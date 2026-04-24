Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

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Keith Cutter's avatar
Keith Cutter
3h

Excellent newsletter as always, Patricia. Important piece featuring Peter Mayer.

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