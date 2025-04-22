Honoring Earth Day Oona McOuat (Canada) created Cellular Deception in 2016.

As the global push for 5G intensifies, small cell transmitters are being installed right by our homes, often without our knowledge or consent. These cellular transmitters put our property values, our data privacy, and our health at risk. Science warns that the artificial electromagnetic radiation (EMR) they emit disrupts wildlife, humans, and all living cells. Educate yourself and others about EMR. Share this video. Together, we can create a balanced, healthy, and sustainable future. (The volume starts loudly). 8 1/2 minutes.

UPDATE: FCC Comments 25-133 Delete Delete Delete

There are currently 930 comments. The deadline to post replies is Monday April 28th. If/when I learn of any additional opportunities for group sign-ons I will post ASAP. In the first round, many additional comments were posted on the day of the deadline.

BROADBAND VIA SATELLITE POLITICS Senators Have Questions; Roth Has...Answers Grace Tepper | Analysis | Benton Institute for Broadband & Society On March 27, 2025, the Senate Commerce Committee held a hearing to consider the confirmation of Arielle Roth, President Donald Trump's nominee for Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information. If confirmed as the Assistant Secretary and head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), Roth would oversee $48.2 billion in broadband infrastructure and adoption funding Congress allocated through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. During the hearing, Roth answered questions from Senate Commerce Committee members about the future of this funding and other telecommunications policy priorities under the NTIA's jurisdiction. Soon after, committee members advanced her nomination to the full Senate for review. This week, the Committee released the text of Roth's responses to written questions from senators on the panel, providing us more insight into what it might look like if Roth heads the NTIA. In March 2025, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick launched a review of the $42 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, which Congress established in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. Secretary Lutnick’s stated goal for the review is to get the “benefit of the bargain.” To accomplish this, Secretary Lutnick reportedly plans to shift BEAD away from the deployment of fiber networks and toward the deployment of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite networks.

BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE: Trump Orders Agencies to Digitize and Accelerate Infrastructure Permitting White House called it the most sweeping reform of NEPA in its 50-year history.

BROADBAND: POTS AND PANS Cleaning Up After Construction I recently read an article from the ABC TV station in Cleveland that covers local complaints about damage caused during fiber construction. It’s titled. “It’s Terrible!: Local Communities Angered about Damages Caused by Broadband Installations”. This is not a headline that any ISP building a network wants to see.

BROADBAND politics: Trump Policies Might Delay Efforts to Close the Broadband Divide by Years David Lumb | C|Net All across the country, a group of connectivity experts teaches locals, old and young, about the benefits of getting online. These workers, called Digital Navigators, link people in the community with the resources and opportunities they don't know exist, like arranging online health appointments, applying for jobs, doing homework and making their businesses visible on the internet. But the grant funding the Digital Navigators is one of many programs currently at risk. Under the Biden administration, infrastructure and COVID pandemic recovery bills included $90 billion in federal funding meant to link Americans to high-speed internet. But now, President Donald Trump's latest policy changes and executive orders are disrupting progress and causing uncertainty. From what internet industry insiders can tell, the regulators under the Trump administration seemingly want to change how that money is allocated to internet providers. If you thought fiber expansion efforts were slow before, experts we talked to estimate this will delay it even further. "I would say a year or more," said Drew Garner, director of policy at the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society. It's not just about delays, either. Analysts say that state-driven fiber infrastructure plans will be re-evaluated in ways that favor satellite internet. "Every statement [the Commerce Department and NTIA] have said gives us every indication that they are going to prioritize and increase the role of satellite internet in the BEAD program, which would come at the expense of fiber and other technologies," Garner said.

BROADBAND STATE REGULATIONS: Broadband is Critical Infrastructure The Kansas legislature recently enacted HB 2061 that declared that broadband is critical infrastructure. Specifically, the new law says that it is a felony to trespass or damage aboveground and belowground lines, cable and wires used for telecommunications or video services. When Governor Laura Kelly signed the bill she said it critical that all Kansans have access to reliable high-speed internet. Kansas joins Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee in classifying broadband networks as critical infrastructure and making it a crime to interfere with or damage telecom networks. [] Raising crimes against networks to felonies means a higher priority to pursue those doing the damage, and just maybe, a little less desire to do the damage.

CHILDREN CELLPHONES: JOHN HAIDT Schools Don’t Know How Well Cell Phone Policies Are Working. You Can Help. Angela Duckworth, Matthew Gentzkow, and Hunt Allcott are leading the first nationwide survey on school phone policies. Most recently, Jon sat down for a conversation with Ezra Klein to recap on the progress we’ve made, together. We hope you’ll listen to the first minute alone — it’s a rapid-fire list of the headlines that prove change is happening at a global scale. From national media attention to major policy shifts to kids having more opportunities for responsibility, change is happening at rapid speed. Jon also joined Oprah this month to reflect on where this all began and where our movement is headed. And now, we’re in the thick of state legislative sessions. Seven US states have already enacted phone-free laws, with every remaining state all actively moving legislation. Let’s keep the pressure on. Thank you for being part of this growing movement. Together, we are restoring childhood.

CHILDREN: The Anxious Generation Team Where we started – and where we’re headed: When The Atlantic published Jon’s essay on ending the phone-based childhood with the release of The Anxious Generation last year, we had no idea what would come next. The book — along with dozens of conversations that followed, from early interviews with podcasters like Joe Rogan and Jay Shetty, to presentations with schools, and calls with lawmakers around the globe — sparked something powerful: a movement of parents, educators, activists, and young people, including many of you.

CHILDREN Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family Ever Heard of 'FAFO' Parenting? This trending phrase favours letting kids discover natural consequences.

DATA CENTERS AI BEYOND NUCLEAR: Awash in AI propaganda The hype about massive data centers delivered by nuclear companies eager to power them, is probably just that, writes M.V. Ramana One bright spot amidst all the terrible news the last couple of months was the market’s reaction to DeepSeek, with BigTech firms like Nvidia and Microsoft and Google taking major hits in their capitalizations. Billionaires Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Oracle’s Larry Ellison—who had, just a few days back, been part of Donald Trump’s first news conference—lost a combined 48 billion dollars in paper money. As a good friend of mine, who shall go unnamed because of their use of an expletive, said “I hate all AI, but it’s hard to not feel joy that these asshats are losing a lot of money.”

EMF MITIGATION We Evaluated This Home During EMF Consultant Training How Can Exposures be Further Reduced? This article posted by Keith Cutter April 10 received 42 comments from the community at large about measuring and mitigation techniques- worth a look.

ENERGY OT The Hidden Climate Costs of Exporting US Liquefied Natural Gas An exclusive Inside Climate News analysis found that a single year of greenhouse gas emissions from tankers carrying LNG from the United States more than cancels out the annual reductions achieved through driving all the electric vehicles currently on U.S. roads. (and isn’t it already clear that data centers will cancel out the savings from smart meters?)

ENERGY SOLAR FARMS, FIRES: (RESEACH COURTESY Helen W.) Good short article: https://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/us/risk-management/news/fire-a-major-hidden-danger-for-solar-farms-419868.aspx

ENVIRONMENT NORWAY: Nature conservation, sustainability and digitalization: NKOM invites presentation of new report By Einar Flydal on 21/04/2025 is organizing a seminar that nature and environmentalists should register for. "The ecological footprint of a laptop is on the order of a car." Some calculated such figures in the 1990s.But what about the footprint of the networks, the large exchanges, the base stations, the fiber cables, the infrastructure, the cloud services and all the terminals today? Now that we are increasingly using ICT for all sorts of purposes and are wearing ever larger, smaller and more ICT gadgets, we are talking about completely different impacts on nature. Are they driving us towards an ecological cliff, or are they outweighed by efficiency gains? Or maybe both at once? This is a topic that all nature and environmental conservationists should familiarize themselves with. And now they have an opportunity: because NKOM invites you to the presentation of a new report. Naturvern, bærekraft og digitalisering: NKOM inviterer presentasjon av ny rapport | Jeg har noe på hjertet …

5G INDUSTRY: FirstNet Expands Public Safety’s Dedicated Connectivity with 1,000 New Sites Nationwide - 5G Americas

HEALTH, INSPIRATION THE POWER COUPLE: The magnetic power of Easter eggs Bird flu - fowl play | Infrared light for chickens Join us as we discuss: Ancient egg symbolism & mythical healing, Our Ukrainian Easter egg traditions, How chicken farming has changed since the 1800s, What type of light¹ is most beneficial to chickens? How the incredible edible egg became villainized We are more powerful than we know,

HEALTH MERCOLA: The Cost of Ignoring the Root Cause of Chronic Disease Reclaiming biological foundations through movement, sunlight exposure, and addressing environmental toxins like EMFs and microplastics is essential for restoring mitochondrial function.

HEALTH MERCOLA: How Mitochondria Help Fight Infections and Calm Autoimmune Storms superoxide is a key signaling molecule involved in regulating inflammation in your body. What harms mitochondria? LA in most processed foods is a widespread mitochondrial poison that compromises your cellular energy production. Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), including estrogen-mimicking compounds like xenoestrogens, and pervasive electromagnetic fields (EMFs) also interfere with your mitochondria and your cells' ability to generate energy efficiently.•What helps mitochondria? Along with avoiding LA, EDCs and EMFs, carbohydrates play a key role in supporting your mitochondrial function. Most adults need a daily intake of around 200 to 250 grams of targeted carbohydrates to support cellular energy. If you lead a more active lifestyle, you likely need even more. If you have dysbiosis, avoid fiber until your gut heals.

HEATH/NOT HEALTH: The Corbett Report from The Corbett Report The Battle for Your Brain is ALREADY Underway

HEALTH EMF THE POWER COUPLE: Why obesity isn't about food Why most food gurus are wrong | Silicon Valley | MSH Roman S Shapoval Here’s what we’ll learn in this article: 1. Why light is more important than food for our metabolism 2. Why is India quickly becoming the most obese nation? 3. How obesity begins in the eye 4. How does our retina set our metabolism? 5.Why carrots won’t help our eyes 6. How does UV light lower inflammation? 7. How are our hormones are affected by light? 8. Why are sunglasses a bad idea? 9. The 2017 video lecture by Jack Kruse that “opened my eyes”

HEALTH EMF: Katherine Corcoran Life in the Digital Age - A More Balanced Way Sleep – “Nature’s soft nurse”… Can’t get enough? You may well have a problem with your man-made electromagnetic environment (with some good illustrative examples) “Nature’s soft nurse” (Shakespear, Henry VI) Sleep is described as “Nature’s soft nurse” by William Shakespeare in ‘Henry IV’: So what inspired this blog? Well … it was yet another person staying in my house sleeping well I was inspired to write this blog as yet another person staying at my place has remarked repeatedly … and in a shocked voice … that they are sleeping incredibly well in my house. Despite the shock of it all, they are very happy about this! We all know, there is almost nothing in this earthly realm so wonderful and restorative as a good night’s sleep, and so as you can imagine, this person is very happy!!! By way of background, I rent out my spare room when I can and currently I am renting this room out to a very lovely nurse who needs a place to stay for a month or so. She is the person who noted in a shocked voice how well she is sleeping in my house. She said it again this morning after a nine-hour sleep: “I’m sleeping like a teenager again!”. She is 44 years of age by the way. How I manage the man-made electromagnetic environment of the home

INSPIRATION THE NESTED PATHWAY: Delusions We’re Molded to Have The dead conquer the living Mechanomorphism, treating living things like machines has poisoned the modern worldview, seeping into science, medicine, humanities, business, governance and the treatment of nearly every living being on the planet. With the undercare assumed to be normal in babyhood, we learn to detach from presence, from being, to put up with the system’s disrespect of livingness. Treated like machines, we treat others the same way, using the part of the brain that enjoys this. The modernist system governing our lives is based in the ego-consciousness and manipulative aspects of human brain function. Everything is a commodity to be manipulated, whether parents, babies, workers, animals, or plants. This is a totalizing system. A totalizing system has no respect for truth, goodness, beauty, living beings. It’s all about power.

INSPIRATION KEITH CUTTER: No New Kinds, No Transitional Fossils—Just the Risen Christ A Few Thoughts on the Failure of Darwin and the Meaning of Easter

PHONE BOOTH UK: Devon village up in arms as locals issued red phone box warning

SATELLITES POLITICS: THE GUARDIAN Doge cuts spark questions as employees supporting Musk space launches spared Department of Transportation employees who provide support for Starlink and SpaceX launches safe amid job cuts

SATELLITES Boffins slam FCC for dodging satellite environmental reviews • The Register Scientists demand FCC test environmental impacts of satellites Boffins say it's absurd that the US comms watchdog won't consider atmospheric harms (REPOST FROM OCT 2024) letter sent to FCC: FY25 WasteX Grasstops Letter for 10/24

REPOST: SATELLITES: 24 1/2 minute video SpaceX's Starlink Satellite Megaconstellations is now composed of over 8000+Special satellites, 1/8th of which (1000 satellites) have already burned up in Earth's atmosphere. This ablation process, greatly amplified by anthropogenic activity, is very likely to degrade the ozone layer further, cause geomagnetic storms to progressively get stronger, increase the frequency and intensity of severe weather, and could even cause earthquakes to become more frequent. Space Weather and Earth Geophysics report by geophysicist Stefan Burns

SMART METERS: PAUL HARDING FREQUENCY GEEK Population Decline from Smart Meters? What's a little numbness, right?

SMART METERS EMF PAUL HARDING Earthing and Dirty Electricity. More research and observations for a conversation

SMART METERS NORWAY EINAR: AMS meters, health problems and the law: – An arrogant rejection from the Civil Service Commission

Space Weather News for April 21, 2025

https://spaceweather.com https://www.spaceweatheralerts.com UNUSUALLY LARGE CORONAL HOLE: An unusually large hole in the sun's atmosphere is facing Earth and sending a stream of fast-moving solar wind toward our planet. Auroras may be visible across Canada and northern-tier US states from New York to Washington when the solar wind arrives this week.

Geomagnetic storm alerts: Sign up for Space Weather Alerts to receive instant text messages when strong geomagnetic storms are underway.

ACTION ITEM: COLR CA

CARRIER OF LAST RESORT LANDLINES CA If you haven't yet, please post a comment at the CPUC webpage supporting COLR and landlines https://apps.cpuc.ca.gov/apex/f?p=401:56::::RP,57,RIR:P5_PROCEEDING_SELECT:R2406012 And call or write your state senator and assemblymember, asking them to support COLR and landlines to the CPUC. Finally, ask your city council and county board of supervisors to support COLR and landlines. The proceeding is R.24-06-012 This is a no-brainer. The power goes out, and even friends and neighbors who love wireless tech will be stuck when batteries die with no communication in or out No evacuation notices. No emergency notices. No access to 911. No ability to check on loved ones or be checked on, especially needed for those who are elderly, disabled or have health problems. No safe communication for those disabled by electromagnetic sensitivity. And this is for homes and businesses. Left in the dark. Don't let this be the situation in California. Thank you. Nina Beety

