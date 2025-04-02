“As of this writing, there are more than 300 million Windows computers in use in the US, and 58% of them are still running Windows 10. If you conservatively estimate that half of those computers are not eligible for a Windows 11 upgrade, that is approximately 88 million computers in the United States that will need to be replaced by October.”

The impact on the planet’s e-waste stream will be…. obscene.

More info here: FCC: Please Submit a Comment by April 11th

FCC: “We also invite more general comment on rules that should be considered for elimination on other grounds.”

From a colleague: I recommend including Peter Elkind's article from ProPublica on FCC and telecom as recommended reading (much shorter than Alster's work, and more recent, 2022) for those who have limited time.

https://www.propublica.org/article/fcc-5g-wireless-safety-cellphones-risk.

Also his article on FCC and its failure to consider the environment: https://www.propublica.org/article/fcc-environment-cell-towers-failures.

Please take a look below a message from the EMF Guy. Our ORSAA President, Dr Julie Mc Credden, will speak on Cognitive Effects of EMR at the next EMF summit held on April 10 – 15 in two weeks time. ORSAA has been warning people for some time now not to use mobile phones up to the head. Our message is change your habits when using mobile phones and wireless devices https://www.gatheredhere.com.au/c/orsaa ORSAA position on devices that claim to harmonise or shield from EMFs ORSAA supports and encourages awareness raising and the education of the issues surround EMF exposures and health. However, we do not endorse or promote any of the products that may be recommended in any webinars or podcasts discussing this topic, on online websites. ORSAA is aware that there are many vendors trying to sell products to those who are concerned. We recommend that each person do their own due diligence and look for solid published evidence for any product or method that a vendor may endorse before purchasing it. In our opinion, a few personal quotes from happy customers or a couple of research papers showing that a device helped to calm people or to give them better sleep is not adequate evidence of protection from the harmful biological effects of EMFs, which are complex, everywhere, and 24/7. Such products have been used in the past to reassure the general population that they can be safe or shielded or can "harmonise" the incoming signals with these products. In reality, people need to change their behaviors or reduce their use, and industry needs to make this technology safe and not blanket the planet with it. Regards, Victor Leach (ORSAA Secretary)

The promotions about “safe cellphone use” etc. are controversial and problematic for many in the EMF-active community with comparisons to light cigarettes for affiliate marketing products that do not address the root cause, or protect nature and others, for example a lower EMF phone that still necessitates cell towers. There have been many missteps in the quest to monetize this issue. Caution is advised, while some speakers offer great value.

During the FREE online 2025 EMF Hazards Summit: Safeguard Our Future (April 10–15), 18 world-renowned scientists and doctors

Katie Singer from Katie Singer's Substack Can I keep within my ecological means when I need a new computer? Honestly, no. The key pitch is always the same: You can continue in a poisonous lifestyle—we’ll show you how. I wanted to believe it, even though I knew better. I enrolled, watched, listened, and bought—just as I was programmed to do. And I did this more than once early on in my journey. Here’s the truth, as I see it: Synthetic EMF is an environmental toxin—perhaps even a clandestine weapon. Most people can’t feel the damage in real-time, but some can. The harm occurs at the cellular level, so it affects us all. The only rational response is avoidance.

FEATURED: NFPA Environmental Impact of Lithium-Ion Battery Incidents

National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Environmental Impact of Lithium-Ion Battery Incidents Compared to Other Types of Fires Thursday, April 3, 10:30 a.m. ET

Incidents involving lithium-ion batteries are mostly focused on fires and the release of potentially toxic gases, which may pose toxicity concerns for first responders or the public. In addition to the exposure risk to first responders and spectators at, for example, a road traffic accident, there is also the broader spectrum of the environmental impact of such fires. This webinar will present the latest research and knowledge on how the environmental impact on air, soil, and water from lithium-ion battery fires compares to other common fires. Register now!

Balancing hormones with light therapy Dr. Leland Stillman: Day 1 of The ElectroHealth Summit VIDEO AT LINK AND Detox & EMF shielding Kyle Young: Day 3 of The ElectroHealth Summit

COMMENTARY RE A POST FROM March 31-April 1

RE: Do Mobile Phones and RF-EMFs Play a Role in Rising Cancer Rates? SMJ Mortazavi Professor of Medical Physics, Shiraz University of Medical Sciences (SUMS) Dear Joël, Please find the message we wrote on commentary to Pr Mortazavi on Linkedin : « Careful, because there's certainly a translation problem in your analysis of this new report from Santé publique France concerning the significant increase in glioblastomas in the 15-39 age group. A link to electromagnetic fields is mentioned in this report, and classified as an environmental factor. This was more pronounced in a more detailed SPF report published in 2019, which showed a 4-fold increase over 30 years in the general population and in all age groups. You can find Phonegate Alert NGO's press releases on the subject here. https://phonegatealert.org/en/glioblastoma-in-15-39-year-olds-230-increase-in-20-years/ » It is therefore completely wrong to write this and relay it. Please correct! « it is important to note that the SPF report does NOT investigate nor mention radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMFs) from mobile phones as a potential risk factor » Best regards, MA (Phonegate)

BROADBAND INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS: Pew Report on Pole Attachments

Jake Varn of Pew authored a report based on a deep dive into the impact of pole attachments on broadband expansion. The report highlights how issues with pole attachments are adding extra costs to the many grant projects being funded like BEAD and the Capital Project Fund. The report highlights what anybody who has been building networks has known for many years. The process of adding fiber to the pole can be horrendously complex and time consuming. The rules on how to get onto poles differ significantly by State, but also by pole owner. 23 states and Washington D.C. manage the pole attachment process while the rest of the states follow rules established by the FCC. Every step in the pole attachment process can be expensive and time-consuming. The real issues arise when there is not enough room to add a new fiber that will meet national standards for clearance with other wires. In many cases, there’s no room because parties that added wires in the past did not follow standards when placing their wires, and the pole owners never made sure it was done right. The new attacher must pay to fix these old errors. The most expensive pole attachments come when a pole is too old or too full of wires to add a new fiber, in which case the pole must be replaced. The applicant is saddled with the entire cost of replacing the pole, although a federal order last year tried to soften that impact. But the real damage from having to replace poles is the time required, which differs by State and pole owner. As the report highlights, the process to do the make-ready work just to get ready for fiber construction can take a long time, which isn’t compatible with the construction deadlines required by the many grant programs. There are already examples of ISPs who have returned RDOF and other grant awards once they realized that the poles were in worst case than they thought, or the learned the pole owner was not going to be cooperative. The Pew report made some great recommendations, which are aimed at states and federal policymakers and pole owners:

The process would be speeded up if there was a requirement to create an electronic inventory of the basic data about every pole – how old, how tall, how many existing attachments? Some pole owners have done this, and it really eases the process. Pew recommends that states standardize the application and permitting process to eliminate the maze of different paperwork and processes needed. A single broadband project might include poles on city, county, and state roads, with each jurisdiction requiring a different paperwork process and forms. Pew recommends that governments form rapid response teams to resolve disputes or delays in the pole attachment process. Pew recommends that States consider pole replacement funds to replace bad poles. They also recommend that states take advantage of any disaster relief funding to replace poles damaged by storms or other disasters. There is still time for State and local governments to act on these recommendations – but they need to act now to ease the process of ISPs trying to bring better broadband to rural areas. In full disclosure, I provided some input to this report.



BROADBAND BENTON Rural internet program on hold as Musk’s satellites get new consideration Julian Mark | Washington Post

Recipients of Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) grants have expressed worries that years of planning to bring internet to underserved rural households could be stymied by the Trump administration’s shift in the program’s direction. Under the original plan, which Congress approved with bipartisan support in 2021, Louisiana was set to receive $1.4 billion as part of the $42 billion program. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced in March that the program would drop Biden’s “woke mandates” and “burdensome” regulations, and take a “tech-neutral” approach to getting internet to rural residents. “Under the revamped BEAD program, all Americans will receive the benefit of the bargain that Congress intended,” Sec Lutnick said on March 5. “We’re going to deliver high-speed internet access, and we will do it efficiently and effectively at the lowest cost to taxpayers.” The program has been designed overwhelmingly around installing underground fiber-optic cables, a medium widely seen as a gold standard for fast and reliable internet. Some critics of the BEAD program say that approach is too expensive and time-consuming, and that using the “low-orbit satellite” technology offered by Starlink and Amazon’s Kuiper costs less and can get people connected faster. Comparing costs is not a simple matter, though. While satellite internet is cheaper to set up initially and works well for remote areas, the technology would cost households far more in the long run, said Drew Garner, director of policy engagement at the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society, an Illinois-based nonprofit. Starlink rates run about $120 a month, according to its website. The average fiber plan costs around $80 , though prices vary broadly with speed. Many BEAD participants welcome some of the changes — such as tossing environmental and labor requirements — but say further delays would cause costly setbacks. And any shift to having states cover more rural areas with satellite internet, such as Starlink, could saddle households with inferior service and higher costs in the long run, some providers said.



CHILDREN FAMILIES: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family a Canadian writer and editor, mother of 3, and author of Childhood Unplugged: Practical Advice to Get Kids Off Screens and Find Balance (2023). On Taking Responsibility A short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald has a relevant call to action for parents. It is your turn to make the fire." Get Out of the Audience I encountered The Adjuster in Ryan Holiday's latest book on Stoic philosophy, Right Thing, Right Now. Not surprisingly, this excerpt was used as an example in a chapter called "Take Responsibility.’

CHILDREN: SCREENAGERS Mocked, Filmed, Excluded: The Dark Side of Phones The Screenagers Podcast - Episode 57: Inside a Middle School's Fight Against Smartphone-Fueled Cruelty and Bullying in School In many schools today, students hesitate to give class presentations — not because of stage fright, but because they're afraid of being secretly recorded and mocked on social media. Principals across the country are spending their time managing the aftermath of incidents sparked by viral trends like “Ship or Dip” posts. Physical altercations between students are often filmed by bystanders and shared online, amplifying the harm. In this episode, Dr. Ruston visits a middle school in Washington State and sits down with Principal Zach to explore what happened when phones were allowed on campus — and how things changed dramatically once new policies were put in place. Zach shares the powerful transformation his school has experienced, and how restorative practices are helping students learn healthier ways to resolve conflict.

CHILDREN: Teachers warn AI is impacting students' critical thinking

The big picture: Gina Parnaby, a 12th grade English teacher at Atlanta's Marist School, told Axios that she has seen students using AI "as a way to outsource their thinking" and "flat-out cheat."

Parnaby, who teaches AP Language and Composition, noted the AP test her students take emphasizes the "concept of a line of reasoning," requiring students to demonstrate critical thinking by constructing logically flowing arguments in their essays.

Relying on AI chatbots risks atrophying critical thinking muscles and not developing the ability to produce those kinds of argumentative essays.

"It's like expecting to run a mile when you've only ever run a 40-yard dash," Parnaby said.

Case in point: A study released last month from researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and Microsoft found that generative AI tools, when "used improperly ... can and do result in the deterioration of cognitive faculties that ought to be preserved."



CONSUMER PRODUCT: After a long and successful 10 year run, Windows 10 will reach End of Life in October 2025, and, if you are not already using Windows 11, it's time for you to take action. If your current system is eligible for a Windows 11 upgrade, it's time to go ahead and do it. If not, this spring is the time to purchase a replacement. As of this writing, there are more than 300 million Windows computers in use in the US, and 58% of them are still running Windows 10. If you conservatively estimate that half of those computers are not eligible for a Windows 11 upgrade, that is approximately 88 million computers in the United States that will need to be replaced by October. The closer we get to October, the fewer options you will have, as procrastinators rush to buy what's available in the stores. []Your first step is to check and see if your computer meets Microsoft's minimum specs to run Windows 11. The easiest way to do that is to download and run the PC Health Check tool. If your system is eligible for the upgrade, I would highly recommend running it in the next few months If your computer is not eligible for a Windows 11 upgrade, you have two options. Replace the computer, or purchase an additional year of support from Microsoft. The additional year of support from Microsoft, called Extended Security Updates, will be offered for $30.00 per PC. Microsoft has never offered this type of ESU to consumers before, and they have clearly stated they will only offer one more year of support this way. I am not sure how that will shake out, but I think it's an excellent option for any "extra" computers you might have in your home. To be on the safe side, I would recommend replacing your "main" computer. - THE COMPUTER MOM

DATA CENTERS: Data centers are becoming an increasing emissions concern

ENERGY: A Dyson swarm made of solar panels would make Earth uninhabitable, suggests study

HEALTH: OT Cold plunges enhance cellular stress response in young males, study finds

HEALTH DR. STILLMAN: My Autoimmune Masterclass Autoimmune conditions are becoming more common than ever — and yet, the root causes are still rarely addressed. In this new masterclass on Tuesday, April 16th, at 8 PM Eastern, I'll walk you through the underlying drivers of autoimmunity and how to begin reversing symptoms using a natural, root-cause approach. Whether you're dealing with fatigue, joint pain, brain fog, gut issues, or skin flare-ups — this session is designed to give you clarity and hope.

HEALTH: How Heart Problems Could Lead to Brain Shrinkage Even mild heart problems can affect brain structure, particularly in memory-related regions like the hippocampus, years before cognitive symptoms appear, Heart dysfunction impacts brain volume from middle age onward, with women showing greater brain volume reduction than men with comparable heart issues, Heart-healthy lifestyle choices (regular exercise, balanced diet, stress management) may help preserve brain health and potentially reduce risk of cognitive decline (or they are both symptoms of the same stressor - EMF)

HEALTH BAD RESEARCH: Siri, help me remember: Why smartphones might be better than brain games for aging minds A team of researchers from the University of Texas at Arlington and Arizona State University has found that digital reminders can effectively eliminate age-related declines in “prospective memory” – our ability to remember to do things in the future. This type of memory is essential for everyday tasks like remembering to take medications, attend appointments, or pay bills on time. - does not have to be a phone!

JOURNALISM PRO-PUBLICA: OT How Investigative Journalists Actually Find Fraud, Waste and Abuse While investigative journalists immerse themselves in minutiae to identify waste and fraud, Elon Musk’s team has taken a chainsaw approach to spending based on cursory examinations. That might help explain some of their well-publicized stumbles. []As for the GAO, the head of the organization told Congress that his analysts have had little contact with DOGE. Gene Dodaro, the comptroller general, said the GAO has a list of reforms that could save the federal government $200 billion without laying off massive numbers of federal workers. Dodaro said staff cuts were an inefficient way to cut the budget since payroll costs are less than 10% of total spending.

MEDIA/MEDIA LITERACY Transforming Media Polarization, One Echo Chamber At A Time | NEW VIDEO 31-MINUTE VIDEO

OCEANS, OCEAN SURVEYS OPPOSITION: LETTER BY NINA BEETY To the State Lands Commission:

I protest the issuance of geophysical survey permits by the State Lands Commission in the Monterey Bay, off Eureka in Humboldt County, in the San Francisco Bay, the delta, and elsewhere in the ocean.

The Commission is issuing these permits without regard for the intensity of the sound waves generated by this geophysical equipment and without regard for the science. Being outside normal hearing range --”above the known functional hearing ranges of marine mammals and humans” -- has nothing to do with physical impacts. Infrasound, for example, is below hearing range and can cause organ death and organism death. In the case of geophysical surveys, the decibel levels are extremely high and comparable to a Saturn 5 rocket. Those sound waves would destroy the rocket but for the sound deflection devices protecting the rocket from the full impact of its decibels. As you know, the Saturn 5 rocket does not have ears nor can it hear. It is the decibel level, not the hearing range, that is relevant. In addition, resonance is a harmful impact related to the frequency/ies used that can damage a creature's organs and whole body.

These sonar surveys have measurable effects. Fisherman in San Luis Obispo County are suing the Coastal Commission because surveys there reduced their catch by 67-70%.

A local master skindiver no longer goes in the ocean because of the terrifying experience he had with sonar that could have been deadly and was not audible.

The Commission well knows that marine creatures are acutely sensitive, and that the ocean is a sound-sensitive environment.

A large group of anchovies crowded into Santa Cruz Harbor last week. Were they fleeing the sonar of MBARI and eTrac? They could die in the harbor due to lack of oxygen. https://kion546.com/news/2025/03/21/santa-cruz-wharf-sees-another-wave-of-anchovies-sparking-fears-of-another-potential-die-off/

How many species could not flee?

The State Lands Commission is failing the ocean and failing to protect the lands under its jurisdiction. Biologically-rich and unique marine protected areas are being subjected to damage and death by this high decibel sonar geophysical equipment without even a cursory environmental review. That the Commission sought this level of streamlining and ignores the impacts of sound and decibels is shocking. Commission staff have refused to respond to the information I provided previously.

This article “Near Death Diagnosis” was published in Spring 2024 on the state of the Monterey Bay.

This is reality.

Unless the Commission takes immediate action to halt the detrimental actions affecting the ocean, using all the power within its jurisdiction, the Commission is facilitating this death. If the ocean dies, so does the climate, and so does our species.

What are you going to do to protect the living ocean and stop this high decibel sonar assault now before it's too late?

Please send my letter to the full Commission.

Sincerely, Nina Beety Monterey, California

Recent permits include:

RESEARCH: A Novel Method for Achieving Precision and Reproducibility in a 1.8 GHz Radiofrequency Exposure System That Modulates Intracellular ROS as a Function of Signal Amplitude in Human Cell Cultures

Dahon C, Aguida B, Lebon Y, Le Guen P, Dangremont A, Meyer O, Citerne JM, Pooam M, Raad H, Thoradit T, Jourdan N, Bertagna F, Ahmad M. A Novel Method for Achieving Precision and Reproducibility in a 1.8 GHz Radiofrequency Exposure System That Modulates Intracellular ROS as a Function of Signal Amplitude in Human Cell Cultures. Bioengineering (Basel). 2025 Mar 4;12(3):257. doi: 10.3390/bioengineering12030257.

Abstract

Radiofrequency fields in the 1-28 GHz range are ubiquitous in the modern world, giving rise to numerous studies of potential health risks such as cancer, neurological conditions, reproductive risks and electromagnetic hypersensitivity. However, results are inconsistent due to a lack of precision in exposure conditions and vastly differing experimental models, whereas measured RF effects are often indirect and occur over many hours or even days. Here, we present a simplified RF exposure protocol providing a single 1.8 GHz carrier frequency to human HEK293 cell monolayer cultures. A custom-built exposure box and antenna maintained in a fully shielded anechoic chamber emits discrete RF signals which can be precisely characterized and modelled. The chosen amplitudes are non-thermal and fall within the range of modern telecommunication devices. A critical feature of the protocol is that cell cultures are exposed to only a single, short (15 min) RF exposure period, followed by detection of immediate, rapid changes in gene expression. In this way, we show that modulation of genes implicated in oxidative stress and ROS signaling is among the earliest cellular responses to RF exposure. Moreover, these genes respond in complex ways to varying RF signal amplitudes consistent with a hormetic, receptor-driven biological mechanism. We conclude that induction of mild cellular stress and reactive oxygen species (ROS) is a primary response of human cells to RF signals, and that these responses occur at RF signal amplitudes within the range of normal telecommunications devices. We suggest that this method may help provide a guideline for greater reliability and reproducibility of research results between labs, and thereby help resolve existing controversy on underlying mechanisms and outcomes of RF exposure in the general population.

Concluding Remarks and Future Perspectives

We here describe an experimental RF exposure device and protocol that present fully characterized, defined RF signals to human cells in culture. Their effects are consistent with a biological receptor-driven mechanism whereby RF exposure modulates intracellular ROS and ROS signaling pathways. This provides a testable hypothesis for the many and varied effects of RF described in the literature.

These cellular responses occur at RF signal amplitudes that are orders of magnitude below those needed to achieve thermal effects, and lie within the signal range of personal electronic devices and mobile phones. Because this human cell response to RF is not linear as a function of the RF signal amplitude, the relation between RF exposure conditions and a physiological outcome is not readily deducible; indeed a robust gene expression response may occur at one amplitude but be undetected at another signal amplitude, or even undergo the opposite response entirely (e.g., opposite expression of the same gene at different signal amplitudes). It is therefore necessary to assess physiological response to RF signal exposure at multiple signal amplitudes and wavelengths, and preferably by using a readout assay that is rapid and direct. This may help explain existing confusion and contradictions in the literature, as well as stimulate future studies on the nature of the biological reception mechanisms.

Finally, although RF exposure from cell phones and telecommunications devices has not been proven harmful in any way, there is a definite physiological response in human beings to this signal range. Risk factors may therefore exist for susceptibility to RF exposure, for instance in individuals with reduced tolerance to oxidative stress and/or who are exposed to excessive stressors in their daily life. These additive or synergistic effects may contribute to certain poorly defined syndromes such as electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) that have been linked to RF exposure in rare individuals in the past [29].

Open access paper: https://www.mdpi.com/2306-5354/12/3/257

SPACE: FUTURISM NASA Signs Contract for Elon Musk's Starship, Even Though It's Never Launched Without Exploding "I'm sure whenever NASA needs a payload spread across 1000 km of ocean they'll pick Starship."

TECHNOCRACY: Omniwar: The Battle for the Brain Symposium The Ultimate Quest for Technocrats...This is the second Symposium where academia weighs in on Omniwar, except this time, we will do a deep dive into the brain. Why the brain? Because it is the pinnacle of humanness and the ultimate target of the anti-human forces of Technocracy and Transhumanism. The Symposium will be live-streamed around the world on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Omniwar Symposia is a presentation of the Study Group on Technology and Power, featuring Patrick Wood, Dr. David Hughes, PhD, Dr. Lissa Johnson, PhD, and Dr. David Broudy, PhD. Also on Rumble - https://rumble.com/v6rib37-omniwar-battle-for-the-brain-symposium.html TRAILER AT LINK

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS COLORADO: Longmont Residents Raise Concerns Over Smart Meters as City Defends Safety Longmont residents are raising health concerns about the city's smart meter policy, calling for an opt-out option without fees, while the city defends the safety of the meters, citing federal regulations and scientific research. Steven Middendorp, The Longmont Leader, Mar 31, 2025 A group of Longmont residents plans to speak out against the city's Advanced Metering Infrastructure (colloquially referred to as "smart meters"ť) policy at Tuesday's Longmont City Council meeting. The residents, including Zoiy Galloay, Doe Kelly, and Kimberly Edmundson, have expressed health concerns about the smart meters and believe the rule should be amended to allow residents to opt out of using them without financial penalties. The group is led by Longmont Sustainability Advisory Board member Ethan Augreen and Galloay, who said she started experiencing headaches days after her smart meter was installed in August.

Galloay told the Longmont Leader she started to experience symptoms of electromagnetic hypersensitivity syndrome (EHS) in the week after her smart meter was installed last fall. â€œOver the weekend and the next week, I started developing more symptoms like having heart palpitations, extreme vertigo, severe brain fog, complete inability to concentrate, chest pains, my skin burning, anxiety, depression, acne, burning sensations on my skin, throbbing in my ears, pressure in my head, metallic taste in my mouth, declining eyesight, bloodshot eyes and swelling around my eyes,â€ť she said. â€œI had short term memory loss and would stand in my house, not remembering what I was doing.â€ť

The World Health Organization states that while the symptoms associated with EHS are real and can significantly impact individualsâ€™ well-being, studies have not found a consistent, scientifically verified link between electromagnetic field (EMF) exposure and the reported health effects. The WHO further explains that EHS is not recognized as a medical diagnosis and does not have clear diagnostic criteria. Multiple studies suggest that EHS symptoms may be influenced by other environmental or psychological factors rather than direct exposure to electromagnetic fields

Galloay said she has known for 10 years she had a sensitivity to wireless routers because she would develop â€œburning sensations and headachesâ€ť when near them. Everything in Galloayâ€™s home is wired and she used "electromagnetic field-blocking paintâ€ť to minimize or eliminate exposure from her neighborsâ€™ wireless routers. After her smart meter was installed and Galloay experienced negative health symptoms, the symptoms dissipated when she went to work and returned when she came home. She paid the fee for an opt-out meter, but said that she continued to experience symptoms because the opt-out meters still emit radiofrequency radiation.

Galloay said she has left her home and has been sleeping in spare bedrooms and sometimes her car for the last eight months. However, the city maintains that smart meters meet all federal safety regulations, with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) concluding that they do not pose a health risk.

The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) was implemented by the city in 2023 with a list of intended benefits. The city reported on its website that â€œadvanced meters read themselves multiple times per day,â€ť while traditional meters are only read once per month. The cityâ€™s overview said this information will paint a â€œclearer picture of energy usage and more opportunities for energy efficiency.â€ť The city said that the rollout of advanced meters will enable the city to meet its goal of using 100 percent renewable energy by 2030. Longmont completed the meter replacements in the city in December 2024.

The city explained on its AMI webpage that the FCC and the National Institute for Occupational Safety say that smart meters are safe for use in homes. â€œAccording to the FCC, RF levels are greater in cell phones (almost 13,000 times greater), microwave ovens (about 300 times greater) and home Wi-Fi routers (almost 70 times greater) than from an AMI meter,â€ť the city said.

Augreen told the Longmont Leader that the comparison to cell phone exposure is like comparing apples to oranges. â€œSpecifically, it compares peak localized exposure from a cell phone at the ear to average whole-body exposure from a smart meter, which radiates intermittently but continuously throughout the home environment,â€ť Augreen said.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled in 2021 (Environmental Health Trust et al. v FCC) that the FCC must justify its standards with a reasoned explanation, assess the long-term effects of RF radiation exposure â€” particularly on children â€” and evaluate environmental impacts through review of scientific studies, expert testimony, and public concerns.

The opt-out fee for Longmont residents to not use smart meters is $50 up-front if completed before the installation of the smart meter and $125 if completed after installation. Residents who opt-out are also required to pay $21 per month to the city. Augreen said the monthly fee was increased immediately after the rollout and has increased overtime in other jurisdictions, which is one reason why the group of residents wants the city to eliminate the fees. The city said that the fees include a â€œone-time cost to install a manually-read meter and a small monthly charge to help defray meter reading administration costs.â€ť

The cityâ€™s overview page links to a fact sheet by the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative (SECC) that states that â€œno credible evidence shows any threat to human health from RF emissions at or below RF exposure limits developed by the FCC. With over 25,000 articles published on the topic over the last 30 years, scientific knowledge in this area is now more extensive than for most chemicals.â€ť

The Longmont City Councilâ€™s upcoming meeting is on April 1 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers located in the Civic Center. The meeting can also be livestreamed on a variety of platforms:

https://www.longmontleader.com/local-news/longmont-residents-raise-concerns-over-smart-meters-as-city-defends-safety-10453760Â

