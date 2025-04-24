As the Trump administration entertains more satellite broadband, I hope that everyone has been able to follow the work of Stephan Burns regarding the very real risks to the lower earth orbit and the ionosphere posed by satellites, (previously discussed by Arthur Firstenberg) and the report/update at the bottom of the email from Spaceweather about satellites that fell out of the sky in February.

SCHOOLS EMF STUDY SWEDEN: High Radiofrequency Radiation in the Surroundings of 10 Schools in Örebro, Sweden Hardell L, Nilsson M. High Radiofrequency Radiation in the Surroundings of 10 Schools in Örebro, Sweden. Fortune Journal of Health Sciences. 8 (2025): 306-310. Abstract In Sweden as well as in many other countries the fifth generation, 5G, for wireless communication is rolled-out since 2019/2020. This has caused increasing environmental exposure to radiofrequency (RF) radiation. Children and adolescents are especially vulnerable to RF radiation. Exposure sources in schools such as Wi-Fi routers, wireless connected mobile phones, and computers may cause high RF-exposure inside the schools but also outside sources, such as mobile phone base stations, may contribute significantly. In this study outside environmental exposure to RF radiation from 4G and 5G base stations was measured in October 2024 in close proximity to 10 schools in Sweden. The maximum levels ranged from 10,716 to 68,452 μ/m2. These levels far exceed the EUROPAEM EMF guidelines for daytime RF radiation exposure 10-1,000 μW/m2, nighttime 1-100 μW/m2, and for sensitive persons 0.1-10 μW/m2. Excerpts The measurements were made with the Narda broadband field meter NBM-550, with the probe EF-1891, measuring frequencies between 3 MHz-18 GHz and measurement range 0.6 V/m (955 μW/m2) to 65 V/m (11,206,897 μW/m2). This meter shows results in root mean square (RMS) for both minimum, maximum and average RF radiation level. The frequencies used for 5G in city environments in Sweden are in general around 3.5 GHz while frequencies used for 4G are primarily around 2.6 GHz (https://www.induo.com/b/lte-band-mobilt-bredband/).... The Narda meter RMS results were considerably lower than Safe and Sound [Pro 2] maximum peak exposure values. As one example, at two different spots, the Safe and Sound meter showed max peak levels of 749,000 μW/m 2 (sleeping room, desk, daughter) and 504,000 μW/m2 (sleeping room, pillow, daughter). The Narda RMS maximum levels at the same spots were 137,889 μW/m2 and 88,616 μW/m2, respectively (22). Both measurements were made at the same time. Open access paper: https://cdn.fortunejournals.com/articles/high-radiofrequency-radiation-in-the-surroundings-of-10-schools-in-oumlrebro-sweden.pdf

Clarification: The two meters operate very differently and encompass different frequency ranges. While the S&S reports peaks, the Narda reports root mean square levels (a sort of average). Of course they report different results. A S&S meter can be helpful if one is wanting to identify sources and attempt remediation, but I don't believe that this is a test for regulatory compliance. kindest regards, Meg

The WHO Monograph on Radio Frequency Radiation Health Effects Should be put on hold pending a comprehensive critical review Joel M. Moskowitz, PhD School of Public Health University of California, Berkeley How many more significant errors or major problems will be uncovered by the authors or by critical readers of the 12 WHO SRs? Given widespread exposure to anthropogenic sources of RF-EMF in recent times and its potential adverse health impacts, the forthcoming WHO monograph on RF-EMF health effects should be put on hold until a comprehensive review of all aspects of the 12 SRs is completed by experts who have no actual or even apparent conflicts of interest.

ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH NEWS Rethinking the safety of our wireless era (APRIL 11TH) Amid the telecommunications industry's drive for universal digital access, experts caution about the threat of radiofrequency radiation emitted by cell towers, antennas, and wireless devices, comparing its dangers to tobacco as regulators hesitate to update safety standards set in the mid-1990s.

Stacy Gittleman reports for Downtown Newsmagazine. In short:

Recent research highlights potential health risks associated with long-term exposure to radiofrequency (RF) radiation from cell towers and wireless devices, raising concerns about outdated regulatory safety limits.

The growth of the telecommunications industry and the rollout of 5G technology intensify concerns over RF radiation exposure, with implications for public health and the environment.

Efforts to raise awareness and push for updated safety standards face challenges from powerful industry lobbying, yet legal and community actions aim to address these emerging health concerns.

APPLE AIRPODS: Apple calls AirPods hearing damage claims ‘impossible’ San Antonio parents claim the popular tech accessory shattered their child’s hearing during an Amber Alert. The Silicon Valley giant says the science isn't adding up. the lawsuit against Apple is brought by San Antonio parents Carlos Gordoa and Ariani Reyes, as well as their 12-year-old son, identified in the lawsuit as “B.G.” The plaintiffs claim that in May 2020, their son was watching Netflix on his phone at low volume when an Amber Alert went off without warning, and a high-pitched whine “tore apart” his eardrum, damaged his cochlea and left him with lasting tinnitus and hearing damage in his right ear. The son, once a “healthy, athletic boy” according to the family, has been plagued by bouts of dizziness, vertigo and nausea since the incident, and they claim he will likely require a hearing aid for the rest of his life. The family is suing Apple for damages related to product defects, negligence and emotional distress, among other claims. However, Apple claimed in court that the damages they’re seeking aren’t medically possible because AirPods Pro aren’t capable of producing enough sound to cause sudden, acute hearing loss.

ACTIVIST SPOTLIGHT ARTWORK TO SHARE VIA ACTIVIST ROSALITO:

https://x.com/RosalitoEhs/status/1914368658157036019

rosalitoehs A post shared by @rosalitoehs

WIFI insomnia: https://www.facebook.com/share/r/15znJ3Efhr/

https://x.com/RosalitoEhs/status/1904685938392858640

rosalitoehs A post shared by @rosalitoehs

Radiation: https://www.facebook.com/share/r/16RjWUYHCJ/

https://x.com/RosalitoEhs/status/1903752092075897303 memes for EMF public awareness are all here: https://rosalito.art/images-english-version/

And videos here: https://rosalito.art/videos/

All these materials are free to download and use for non commercial purpose

Keith Cutter of EMF Remedy substack has produced a large body of youtube interviews, many with EHS individuals, (where he had to overcome considerable technical challenges to accomodate people on the run) This is another earnest, well spoken individual telling the truth about her story, in this case when a router was replaced and her exposure went from the 2.4 to 5 range, and her injury remains significant. You can read the overview at Keith's post and/or also watch the 1 hour interview. which includes some of her activist art.

Designed for Survival: A Graphic Journey Through Electrical Sensitization

Designed for Survival: A Graphic Journey Through Electrical Sensitization



ACTIVIST SPOTLIGHT Kate Resse Hurd New York; Display panel images (on red blood cell damage, foliage dying, the canaries and miners, etc.) are all posted at my website on the Movement of the Word. They are in 11 x 8.5 format and also in small handout size. The new page is, The Word under Siege. Here’s the link: https://eurythmyfoundationmatters.website/siege/

I also just finished drafting a map of Philmont’s wireless radiation footprint: This is an enlargement of Philmont that shows in color the degree of safety of the sidewalks from green (OK), to amber, to increasing risk: orange, red-orange, red, strong red (extreme risk). On the enlarged Philmont map, I show the level of safety or not for pedestrians in the right-of-way by coloring the sidewalks (both sides of each street) green, amber, orange, etc. according to the readings. And I use a heavy red V surrounded by red, orange, amber to show the ’smart’ meters that we have on the poles already in the right-of-way. These largely serve equipment on the pole, such as from Mid-Hudson Cable. The Global RF Monitoring Program begun by Magda Havas has some mapping on display: https://globalemf.net

https://eurythmyfoundationmatters.website/siege/ Courtesy Kate Reese Hurd

AUTOMOBILES: Elon Musk Says He Was Wrong: After 9 Years, the Billionaire Finally Owns Up on Self-Driving In a move that caught many off guard, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has acknowledged a major shortcoming in the company’s long-touted Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. After nine years of bold assertions that Tesla vehicles were hardware-ready for autonomy, Musk admitted that those equipped with Hardware 3 will require an upgrade to achieve true self-driving capabilities. The statement, made during a recent shareholder call, marks a significant reversal for the electric vehicle giant. It also raises difficult questions about transparency, customer expectations, and the evolving reality of autonomous vehicle technology. Owners Shocked by the Need for Hardware Upgrades Since 2016, Tesla has sold its vehicles with the claim that they possessed the necessary hardware to support full self-driving features in the near future. This promise helped drive sales of the FSD package, which has cost some U.S. buyers as much as $12,000. But that promise has now been called into question. During the shareholder call,Musk candidly stated that “we’re going to have to upgrade the Hardware 3 computer for people who bought Full Self-Driving,” describing the transition as “painful and difficult.” The acknowledgment triggered swift backlash from Tesla customers across online forums and social media platforms, many of whom felt misled.

BROADBAND POLITICS: Why is the Trump NTIA Slowing BEAD Down for Slower Broadband? Lutnick has reportedly been pushing for changes that will result in more BEAD awards going to satellite internet providers—and specifically to Elon Musk’s Starlink service. Previously, Starlink was expected to win awards totaling about 10 percent of all BEAD funding—Lutnick’s changes could potentially result in Starlink getting half of all BEAD money. What will taxpayers get in return? Slower, more expensive, less reliable internet access. That’s no bargain for rural households. Starlink is already available throughout most of the country, but many consumers do not subscribe because the service is too expensive and less reliable than locally based, wired infrastructure. So “the bargain” here will be for slower, more expensive, less reliable service for people who’ve waited forever for real broadband.

CHILDREN: Hugh Grant: Screen-obsessed schools are ruining our children

CHILDREN: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack 4 Ways Gaming Changes Your Child’s Brain And how to use this knowledge to finally get control over video games

CHILDREN: Jon Haidt from After Babel All the Conversations That Kids Are Missing Helen Wood Brooks on the science of conversation and the art of being ourselves

CHILDREN Population Study Article Open access Published: 02 April 2025 Screen habits and effects on sensory profiles in 6- to 36-month-old toddlers Conclusion These behavioral patterns suggest that excessive screen exposure may impact sensory processing, reducing opportunities for active, multisensory interactions essential for development, emphasizing the need for guidelines to manage screen use in early childhood to promote optimal sensory and cognitive development.

CHILDREN PUB MID: Curr Opin Pediatr 2025 Apr 2. doi: 10.1097/MOP.0000000000001462. Online ahead of print. What we know about screen time and social media in early adolescence: a review of findings from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study - PubMed Purpose of review: To review recent literature based on Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study data of over 11 000 participants about screen time and social media use in early adolescence, including epidemiology, trends, and associations with mental and physical health outcomes. Recent findings: Time spent on screens and social media has risen among early adolescents (aged 9-15 years), and these increasing trends have been more pronounced since the COVID-19 pandemic. Both cross-sectional and 1-2-year follow-up data show that higher screen use, particularly social media, video games, video chat, videos, and texting, is associated with a range of mental health symptoms, including depression, anxiety, eating disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity, and disruptive behavior disorders, although effect sizes vary. Screen time is also associated with sleep problems and various cardiometabolic risk factors. Parents' own screen use and restriction of bedroom and mealtime screen use are associated with lower early adolescent screen time and problematic use. Summary: Analyses of current ABCD Study data reveal increasing use of screens and social media across early adolescence, with sociodemographic disparities in screen use as well as numerous associations between screens and adverse mental and physical health effects.

CHRONOBIOLOGY: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Harness Sunrise for Metabolic Health: Why Timing Your Breakfast Matter

CONSUMERS: 404 MEDIA Sales of Hard Drives for the End of the World Boom Under Trump PrepperDisk is a mini internet box that comes preloaded with offline backups of some of the content that is being deleted by the administration.

I've always been very interested in the data hoarder community, which is full of people with massive storage solutions to archive things they think are important. I came across PrepperDisk there. PrepperDisk doesn't store that much data (either 256GB or 512GB), but what was interesting about it was what it stores, and why it's become popular. The project is backing up a lot of health content that has been deleted by the Trump administration and reminded me, again, that the internet isn't forever. What led me to ultimately write this story is the fact that a lot of people are buying these because the Trump administration is deleting content, and I've been particularly interested in the small things people are doing and buying as a result of the rise of DOGE and the Trump admin. -Jason



EMF SUMMIT DEBATE A UK colleague forwarded an email shared by a physician that was sent from a recent summit, implying that Bluetooth bone conduction headphones may be better than airpods because they transmit via the cheekbone instead of the ear. Concern about products/perspectives being promoted via these events and via various mitigation promotions is increasing…

EMF SUMMIT DEBATE Réza Ganjavi Unscientific EMF Gadgets That Give A False Sense Of Protection Against EMF Radiation

https://www.rezamusic.com/health/emf/woowoo-emf-gadgets#h.85n0wl5apcyy

Keith Cutter discussed the topic here in February: The EMF Summit Scam Esoteric Health Hacks and Products Don’t Increase Resilience and Reduce Sensitivity

Here is a new resource to share that educates newcomers but does not promote stickers, etc. Environmental Health Sciences Wireless Program

EMF RESOURCE Architecture of Radio: Several years back artist/technologist Richard Vijgen created an app based on published antenna data sets (rather than real time measurement) of communication antennas in any given location. The app is called "Architecture of Radio". I just learned that the latest update of the data sets was 2022. While not at all any kind of real time measurement, it does give a visual and auditory indication of the ubiquity of RF that surrounds us. When you turn on the app, it locates where the data sets indicate these antennas are that surround you, translated into various visuals and sounds. I think it is an effective tool to give the unseen world of signals visibility. It's quite inexpensive, too. https://architectureofradio.com/ - COURTESY Marne

5G; INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS John Deere’s Private 5G Network

FierceNetwork recently published an article talking about the private 5G network implemented by John Deere for it’s campuses and factories. Having a secure private wireless network is allowing the company to implement 5G technology onto the manufacturing floor. The company got started on this solution when it spent $546,000 to buy CBRS PALs licenses in 2021 in five counties in Illinois and Iowa, that included its headquarters in Rock Island County, Illinois. John Deere has more than twenty facilities in the five counties. The key to making this work was the exclusive use of spectrum, meaning that Deere can always rely on the wireless bandwidth free of interference or use by others. That assurance allows the company to establish a wireless network to communicate directly with manufacturing equipment in its factories. It’s taken four years for the company to make the transition to wireless broadband, with the company having to find a 5G interface for each piece of equipment. Jason Wallin of John Deere is quoted that the company adopted an 80-10-10 model where 80% of broadband needs are covered by the private 5G networks, 10% by WiFi, and 10% with hard-wired Ethernet. The company says it is spending $1.7 million this year on updated smart tools to take advantage of the wireless network.



FCC: Industry Urges FCC to Revisit Environmental Review Rules CTIA asks the FCC to exempt most wireless projects from NEPA review. WASHINGTON, April 22, 2025 – Industry leaders spotlighted a CTIA petition on Tuesday that urges the Federal Communications Commission to update its environmental review procedures in light of a recent White House directive and rule change. Representatives from AT&T, Breezeline, and the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners were gathered for a Federalist Society webinar on 5G regulatory reform, during which changes to the National Environmental Policy Act emerged as top concerns. Their remarks came just days after the Trump administration issued an executive memo directing agencies to digitize and accelerate infrastructure permitting. That directive followed a February interim rule from the Council on Environmental Quality that took effect April 11, rescinding longstanding NEPA regulations and instructing federal agencies to revise their own environmental review procedures.

FCC: Wireless Association: Exempt Deployments from Environmental Policy Act Wireless Association: Exempt Deployments from Environmental Policy Act The Federal Communications Commission is seeking comment on the proposal. “While many collocations and site modifications are eligible for exclusions, reviews that are required can take months, particularly when site access is restricted or fieldwork is seasonal, as often occurs,” CTIA, the major 5G industry group, wrote in a Thursday petition. The group asked the FCC to initiate a proceeding and eventually find that wireless deployments for geographic spectrum licenses, the kind mobile carriers use, are not “major federal actions” under the National Environmental Policy Act, and thus don’t require reviews under the law.

FCC: Eliminating FCC Regulations I’m sure nobody is surprised that businesses regulated by the FCC responded with long lists of regulations that should be eliminated after the FCC invited them to do so in the Delete, Delete, Delete proceeding. Seemingly every trade association has an existing list of hated regulations, and the FCC heard from telcos, cable companies, cellular carriers, programmers, satellite companies, and even more obscure parts of the industry like prison phone providers and robocallers. Some of the requests were fully anticipated and had been mentioned in the Delete, Delete, Delete docket. For example, AT&T and Verizon asked the FCC to eliminate most of the rules related to maintaining or reporting on copper telephone networks. The companies are tearing down those networks and would like to finish the task without paperwork or having to notify the public.

5G Stefan Burns Differences Between 4G and 5G How do 4G and 5G cellular networks differ? In this video the differences between 4G and 5G are discussed in terms of physics as well as comparisons drawn between cellular networks and natural electromagnetic waves like those of the Schumann resonances. 6 minutes



HEALTH EMF: Katherine Corcoran Life in the Digital Age - A More Balanced Way Sleep – “Nature’s soft nurse”… Can’t get enough? You may well have a problem with your man-made electromagnetic environment (with some good illustrative examples) “Nature’s soft nurse” (Shakespear, Henry VI) Sleep is described as “Nature’s soft nurse” by William Shakespeare in ‘Henry IV’: So what inspired this blog? Well … it was yet another person staying in my house sleeping well I was inspired to write this blog as yet another person staying at my place has remarked repeatedly … and in a shocked voice … that they are sleeping incredibly well in my house. Despite the shock of it all, they are very happy about this! We all know, there is almost nothing in this earthly realm so wonderful and restorative as a good night’s sleep, and so as you can imagine, this person is very happy!!! By way of background, I rent out my spare room when I can and currently I am renting this room out to a very lovely nurse who needs a place to stay for a month or so. She is the person who noted in a shocked voice how well she is sleeping in my house. She said it again this morning after a nine-hour sleep: “I’m sleeping like a teenager again!”. She is 44 years of age by the way. How I manage the man-made electromagnetic environment of the home

HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Filtering the Sun: How Sunscreen Creates a Toxic Light Environment for Your Body

HEALTH OT: DR. Stillman A Case Study in SIBO, MCAS, Fatigue, and Metabolic SyndromeA case from my practice that demonstrates what our comprehensive approach can do

HEALTH: Radiation From CT Scans Could Lead to Thousands of Future Cancer Diagnoses, Study Finds

HEALTH: FREQUENCY GEEK Smart Phones and Seizures What could they have in common?

HEALTH: What They Don’t Tell You About Anxiety Since anxiety is frequently misdiagnosed the wrong treatment is often chosen A Midwestern Doctor Environmental Factors: Many individuals report anxiety relief in low EMF (e.g., Wi-Fi-free) environments. Artificial Light & Sleep Disruption: Blue light and circadian disruptions can irritate the nervous system, worsening anxiety. We find reducing blue light exposure is often one of the most helpful things we can do for anxious patients.

HEALTH: FREQUENCY GEEK Autism: What really ramps it up.....dirty electricity

HEALTH: The Circadian Eye Regeneration Protocol Zaid K. Dahhaj

INDUSTRY: 'They Sometimes Worry That I’m Dead Already:' Deep-Sea Fishers Fight for Wi-Fi’ It's about deep-sea fishermen who spend most of the year out at sea, but they're not allowed to use the ship's Wi-Fi. So they can't talk to their families back home. Now multiple organizations and unions are trying to change that.

NATURE: Do Bees Die Because Of Aluminum? A new scientific study has found high levels of aluminum contamination in bees, raising questions about whether aluminum-induced cognitive dysfunction is playing a role in the decline of bumblebee populations. The study, led by the University of Sussex, found that European honey bees are at the greatest risk of aluminum-related decline from chronic ingestion compared to other subspecies. Aluminum is a known neurotoxin with links to Alzheimer’s disease in humans, and the significant contamination of bumblebee pupae by aluminum raises the intriguing spectre of cognitive dysfunction playing a role in their population decline. The research published in the journal Public Library of Science One has linked the metal as a contributing factor to the rapidly descending numbers of bumblebees. The study concludes that aluminum ingestion from floral products is likely a limiting factor to pollinator health and may contribute to pollinator decline but further study is necessary.

NATURE: Rights of Nature as Direct Action to Confront Unjust Systems of Power “A Bright Spot Amidst the Chaos” - From New York to Minnesota, the Rights of Nature are Growing

SOCIAL MEDIA: Social Media Experiences Across Nearly 2 Years Since Launching the Social Media Index With new data through January 2025, we find that social media use is decreasing, bad experiences are mostly holding steady, and positive experiences are increasing on some platforms

Thanks to USC Marshall’s Neely Center for Ethical Leadership and Decision Making , the Psychology of Technology Institute , and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation we were able to start our longitudinal panel survey of US adults’ experiences on social media in early 2023, just as these changes were in their early stages, and continue surveying these US adults through early 2025 as these changes have matured. This report summarizes the top-level changes in usage of social media and communication technologies, and how user experiences with these tools have been affected in light of the many innovations and structural changes at the owning companies. Usage of Online Services Overall usage of social apps and platforms generally declined among US adults. 7 apps or services, including Email, Facebook, YouTube, Facetime, LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Pinterest, experienced statistically significant decreases in the monthly active users. Nextdoor, Online Gaming, Snapchat, and Discord also showed numerical decreases in their active users, though the decrease was within the margin of error. Reddit was the only social app that showed a significant increase in monthly active users among US adults from March 2023 to January 2025. WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, and Text Messaging also showed numerical increases within the margin of error.



STARLINK: SPACEWEATHER: THE 'STARLINK INCIDENT' WAS NOT WHAT WE THOUGHT: In February 2022, dozens of Starlink satellites unexpectedly fell out of the sky. At the time, analysts blamed a minor geomagnetic storm, but now there's a new explanation. The Terminator did it. Full story @ Spaceweather.com .FARMERS, DID YOUR TRACTORS JUST GO CRAZY? Many modern farmers use GPS-guided tractors to plant and tend their crops. Last weekend, some of them veered off course. We've received a report of "dancing tractors" on Easter Sunday (April 20, 2025) apparently due to unusual GPS errors. The same thing happened on hundreds of farms last May during a severe geomagnetic storm. There was no geomagnetic storm on April 20, 2025, so we're looking for confirmation. If you're a farmer or GPS operator and know of unusual disturbances in the past week, please let us know. THE STARLINK INCIDENT IS NOT WHAT WE THOUGHT: It never made sense. On Feb. 3rd, 2022, SpaceX launched a batch of 49 Starlinks to low-Earth orbit--something they had done many times before. This time was different, though. Almost immediately, dozens of the new satellites began to fall out of the sky. []At the time, SpaceX offered this explanation: "Unfortunately, the satellites deployed on Thursday (Feb. 3rd) were significantly impacted by a geomagnetic storm on Friday, (Feb. 4th)."

A more accurate statement might have read "...impacted by a very minor geomagnetic storm." The satellites flew into a storm that barely registered on NOAA scales: It was a G1, the weakest possible, unlikely to cause a mass decay of satellites. Something about "The Starlink Incident" was not adding up. Space scientists Scott McIntosh and Robert Leamon of Lynker Space, Inc., have a new and different idea: "The Terminator did it," says McIntosh. Not to be confused with the killer robot, McIntosh's Terminator is an event on the sun that helps explain the mysterious progression of solar cycles. Four centuries after Galileo discovered sunspots, researchers still cannot accurately predict the timing and strength of the sun's 11-year solar cycle. Even "11 years" isn't real; observed cycles vary from less than 9 years to more than 14 years long.

If you have not yet watched the video with Stephan Burns about this issue, please have a look Forget DOGE, This is a MUCH Bigger Problem. Satellite Megaconstellations and the "Domino Effect" 25 minutes

Here is a subsequent video interview with Pam Gregory and Stephan Burns. They begin discussing Earth Electrification at 25 minutes.

Read some of Stephan’s work here: Our Sun, weather and Vulcanic activity movement of tectonic plates on earth? – My Blog Devastating GLOBAL Electromagnetic Chain Reactions are Becoming More Common (quoted at bottom of this substack)

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Redwood City residents voice concerns over cell towers City officials have rejected the idea that they have power over the issue. oel D. (sic) Moskowitz, director of the Center for Family and Community Health at the University of California, Berkeley’s School of Public Health and a vocal critic of federal safety standards, explained the concerns. “A substantial body of peer-reviewed research has found adverse health effects from exposure to the radio frequency radiation emitted by cell towers,” said Moskowitz. Studies compiled by Moskowitz suggest that living near cell towers may increase the risk of headaches, sleep disturbances, memory problems, and even cancer, even when radiation levels fall below current federal safety limits. The FCC says radiofrequency exposure limits are in place to mitigate risks. A public records request revealed that Verizon and Crown Castle submitted 73 applications for wireless facilities between September 2023 and July 2024. Thirteen were approved, while the remaining 60 are under review. While the city’s power is limited, “aesthetic standards” can be taken into consideration. In response to similar concerns, the city of San Mateo updated its ordinance at the beginning of this year to provide timely notice to residents and allow appeals by those within 500 feet of the proposed wireless facilities. The Telecommunications Act of 1996 allows cities to regulate cell tower placement. However, if companies comply with FCC regulations, they can file a complaint if a permit is denied. Residents said that they were alerted to the recent plans last summer via letters in the mail. “We’re asking, ‘What’s the plan? Why are (the towers) being put there?’” said Ben-David. “They’re coming in quick.” She added that there are fears of lowered property values if the remaining cell tower applications are approved without more discussion. https://www.rwcpulse.com/redwood-city/2025/04/23/redwood-city-residents-voice-concerns-over-cell-towers/

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH NEWS San Diego families protest 5G cell towers planned for children’s park A crowd of parents and children gathered in the La Jolla neighborhood’s Cliffridge Park to protest Dish Network’s plan to install 5G antennas disguised as baseball field foul poles near schools and recreation areas.

Noah Lyons reports for The San Diego Union-Tribune. In short:

More than 80 community members attended the April 11 demonstration, organized by parent Kerri DeNies, to protest the proposed installation of 30-foot cell towers at Cliffridge Park.

The towers, proposed by Dish Network as part of a 5G rollout, would be placed near Torrey Pines Elementary School, the YMCA, and local ball fields, sparking health concerns among residents.

Though a recent study found no confirmed health hazards from 5G, some scientific research suggests potential risks from prolonged exposure to non-ionizing radiation, particularly for children. Key quote: “I want to protect everybody — I want to protect the teachers, the staff, but especially the children who are still growing.” — Kerri DeNies, parent and protest organizer

Why this matters: The wireless radiation emitted by cell phones and cell towers has been linked to a wide range of negative health effects. The American Academy of Pediatrics, along with numerous experts worldwide, recommend minimizing children’s exposure because they are uniquely susceptible. Studies have found children’s developing brains are more sensitive and absorb wireless radiation more intensely than adults. Because of this, many countries and some U.S. localities prohibit cell towers near or on school grounds. However, there are no U.S. federal regulations governing the placement of cell towers near schools or homes. Existing U.S. safety limits for wireless exposure remain unchanged since 1996, and some scientists have cautioned that they do not protect public health and wildlife.

Related: Rethinking the safety of our wireless era

TRIBUNE ARTICLE: Protest against plan for Cliffridge Park cell towers in La Jolla draws over 80 people – San Diego Union-Tribune

The National Call registration link, Friday April 25, 2025, 1-3 pm ET

4/26 Omniwar: The Battle for the Brain Symposium The Symposium will be live-streamed around the world on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Omniwar Symposia is a presentation of the Study Group on Technology and Power, featuring Patrick Wood, Dr. David Hughes, PhD, Dr. Lissa Johnson, PhD, and Dr. David Broudy, PhD.

4/28 Deadline to submit reply comments to the FCC for 25-133 Delete Delete Delete The FCC Order: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-25-219A1.pdf 6 pages DA 25-219 RE: DELETE, DELETE, DELETE is GN Docket No. 25-133

5/9 22nd Annual New Living Expo | May 9 – 11, 2025 | San Rafael, CA Never Again Moss Landing/ Safe Tech International New Living Expo Lecture 7 pm, Saturday May 10, with Madeline Adamczeski, Brian Roeder and Sarah Aminoff, Booth will be open May 9-11, 2-8 Friday, Saturday 10-8, and Sunday 10-7. We are Table 18

5/1 Canada: Environmental Sensitivities/Multiple Chemical Sensitivity Awareness

Link to the event: https://www.facebook.com/share/1ATBqTcxDi/?mibextid=wwXIfr Canada to Illuminate Landmarks in Yellow for Environmental Sensitivities Awareness Sponsored by Environmental Health Association of Manitoba (EHA-MB) What: Please join the Environmental Health Association of Manitoba on May 1, 2025 as Canada unites coast-to-coast-to coast for the first nationwide illumination event to raise awareness for Environmental Sensitivities (ES) and Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS). Prominent landmarks across the country will light up in yellow, symbolizing unity and support for over one million Canadians living with these debilitating conditions. When: May 1, 2025 Where: Notable landmarks will be announced closer to the date Purpose: 1. Raise Visibility: Illuminate landmarks to foster public awareness of ES/MCS. 2. Promote Understanding: Reduce stigma and encourage empathy for those affected. 3. Advocate for Change: Call for scent-free policies, improved healthcare access, and safe housing. 4. Symbolize Unity: Highlight Canada’s solidarity in creating safer, inclusive spaces. About Environmental Sensitivities (ES): ES includes conditions such as multiple chemical sensitivity (MCS), electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS), and mold illness. These conditions cause severe adverse reactions to environmental triggers like perfumes, smoke, and electronics, often leading to life-altering challenges such as unemployment, poverty, and homelessness. The Hidden Crisis of Homelessness and ES/MCS/EHS: Many individuals with ES/MCS/EHS face homelessness due to the lack of safe, low toxic, WiFi free, chemical-free housing. Exposure to environmental triggers such as smoke, cleaning agents, laundry exhaust, mold, cell towers, electrical devices or nearby pollutants can make traditional housing uninhabitable. Some are forced to live outdoors or in vehicles, balancing between environmental and physical dangers, while some cannot leave their home. This dire situation underscores the urgent need for accessible housing solutions to ensure safety and dignity for those affected. How to Participate: Show your support by wearing something yellow, displaying yellow lights or just sharing a photo of something yellow throughout May. You can add your photos of participation here or send in messenger to be posted. Join us in raising awareness and advocating for safer environments for all Canadians! For more information on ES visit: Environmental Health Association of Manitoba website https://ehamanitoba.weebly.com or artist Marie LeBlanc’s website (News/Blog) at www.marieleblanc.net .

QUOTE: ZACHARY FISHER; “This isn’t the end, its the space between what was and what’s coming. We didn’t come to fight the old world; we came to hold something sacred while it falls. You’re not too late, you’re right on time.” - Courtesy Pam Gregory

Stephan Burns describing cosmic influence on volcanoes and earthquakes:

There was this Dynamic that played out where you have this very fast interplanetary shock and then you get this big compression of the magnetosphere at the Magneto the front Leading Edge of Earth’s magnetic field which is buffering the solar wind. What happens is on that nighttime side you get these vortices that form and they funnel energy they’re like these electric tornadoes up in the plasmasphere in the magnetosphere which then change the energetic dynamics of the ionosphere quite a lot. And what we see with earthquakes is that they have a very strong link to the ionosphere Earth’s uppermost atmosphere where there’s a lot of charge particles which host these very powerful electric currents. We know earthquakes are electromagnetic in nature that they can be triggered by the very powerful electric currents flowing in through the crust over those faults causing them to overload and then rupture. Of course it’s also based on tectonic stress and much more but we see this very clear link between the solar storm then the geomagnetic storm and then this earthquake was in that critical Zone during this interplanetary shock such that it received a big dose of this energy and then ruptured and the volcano decided to pop off and blow off at the same time as well. Volcanic eruptions are very powerful electromagnetic explosions within the global electric circuit we see that this one produce some very significant volcanic lightning creating more energy within the global electric circuit overall and what we see is that as the volcanic eruption gets larger that electromagnetic impulse gets stronger that was very clearly demonstrated with the 2022 Hunga Tonga eruption where we witness and observe this massive electromagnetic impulse within the global background electromagnetic field specifically in that 0 to 50 HZ range where the Schuman resonance is live These are energy fields that overlap with us our biology our Consciousness our brain waves our heart rhythms and much more so there’s this connection between the sun solar wind Earth geophysics and perhaps even our health wellness and Consciousness. []we know that there are very strong connections between Earth’s magnetic field in different energetic Fields like he Schuman resonances with us with our health with our hearts our brains our cells our DNA we see for example with dial variations in Earth’s magnetic fields. [] these are the normal 24-hour variations in Earth’s magnetic field strength either up or down depending on Northern Hemisphere or Southern Hemisphere this is very clearly correlated with cortisol production and also certain gene expression connected to the Circadian rhythm so when there are changes to Earth’s magnetic field very quickly like with a geomagnetic storm that alters people circadian rhythm and throws it for a loop we also see changes to the Schumann resonances especially with increasing electrification of our planet which right now we are currently undergoing as a result of increasing solar activity and energy output from the Sun.