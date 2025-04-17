To those observing Holy Week/Easter, may peace prevail.

KATIE SINGER: Inspired to depend less on international supply chains, more on community When Trump began announcing tariffs on imported goods, I wondered if consumers would notice the perilous nature of depending on international supply chains. I wondered if the tariffs might inspire us to move away from engaging the global super-factory, toward living by local resources.

FCC DELETE DELETE DELETE NACo, NLC, and USCM In a joint filing, the National Association of Counties, National League of Cities, and the U.S. Conference of Mayors called on the FCC to roll back three deregulatory orders issued between 2018 and 2020 that they say have undermined local control over broadband and wireless infrastructure deployment. https://broadbandbreakfast.com/in-delete-docket-advocates-want-improvements-to-lifeline-e-rate-and-local-control/

KEITH CUTTER Xfinity Gateways: Practical Strategies for Reducing RF Exposure Minimizing Wireless Trespass

KEITH CUTTER, INSPIRATION Non-Player Characters, EMF Exposure, and the Disappearance of Self Choosing Love in a Scripted World [] The loss of agency doesn’t always arrive with alarm bells. More often, it enters quietly—through a series of small, familiar compromises. A convenience accepted. A discomfort avoided. A little entertainment to fill the silence. And over time, those choices stack. What begins as conscious preference becomes unconscious pattern. What was once a tool becomes an environment. Then a requirement. Then a prison.

BOOK REVIEW: Lies are Unbekoming Public Health SOS: The Shadow Side of the Wireless Revolution (2009) By Camilla Rees and Magda Havas – 50 Q&As – Unbekoming Book Summary

In the late 20th century, as wireless technologies began their rapid proliferation, a foundational claim took root: electromagnetic fields (EMFs) posed no significant biological threat beyond their capacity to heat tissue. This assertion, championed by the telecommunications industry and enshrined by regulatory bodies like the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), shaped decades of policy and public perception. Yet, as I’ve explored in my interview with Roman S. Shapoval , and delved into works like The Body Electric by Robert O. Becker, the evidence provides a starkly different reality. From the outset, industry-funded research—such as that dissected by Dr. Henry Lai, who found only 25% of such studies acknowledged biological effects compared to 75% of independent ones—systematically downplayed impacts like DNA damage and blood-brain barrier disruption. The FCC, tasked with safeguarding public health, adopted thermally-based standards in the 1980s, ignoring non-thermal effects documented as early as the 1970s by scientists like Ross Adey, who demonstrated calcium ion release from cells under specific RF frequencies. They hadn’t disclosed the full scope of the science then, and as Public Health SOS: The Shadow Side of the Wireless Revolution reveals, the obfuscation persists today.

This deception has left us enveloped in what we can call an "EMF smog"—a pervasive, invisible haze of radiation from cell towers, Wi-Fi, and smart meters, meticulously detailed in Electricity and Disease and echoed in the historical sweep of The Invisible Rainbow by Arthur Firstenberg. The telecommunications industry, alongside agencies like the FDA—which approved cell phones without formal safety reviews—and the EPA, whose EMF research was defunded by 1985, has maintained a narrative of safety despite mounting evidence of cellular stress, neurological impairment, and environmental harm. Meanwhile, virology and genetics, as usual, have been wielded as deliberate distractions, convenient cover stories to shift focus from EMF’s role in chronic diseases. As I noted in Beyond Fear: On Practical Solutions to Our Electromagnetic Dilemma , my interview with Naomi Cook, the industry’s SEC filings quietly admit potential health risks, a stark contrast to their public denials. Reflecting on this, the lie isn’t merely a historical artifact—it’s an ongoing strategy, sustained by those who profit from our immersion in this electromagnetic morass.

The consequences of this sustained falsehood are both subtle and profound, as Public Health SOS lays bare through its synthesis of over 2,000 studies cited in the BioInitiative Report and firsthand accounts of electrohypersensitivity. Children, with their thinner skulls and developing nervous systems, absorb this radiation more deeply, a vulnerability ignored by standards that remain unchanged since the 1996 Telecommunications Act—itself a product of industry lobbying via Section 704. The book’s authors, Camilla Rees and Magda Havas, chronicle how this EMF smog disrupts our body’s natural rhythms, much as Becker’s experiments in The Body Electric showed electricity’s influence on regeneration and healing. Shapoval’s insights on grounding and reducing exposure, paired with Firstenberg’s tracing of disease patterns alongside electrification, underscore a truth long suppressed: the biological impacts are real, measurable, and escalating. As I’ve reflected on this web of evidence, it’s clear that the lie—perpetuated by the telecommunications giants and their regulatory allies—has not only obscured these effects but also delayed the protective measures we need, leaving us to navigate a world where the air itself hums with unseen risk. With thanks to Camilla Rees and Magda Havas.

Safe Tech International’s Recent Mailing: Enough is Enough (Song): Heart, Art, Info, Advocacy, Resources, and Humanity April 16, 2025 At a recent Transition Talk at the Arlington Institute, David E. Martin suggested that attachment to one's cellphone (as well as to tightly held beliefs) was much like idol worship. Whether or not one ascribes to "worshipping" anything at all or belief in a deity, the image of putting one's life-energy and trust into a lifeless cellphone is much akin to losing connection with the fullness of human potential and expansive consciousness – the sights, sounds, and smells of the natural world; our intuition, creativity, imagination, sense of truth, felt connections, dreams, and so much more. Thank Heaven we still have a choice of where we wish to abide. We hope you glean much from this email update where we strive to balance heart, art, info, science, common sense, advocacy, and truth

AI: AI is coming for music, too | MIT Technology Review

AI: BUSINESS AND HUMAN RIGHTS Clearview AI surveillance tech allegedly designed to target minorities

AI; INSPIRATION VIDEO: AI Fears this One Thing: HUMAN AWAKENING | Gregg Braden & Dr. Sue Morter

Gregg Braden & Dr. Sue Morter explore AI’s role in accelerating conversations about consciousness. AI’s very existence forces scientists to confront the mystery of human creativity, intuition, and intelligence. But technology should be a tool — not a replacement for human experience. 00:00 - Humanity’s Power vs. Technological Control 07:15 - What It Means to Be Divine 14:20 - Inner Creativity is the Real Power 21:40 - Dr. Sue Morter’s Awakening Story 29:50 - AI’s Impact & Human Response 37:05 - Consciousness Beyond Technology 44:30 - Soft Technology: The Human Body 50:00 - Final Takeaways on Human Evolution Courtesy of Humanity Team, a leading global non-profit in Transformational Education. Follow the link - https://www.humanitysteam.org to Watch Full Episodes, Stream Masterclasses and Upcoming Global Summits featuring World-Renowned Scientists, Spiritual Leaders, & Visionaries Our mission is to make conscious living pervasive worldwide by 2040.

ANOMALOUS HEALTH INCIDENTS (AHI) FORMERLY HAVANA/DIPLOMATS: Department of Defense Anomalous Health Incidents Clinical Recommendation 14 PAGES The National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) in Bethesda, Md., is an interdisciplinary, holistic clinic within the Defense Intrepid Network (DIN) and the MHS specializing in traumatic brain injury (TBI) care and brain health. NICoE currently serves as the primary care site for patients with potential AHI.

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Why Are There So Many Bad Poles? All wooden poles naturally rot and decay over time and eventually go bad. Industry literature abounds with estimates that wood poles should last between thirty and fifty years. Those lives would suggest that perhaps 2.5% of deteriorated poles should be replaced with new ones every year. []But even with the early replacement, a utility should expect to replace more than 2% of poles every year. We have a huge national inventory of bad poles because most utilities are replacing poles at half that rate. Utility practices differ, and there are some utilities where poles are mostly in good shape. There are also utilities at the other end of the scale, and I know of a few small rural utilities where the vast majority of poles need to be replaced. Unfortunately, there are no national laws that require utilities to keep up with pole replacement. Many utilities only replace those poles each year that are in danger of collapse, meaning the average age of their pole inventory keeps climbing. []Utilities are loathe to replace too many poles since it leads to higher electric rates. I have talked to small electric companies that are hoping that fiber construction will bail them out of their aging pole problem by having a fiber builder paying to replace a lot of poles. I know pole replacements aren’t at the top of anybody’s list. Unfortunately, poor utility pole replacement practices continue to add a lot of cost to fiber projects. If nothing is done, sometime over the next 20-30 years we’ll see some utilities have catastrophic numbers of pole failures. Maybe these utilities are waiting for mother nature to somehow fix the problem for them.

CELL PHONES: COURTESY PEERS The trouble with 'donating our dopamine' to our phones, not our friends January 29, 2025, NPR

In his most recent article for The Atlantic, [Journalist Derek] Thompson writes that the trend toward isolation has been driven by technology. Televisions ... "privatized our leisure" by keeping us indoors. More recently, Thompson says, smartphones came along, to further silo us. In 2023, Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy issued a report about America's "epidemic of loneliness and isolation." We pull out our phones and we're on TikTok or Instagram, or we're on Twitter. And while externally it looks like nothing is happening internally, the dopamine is flowing and we are just thinking, my God, we're feeling outrage, we're feeling excitement, we're feeling humor, we're feeling all sorts of things. We put our phone away and our dopamine levels fall and we feel kind of exhausted by that, which was supposed to be our leisure time. We are donating our dopamine to our phones rather than reserving our dopamine for our friends. I think that we are socially isolating ourselves from our neighbors, especially when our neighbors disagree with us. We're not used to talking to people outside of our family that we disagree with. Donald Trump has now won more than 200 million votes in the last three elections. If you don't understand a movement that has received 200 million votes in the last nine years, perhaps it's you who've made yourself a stranger in your own land, by not talking to one of the tens of millions of profound Donald Trump supporters who live in America and more to the point, within your neighborhood, to understand where their values come from. You don't have to agree with their politics. But getting along with and understanding people with whom we disagree is what a strong village is all about.

Note: PEERS latest Substack dives into the loneliness crisis exacerbated by the digital world and polarizing media narratives, along with inspiring solutions and remedies that remind us of what's possible. For more along these lines, read our concise summaries of news articles on Big Tech and mental health. HERE:

CHILDREN: CHILDREN AND SCREENS: (NEW) Tips to Help Kids Navigate Misinformation Online Children and Screens’ newest tip sheet, “Online Misinformation and Disinformation,” provides parents and caregivers the tools they need to help kids think critically, spot red flags, and stay grounded in fact. Key takeaways include:

The difference between misinformation and disinformation.

How children process false information and why they’re at risk.

The role of Generative AI in amplifying untrustworthy content.

Strategies to help children assess credibility and “debunk” misinformation.

And more

CHILDREN: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack Netflix’s Adolescence Is The Wake-Up Call Many Parents Need Our 5 biggest takeaways from the hit miniseries 1) The teenage brain is immature 2) All kids—especially teens!—need to be attached primarily to their families, not their peers 3) Teens crave to be liked and to belong 4) Parents can never fully understand the social media world of a teen 5) Even “good” kids from “good” families can get into huge trouble when left alone online

CHILDREN: Delaney from Screenagers After Adolescence: What TV Gets Right (and Wrong) About Masculinity and Femininity

CHILDREN: Jon Haidt from After Babel Snapchat is Harming Children at an Industrial Scale In their own words, we see that Snap Inc’s design choices expose millions of kids to harm

CHILDREN DR. MALONE: A Doubling of Children with Severe Disabilities It isn't "just" autism There has been a doubling of profound autism rates: Over a 16-year period (2000–2016), the rate of profound autism among 8-year-olds in the U.S. nearly doubled—from 0.27% to 0.46% (2.7 to 4.6 per 1,000 children). Profound autism is defined by significant intellectual disability (IQ < 50), being nonverbal or minimally verbal, and requiring substantial support for daily living. The CDC reported in 2023 that 26.7% of children diagnosed with autism met criteria for profound autism, highlighting that a significant minority of autism cases are severe. []Beyond the question of autism, why have the rates of children with disabilities doubled over the past fifty years? It is hard to believe this is all due to better diagnoses and reporting. Secretary Kennedy is right. Something or things is (are) poisoning our children. It is making them susceptible to diseases, as well as chronic conditions, all of which can lead to less quality of life and even early death. Furthermore, these environmental toxins are causing neurologic damage. There is a compounding effect of so many toxins and insults to the brain resulting in neuroinflammation, which leads to neurological development issues (see my past substack here on glyphosate). This can happen in the developing fetus and the child. This is unacceptable. Mainstream media, big pharma, big food, big Ag can scream, they can threaten, they can even try to get Secretary Kennedy fired, but in the end, they have to step out of the way and let HHS do its job. The American people deserve answers now.

DATA CENTERS: Amazon, Google, & Microsoft allegedly operating and expanding water-intensive data centres in some of the world's driest regions

EPA OT SAYER JI: The Sky Cracks Open: EPA Director Zeldin’s Inquiry into Geoengineering Marks a Turning Point With the EPA finally addressing atmospheric modification, decades of denial may be giving way to long-overdue oversight.

FCC DELETE DELETE DELETE industry:

ISPs and robocallers love the FCC plan to “delete” as many rules as possible Jon Brodkin | Ars Technica Industry groups have submitted deregulatory wishlists for the Federal Communications Commission's "Delete, Delete, Delete" initiative that aims to eliminate as many regulations as possible. Broadband providers that want fewer telecommunications regulations and debt collectors opposed to robocall rules were among those submitting comments to the FCC in response to Chairman Brendan Carr's request for public input. The FCC said it opened the official proceeding—which is titled "Delete, Delete, Delete"—because "President Trump has called on administrative agencies to unleash prosperity through deregulation and ensure that they are efficiently delivering great results for the American people." The docket has comments submitted by AT&T, Verizon, and the top lobbying groups for the cable, telecommunications, and mobile broadband industries. Starlink-owner SpaceX and Amazon's Kuiper submitted wishlists for satellite deregulation. The FCC also received deregulatory requests from prison phone company Securus, TV broadcasters, and multiple groups that want less strict robocall rules.

FCC; NRECA Comments to the FCC In Re: Delete, Delete, Delete Brian O'Hara | Analysis | National Rural Electric Cooperative Association The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association submitted remarks to the Federal Communications Commission in response to the In Re: Delete, Delete, Delete request for comments. NRECA's comments focused on several rules, including transparency and reporting requirements. "Broadband providers that receive high-cost support are currently required not only to file detailed deployment data in the Universal Service Administrative Company High Cost Universal Broadband portal, but also to file coverage data twice each year in the Broadband Data Collection program. These are burdensome, duplicative exercises. While NRECA appreciates the distinct purposes of USAC’s HUBB portal and the BDC program, the Commission is requiring providers to submit the same information multiple times." NRECA also recommended a change to the "discriminatory effect" language in the FCC's digital discrimination rules, "NRECA suggests that this broad, effect-based analysis, whereby liability can be found in the absence of discriminatory intent, is not required by the statute and creates significant uncertainty for service providers. Accordingly, NRECA respectfully proposes that this 'discriminatory effect' language be removed."

FCC; Telecommunications Industry Association Comments to the FCC In Re: Delete, Delete, Delete Colin Andrews | Analysis | Telecommunications Industry Association The Telecommunications Industry submitted remarks to the Federal Communications Commission in response to the In Re: Delete, Delete, Delete request for comments. TIA's comments focus on the FCC's Equipment Authorization Program. "Given the evolving landscape of technology and consumer needs, it is crucial for the Commission to ensure that its regulations are efficient and effective. By revisiting and potentially revising the FCC’s rules regarding electronic labeling, expanding the use of Suppliers Declaration of Conformity, and modernizing rules for importing devices and conditional sales, the Commission can help reduce unnecessary burdens on manufacturers and vendors in ways TIA believes will ultimately benefit consumers through lower costs and improved access to innovative products."

FCC; Taxpayers Protection Alliance Comments to the FCC In Re: Delete, Delete, Delete David Williams | Analysis | Taxpayers Protection Alliance The Taxpayers Protection Alliance submitted comments to the Federal Communications Commission in response to the In Re: Delete, Delete, Delete request for comments. TPA made a number of recommendations, including:

The FCC should make permanent the waiver granted in its docket WC 17-84 (Accelerating Wireline Broadband Deployment by Removing Barriers to Infrastructure Investment) on filing requirements in the Commission’s network change disclosure rules adopted under section 251(c)(5) of the Communications Act.

The FCC should reexamine its implementation of broadband labels for high-speed internet service.

Currently, eligible telecommunications carriers are obligated to participate in Universal Service Fund programs, which some courts have ruled are a de facto tax on consumers because ETCs are charged a USF fee that is passed onto their customers. The FCC should eliminate this requirement as part of an overhaul or elimination of the USF.

FCC INFORMED ACTIVISM Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​ from A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie: Why is the FCC moving to de-regulate the telecoms industry instead of safeguarding people from EMF/RF radiation? Suggestions for Improvement To align with precautionary and protective principles, the FCC should:

Require independent health and environmental impact assessments before removing any rules related to technology deployment.

Include public health advocates, environmental scientists, and community leaders in decision-making processes.

Apply the Precautionary Principle in cases where data is incomplete or emerging risks exist (especially EMFs and long-term digital infrastructure effects).

HEALTH: My Journey to Troubleshoot and Help People Overcome Chronic Illnesses Empowering Others Through Logic and Biological Knowledge

HEALTH: Why Global Conflict is Rising due to Solar Maximum and Historic Planetary Shifts 20 minutes

Global conflict is rising and the deeper underlying reason why may be because of increased energy output from the Sun due to solar maximum AND a historic conjunction sequence of planetary resonances - most notably the great conjunction between Saturn and Neptune at 0 degrees of Aries in 2026. Geophysicist Stefan Burns presents the data and breaks it down. -cycles in astronomy and astrology



INSPIRATION: Delusions We’re Molded to Have The dead conquer the living We learned to detach from presence, from being, to put up with the system’s disrespect of livingness. Treated like machines, we treat others the same way, using the part of the brain that enjoys this. The modernist system governing our lives is based in the ego-consciousness and manipulative aspects of human brain function. Specifically, we live in a world dominated by the left-brain hemisphere’s worldview (McGilchrist, 2009). This has increased in the western world as babyhood and childhood deteriorated, undermining right hemisphere development (Schore, 1996; 2001, 2002).It is half blind. Sees with only one eye. NOTE: It is true that brain organization is more complicated than left and right, but when the two halves are separated experimentally or clinically, there are distinctive characteristics on average between the two halves. See Iain McGilchrist’s tomes (e.g., 2009) summarizing studies from experiments and clinical studies of brain damage.

POLITICS REGULATORY: Updating Permitting Technology for the 21st Century President Donald Trump | Public Notice | White House President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum calling on the Council on Environmental Quality, in consultation with the National Energy Dominance Council, to issue a plan for modernizing the technology used for Federal environmental review and permitting processes for infrastructure projects. This plan will guide agencies as they use technology to digitize permit applications, expedite reviews, enhance interagency coordination on projects, and give sponsors more transparency and predictability on project permitting schedules. This will also help agencies share information with state and tribal officials to make those permitting processes easier for project sponsors. Summary on Benton.org

PHONE BOX CAMPAIGN UK: PressReader.com - Digital Newspaper & Magazine Subscriptions Use It or Lose It. Villagers told to make 52 calls a year to keep phone box…that is out of order

SATELLITES: EFFECTS OF STARLINK RE-ENTRIES AND BURNING, ALUMINUM OXIDE DUST, CONDUCTIVE METALS; 25 minutes YOUTUBE VIDEO

All this mass reacting with oxygen causes serious problems for life on earth.

SpaceX's Starlink Satellite Megaconstellations is now composed of over 8000+Special satellites, 1/8th of which (1000 satellites) have already burned up in Earth's atmosphere. This ablation process, greatly amplified by anthropogenic activity, is very likely to degrade the ozone layer further, cause geomagnetic storms to progressively get stronger, increase the frequency and intensity of severe weather, and could even cause earthquakes to become more frequent. Space Weather and Earth Geophysics report by geophysicist Stefan Burns. RESOURCES AT YOUTUBE LINK

SMART METERS: PAUL HARDING FREQUENCY GEEK Moving Again: Running from the Smart Meter The birth of a new weapon: Take Back Your Power becomes a hit.

SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS AND HUMAN RIGHTS: CONFRONTING GREEN EXTRACTIVISM IN TRANSITION SUPPLY CHAINS: Worker exploitation, Indigenous Peoples’ rights abuses and environmental harms are intensifying across transition mineral supply chains, as governments and companies struggle to match welcome climate ambition with adequate rights safeguards. At the UN Regional Forum in São Paulo last week, civil society from across the Americas demanded binding due diligence laws and people-centred development that protects Indigenous Peoples, workers and environmental defenders. They condemned ‘green extractivism’ - the exploitation of natural resources for green technology, usually at the expense of people and ecosystems - and called for stronger safeguards. In Zambia, research reveals rising labour and environmental violations amid a critical minerals boom. Unions warn that labour laws, especially for women miners, should be strengthened. In Indonesia, reports of labour abuse are increasing at nickel plants including PT QMB, PT GNI and PT VDNI, with workers citing delayed pay, poor safety and mass layoffs. Nickel’s critical role in clean tech underscores the need for stronger labour rights and corporate accountability. We invited PT QMB to respond to the allegations, the company’s response can be found here. Previous non-responses from Jiangsu Delong (which owns PT VDNI) can be found here. To further explore the human rights impacts of mining key minerals essential to the net-zero transition, view our Transition Minerals Tracker — and look out for the 2025 analysis, launching 7 May.

SURVEILLANCE FOOTBALL BOSTON Ma Gillette Stadium will use new facial recognition technology

National Health Freedom Action Take Action to STOP Big Wireless from Fast-Tracking More Wireless Radiation in our Forests to the Detriment of our Health!

Big Tech is pushing bills to increase unsafe wireless cell antennas and 5G towers instead of focusing on wired broadband in the form of fiber optics, which is not only faster and cheaper, but also safer and more secure. The current wireless infrastructure already subjects our Earth to high levels of radio frequency radiation which has a toxic impact on the health of humans and other living things.

TAKE ACTION HERE and Oppose House bill HR471 , the Fix Our Forests Act .

HR471 has already passed the House and is now in the Senate in the Subcommittee on Conservation, Forestry, Natural Resources and Biotechnology. The deceptive language of this bill, including the very title, makes it hard to oppose who would not want to fix our forests? The truth is that the bill contains a provision (section 303) for a pilot study to install and test 5G wireless antennas to prevent wildfires. However, this technology is known to be responsible for fires in the West, including the Woolsey fire which caused 6 billion dollars’ worth of damage, destroyed 100,000 acres, 295,000 people evacuated, and three deaths. Please let the Subcommittee know to oppose section 303. Cell towers and antennas harm birds, wildlife, plants and humans All living things should be able to enjoy life and the environment free from the adverse effects of wireless radiation. Approximately one-third of people have some form of radiation sickness, where their health is affected by the radiation. More people are likely to suffer as exposure to wireless radiation continues and increases. Wildlife, trees, plants, and birds can all suffer from wireless radiation too. There is a choice to make: should we have unsafe wireless radiation through antennas or more energy efficient, safer, more reliable, cheaper fiber broadband?

4/18 The National Call for Safe Technology National Health Federation Zoom Fri 4-18-25 12 noon Our friends at The National Health Federation are featuring on their Zoom call tomorrow at 12 noon ET, the Patient First Coalition (PFC) that is spearheading putting forth a federal "Transparency" bill. Click Here to Register! After doing a poll, the PFC found that what mattered most to Americans are: informed consent, unbiased and unsuppressed science, liability for injury Same issues as for us. Come network to include electromagnetic radiation in the bill. Working with other groups will help us gain visibility and acceptance, and will help us increase our reach. Sincerely, Odette Wilkens Chair The National Call for Safe Technology Lisa Smith Co-Chair

BBILAN — 2025-05-13 Evolutionary Conversation - Draft Presidential Order Initiative

Announcing May 13, 2025 • 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm PDT Evolutionary Conversation Draft Presidential Executive Order Initiative — Amplifying the National Resilience Strategy Envisioned by Presidential Executive Order #14239 on March 18, 2025 Please register for the 2025 Evolutionary Conversation Series HERE.

Infrastructure resilience and balance are synergistic and mutually reinforcing. The proposed Presidential Executive Order, which will be the focus of the program, highlights seven critical policy areas that until now have been treated administratively as largely separate, thereby missing the benefits of linking them coherently. They are:

Cyber-vulnerability as a national security challenge;

Strategic industries as drivers of innovation and economic growth;

AI risks and beneficial applications to empower resilience and innovation within local communities;

DOGE responsibilities — Modification or removal of the regulatory wireless internet subsidy (TCA Section 704) in order to eliminate inefficiency, waste, and fraud;

Balancing space and terrestrial industrial infrastructure;

Making America Healthy Again;

Constitutional law considerations.

The goal is to combine these elements creatively within a single National Infrastructure Strategy in order to catalyze a Beneficial Compounding Multiplier Effect of each policy.

Panelists:

Julian Gresser, co-founder Broadband International Legal Action Network (BBILAN) former Co-Chair State Department Japan Industrial Policy Group

Scott McCollough, General Litigation Counsel,Children’s Health Defense

Robert Berg, Co-General Counsel, Environmental Health Trust

Robert Damashek, Co-Founder, Genius Cooperative

Tim Schoechle, engineer, author Reinventing Wires

David Smith, TANDO Fellow , cybersecurity expert, professional futurist.

We look forward to your participation in this Evolutionary Conversation.

Julian Gresser

Ben Levi

William Moulton