Major Update: H.R. 2289 Stalled-- But Not Stopped. Could Return Within Days From Environmental Health Sciences

The House Rules Committee meeting on H.R. 2289, the Bill that would fast-track cell towers, HAS BEEN POSTPONED!

Why? Because it did not have the votes! At least not yet.

This is a common tactic in Congress. When leadership doesn’t have the votes, they halt the process, work behind the scenes to secure support, and bring it back quickly.

The bill faced strong opposition from major organizations representing local governments, along with a growing groundswell of grassroots action by numerous environmental and health-based organizations across the country.

Thanks to all who sent emails and made calls!

On April 16, 2026, the National Association of Counties (NACo), the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM), the National League of Cities, and the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA) wrote a letter to House leadership stating that H.R. 2289 “would undermine public safety, force local taxpayers to subsidize private corporations and disrupt the very broadband deployment progress it aims to accelerate.”

The National Association of Counties (NACo), representing counties serving more than 80 percent of the nation’s population, states that “the preemption of local permitting authority will not lead to the expedited build-out of broadband infrastructure, but instead jeopardize the safety of the public.”

Jake Sherman, founder of Punchbowl News, posted on X today that, “HOUSE REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP has abandoned its plan to pass the American Broadband Deployment Act this week. Local govts opposed. They didn’t have the votes.“

This is only a temporary pause—not a victory.

We are still at a critical moment.

The bill can return at any time, even as soon as next week. Industry lobbyists are already working behind the scenes to line up the votes to push it through. We are up against some of the most powerful corporations in the country. Companies like Apple, Samsung, and major wireless carriers such as T-Mobile, are represented by the CTIA- wireless industry association which is pushing hard for this legislation.

Note: The CTIA Wireless Association is now headed by Ajit Pai, a former FCC Chairman. Pai succeeded Meredith Attwell Baker, also a former FCC Commissioner. This revolving door between regulators is how we arrived at the current situation. More on this can be found in a landmark publication in Frontiers in Public Health entitled “U.S. Policy on Wireless Technologies and Public Health Protection: Regulatory Gaps and Proposed Reforms” by Theodora Scarato, MSW, Director of the Wireless and EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences. The article examines numerous policy issues related to wireless technology, including the regulatory capture at the FCC, building on the documentation of industry influence in a 2015 Harvard Report, “Captured Agency.”

Our officials need to hear from us!

As soon as the House Rules Committee meeting is rescheduled, a full vote by the House of Representatives typically follows quickly- within days. If it passes, it goes to the Senate.

The Physicians For Safe Technology Sent A Letter Warning Congress About H.R. 2289 and the FCC Proposals to Fast Track Cell Towers

Physicians For Safe Technology sent a letter to House leadership on April 18, 2026 stating, “We ask that you oppose these FCC proposals and bills which will solidify in law the telecom industry’s unobstructed power, without recourse or remedy when faced with the failures and unintended consequences of AI, cell tower safety issues and environmental harm.” - Read the letter from Physicians for Safe Technology here.

An article by Wireless Estimator calls H.R 2289 is a “Game Changer” due to the dramatic impact it would have on cell tower and wireless deployment. This bill started as a one-page proposal to exempt specific projects from federal environmental and historic review requirements, but it was expanded massively through various committee amendments into a roughly 100-page omnibus bill incorporating more than 20 separate permitting and preemption provisions affecting wireless siting, wireline broadband deployment, cable franchising, and federal review processes.

KEY ACTION STEPS

Send a letter to your member of Congress (use our 1-Click tool) and then call them! Contact your local officials to write letters and to contact federal representatives. Key issues to share with policymakers are detailed here. Share this information with your community.

Stay updated at Environmental Health Sciences.

Be sure to subscribe to our Wireless and EMF Program newsletter.

Theodora Scarato

The Physicians for Safe Technology’s letter opposing HR2289 Celltowers Anywhere: https://smartmeterharm.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/hr-2289-pst-letter-to-khanna-oppose-hr2289-april-18-2026.pdf

THE POWER COUPLE US Govt Backs Down on Cell Tower Tyranny

Meryl Nass Amongst all the craziness, a bit of good news The USG and telecommunications companies did not obtain the right to put their towers up wherever they wanted today.

INDUSTRY: FIERCE Is permitting reform streamlining or steamrolling?

The House could soon vote on a permitting bill

The telecom industry may cheer for new permitting regulation

But local groups claim it stomps all over local municipalities’ right to govern

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: Concern Grows That AI Is Damaging Users’ Cognitive Abilities “The brain didn’t fall asleep, but there was much less activation in the areas corresponding to creativity and to processing information.”

AI: Oligarch Watch Musk leaves Memphis high and dry xAI is draining millions of gallons from the Memphis drinking water supply. Musk’s promised fix has been delayed indefinitely.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Please don’t trust your chatbot for medical advice Four separate studies all point in the same direction

AI: 10 MINUTE COMEDY New Rule: When the people who are making A.I. are scared of A.I., it’s time to “shut the whole thing down until we can figure out what the hell is going on.” (CURSING/SEXUAL HUMOR)

CELLPHONES: COURTESY OREGON FOR SAFER TECHNOLOGY Your Phone Is Draining Your Brain (Even When It’s Off) This amazing 18 minute video is a wake up call for those who value and yearn for strong mental cognition. The host is well spoken and the science is undeniable. EPOCH TV 18 MINUTES

CHILDREN CELLPHONES SCHOOLS: Phones to be banned in schools by law in England under government plans https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c5y7vd6gpq1o

CHILDREN KIDS UNPLUGGED BELGIUM: Fun fact: World Happiness Report sounds the alarm The World Happiness Report 2026 places social media at the center this year as a matter of public health and child protection. For the first time, the report devotes multiple chapters to the effects of social media on the well-being of adolescents. A powerful conclusion from the report: there is a strong link between social media use and mental well-being. Young students who use social media for more than 7 hours a day have much lower well-being than those who use it for less than 1 hour. Naturally, Big Tech often claims that such users already had mental health problems themselves and that their product is not the cause. However, the lawsuits in the US and the internal documents from social media platforms that were released in connection with them tell a different story.

CHLDREN SCHOOLS ED TECH: EMILY CHERKIN You’re Invited: “Opting Out of EdTech” Webinar Tuesday, April 28 What Parents Need to Know, How to Support Teachers, and Why This Matters Now

CHILDREN: SCREENAGERS; When Rules Get Broken, Why Letting Kids Weigh In on Consequences Works

CHILDREN PARENTING WALDORF: How Parents Can Support the Will of Their Child By Hans Tholken, Marinela Holistic Education, Barbados Limit and Curate Media Consumption

This is one of the most urgent and least discussed dimensions of will development in modern family life.

Steiner could not have anticipated the smartphone or the streaming platform, but his understanding of the will points directly to why passive media consumption is so damaging to it.

The will is developed through effort — through the child initiating action, sustaining it through difficulty, and completing it.

Screen-based media, by contrast, delivers a continuous stream of stimulation that requires nothing from the child.

No effort is demanded.

No decision must be sustained.

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: Home EMF Protection Searches Hit Post-5G Highs, Reports EMF Protection Pros

DATA CENTERS; BRIAN MERCHANT Monterey Park becomes the first city in California to ban “all data centers within city limits” Residents of the small enclave east of LA not only killed their city’s proposed 250,000 square foot data center, they pushed city council to ban them altogether

DATA CENTERS: POLITICO ‘The absolute edge of precedent’: Feds prepare to take on data centers FERC is pushing to get data centers onto the grid, and fast. The high-stakes move could tip the balance of regulatory power against the states.

FCC: INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS The FCC Opens the 900 MHz Band

5G: INDUSTRY Central America Telecoms Shift to 5G, Fiber, and Data Infrastructure Telecom operators across Central America are focusing investment on 5G, fiber expansion, and stronger data networks, with Costa Rica and Guatemala emerging as key markets due to stable regulations and growth potential, according to bnamericas.

5G: WCH on Substack 5G Towers, Limoges ... and a Question of Principle? Behind the sabotage of French 5G infrastructure lies a profound conflict related to power, autonomy, health and wellbeing – and what resistance means in an increasingly digital and ever-connected era.

HEALTH: ROSALITO: Wi-Fi, Mobile Phones and our Blood

Wi-Fi, Mobile Phones and our Blood

HEALTH: MERCOLA Melatonin — the Missing Link Between Sleep Deprivation and Immune Dysregulation

HEALTH LIGHT: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom The Dish Lie: Why In Vitro Models and Isolated Wavelengths Tell You Nothing About What Sunlight Does to Human Beings Part Two of a series dismantling the UV fear framework, read Part One on why nocturnal mouse models are the wrong animal entirely

INSPIRATION: Voices of the Grandmothers [Documentary Film]

SPACE FUTURISM: Jeff Bezos’ Botched Space Launch Was So Bad It Could Threaten NASA’s Entire Moon Program More delays could be coming.

SPACE: MIT TECH REVIEW The great commercial takeover of low Earth orbit Axiom Space and other companies are betting they can build private structures to replace the International Space Station.

EVENTS:

FROM Gode. R. <trilliumhealth@tutanota.com>, In Pioneer Valley MA

This coming Sunday. We are going to film images for a music video:

People that cannot sleep because of ElectroMagneticRadiation EMR.

Acting and movements, no singing.

People interested to be part of the video and a fun afternoon can contact me.

Filming will be Sunday afternoon April 26. No wireless devices will be allowed onsite. (low pollution) Devices can be used in parking area.

Song:

Better Way Conference

May 29, 2026 - May 31, 2026 Crowne Plaza Hotel, Warwick, Rhode Island Better Way Conference (NEW ENGLAND) CO-CREATING NEW HEALTH SOLUTIONS A BETTER WAY FOR THE USA (INCLUDED CECE DOUCETTE, DR. BEVERLY RUBIK, AND TESS LAWRIE

this much-anticipated, unique two-day conference, seeking solutions to the challenges we presently face within the American healthcare system. The present medical and legal model is broken and now is the time to forge a new path towards healing for all. This national event brings together many internationally-renowned, expert speakers from the worlds of health freedom such as medicine – both allopathic and natural – science, law, entrepreneurs, policy experts and public officials.