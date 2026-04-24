Austrian Peter F. Mayer has a doctorate in physics and was editor-in-chief of a journal for the telecom industry for many years. He now writes about science and politics.

Among other things, he goes into depth in biophysics and explains briefly, but in detail, for laypeople and scholars how radiation from modern telecom weakens public health and makes us more susceptible to a wide range of health problems.

How radiation from cell phones, Wi-Fi and 5G affects the cells’ “operating system”

April 2026 by

(German original version: https://tkp.at/2026/04/17/wie-strahlung-von-handys-wlan-und-5g-das-betriebssystem-der-zellen-beeinflussen/ )

Modern electromagnetic fields (EMFs) from cell phones, Wi-Fi, and 5G are not just a kind of “background noise” in our environment. The fields directly disrupt the information processing of cells, triggering a double threat: they disrupt the “read signals” of the cells and also impose defective “write commands” on them. The result is oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, and tissue damage over time.

These mechanisms are called “bioelectric dissonance” and have been described in a number of scientific studies that demonstrate precisely these effects. Cells function as probabilistic computers [they work based on probabilities, as opposed to deterministic machines that are almost mechanical]. Cells use ultra-weak emissions of photons [“light particles”] and bioelectric gradients [voltage differences] from mitochondria to “read” their environment. And DNA functions as a neural network at the atomic level. The “writing” follows with the help of tailored calcium influxes (Ca²⁺ currents), which then initiate repair, cleavage or aging. Modern pulsating EMFs – the low-frequency envelope curves [explained in ] from mobile communications – act like jamming in a silent library. The EMFs increase the entropic noise [here: the natural, weak EMF background noise everywhere in the environment] while hacking the voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCC). [For an audio sample of the difference between natural background noise and man-made noise: blog post 15.02.2021 ]

Geneticist and basic medicine physician Martin L. Pall described this mechanism in detail already in 2013 : EMFs activate the voltage sensors of the VGCCs, which leads to massive Ca²⁺ influx, production of nitric oxide and formation of peroxynitrite – the direct trigger of oxidative stress. 23 studies confirm that calcium channel blockers block these effects or greatly reduce them. [Norwegian-subtitled video of Pall’s lecture at the House of Literature in Oslo 2014 in English ]

The “ion forced oscillation” hypothesis describes precisely this central hacking mechanism: The cells interpret the unnatural calcium storm as an emergency and increase the production of ROS (Reactive Oxygen Species). Mitochondria are damaged, antioxidant levels decrease, and inflammation and DNA damage follow.

Studies show clear correlation

A 2016 review article (Dasdag et al.) reviewed dozens of in vitro and in vivo studies and concluded: Cellular and WiFi radiation have been shown to cause oxidative stress. Georgiou et al. (2021) demonstrated that EMFs specifically generate ROS via NADPH oxidase [an enzyme in the cell membrane] and VGCCs, thereby promoting disorders associated with oxidative stress.

Sperm and brain cells are particularly susceptible to such effects. documented increased ROS production by EMF exposure during spermatogenesis [the formation of sperm cells], reduced antioxidant activity, and damage to mitochondria.

Panagopoulos (2021) has summarized it as follows: Man-made EMFs lead via dysfunction of the VGCCs, oxidative stress and DNA damage to the biological effects we now know from these.

Studies specifically on local wireless networks [WLAN/WiFi] also confirm this picture: Increased ROS, disruption of mitochondrial permeability and cell damage after just a few hours of exposure (Biomedicines 2023).

Cells have a kind of operating system that is operated optoelectronically [by photons]. EMFs disrupt the “read phase” with their noise and the “write phase” with erroneous commands that lead to calcium influx. This is not just theory – it exactly matches Pall’s descriptions of VGCC mechanisms and of the ROS effects and it has been demonstrated in hundreds of studies.

In physiology and cell biology, “calcium channels” are the name given to channels in the cell membrane that are more or less specialized so that calcium ions (Ca 2+ ) can pass through when they open. A distinction is made between voltage-gated and ligand-gated calcium channels. Therapeutically, the voltage-gated L-type and T-type channels are of particular interest. A study at the University of Zurich has also addressed this and demonstrated that via these mechanisms, 5G signals are capable of causing sleep disturbances.

Changes in calcium concentration inside cells are crucial for many physiological processes. They cause electromechanical coupling during muscle contraction, lead to the synthesis and secretion of neurotransmitters [signaling substances secreted by nerve cells] and hormones, regulate gene expression [that the cell ensures that the instructions contained in the DNA are followed] and control enzyme activities. The main part of the calcium that flows into the cells enters via voltage-gated calcium channels. The stimulus that opens them is depolarization of the cell membrane [that the voltage difference between the inside and the outside is reduced]. Coenzyme Q10 is crucial for the control of this mechanism. More about this in this TKP article: Emergency drug for heart attack and stroke

An effective way to damage your own brain is to put [wireless] Bluetooth headphones in your ears – so that you get as little protection as possible between the radiation and the brain and at the same time the shortest possible wavelength [and therefore high frequencies]. MORE AT LINK:

More Media Coverage: HR2289, Alternative Press with Jenny Miller in CA

HR 2289 Would be Catastrophic for Human Health and the Environment by Jenny Miller / April 22nd, 2026

GROUNDING PRESENTATION: From R Blank: Andrew McAfee

Friends, Here is the replay from the webinar, Grounding Smarter: What Every Earthing Enthusiast Needs to Know. If you joined us live, thank you for showing up. If you missed it, you are in the right place.



Watch The Replay on YouTube



Grounding works. Real studies prove it. Cortisol resets, blood flows easier, inflammation drops so sharply you can see it on thermal imaging.

What every grounding company leaves out is what rides along when you plug their mat into your wall: contact current, dirty electricity, and electromagnetic fields.

On the webinar, Andrew McAfee, licensed electrician and inventor of the NCB showed how he had measured 13 milliamps of contact current on a single grounded appliance. And the US government says harm begins at one microamp. That is 13,000 times over the line, flowing through the same wire your grounding mat plugs into.

Here are the links to Andrew’s demos:

The electric field problem and how the NCB solves it: vimeo

The NCB in action with a grounding mat: vimeo

Also, if you are interested, here are the direct links to the SYB NCB & the NCB Pro.

Shop the NCB: https://shop.shieldyourbody.com/products/the-ncb-from-syb

Shop the NCB Pro: https://shop.shieldyourbody.com/products/the-ncb-pro

Until next time, R Blank

HEALTH DISABILITY SURVEY

There is also an option at the end of the survey to sign up to participate in a compensated 1-hour interview over Zoom in the summer:



From: National Survey on Health and Disability

Sent: Wednesday, April 22, 2026 8:48 AM

Subject: Disability Research Opportunity



Hello from the University of Kansas! As someone who has taken the National Survey on Health and Disability (NSHD) in the past few years and said you wanted to be contacted about future research, we wanted to make sure you know about another project we are working on with partners at Syracuse University. Please read the note below and take part if you are interested. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Scott directly at the email listed below.



Hello, my name is Scott Landes. I am a professor of sociology at Syracuse University. I am part of a group conducting a research study to learn about how people with and without a disability think about the experience of disability.



I invite you to take a brief 10 minute survey consisting of 25 multiple choice questions.

You are eligible to participate in this research study and complete the survey if you are age 18 or over and live in a U.S. State, District, or Territory. People with and without a disability are eligible to take the survey.



You can access the survey here: https://syracuseuniversity.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7VbD0lYJil2yR9A



Please share this information and survey link with any family, friends, or colleagues that you think would be interested in completing the survey.

This research study has been approved by the Syracuse University Institutional Review Board (IRB), Protocol #25-355.



Thank you for your time.

Scott Landes

_________

Scott D. Landes, Ph.D. Professor of Sociology

Co-Founder, Disability Health Equity Research Network (DHERN)

314 Lyman Hall Syracuse, NY 13244 Email: sdlandes@syr.edu

Note: Under the category where you can list Other for your disability, the form will not work with the dash in EMR-S you have to type out the word syndrome and remove the dash

MORE NEWS AND NOTES

CELLPHONES SIGNAL SNUB UK Millions face mobile data RATIONING and surge pricing as ministers leave phone firms battered by soaring energy costs

(Note- Any time there is a shortage - choke of telecom is it used to justify more infrastructure, etc. Nothing is unintentional)

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: NORMAN JAMES My Phone Was Leaking 20 mW/m² In A Faraday Pouch, A Brownout Turns My Apple’s WiFi Back On, And My Smart TV Resets Itself Every Updat L;DR — Three devices, three failures of the off switch. A phone on flight mode inside an intact Faraday pouch measured 20 mW/m² at six inches on a Trifield TF2. That should be physically impo.........

POLITICS OT: POWER COUPLE Étienne de la Boétie²: Government is a scam The Art of Liberty Roman S Shapoval and Etienne de la Boetie2 Etienne is the founder of The Art of Liberty Foundation, and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting memes and the best of the alternative media. He is an internationally recognized expert and speaker on voluntaryism and government illegitimacy, criminality and corruption.

STATE REGULATION: Virginia Joins Trend to Reduce Local Control of Wireless Permitting

The Commonwealth of Virginia legislature passed a bill, HB277, which prohibits a locality from denying an application for the modification of an existing wireless facility if the modification would not substantially change the physical dimensions of the existing wireless facility. Local control is also preempted for co-locations of new transmission equipment, the removal of transmission equipment and the replacement of transmission equipment.

“The wireless industry has actively pursued state legislation enacted to constrain the broad authority of local governments over the deployment of wireless small cell equipment in public right-of-way,” according to the National Law Review.

The law allows for the excavation or deployment of equipment within 30 feet of an existing structure without triggering the permit process. Additionally, a 60-day shot clock for local approval was implemented.

FEDERAL PERMITTING: BENTON House Advances Broadband Legislation Next Steps for These Bills ( NOT YET POSTED ONLINE) GO TO | Benton Institute for Broadband & Society AND READ WEEKLY NEWS

The first five of these bills now head to the Senate for a vote. There is a companion bill to the Emergency Reporting Act—The Enhancing First Response Act (S.725) was passed by the Senate in September 2025, and sits in the House. S.725 included the provisions in the Emergency Reporting Act as well as further provisions around emergency communications, some of which were also passed separately by the House this April in the Kari’s Law Reporting Act (H.R. 5201). H.R. 5201 would require the FCC to publish a report on the enforcement of Kari’s Law, which allows telephone users to dial 9-1-1 directly from any phone without dialing any additional code or prefix. As for the Rural Broadband Protection Act, it awaits signing.

Federal Broadband Deployment Tracking Act The Federal Broadband Deployment Tracking Act (H.R.1343), introduced by Reps. August Pfluger (R-TX) and Darren Soto (D-FL), aims to improve broadband deployment transparency. Specifically, the bill would require the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to submit—within 180 days of the bill’s enactment—a comprehensive plan to Congress detailing how the agency will track the acceptance, processing, and disposal of broadband permitting applications on federal lands. These permitting applications are essential for accessing easements and rights-of-way to build or maintain telecommunications infrastructure. The NTIA will also detail how it will quickly implement its plan and any potential barriers it could face. H.R. 1343 has now been referred to the Senate Commerce Committee, chaired by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Expediting Federal Broadband Deployment Reviews Act The Expediting Federal Broadband Deployment Reviews Act (H.R. 1681) is aimed at improving access to high-speed internet in rural and underserved communities, especially in states with large amounts of federal land. H.R. 1681—introduced by Reps. Angie Craig (D-MN) and Gabe Evans (R-CO)—streamlines the permitting process for broadband projects on federally-managed lands by directing the NTIA to lead an interagency strike force with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), U.S. Forest Service (USFS), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the Department of the Interior to improve coordination, set review goals, and hold agencies accountable. H.R. 1681 has also been referred to the Senate Commerce Committee.

Emergency Reporting Act The Emergency Reporting Act (H.R. 5200), introduced by Rep. Doris Matsui (D-CA) and cosponsored by Reps. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-CA), directs the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to issue reports after activation of the Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS) and to make improvements to network outage reporting. The Emergency Reporting Act has been placed on the Senate Legislative Calendar and is awaiting Senate floor consideration.

Mystic Alerts Act The Mystic Alerts Act (H.R. 7022) provides for wireless emergency alerts to be transmitted to mobile devices via satellite. This bill was introduced by Reps. Pfluger, Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX), Buddy Carter (R-GA), and Marc Veasey (D-TX). The goal of this bill is to integrate satellite networks into the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system, which warns the public about dangerous weather, missing children, and other critical situations via cell phones and other mobile devices. Currently, wireless emergency alerts are sent via terrestrial mobile networks to individual devices in geographically targeted areas. Wireless internet service providers are not required to participate; only devices connected to a participating service provider’s network receive alerts. The Mystic Alerts Act has been referred to the Senate Commerce Committee

First Responder Network Authority Reauthorization Act of 2026 H.R. 7386 has been referred to the Senate Commerce Committee. The Rural Broadband Protection Act The Rural Broadband Protection Act of 2025 (S. 98) passed the House after originating in the Senate and advancing there. The bill was sponsored by Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), John Curtis (R-UT), Gary Peters (D-MI), and Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). Having passed both chambers, this bill is awaiting the President’s signature before becoming law.

Norwegian Translation of Joel’s post: Nationwide Grassroots Opposition Surges Against Cell Tower and 5G Installations Amid Mounting Health Concerns New ICBE-EMF study revealing current wireless radiation limits fail to protect public health

COURTESY EINAR:

Here you will find a list of some of the activist groups in the US: https://www.americansforresponsibletech.org/join-a-group

Protests in communities across the United States against unfettered 5G deployment have prompted the House of Representatives to delay consideration of a bill that would override all local agencies.

These protests are in addition to all the protests against imposed AMS meters that have long been taking place throughout the United States.

The health effects of highly pulsed microwaves in particular are a hot topic. A new research study from the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF) reveals that current limits for wireless radiation do not provide meaningful public health protection against them. The study is fueling a pushback from communities in eight US states.

There is a small report from Dr. Joel Moskowitz, head of the public health institute at the University of California, Berkeley, that tells this.

Here you can find it translated into Norwegian.

I am still on the move in between housing, and also working on the MA smart meter bill, thanks for your patience!