Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tami Berman's avatar
Tami Berman
1d

instead of sending letters to the FCC we should sending people Notices of Liability and suing them by going after their Bonds which gives them immunity, https://bondsforthewin.com/tutorials/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
1d

Hi Patricia, do you have a link to Katherine Corcoran?

We'll be interviewing Stefan Burns for our podcast next month re: satellites.

Thanks for sharing Patricia!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Patricia Burke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture