FEATURED: THEODORA Are 5G Towers Safe? What The Science Actually Says | RAISING AMERICA 27 minutes

#5Gtowers #science #resarch #fcc



0:00 - WHERE ARE THESE CELL TOWERS POPPING UP?

4:00 - LISSETTE'S STORY

8:05 - THEODORA'S RESEARCH

10:50 - ALTERNATIVES TO CELL TOWERS

13:40 - WHAT KEEPS LISSETTE UP AT NIGHT?

17:30 - WHAT CAN PEOPLE TO DO BE PROACTIVE?

22:03 - THE BUZZING OF THE TOWER

23:57 - OLD SAFETY LAWS

27:02 - OUTRO



Host: Elizabeth Prann Apr 2, 2026 Raising America

On this episode of Raising America, Host Elizabeth Prann speaks with Director of Wireless and Electromagnetic Fields Program at Environmental Health Sciences, Theodora Scarato, and Lisette Monzon, a Florida mother who woke up to find a 5G cell tower erected inches from her property line. The conversation covers House Bill 2289, which would allow the FCC to override state and local control over wireless infrastructure placement, the health risks of chronic EMF exposure, the gap in U.S. safety research, outdated FCC radiation limits, and what parents and communities can do to fight back.

FEATURED: ATTN EMF EXPERTS Request to MDs and EMF experts. Open for signing: RF-EMF Declaration 2026 to the Government of Canada

for more protective guidelines

March 29, 2026

Hello Medical Doctors, EMF Scientists and Other EMF Experts,

We respectfully request your support for a crucial step in our continuing effort to have the Canadian government update Health Canada’s guidelines for radiofrequency electromagnetic radiation (RF-EMF) to truly reflect, and incorporate, the best available scientific evidence.

Please consider signing, “Declaration 2026: Scientists and medical experts support the call for revision of Health Canada’s recommended limits for human exposure to electromagnetic fields in the frequency range of 3 kHz to 300 GHz set in Safety Code 6 (2015) which include the limits for 5G technologies.”

Declaration 2026 builds on recent publications by the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF) and is a follow up to declarations signed in 2014 by medical doctors and EMF scientists.

A link to the English version of ”Canadian RF-EMF Declaration – 2026” and how to sign can be found at: https://c4st.org/eng/declaration_view.php

A link to the French version, “Déclaration canadienne sur les CEM-RF – 2026” and how to sign can be found at: https://c4st.org/fr/declaration_view.php

We would be grateful if you would also share this email message with colleagues and others who may wish to sign.

For any questions, please contact Margaret Friesen at margf.c4st@gmail.com

With best regards,

Frank Clegg,

Chief Executive Officer, Canadians for Safe Technology (C4ST)

Margaret (Marg) Friesen, MSc

C4ST Coordinator, Declaration 2026

Email: margf.c4st@gmail.com

About Canadians for Safe Technology (C4ST):

C4ST is a national, not-for-profit organization that is concerned with the health and safety risks of unsafe wireless technology. We are a volunteer-based, national, coalition of parents, citizens and experts whose mission is to educate and inform Canadians and policy makers about the dangers of the exposures to unsafe levels of radiation from technology and to work with all levels of government to create healthier communities for children and families.

Website: https://c4st.org

The Ramazzini Institute study remains one of the most important pieces of evidence in this entire field because it examined base-station-like, far-field exposure conditions rather than only handset-like exposures. In that study, rats exposed from prenatal life until natural death to 1.8 GHz GSM base-station-like radiation developed increases in the same general tumor categories seen in the NTP work, including brain and heart findings. The exposure levels used in the Ramazzini study were described as being below U.S. FCC limits.

That is a devastating fact for the thermal-only model. It means tumors occurred in animals under exposure conditions that regulators still treat as legally acceptable.

FEATURED; CHD 704 No More Earth Day

This April – in honor of Earth Month – the 704 No More® coalition invites you to learn about one of the fastest growing environmental toxins: wireless radiation.

Cell towers, antennas, and other wireless technologies emit harmful levels of wireless radiation, and are rapidly expanding into neighborhoods, beaches, wetlands, forests, rural areas, farmlands, national parks, and protected habitats all across the country.

Thousands of scientific studies show that radiofrequency (RF) radiation from cell towers and antennas damages the environment, and threatens the future of our children.

RF radiation exposure has been shown to interfere with the navigation systems of birds, bees, and other pollinators, reducing reproduction in animals and insects, and even lead to colony collapse.

When pollinator populations decline, food systems weaken, habitats suffer, and ecosystem balance is disrupted.

RF radiation exposure has also been shown to harm plants and vegetation. Trees close to cell towers show visible damage, abnormal growth patterns, and increased vulnerability to disease.

While the evidence of harm is piling up, wireless infrastructure gets built out faster and wider.

The telecom industry, enabled by Section 704 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 and other preemptive federal provisions, increasingly bypasses state and local environmental and historic impact reviews for wireless infrastructure projects. That means fewer protections for local ecosystems, farmland, wildlife corridors, and local ecosystems—while limiting local control and community input in the permitting and placement of cell towers.

So this Earth Month, we invite you to become an ambassador of your environment. We encourage you to use this campaign to spark conversations about the environmental impacts of wireless radiation, why environmental protections and local control matter, and to help protect for our children what truly connects us–our Earth.

Here’s how you can take action this Earth Month:

Spark Local Conversations: Organize a small, nature-based community circle or nature walk to discuss wireless radiation and its impact on the environment using our flyer and fact sheet . Invite family and friends to learn alongside you. ﻿﻿

Educate Local Environmental Leaders: Use this presentation with these speaker notes to educate your local environmental societies, conservation foundations, historic preservation societies, or local land trusts.﻿

Amplify the Message: Share our digital Earth Month resources and this campaign with your networks. ﻿

Share pictures from your nature walk or your favorite local nature spots on your social media and tag @704NoMore on all major platforms. Use the hashtag #natureisnotforcell #704NoMore ﻿ ﻿

﻿ X (Twitter) - Instagram - Facebook - YouTube ﻿

Join the movement at 704NoMore.org : Sign up to our email list, stay informed, and support our effort to restore local control in communities across the country. ﻿

Wear our Merch: Be a walking, talking billboard and inspire conversations by wearing our Protect Life’s Frequencies. Go Wired shirts and hoodies.



Every conversation matters. Every share counts. This is an opportunity to unify with other environmental and community groups to broaden visibility around wireless radiation as an environmental issue.

This Earth Month, let’s protect what connects us.

For our children. For pollinators. For the ecosystems that sustain life.

In Truth, The CHD EMR & Wireless Team

Share this campaign and tag @704NoMore!

Law360 (April 1, 2026, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Environmental Health Trust, a think tank that promotes the theory that wireless radiation is bad for people’s health, asked the FCC to comply with a 2021 D.C. Circuit order directing the agency to examine whether low level radio frequency radiation hurts children or could be harmful over time.

The organization sent a joint letter to the heads of the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, pointing to statements Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who worked with the think tank often before joining the government, made recently about “the United States being behind other countries in protecting its citizens from harmful, proven cellphone radiation.”

“The United States possesses superior technology capabilities and could be the leader in the burgeoning ‘competing on safety’ telecommunications sector, instead of being last place,” the group said. “Since the 2021 federal court mandate — with which the commission has yet to comply — a flood of additional and alarming scientific evidence concerning wireless radiation harms and related screen addiction harms has been released.”

It called a recent announcement that HHS would be putting $1.5 million toward looking into whether there were any health impacts from being exposed to wireless radiation “a welcome step.”

Environmental Health Trust asked the FCC to “please comply with the federal court mandate.”

“Please return the United States to a leadership position concerning these matters and markets,” it said. “Thank you for your prompt attention to this most urgent public health and related United States industry competitiveness and national security matter.” MORE AT LINK SIGN UP TO READ https://www.law360.com/telecom/articles/2460804

NEWS AND NOTES

AI INSPIRATION/ACTIVISM: SCHOOL OF THE UNCONFORMED The Sacred Triad: Where (and why) to draw the AI-mish line

AI: Here’s what that Claude Code source leak reveals about Anthropic’s plans A persistent agent, stealth “Undercover” mode, and… a virtual assistant named Buddy?

CHILDREN: Emily Cherkin from First Fish Chronicles I Refused the School-Issued Chromebook for My Middle-Schooler. You Can Too. Here’s How. We’re not anti-tech. We’re pro-learning, pro-childhood, and pro-teachers.

CHILDREN COURTESY HAPPY HEARTS PARENTING AUSTRALIA:

Video of the Month: Oprah interviewing Dr Anna Lembke This is a powerful interview in which Oprah chats to Dr Anna Lembke about her new book Dopamine Nation. Later in the podcast some parents join in with their questions for Dr Lembke about their own children’s screen usage. Dr Lembke has some valuable advice for parents that’s well worth listening too, including her recurring advice to allparents (no matter how old your kids are) which is ... “don’t give up.”

CHILDREN: Less Screen Time, But Then What?

CHILDREN: BMC Public Health Screen time and developmental health: results from an early childhood study in Canada

Conclusions: Daily screen time that exceeds the recommended one-hour limit for young children, as suggested by the Canadian 24-h Movement Guidelines for Children and Youth (Tremblay et al. BMC Public Health. 17:874, 2017; Tremblay J Physical Activity Health. 17:92-5, 2020) is negatively associated with developmental health outcomes in early childhood. Screen-based activities should thus be limited for young children. Future research needs to examine the underlying mechanisms through which screen time is linked to developmental vulnerabilities.



CHILDREN/TEENS SOCIETY: Jean M. Twenge from Generation Tech The manosphere and tradwife culture have won Suddenly, more teens think unequal pay for women and rigid gender roles are good

CHILDREN: Multiple Juries Find Meta & Other Big Tech Companies Are Harming Young Users EHT: Surgeon General Issues New Advisory About Effects Social Media Use Has on Youth Mental Health - Environmental Health Trust AND EHT has filed documents with the FCC, FDA, HHS, and the White House reiterating the urgency for the FCC and supporting agencies to comply with the federal court mandate in EHT et al. v. FCC et al. EHT further noted that U.S. competitiveness is also harmed when industry is not compelled to compete on safety.

DATA CENTERS: IEEE What Will It Take to Build the World’s Largest Data Center? A giant data center is making engineers throw out the rule book

DATA CENTERS: IEEE In Data Centers, AC Is Out and DC Is In Hyperscale AI data centers are opting for 800-volt DC power delivery to save space and energy.

INSPIRATION: Escape the BoX Unusual Solutions to Big Problems True innovation requires both a wayward approach and do-able steps. Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more Lauren Ayers Below find 7 problems, and possible solutions, that get very little attention in our media:



● Hazards of EMFs from Wireless Tech such as Cell Phones and WiFi

● Organic School Food – Grades Go Up, Misbehavior Declines

● Violent Behavior Can Be Tamed

● Public Banking Could Save Local Government Big Bucks

● Deep Nutrition Drops Recidivism of Jail Inmates from 70% to 30%

● We CAN End Dental Decay for Yolo County Children

● Nature Provides the Best Antibiotic — Intravenous Vitamin C

INSPIRATION LOCALIZATION: Could a surge of localization be upon us?

We are pleased to report an unsurprising but nevertheless heartening surge of interest in localization over the past weeks.

With the vulnerability of global supply-chains plain to see, what is becoming increasingly clear to the majority is that moments like these are not ‘blips’. Rather, they expose the underlying fragility of the global economic system as a whole. Its dependence on vast quantities of finite resources – not only for global transport and logistics, but for the fossil fuel-based pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers that are so foundational to the global food system – is unsustainable in the true sense of the word. More than that, it’s a recipe for war.



LANDLINES: Industry Aims To Win Over Policymakers In Copper Phaseout

LIGHTING: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom A Tan Is Not Damage: A Circadian Rebuttal to the “Melanin = DNA Damage” Narrative

LIGHTING THE POWER COUPLE: Magnetic Easter Eggs Bird flu - fowl play | Infrared light for chickens

MEDIA/NEW ALTERNATIVE MEDIA ITALY “DOWNLOAD DISCONNECTED” Wednesday 1 April 2026 the new issue of Italy’s first and only online newspaper of independent and critical information on the digital transition Below is today’s preview: to read the whole newspaper go to the Newsstand. Editor-in-Chief Maurizio Martucci

The Antichrist did not stop in Rome. But it has made money

Electromagnetic natives, the effects on our children’s health

A party to be experienced

AI, the new digital fast-food restaurant

Venice, Artificial Intelligence lays off 37 employees

Digital sovereignty of government? impossible

Facial recognition, moratorium until 2027

Let’s save bees from 5G: “It also affects the ecosystem”

Bluetooth earbuds are neurotoxic

5G tsunami, another 6,000 throughout Italy

But the limits are 200 times higher: no one protects us

A grain of sand in the machine

Appeal to disconnect

For awareness, 11 points against the digital obligation

World 2.0 – Historic condemnation of social networks

Breaking News – Robots in the White House



POLITICS: BLUETOOTH When the World Stops Syncing The global trade war that Donald Trump launched one year ago didn’t just temporarily raise tariffs. It may have also broken the global system that lets technologies like Bluetooth work everywhere.

SMART METERS: Will There be Smart Meters in Heaven? Contributor Sandra Lambe Norman Lambe

SPACE: GUARIDAN ARTICLES: Lunar prospectors: the businesses looking to mine the moon

‘This feels fragile’: how a satellite-smashing chain reaction could spiral out of control

‘This was the real thing’: Meet the woman who alerts the world when an asteroid could hit

TOWERS/ANTENNAS S SPACE IEEE: Sceye Is Testing Out Its Stratospheric Cell Tower Could base stations 20 kilometers in the sky reduce latency?

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Verizon Sues Martha’s Vineyard Town Over Denial of Small Cell Antennas - Inside Towers

EVENT: Are your supplements helping—or quietly harming you? Sharon Goldberg

Most people think supplements are harmless.

They’re not.

Even the “right” ones can backfire… cancel each other out… or quietly work against your health.

And most people never realize it.

This Monday, I’m going LIVE reviewing real supplement protocols.

What’s working.

What’s not.

What needs to change — immediately.

This class is not normally open to the public.

But because this topic is so important, we’re opening this final session to everyone. You must register to attend.

If you don’t register, your spot will NOT be reserved.

Monday, April 6 11am MT / 1pm ET / 6pm UK Reserve your spot Because once you see what’s really going on, you’ll never look at supplements the same way again.

Warmly, Dr. Sharon Goldberg

UPDATE: RHODE ISLAND Will RI track wireless emissions at Pastore Center? (published Letter to Editor) - EMF as Air Pollution

On Feb. 25, the state Department of Environmental Management’s Office of Air Resources held a hearing regarding air pollution control at the Pastore Center. As Cranstonians know, the Pastore Center is a campus in Cranston that encompasses numerous state agencies, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Department of Human Services, the Traffic Tribunal, Labor and Training, the Department of Corrections and the Eleanor Slater Hospital Network.

The sources of air pollution on the Pastore campus that are included in the draft operating permit are: boilers, combustion turbines, non-emergency engines/generators, emergency engines/generators, storage tanks and the central power plant. The types of air pollutants considered include sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide and particulates. So far, so good.

What is not generally known is that there is an additional source of air pollution on the Pastore Center Campus that is not included in the operating permit – electromagnetic radiation from wireless infrastructure, such as fixed wireless and 4G LTE and 5G antennas. Those who work on the campus, live on the campus and visit the campus for various purposes need to know that there is an accumulated body of scientific and medical evidence that establishes biological effects both to humans and to flora and fauna from man-made electromagnetic radiation.

The telecommunications industry itself defines electromagnetic radiation as a pollutant: “Pollutants means any ‘solid, liquid, gaseous, or thermal irritant or contaminant including smoke, vapor, soot, fumes, acid, alkalis, chemicals, artificially produced electric fields, magnetic field, electromagnetic field, sound waves, microwaves and all artificially produced ionizing or nonionizing radiation and/or waste.’”

(https://ehtrust.org/electromagnetic-field-insurance-policy-exclusions/)

Insurance companies also define electromagnetic fields as pollutants and generally will not insure for damages due to injury from this source of air pollution.

According to the Department of Environmental Management website: “Our mission is to “preserve, protect and improve the air resources of the state to promote public health, welfare and safety, to prevent injury or detriment to human, plant and animal life, physical property and other resources, and to foster the comfort and convenience of the state’s inhabitants.”

I recognize that the state does not have the authority to regulate the invisible air pollutant from wireless infrastructure on the Pastore campus, and will not include this source of air pollution in the operating permit at this time. Yet, the point that I made in oral testimony at the hearing was this: The operating permit, as is, does not protect the public. Local and state governments are not preempted from measuring wireless emissions. Therefore, I requested that the DEM conduct monitoring of emissions from the wireless infrastructure on the Pastore Center Campus, maintain reports and make the reports readily accessible to the public. This is routinely done in other countries.

Those of us at the hearing were told that the state would review all of the written and oral testimony that had been submitted and provide a response in one to two weeks. It has now been more than four weeks, and we have not heard anything. We continue to look forward to their response. Everyone who visits, lives in, or works in the state buildings on this campus should have an interest in their response as well.

Sheila Resseger, a Cranston resident, is co-founder of RI4SafeTech (www.ri4safetech.org), a teacher retired from the RI School for the Deaf and a former sign-language interpreter at the Community College of Rhode Island.

https://www.cranstononline.com/opinion/guest_opinion/will-ri-track-wireless-emissions-at-pastore-center/article_2997f737-b0e0-4379-b6ff-d843f690e63c.html