spear Waltz’ There’s a scene in Donnie Darko that’s stuck with me for years. []The EMF Connection

I’ve written extensively about how parasites and EMF exposure interact in ways that almost nobody is researching. The short version: parasites are biological organisms living inside an electromagnetic environment — your body. When that environment gets flooded with external EMF, it changes the game for both you and your passengers.

I lay out the full mechanism here: The Beacon and the Bus — Why Parasites and EMF Are Connected The implication is that EMF sensitivity and parasite load aren’t two separate problems. They’re the same problem amplifying each other. Your inner dog is getting hit from both directions — electromagnetic interference scrambling the signals AND parasites rewriting the destination. [] Getting Your Dog Back So what do you do? You deal with all three fronts. Get your gut right. Clear the passengers. Reduce the interference. Get your dog back. This is part of an ongoing series on the intersection of EMF, parasites, and human health. Subscribe to follow the full investigation.

FCC: FCC Picks ioXt Alliance to Head Cyber Trust Mark Program The previous selection, UL Solutions, withdrew after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr probed its connections to China. The FCC selected the ioXt Alliance to run the program, which will allow companies that build sufficient cybersecurity protections into their internet-connected devices to display an Energy Star-like mark

FIRES: NORME LAMBE Why The Wildfires Contributor Sandra Lambe

5G: INDUSTRY 5G From the Sky: New Internet Infrastructure Takes Flight Sceye’s High-Altitude Platform System just concluded its endurance testing program, bringing this new way to connect one step closer to widespread adoption.

5G; Ookla Report: mmWave 5G Networks are Growing Ookla’s speed test surveys indicate that wireless providers are adding mmWave5G capacity around the country.

HAVANA: Canadians with ‘Havana syndrome’ outraged as Ottawa backs disputed report

HEALTH: The Ageing Eye is Incompatible with Conventional LED Lighting 450 nm blue pump LEDs do not adequately illuminate the elderly eye, Dr. Martin Moore-Ede

HEALTH LIGHT: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom The UV Lie: How Mainstream Medicine Built a Public Health Crisis on the Wrong Animal Part One of a first principles dismantling of everything dermatology told you about the sun

HEALTH: The Spring Reset: Your Body is Already Shifting Why right now is the best time to start working with your circadian system

INSPIRATION: Dumb Geniuses But the main point of this post is to reconcile the genius of microbes, fungi, plants and animals (of which we are part) with their obvious “dumb” qualities as well. [] What I want to briefly explore is this contrast between genius and dumb-as-a-brick (a recent post explored human dumbness). How are both true at once, and how might we, as humans, be both different and basically the same? []Compared to evolutionary innovations, our contraptions do not emerge embedded in a strong web of (negative) feedback loops in a deep-time complex of contexts. They have no hope of being impressive. Yet we call ourselves geniuses for making these pathetic—and incidentally destructive—assemblages.

LIFESTYLE: Op-Ed: Retirees These Days Can’t Put Down Their Phones With no one holding them accountable, retirees describe lost hours to scrolling https://www.newser.com/story/387187/its-too-easy-for-retirees-to-get-sucked-into-phone-addiction.html

LIFESTYLE: Get yourself a ‘Luddite boyfriend,’ the biggest green flag in modern dating Think about it: a partner with no Instagram, no tweets and a brain unspoiled by memes.

LIFESTYLE: WORLD DIGITAL DETOX DAY

The WDDD 1+1+1+1 Digital Fasting Formula is a simple, proven way to reset your digital habits—without quitting technology.

1 hour after waking — stay screen-free

1 hour before sleeping — rest your mind

No mobile use during meals — reconnect with people

1 full day each week — practice family digital fasting

POSTS: Screen Time Shifts Constant connectivity has transformed from liberating to burdensome. Dr Rekha Chaudhari explains how late-night screen exposure disrupts sleep cycles and cognitive strain, with dopamine fasting emerging as a way to restore natural brain rhythm and reclaim attention. Read more AND Digital Overload Drains Rest Even downtime feels exhausting today. Constant scrolling and screen time keep the brain overstimulated, disrupting true relaxation. The nervous system struggles to settle, leaving people drained instead of restored. Read more

LIFESTYLE: POLITICO When scrolling becomes a public nuisance Initial wins against Big Tech in recent social media addiction trials are a promising sign for those who argue online platforms are harmful. The next big test is whether they can be considered a public nuisance.

After successfully convincing a jury that Meta violated product liability laws by endangering kids and misleading the public about the safety of its platforms in March, New Mexico will enter the second phase of its trial next month, in which a judge will hear the state’s nuisance claims. Additionally, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court refused to throw out a nuisance case against Meta last week.

The term “public nuisance” might make you think of annoyingly loud music or leaf blowers at dawn. But in recent decades, courts have considered applying the concept to things like greenhouse gases and guns. Attorneys general and school districts are now trying to expand the definition to include social media.

The advantage of portraying platforms as nuisances is that it allows courts to examine their potential impacts on society at large — in the same way you might try to mitigate threats to public health. Yet the argument faces a different set of legal hurdles from the product liability claims, and it’s unclear if judges and juries will be open to more creative interpretations of what constitutes a nuisance

LIFESTYLE: Oligarch Watch Big Tech’s prescription: One chatbot, taken daily

LIGHTING HEADLIGHTS: Ban Blinding Headlights! OVCS Request for Investigation - Flashing Lights

POLITICS WIRELESS Virginia Enacts Law to Streamline Wireless Infrastructure Upgrades Measure limits local denials, aims to expand wireless coverage for state services.

SATELLITES: Apple chooses Amazon satellites for iPhone, years after rejecting Starlink offer

SECURITY: CRYPTO-GRAM, April 15, 2026

SMART METERS: Update re: Pennsylvania’s Smart Meter Opt Out Bill Effort For one of the most unresponsive states

SMART METERS INCLUDED IN THIS ARTICLE: Breaking News Exclusive: Former NM Lieutenant Governor Diane Denish’s Husband Worked as a Lobbyist for Jeffrey Epstein-Associated Ohio Company

Mesa del Sol’s own planning documents describe a development built around “asset tracking, video surveillance, and smart devices” — with a stated goal of creating what the developers called a “safe neighborhood networking solution.” That’s where Sandia’s interest lay. Smart meters were installed in residential buildings. Granular data on residents’ energy consumption, movement patterns, and daily behavior was collected continuously and is publicly available today on machine learning research platforms. A real-life Truman Show, for military surveillance of civilians.

Sandia National Laboratories — the nuclear weapons facility whose systems Robert Maxwell compromised with backdoored surveillance software in 1985 — was the technical partner overseeing this infrastructure. Japan’s government energy agency invested $22 million in the project. Nine Japanese companies were involved.

The people of New Mexico were sold a hip, cutting-edge residential community. What we were actually being asked to move into at Mesa del Sol was a federally partnered, nationally significant data collection testbed — built on state trust land, financed with half a billion dollars in public bonds, developed by a company whose founding family appears in Jeffrey Epstein’s files, with the second-in-command of the state’s husband on the payroll.

SMART METERS: 4/13/2026 This revolutionary new 2026 invention has electric companies ... - Facebook 1 day ago Every single smart meter overcharged up to 80% per month. Here’s what he did next. If you have a smart meter on the side of your house, you are being charged for electricity you never used. Every single hour of every single day. And one man just proved it. Joe Mejia is a licensed electrician out of Columbus, Ohio. Been doing electrical work for ...(I AM NOT ON FACEBOOK AND CAN’T VERIFY THIS POST)

SPACE: Nate Hagens The Fantasy of Space Colonization: The Spaceship We’re Already On Reality Roundtable #24 with Tom Murphy and DJ White

SPACE: THE DEEPENING MYSTERY OF THE MARCH FIREBALLS: A flurry of bright sonic-booming fireballs in March surprised onlookers across the USA and Europe. No one knew where they came from. A new analysis from the American Meteor Society deepens the mystery even more. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

SPACE: DO THE MATH Empty Records Yesterday, news blasts announced the triumph that four humans have now traveled farther from Earth than ever, passing the previous record set by the crew of Apollo 13 on April 15, 1970. Perhaps a little bit of context is in order.[] Well, the moon isn’t a “place” in the sense to which we Earthlings are habituated. If traveling from Atlanta to Los Angeles, the (great circle) distance is fixed. Any trip between the two will end up the same distance from the start. The moon, on the other hand, gets around. Its maximum distance from Earth is 14% farther than its minimum. Of the nine lunar flights in the Apollo program, Apollo 13 snagged the record simply because the moon happened to be far away at the time (at apogee; Apollo 10 and 15 were comparably far). In fact, the moon only ever gets about 0.5% farther than it was at the time of Apollo 13—and not on every orbit. []Anyway, it’s all a bunch of silliness starved of context. It’s bad enough that the entire enterprise is delusional and misguided. They have to go and make something that’s already stupid silly to boot.

SURVEILLANCE: 404 MEDIA Google, Microsoft, Meta All Tracking You Even When You Opt Out, According to an Independent Audit “This is the Strait of Hormuz in the data economy. If you want to make a change, this is where you cut it off. Anything short of that is theatrical political posture.”

SURVEILLANCE DATA: OHIO POLITICS: Americans’ Fourth Amendment rights are not for sale Comments: by Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio), opinion contributor - 04/09/26 11:30 AM ET

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Reinette Senum A Cell Antenna Can Go Up In Front of Your Home With Zero Notice. That Vote Is Tuesday. A cell tower ordinance with critical gaps is headed for a County BOS vote. Your Planning Commission flagged it. Your Planning Department buried that fact. Your supervisors don’t know. You do now.

EVENTS

APRIL 16: REACHING PEOPLE Free Zoom Thurs 6:30pm London time - Compromised morals, how people caved in This week’s presentation will show how so many people had their moral compasses moved over the last five years.

This week’s Zoom link, Thurs 16th April 6:30pm London time.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89540037190?pwd=LcpHaEUMkAXKZcBbnHwTgE2GWu1aTL.1

Meeting ID: 895 4003 7190

Passcode: 538892

The previous presentation can be found here







I was also on the Clyde Do Something podcast, link below.



Please feel free to share the link and Zoom details.

Kind regards,



APRIL 16: Grounding Smarter: [Correction, Thursday April 16, not Wednesday] Grounding Smarter: What Every Earthing Enthusiast Needs to Know - Before Plugging In

The part about grounding products nobody talks about.

The science, the risks, and how to fix it. Free, live, one hour.

What grounding does to your body. And what your products might be doing to it Thursday, April 16 at 4 PM ET Free. About 60 minutes. Register here: grounding.shieldyourbody.com Sharable Web Link

APRIL 18: The People's Health & Freedom Forum Cece Doucette

APRIL 19: April Evolution Expo - Concord NH Cece Doucette

APRIL 29 ZOOM SMART METER FORUM: Join Cece Doucette and Building Biologist Ken Gartner to learn the science, symptoms, medical recommendations, and what you can do to protect your home, loved ones and pets from this man-made toxin!

APRIL 23-25, 2026 IN DALLAS, TEXAS National Health Federation Conference 71 YEARS STRONG: LEADING THE HEALTH-FREEDOM RENAISSANCE Cece Doucette

Rhode Island, USA: BETTER WAY CONFERENCE May 29–31, 2026 Speaking on EMFs: Dr. Beverly Rubik and Cece Doucette World Council for Health (WCH), in collaboration with WCH New England, have launched ticket sales for the highly anticipated inaugural USA Better Way Conference, a two-day gathering of international speakers, practitioners, and thought leaders focused on reimagining the future of healthcare.

Canada Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 7:30 pm ET Special guest speaker: Mitch Marchand Title: Smart Meters - What They Emit, How to Measure Emissions, and What Can Be Done