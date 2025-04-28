Today’s news is a little longer than usual. Remember you can click on the title to read an online version that is wider, faster to skim, and better for your eyes.

Today is the deadline to submit reply comment to the FCC for 25-133.

Also another: docket is RM-12003 Comment deadline April 30

CTIA's petition: https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/document/10327619008336/1

FCC's notification and deadlines: https://www.fcc.gov/document/ctia-nepa-petition-rulemaking Full Title: CTIA Petition for Rulemaking on the Commission's National Environmental Policy Act Rules Description WTB seeks comment on a Petition for Rulemaking filed by CTIA requesting that the Commission update its rules implementing the National Environmental Policy Act. Docket No: RM-12003 - courtesy Nina

FEATURED: MICROWAVE NEWS

WHO Review Sees RF Cancer Risk in Animals Finding Conflicts with ICNIRP and Most National Health Agencies Remember those headlines last fall that it was all over? The ICNIRP faithful had done what it called the definitive review for the World Health Organization and wanted to shut down the RF radiation–cancer controversy. It was time to move on, they said. Maybe not. Last Friday, April 25, another review came out —it too was commissioned by the WHO EMF office in Geneva. This review reached a very different conclusion: There is reliable evidence that RF radiation increases the incidence of cancer in laboratory animals.

FEATURED:

A new study published by Dr. Lennart Hardell and researcher Michael Carlberg reported an association between prostate cancer and cell phone radiation exposure. A summary of the study by Environmental Health Sciences found here https://www.ehn.org/prostate-cancer-cell-phone-use

FEATURED:

SWEDISH RADIATION PROTECTION FOUNDATION: Increasing evidence that radiation from wireless technology is harmful Of 1687 published studies on radio frequency/microwave radiation, 80% or 1344 studies show one of these effects (oxidative stress, genetic, neurological, reproductive/developmental effects). The corresponding proportion for low-frequency magnetic fields or static fields is 87% or 994 out of a total of 1137 studies.

Radio frequency radiation (microwave radiation):

Oxidative stress: 89% (341) of a total of 384 studies show significant effects. Of these, 94 studies out of a total of 98 show significant effects at 0.4 W/kg or lower, which is ten times lower than the limit for harmful effects on which the current limit value recommended by ICNIRP and the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority is based.

Genetic effects: 71% (348) of a total of 490 studies show significant effects

Neurological effects: 77% (352) of a total of 455 studies show significant effects (since 2007)

Reproduction and development: 84% (303) of 358 studies show significant effects. 59 of the studies that showed adverse effects used exposures that were 0.4 W/kg or less.

Overall, 80% or 1344 of 1687 studies show any of these harmful effects of radio frequency radiation from wireless technology.

Low-frequency magnetic fields and static fields:

Oxidative stress: 90% (292) of 323 studies show significant effects.

Genetic effects: 84% (309) of 367 studies show significant effects

Neurological effects: 91% (322) of 353 studies show significant effects (since 2007)

Reproduction and development: 75% (71) of 94 studies show significant effects.

Overall, 87% or 994 of a total of 1137 studies show some of these effects of low-frequency magnetic fields or static fields.

Only eight 5G case studies so far

Microwave radiation or radio frequency radiation is emitted from mobile phones, cell towers and base stations, WiFi, tablets and laptops, for example. Mobile phones, tablets, laptops also emit low-frequency magnetic fields. Other common sources of elevated magnetic fields are power lines, power lines, transformers, etc. Frequencies from 0 – 300 Hz. So far, only eight case studieson the health effects of 5G exposure on humans have been published. A compilation of seven of them was published in June 2024. All of them show that people's health is harmed and that 5G increases exposure very sharply. There is no research that has shown that actual exposure to 5G at current levels is not harmful to health, and there is thus no research that shows that levels approaching the current reference value/limit value from the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority and ICNIRP are not harmful. Nevertheless, representatives of both organizations argue that radiation below their value could not cause health effects. The values of the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority and ICNIRP only protect against immediate harmful effects of heating when the radiation is so intense that it heats up tissue by 1 degree within one hour. This means that the limit value lacks protection against all other harmful effects that do not occur as a result of immediate warming, such as those shown in the new compilation and in the eight 5G case studies. MORE AT LINK

SEE ALSO: Cell towers' radiation causes chromosomal changes – new research

First animal study so far: 5G damages nerve cells in the brain (2022)

FEATURED: MICROWAVE NEWS

WHO Review Sees RF Cancer Risk in Animals Finding Conflicts with ICNIRP and Most National Health Agencies

FEATURED: News from the UK RF LAWSUIT:

https://www.supremecourt.uk/cases/uksc-2025-0066 UKSC/2025/0066 R (on the application of Thomas) (Appellant) v Cheltenham Borough Council (Respondent) was accepted by the UK Supreme Court. It doesn't mean we'll be granted permission to appeal, but we qualify on jurisdictional grounds. Steven Thomas's case concerns the failure of Cheltenham Council to properly assess the public health/environmental consequences of a GGGGG mast 17m away from residential apartments - courtesy Neil

NEWSLETTER: SOUTH AFRICA

EMFSA April 2025 Newsletter includes: Effects of radiofrequency electromagnetic field exposure on cancer in laboratory animal studies – A systematic review (Pre-proof) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160412025002338?dgcid=rss_sd_all AND Ref. Corrigendum to “Effects of radiofrequency electromagnetic field (RF-EMF) exposure on male fertility: A systematic review of experimental studies on non-human mammals and human sperm in vitro” [Environ. Int. 185 (2024) 108509] https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160412025002004?via%3Dihub AND 2025 Call for Research Proposal The Swiss Research Foundation for Electricity and Mobile Communication (FSM) supports innovative research on EMF technologies and associated electromagnetic fields, focusing on their short-, medium-, and long-term impacts on health, society, and the environment. In 2025, FSM is awarding CHF 150,000 for a research project investigating exposure to high-frequency electromagnetic fields from new satellite communication applications. Low Earth Orbit constellations (such as Starlink, OneWeb, and Kuiper) enable Internet connections via special receivers and cell phones. It is also foreseeable that high-performance connections between ground stations and satellites will increasingly be used as an Internet backbone, supplementing submarine cables in the future. The project focus is on estimating exposures from these applications — both today and in the future. For example, a comparison of exposure levels between satellite communication and terrestrial mobile communication could be of interest. Additional questions could include potential environmental effects, such as impacts on animals in open fields or birds crossing transmission beams. AND: Early-Life Exposure to Air and Light Pollution Linked to Increased Risk of Pediatric Thyroid Cancer https://ysph.yale.edu/news-article/early-life-exposure-to-air-and-light-pollution-linked-to-increased-risk-of-pediatric-thyroid-cancer/



ACTIVISM:

APPEAL OF EHS PEOPLE - EMP Victims - 3.000 Signatures! More than 3,000 of us have already signed the Appeal EHS IS A HUMANITARIAN EMERGENCY. We addressed Europeans, and you're responding worldwide, and our emotion is high. We thank you all! It is now a community that's growing every day! It's a pleasure to read you, even if each of your testimonials tells us of your suffering, but also of your desire to get out of it. The old modern world of limitless technology and rejection of the Living is collapsing, with all its injustice. We believe in solidarity, in sharing, in a change of course, and nothing will stop us.

• MORE THAN 3000 SIGNATURES AND MESSAGES

Messages from signatories can be read here:

https://empvictims.org/signataires-de-lappel-1/

• Take a stand, let's dare to COME OUT OF INVISIBILITY TOGETHER

Here is a series of video testimonies: https://empvictims.org/temoignages-2/

to which we invite you to add yours.

Here is how to proceed: – Record a video of maximum 1 minute 15 seconds.

– Include in your speech the sentence: “I signed the Appeal Electro Hyper Sensitivity is a humanitarian emergency”. You can record the video with any device: computer, tablet, smartphone, camera… and in any format we crop during editing. – Write the transcript of your speech in your language. – Send the video and the transcript, in the original language, as well as your first name, your country, by email or by wetransfer to the address: empvictims@pm.me

• MUSIC – Rise-up! / Levantate! / Lève-toi !

Our song is published in several languages, other versions will be added to the playlist over time: https://empvictims.org/musique-2/

Some countries have just joined us, among which Iceland, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bulgaria, Mexico...

Here is Keith’s testimony- please add your voice!!

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: Data centers, AI and the global water crisis Amazon, Microsoft and Google are pushing to create data centers in some of the world's driest areas and threaten to exacerbate an existing water crisis. A study by SourceMaterial and The Guardian has shown that tech giants are using huge amounts of water to cool data centers – often in water-scarce areas – and at the same time they are rapidly expanding in the same vulnerable areas.

AUTOMOBILES: Feds Relax Self-Driving Car Regulations Ahead of Tesla Robotaxi Launch The Department of Transportation (DOT) is revising federal requirements for self-driving car companies by reducing crash reporting requirements and allowing "research prototypes" to test freely on US roads. []Some states have allowed these types of vehicles to test on public roads; in California, that includes Amazon-back Zoox and Waymo. Zoox is also on the road in Las Vegas. ' But the DOT will now allow these kinds of atypical vehicles to operate everywhere, provided companies apply for the Automated Vehicle Exemption Program (AVEP). This program was previously only open to imported self-driving cars, but is now is open to US-built vehicles, "to cultivate this nation’s tremendous potential for automotive innovation," the DOT says. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is accepting exemption applications for US-built vehicles used for "research or demonstration," including "innovative designs, such as prototype vehicles," it says.

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: POTS AND PANS Four Trends in Infrastructure Spending There is an interesting article from the Brookings Institute that documents four trends in infrastructure funding. The conclusions of the report surprised me and I suspect they will surprise others. Infrastructure Spending is Up, But Spending as a Share of GDP is Down, State and Local Governments Fund Most Infrastructure Spending, The Share of Infrastructure Spending on Maintenance is Climbing, State And Local Revenues More Important than Federal Grants

BROADBAND SPACEX; Chris Scharrer: Why Would SpaceX Need $20B from BEAD? $3.5B can buy 6.4 million Starlink residential installations. Starlink is a practical short-term stopgap before fiber.

BROADBAND SPACE SATELLITES BEAD Under Threat: Fiber, Satellites, and the Fight for the Future of Rural Internet Access - Institute for Local Self-Reliance They discuss what’s really behind the push for more satellite connectivity, the threat of sidelining state-led fiber projects, and the political forces at play. With billions on the line and rural communities waiting, this episode cuts through the noise and asks: are we about to squander a once-in-a-generation opportunity?

“They’re going back and they’re reworking it, and they’re going to take fiber away from West Virginia homes and businesses and substitute it with LEO somehow. I think that’s a horrible outcome. It also, it doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

This show is 46 minutes long and can be found here.

BROADBAND SPACE SATELLITES Satellite internet is not the answer | News, Sports, Jobs - The Vindicator Gov. DeWine and Ohio’s broadband office need to stand by their plan for a statewide fiber buildout and push back on efforts to change the program to lower standards. ROB LEVONYAK Vice-President CWA LOCAL 4300 Canfield OHIO

BROADBAND SPACE SATELLITES: Starlink vs. OneWeb: The Ultimate Showdown for Satellite Internet Dominance both companies aim to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband to every corner of the planet, from rural villages to enterprises pushing forward with AI solutions. But how do they stack up? This article dives deep into their business models, technical specifications, pricing structures, market impacts, and their roles in enabling AI deployments, offering a comprehensive comparison to help you decide which provider leads in the areas important to your use case. Introduction: Why Satellite Internet Matters In an increasingly connected world, billions still lack access to reliable internet. Traditional broadband struggles to reach remote areas, leaving a gap that LEO satellite internet is poised to fill. Unlike older geostationary satellites, which orbit at 35,786 km and suffer from high latency, LEO satellites—positioned just 500–1,200 km above Earth—offer faster speeds and lower delays. Starlink, spearheaded by SpaceX’s Elon Musk, and OneWeb, supported by the UK government and private investors like SoftBank, are leading this charge. While their mission to bridge the digital divide unites them, their strategies, technologies, and target markets set them apart. This article explores their business models, technical capabilities, pricing structures, and their roles in enabling AI deployments. Key Difference: Starlink brings satellite broadband to the masses, while OneWeb caters to enterprises and governments with tailored solutions. [], both Starlink and OneWeb are instrumental in expanding the reach of AI by ensuring that the necessary connectivity is available, regardless of location. Their contributions are particularly transformative in sectors where AI can drive innovation and efficiency—such as precision farming in rural areas or disaster prediction in crisis zones—but where terrestrial internet infrastructure falls short. By providing the backbone for data transfer and processing, these satellite internet services are reshaping how AI is utilized across industries, from cutting-edge research to critical enterprise operations.

BROADBAND SPACE SATELLITES: West Virginia broadband switch to satellite internet may cost jobs, hurt consumers

BROADBAND SPACE SATELLITES:: Musk’s Broadband Satellites Have Long-Term Costs, States Say

BROADBAND SPACE SATELLITES: POTs and PANs Technology Equality There was an article published last week by Dr. Christopher Ali in Tech Policy.Press that asks if we should be making widespread broadband grants to Starlink and other low-orbit satellite technologies. Dr. Ali is Professor of Telecommunications in the Bellisario College of Communications at Penn State. I highly recommend reading his paper. I was particularly taken by his conclusion. He says, “There is an important difference between technological neutrality and technological equality. LEO and fiber are not equal, and any policy that treats them as such will widen the very divide we have spent decades trying to bridge.”[]As ALI points out, LEO technology barely meets the 2020 definition of broadband that was codified in BEAD, and it is not a forward-looking technology – it is not equal to fiber or even to fixed wireless. And yet, the NTIA is doing mental gymnastics using an argument about technology neutrality to give more money to satellite technology. Perhaps the critics of satellite technology will be proven wrong, and satellite providers will improve technology so that by 2028, they will be delivering forward-looking speeds and coverage. But if not, we’ll be making grant awards in 2025 to implement 2020 broadband.

CELL TOWERS - MAPS:

AntennaSearch - Search for Cell Towers & Antennas

The "Map" - Tower Maps (FEE BASED)

https://www.cellmapper.net/mapTower Maps - Home

CHILDREN UK: Gillian Jamieson from Gillian Jamieson's Substack My letter to Kemi Badenoch about smartphones, children and health (Kemi Badenoch is a UK politician) On unreliable science from the WHO and lack of UK expertise Dear Mrs Badenoch, I am not a constituent, but have something important to communicate with you. References for my comments are in the hyperlinks. I applaud your stance on smartphones and children and acknowledge the many harms children are exposed to by using them. There is however one important harm which is being swept under the carpet. This is that the wireless signals themselves (despite being the non-ionising type of radiation) do damage to health. The particular damage to children's health was described by neuroscientist Dr Starkey in her evidence to the Early Years Inquiry. But this affects us all! I’d like to talk about the bodies the UK relies on, for wireless radiation science. These are the WHO and the International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation Protection (ICNIRP). Just 3 days ago, the WHO EMF Project was forced to correct its systematic review on the effect of radio-frequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMFs) on male fertility and to admit that RF-EMFs have a negative impact on pregnancy rates. The WHO is conducting a series of these reviews on the effects of RF-EMFs on health, around ten, and this is the third they have had to correct. Another six have been heavily criticised in peer-reviewed journals with requests for their retraction. Yesterday Dr Moskowitz from the University of California, Berkeley, published an update on the corrections and rebuttals. I have had correspondance on this subject with my MP Rishi Sunak, but he provided only stock responses saying that EMFs should be safe, as on the various Government webpages, so I would be grateful if you could look beyond this, as this information is seriously misguided. Unfortunately our Government seems fully reliant on the WHO. COMARE which is supposed to report on the health effects of EMFs to Government, has never been asked to do so and indeed does not have the expertise. They have admitted that they are awaiting the results of the WHO reviews, as I said in my written evidence to the Broadband and Road to 5G inquiry. The last review undertaken in the UK was the AGNIR report of 2012 and this has been discredited by Dr. Starkey as it omits and distorts scientific evidence leading to wrong and misleading conclusions.Thus the UK appears to have few experts in the field, but neither should it rely on the WHO or indeed on ICNIRP, whose guidelines the UK follows, since they are dogged by conflicts of interest and the resulting bad science. The WHO project is compromised as it began as a close collaboration between WHO and ICNIRP and the electric, telecoms and military industries. The project was partly financed by the industry lobbying organisations: GSM Association and Mobile Manufacturers Forum. Its current leader, van Deventer is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, which has long prioritized international lobbying efforts aimed at the WHO. Two MEPS reported on this. more at link.

Links to: 17 pages of evidence re: children December 2017

https://cdn.website-editor.net/2479f24c54de4c7598d60987e3d81157/files/uploaded/Early_Years_Inquiry_EY10062.pdf

“Harming children is wrong, even when it is economically advantageous or taking action is difficult.”

CHILDREN: Smartphone ban improve performance by up to two character (grade levels) Smartphone bans have measurable positive effects. Bans can, among other things, improve the performance of students by up to two grades, according to a study.

CHILDREN: Age restrictions are the worst system we have, apart from all the others The undermining of belief in, and understanding of, age restrictions has been deliberate, deceitful and damaging [] Gambling and addiction The pervasiveness of gambling related activities within video games is so great that this article can only touch on it briefly. Starting with Minecraft, its loot boxes were recently described by a university study as blurring “the line between playing and gambling”. Fortnite offer ‘Twitch Drops’ whereby you can receive virtual loot if you “watch any channel in the Fortnite category on Twitch for 30 minutes cumulative”. This appears to involve children watching other people play video games. Make it one hour of viewing and “receive the Route Kit Back Bling”. Given that these ‘drops’ can be “purchased in the Fortnite Shop at a later date”, children are quite literally being paid to watch other people play Fortnite. []The use of Minecraft in primary schools is therefore somewhat baffling, even if an educational version is used in those contexts. It is obvious that primary school parents will be reassured that Minecraft is safe for primary school pupils. In fact, that Minecraft is encouraged, despite the full version requiring parent approval for under 13s, such is the potential of bullying and encouragement of violence. As a side note, £60,000 of funding was given for Minecraft to be provided for free to 240 secondary schools in Northern Ireland. Games Platforms display products side by side, regardless of age rating Imagine a display in a corner shop. Alongside copies of The Beano and bags of sweets sit copies of pornographic magazines, packets of cigarettes and gambling scratchcards. That would be very strange and, also, illegal. But, as is so often the case, the rules are different in the digital world. Age restrictions work when the responsibility is placed on the companies providing the product. Not when it is left to parents and certainly not when the products are digital technology. They work when they are strongly enforced and clearly communicated, including the channels through which products are accessed and purchased. Age restrictions are not perfect, they are just better than all the alternatives. The results of the experiments currently being conducted on our children proves this beyond doubt. Instead of employing age gating systems that history has shown, however imperfect, to work, we instead have chaos and confusion. And I have barely scratched the surface of other areas of our digital lives that sow bewilderment amongst the population. The end result: children are addicted, monetised and harmed.

DATA CENTERS: Why Tax Breaks for Data Centers Could Backfire on States Lawmakers in more than 30 states have carved out tax incentives for data center companies, arguing that without them, the data centers wouldn’t come—and that their presence is essential toward growing property and income tax revenue, and driving economic development. But some economists and policy experts have started to question this logic. In a new study from Good Jobs First, a nonprofit research group, authors Greg LeRoy and Kasia Tarczynska find that data center tax breaks have swelled to billions of dollars in lost revenue for states a year—and that those losses, for some states, actually outweigh the tax revenue that the data centers bring in.

EHS/EMR-S: SLIDESHOW 11 Places That Have Banned Modern Technology – and Their Reasons Might Surprise You 1. Green Bank, West Virginia In this quiet Appalachian town, your cell phone won’t get a single bar—and that’s by design. Green Bank sits in the middle of the National Radio Quiet Zone, a 13,000-square-mile area where wireless signals are heavily restricted to protect the nearby Green Bank Observatory’s sensitive radio telescopes. That means no Wi-Fi, no Bluetooth, and absolutely no cell towers. The town has become a sort of sanctuary for people suffering from electromagnetic hypersensitivity, a controversial condition not officially recognized by all medical communities but very real to those who experience it shares World Atlas. Residents here live a bit like it’s the ’80s. Landlines are king, people still write checks at the store, and teens actually hang out in person. While it may sound a little isolating, many locals say the trade-off is worth it. They enjoy the slower pace of life, deeper face-to-face connections, and lack of constant digital noise adds WVTF. 2. Amish Communities, United States 3. Auroville, India 4. Tristan da Cunha, South Atlantic Ocean 5. Mount Athos, Greece 6. North Sentinel Island, India 7. Loma Linda, California This small city might surprise you. Loma Linda is a “Blue Zone”—a region where people consistently live longer, healthier lives—and one reason for that may be their cautious embrace of technology. Home to a large population of Seventh-day Adventists, the town emphasizes rest, family, and spirituality. Many residents observe Saturday as a technology-free Sabbath day. On that day, phones are turned off, TVs go silent, and families spend time outdoors or with each other. While tech isn’t completely banned, the community encourages intentional living and regular breaks from the digital world. Some even call it a reset button for your soul. And hey, if it helps you live to 100, maybe they’re on to something. 8. Giethoorn, Netherlands 9. Buddhist Monasteries in Bhutan 10. Faroe Islands, Denmark 11. Yondr Schools, Various Locations

EMF: Electromagnetic Radiation and Health: Are Our Wireless Technologies Harming Us? When Light Turns to Darkness By Margot DesBois¹, March 18, 2025: IN HONOR OF ARTHUR F. (RE-POST)

ELECTRICITY TEXAS: ERCOT gets OK to use high-voltage lines, creating Texas power superhighway State regulators have unanimously approved the biggest upgrade to the Texas electric grid in more than a decade, a plan that calls for creation of a new power superhighway using super-high voltage lines for the first time. The Public Utility Commission voted Thursday to follow the recommendations of both its staff and grid operator the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to build a new 765,000-volt backbone to deliver power to the Permian Basin in West Texas. It’s the first step in a $33 billion plan to build a statewide system of lines that carry more than twice as much power as the 345,000-volt lines that have crisscrossed Texas for the past 65 years.

ENERGY: Green Energy Supporters Pushed for Faster Permitting. Trump Is Doing It, But Not for Solar or Wind Solar is the fastest-growing source of electricity generation in the U.S.

ENERGY POLITICS: Opinion: Blue-state leaders need a huge reality-check on energy Across America, blue-state leaders are making big promises on clean energy while ignoring the harsh reality — their policies are driving up costs and jeopardizing reliability. Ambitious mandates to cut emissions are being paired with regulatory roadblocks that cripple the very infrastructure needed to meet these goals. The result is a looming energy crisis that will hit working families and small businesses hardest — and ironically fail to reduce emissions in the process. A recent report from the Progressive Policy Institute lays bare the truth: The lack of adequate infrastructure disproportionately burdens lower-income communities, who are “forced to spend higher shares of their smaller incomes on energy compared to wealthier and better-connected neighborhoods around them.” As energy demand soars — fueled by the rise of artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and heating electrification — our aging grid is dangerously unprepared. The bill for years of political posturing over practical planning is finally coming due.

ENVIRONMENT: A forthcoming Supreme Court decision could limit agencies’ duty to consider environmental harms The ruling could allow federal agencies to skip climate analysis when approving major projects — with wide-reaching consequences Since 1970, NEPA has required federal agencies to take a “hard look” at the environmental effects of proposed major projects or actions. Oil and gas pipelines, dams, mines, highways, and other infrastructure projects must undergo an environmental study before they can get federal permits, for example. Agencies consider measures to reduce potential impacts during their review and can even reject a proposal if the harms outweigh the benefits. NEPA ensures that environmental concerns are “part of the agenda” for all federal agencies — even ones that don’t otherwise focus on the environment, said Dan Farber, a law professor at the University of California Berkeley. It’s also a crucial tool for communities to understand how a project will affect them and provide input during the decision-making process, according to Park. []Any decision will ultimately serve as an important guide for agencies as the Trump administration introduces even more uncertainty in the federal permitting process. In February, the administration issued an interim rule to rescind regulations issued by the White House Council on Environmental Quality, which oversees NEPA implementation across the federal government. The council’s rules have guided agencies in applying the law for nearly five decades. Now, Trump officials have left it up to each individual agency to develop its own regulations by next February.

FCC: Ohio Lawmakers: Letters to the FCC on its Outdated Wireless Radiation Exposure Limits Several Ohio lawmakers have written the FCC regarding its wireless radiation human exposure limits, unchanged since 1996. FCC limits have come under fire as the FCC has not responded to a federal court mandate to explain how its limits for cell tower radiation and the radio-frequency radiation from wireless networks and devices are protective. Residents across the nation are increasingly alarmed at the proliferation of cell towers near homes and schools. Numerous studies have linked cell tower radiation to health effects. Hundreds of scientists are calling for caution. The 2021 U.S Court of Appeals for District of Columbia Circuit judgment in Environmental Health Trust et al. v the FCC found the FCC’s refusal to update its 1996 limits to be “arbitrary and capricious” because it ignored the science on children’s vulnerability, on long term exposure, on non cancer impacts such as damage to memory and sperm, on environmental impacts (birds, bees trees etc) and the hundred of testimonies submitted by people reporting injuries. Here are the letters: MOST RECENT=Ohio State Representative Mike Odioso Letter to the FCC, April 23, 2025

I am writing to request that the FCC ensure its wireless radiation guidelines are up to date and protective… Currently, there is no federal agency with health or environmental expertise ensuring that cell towers and 5G small cells are safe for public health, nor for the environment (birds, bees, and trees). These are significant regulatory gaps.

FCC: CTIA Gives FCC a Big List of Rules to Delete or Update In its appendix, CTIA listed several regulations that can be either deleted or updated. These include language concerning the promotion of broadband, and language relating to supporting public safety during emergencies. In the section concerning the efficient use of spectrum, CTIA suggests the Commission can encourage wireless deployment and innovative and efficient use of RF spectrum “by streamlining its outdated and legally dubious environmental and historic review rules” and “revising unnecessarily restrictive equipment authorization rules and practices.” It also urges the FCC to improve “the spectrum leasing process through updates to regulations and to the Universal Licensing System, and revising certain technical regulations that unnecessarily limit spectrum use.”

FCC: Carr: Europe Must Choose Between U.S. or Chinese Satellite Tech

FCC; FCC Nominee Began Her Career in Telecom Olivia Trusty, President Trump’s Republican nominee for the FCC, offered lawmakers a short list of commitments on which she hopes there’s bipartisan consensus during her nomination hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday. If confirmed, the Maryland native said she’d work with Congress and the administration to: Expand access to affordable, high-speed internet services for all Americans; Protect consumers from illegal robocalls; Strengthen the security of the Nation’s telecommunications’ networks; and Restore America’s leadership in next-generation communications technologies. Inside Towers reported that telecom trade groups support Trusty, who has experience as Republican aide on the U.S. Senate Commerce and Armed Services Committees. []her LinkedIn profile lists stints in D.C. at Qwest as a senior policy representative for federal government relations and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) as a senior consultant for public policy, law and security. “During that time, I saw first-hand how access to modern communications services, particularly for Americans living in rural and remote areas, could change lives,” she told lawmakers. “I also learned the value of a simple internet connection: it not only gives communities the ability to stay connected with loved ones, but it opens the door to education, jobs, economic opportunities, and so much more.” Trump nominated Trusty to serve out the remainder of former FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel’s term expiring June 30, Inside Towers reported. He also nominated her to serve a five-year term that would begin July 1 — a nomination that would technically qualify as a reappointment, noted the White House.

5G; THE POWER COUPLE Millions of New Yorkers Oppose 5G First 5G Rally in Queens NY Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

5G; stop5G.be Collective Brussels Press release of April 25, 2025 The Constitutional Court and 5G: technological development takes precedence on the protection of health and the environment In 2023, at the initiative of the stop5G.be Collective, two appeals for annulment were filed with the Constitutional Court against legislation paving the way for the deployment of 5G. These texts established new standards of protection against radiofrequency radiation that were significantly more permissive than previous standards. [1] These appeals were filed on behalf of the non-profit organizations GRAPPE and AREHS [2] as well as private individuals:

The first in June 2023, against decree of the Walloon Region of December 8, 2022.

The second in October 2023, against the order of the Brussels-Capital Region of March 2, 2023.

The two judgments closing the proceedings reject the appeals lodged. They nevertheless provide interesting clarifications on several points. [3] On admissibility The Court has no objection to the admissibility of both associations and private individuals, which confirms the accessibility of this jurisdiction to associations of citizens who defend the rights to the protection of health and the environment. On the bottom On the merits, the Court notes that the Walloon decree modifies the applicable criteria relating to the maximum value of the immission standard (pollution at the receiver). This modification constitutes a step backwards from the stricter regime established by the previous regulations. The Court notes, however, that the new standards remain significantly more restrictive than the standards commonly accepted by experts (including ICNIRP, the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection ). [4] Consequently, the Court considers that the Walloon legislature did not disregard either the precautionary principle or the constitutional provisions relating to the protection of a healthy environment. It also considers that the Walloon Region is required to comply with the European programme for the deployment of 5G technology in the Member States. In other words, according to the Court, the legislature had very little latitude to refuse the relaxation of standards that could hinder this deployment. With regard to the Brussels ordinance, the reasoning is more or less the same: the Court holds that the relaxation of standards does not violate the precautionary principle and constitutional provisions insofar as the scientific reference elements retained by the Brussels legislature demonstrate that the new standards remain significantly more restrictive than the limits retained by the ICNIRP. The court also recalls the European commitments to which the Region must adhere to ensure the deployment of 5G. Exceeding protection limits For the Brussels order, the Court further specifies in its judgment that, in cases of emergency, the derogation from the limits set only applies in " exceptional circumstances" which present the characteristics of a case of " force majeure ". To this extent, the derogation does not violate the balance between the fundamental rights concerned: the limitation of " risks to the environment and health " in the event of a major crisis requiring management at national level justifies that it is occasionally permissible to exceed the prescribed limits. What can we learn from these two judgments? On admissibility, the case law favourable to health and environmental protection associations is confirmed; it is now firmly established and should not be modified in the future. In substance, the main interest of these proceedings was to force the Court to examine in detail the justifications presented by regional legislators for the establishment of new standards less demanding than the pre-existing standards. We will note that the limits of protection adopted are issued by national and international institutions and organizations, which have been shown to still be at the beck and call of the telecommunications industry, whatever the consequences. [5] Beyond the strictly scientific questions, we note that the issue ultimately remains essentially political: the relaxation of standards has no other avowed objective than to enable the deployment of 5G, programmed at European level and declared essential to the economic development of the Union. The Court's position convinces ideologues who cannot imagine a future without an acceleration of the technological race, to the detriment of environmental evidence and the health of populations. We are at the antipodes of such a vision, and we will continue to work for a political awareness of the catastrophic realities that result from this technological delirium. Contact Denis Brusselmans, lawyer (0498 221 951)

Francis Leboutte, spokesperson for the stop5G.be Collective, 04 388 39 19

HEALTH LIGHTING: How Sunglasses Weaken Your Eyes: The Untold Story of Light Sensitivity & Dopamine Zaid K. Dahhaj

HEALTH INSPIRATION: GREENMED The Next Civilization Will Be Well A Visionary Call to Build the Sovereign Infrastructure of Health, Freedom, and Human Flourishing

HEALTH PROPOSED LEGISATION US: The BRAIN Act: HR 2767

Short title.— The “Bolstering Research And Innovation Now Act” or the “BRAIN Act”. "To advance research to achieve medical breakthroughs in brain tumor treatment and improve awareness and adequacy of specialized cancer and brain tumor care." SEC. 2. Findings; purposes. a) Findings.—Congress finds as follows: (1) According to the National Brain Tumor Society based on data analyzed in 2024, more than 1,000,000 people in the United States are living with a brain tumor and approximately 94,000 were estimated to be diagnosed with a primary brain tumor in 2023. (2) Brain tumors do not discriminate and can affect people of all races, genders, and ages. Tragically, pediatric brain tumors are the leading cause of cancer-related death among children and young adults ages 19 and younger. 3) For malignant brain tumors, incidence and survival rates have remained stagnant for 45 years, with an average 5-year relative survival rate of 35.7 percent and only 6.9 percent for glioblastoma, the most common primary malignant brain tumor. Text - H.R.2767 - 119th Congress (2025-2026): BRAIN Act | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

HEALTH KEITH CUTTER: You're Mold Toxic—and Now Reacting to WiFi or Smartphones?A Field Guide for Mold Survivors Newly Sensitive to Electromagnetic Fields

HEALTH EHT: Environment Covers Dr. Robert Brown’s Study on Blood Cell Aggregation from Phone Radiation

Environment: Science and Policy for Sustainable Development released its spring issue on Earth Day, and it features an article by Dr. Robert Brown, EHT’s vice president of scientific research and clinical affairs, about his recently published study on cell phone radiation causing human blood cells to stick together. Even if you have already read about Dr. Brown’s study in our blog post on the subject, the article in Environment is an important read because it includes new information, discovered after the publication of the initial study — namely that the rouleau effect documented in the study, in which blood cells adhere to each other after five minutes of cell phone exposure, also occurs when a cell phone is held an inch away from the body. The article includes ultrasound images and video of the phenomenon occurring both when a cell phone is touching a volunteer’s body and when the device is simply close to the leg.[] read the article for an explanation of the full impact of this initial research, why its implications are so dangerous to human health, and what follow-up research EHT is planning next. And if you’d like to help EHT to move forward with the follow-up studies needed to better understand the implications of Dr. Brown’s ground-breaking case study, please consider donating to EHT's scientific research !



HEALTH: Roman S Shapoval Resetting Body Pain & Tension Advanced Bowen Therapy

HEALTH: MERCOLA OT? Iron-Overload Identified as a Key Driver of Stroke-Related Injury (Donate blood to lower)

HEALTH: Reducing Digital Eye Strain, Tired Eyes and Fatigue Naturally - Natural Eye Care Blog: News & Research on Vision MIn today’s digital age, our eyes are under constant stress from extended screen time on computers, tablets and smartphones. This leads to digital eye strain, tired eyes, fatigue, and even long-term vision concerns. At Natural Eye Care, we are committed to helping you maintain healthy vision naturally. This blog post discusses the scientifically studied ingredients in our new wild-crafted herbal formula: Dr. Grossman’s Tired Eyes and Fatigue Formula.

LEGAL PROPOSED STATE LAW US: ZEROG Oregon HB 3756 – Relating to electromagnetic weapons The Act creates the Task Force on Electromagnetic Weapons to study the usage of those kinds of weapons in this state. Establishes the Task Force on Electromagnetic Weapons to study the usage of electromagnetic weapons in this state and identify gaps in Oregon law that need to be revised to address such usage.

LEGAL: Verizon, T-Mobile: Fifth Circuit Was Right to Strike Down AT&T Fine Both carriers are fighting multi-million dollar fines of their own. []In April 2024, the Federal Communications Commission fined the three major 5G carriers more than $200 million collectively for failing to properly vet third parties before selling customer location data in 2018. All three fought the fines in court.

MITIGATION ERIC WINDHEIM Dirty electricity is poorly understood by most client's I meet. So at the start of every in residential assessment I display, measure and filter the dirty electricity in their home. It helps the see what is hurting them and that it can be reduced. In this case the client could feel the effect of the DE and of the filter as well. Previously she thought she was being gang stalked in her own home or subjected to a directed energy weapon. In this case the DE was from two sources:1. Clients variable speed pool pump 2. DE coming in from the local utility grid (homes nearby).

NATURE: OT Why the Eastern Shoshone reclassified buffalo as wildlife instead of livestock The Eastern Shoshone in Wyoming have 118 buffalo on their lands, and this month they voted to reclassify them as wildlife instead of livestock, making the animal more like elk or deer than cows, writes Taylar Dawn Stagner. “Buffalo as wildlife allows the animals to exist on the landscape,” said Jason Baldes, executive director of the Wind River Buffalo Initiative and an Eastern Shoshone tribal member. “Rather than livestock based on economic and Western paradigms.” Part of the reasoning is climate change: If buffalo can roam the American West freely, they bolster biodiversity and help the soil store more carbon. Whereas penned buffalo raised as livestock mow down vegetation to nubs, animals allowed to roam will more evenly distribute across the landscape, so no one place gets overgrazed. But for the Wind River Reservation, the classification is primarily about tribal sovereignty — tribes making decisions on their own lands. “Bringing the buffalo back is about our relationship with them, not domination over them,” Baldes said.

POLITICS ECONOMICS FUTURISM: Elon Musk Accidentally Wasted a Vast Sum of Taxpayer Money Due to His Staggering Incompetence Billionaire Elon Musk's effort to rid the government of purported "waste and fraud" has been a dismal failure. With his so-called Department of Government Efficiency, the richest man in the world has done little to actually save money, cutting his ambitions from an originally promised $2 trillion in savings to a mere $150 billion earlier this month — a figure that remains highly untrustworthy. Worse yet, Musk's DOGE could actually be costing the government far more than it saves — an astronomical waste of taxpayer money that's resulted in immense and needless pain and suffering."He’s inflicted these costs on the American people, who will pay them for many years to come." []While it may have looked like DOGE set fire to huge swathes of the government's workforce, at least one quarter of the 100,000 workers buyouts and firings trimmed had to be rehired at full pay, per the newspaper. And firing them was a glaring mistake from the get-go. Thousands of those rehired workers were in charge of safeguarding nuclear weapons, combating bird flu, or fighting HIV at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many of them were initially put on paid leave, racking up massive taxpayer bills for no work at all.In short, it's no wonder Cabinet leaders and White House officials are growing tired of Musk's charade. As Rolling Stone reported earlier this month, some personnel have started calling him "Crazy Uncle Elon," a reference to his unpredictable and abrasive personal behavior.

POLITICS, SCIENCE, HEALTH, OT: Erik Hoel No, you can't just replace science with Silicon Valley Profit and science rarely mix well The director of the National Science Foundation—which, for all major scientific fields, except biology/medicine, is the main federal funder of basic research—resigned yesterday after the NSF was ordered to be cut by 55%. Meanwhile, the NIH (biology/medicine) is proposed to be cut by 40%, and NASA’s science division by 50%. These numbers will likely change to some degree in Congress, but the proposals are already having tangible effects everywhere. Science has, in terms of inflows of funding, been slowed to a trickle in 2025.

SMART METERS FIST PERSON ACCOUNT: PAUL HARDING FREQUENCY GEEK: How I met Arthur Firstenberg A strange coincidence

SMART METERS FRANCE: French court rules against the forced installation of smart meters By Stop Smart Meters Australia on April 26, 2025 The Lyon Administrative Court issued a landmark decision in February 2025, requiring Enedis to remove a Linky [smart] meter installed against a private individual's wishes. This ruling marks a major turning point in the years-long standoff between some citizens and the French electricity grid manager. Pierre Cascina, a resident of the Loire region, won his case after demonstrating a significant deterioration in his health following the forced installation of the communicating device in 2022. The right of refusal recognised by the courts in the face of smart meters The Cascina case represents a significant legal precedent in smart meter litigation. The Lyon judges granted unprecedented legitimacy to the subjective suffering of the plaintiff, who reported persistent migraines and sleep disturbances since the Linky system was installed in his home. This judicial recognition is based on the precautionary principle, despite the absence of a definitive scientific consensus on the health effects of the emitted waves. The ruling seriously undermines Enedis's policy, which until now relied on the regulatory compliance of its equipment to systematically reject any dispute. "This decision opens a significant breach in the electricity distributor's strategy," analyzes Jeanne Duvernet, an environmental law specialist. "From now on, the suffering experienced becomes an admissible argument in court, regardless of technical standards." Consumer advocacy groups welcome this legal breakthrough, which could benefit the approximately 1,200 similar cases currently being prepared. This unprecedented citizen mobilization is already forcing authorities to reconsider their regulatory approach to digital infrastructure imposed in private homes. The Defender of Rights had also emphasized in its 2024 report that "the right to refuse must adapt to contemporary technological realities." This prescient position is now finding concrete expression in the courts, redrawing the contours of technological consent. Growing tension between energy transition and health protection The emblematic case of Pierre Cascina perfectly illustrates the dilemma facing public policy: how to reconcile the essential modernization of electricity networks with the protection of populations potentially sensitive to electromagnetic radiation? An INSERM study published in January 2025 reveals that 67% of French people now demand greater protection against artificial waves in their daily environment. While Enedis highlights the environmental benefits of smart meters, including a 30% reduction in COâ‚‚ emissions linked to the optimization of electricity distribution, medical voices are raising the alarm about the potential risks. Dr. Fenech, a specialist in the health impacts of wireless technologies, has been discussing the "invisible accumulation" of radiation in modern homes since 2023. Faced with this growing controversy, the government has scheduled a multidisciplinary audit for June 2025. This exceptional commission will bring together doctors, lawyers, and representatives of civil society with the mission of developing a more balanced regulatory framework capable of addressing health concerns without compromising the objectives of the energy transition. The administrative court's decision fundamentally calls into question our collective relationship with imposed technologies. It could profoundly redefine several regulatory aspects: the legal obligations incumbent on operators of essential infrastructure, the criteria for assessing the health impacts of technologies deployed on a large scale, and the complaint mechanisms available to citizens. Outlook for the deployment of Linky meters Despite this legal defeat, Enedis officially maintains its position regarding the compliance of its equipment. The company regularly reiterates that Linky meters strictly comply with European standards, with emissions limited to 30 V/m , compared to the 87 V/m permitted by current regulations. However, internal sources reveal that management discreetly initiated a working group in January 2025 to seek technical alternatives for users who declare themselves electrosensitive. This pragmatic approach reflects a growing awareness of the health and legal issues raised by the mass deployment of smart meters. The future of the Linky meter now appears to be moving toward a more flexible model, where individual consent could regain a central role. "It's not about abandoning network modernization, but about inventing solutions tailored to individual circumstances," explains Antoine Marchand, an energy policy expert. This legal victory against Enedis marks the emergence of a new balance between technological progress and respect for individual freedoms. It underscores the importance of a constructive dialogue between citizen skepticism legitimized by the courts and ecological imperatives defended by institutions. This complex challenge will have to be addressed by future legislation on imposed technologies, as the digitalization of our daily environment intensifies. Translated form: https://www.gre-mag.fr/victoire-enedis-tribunal-tranche-defaveur-linstallation-forcee-compteurs-linky/

SPACEX: Feds cite SpaceX for more safety violations at Washington Starlink factory Details of the violations and investigation, which are usually made public, were not available. SpaceX is contesting the citations. The omission of such details from the public record in another recent recent case involving the death of a worker at Tesla Inc.’s factory in Austin drew fire from U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, who urged the U.S. Department of Labor to release the documents. The Austin Democrat and others have questioned whether Musk’s position in the Trump administration as head of the Department of Government Efficiency could be playing a role. Casar wrote that a worker’s “death should not be ignored simply because the CEO at the top has lots of money and powerful connections.” []One “serious” violation, issued in February with a $6,000 fine, was for exposing 58 workers to lead, a toxic chemical that harms people’s nervous systems. []SpaceX was to comply by March 8, but it has appealed and the case remains open. Two “serious” violations issued in January with $6,000 fines, dealt with developing an emergency response plan and ensuring employees are trained on hazards. It impacted 1,950 workers. According to the citation, SpaceX did not adequately coordinate with the local fire department on an emergency response plan. Fires at the plant could involve lithium batteries that generate hydrofluoric gases, but there weren’t “any drills or training on appropriate personal protective equipment and the use of SpaceX equipment (cranes, cart, disconnecting batteries, dunk tank).” The second violation was for failing to train employees on hazardous materials and the impacts of hydrofluoric acid gas contamination on first responders’ personal protective equipment. The $3,600, February 2024 fine stemmed from a December 2023 incident of a “near amputation” of a worker’s foot when a 300-pound roll of materials fell on him.

SURVEILLANCE: 404 MEDIA Podcast: Cops Are Using AI Bots to Surveil People

TOWERS ANTENNAS:

City Seeks Dismissal of AT&T Lawsuit Over Denied Cell Tower Permit; MISSOURI

Bonner County Commissioners Reverse Approval of Cell Tower Near Oldtown IDAHO

AT&T Sues Columbus Over Denied Cell Tower Permit OHIO

New York Town Passes Cell Tower Regs ATHENS NY

NATE Fires Back on Nebraska Bill Regarding Tower Leases In a letter to the Nebraska State Legislature, NATE: The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association on Wednesday expressed “strong opposition” to a bill that would repeal the sales tax exemptions on tower leases. Courtesy Monique

EVENTS:

4/29 PRIVACY ACADEMY: Please Join Us for This Week's Class:

​"Privacy Tablets: Private Alternatives to the iPad..." Big tech has sunk their teeth into every part of our lives. Smart homes are designed to surveil you. But getting private doesn't mean you can't live in the modern world. Today, we will be talking about private tablets, and why they are one the best first devices to get in your privacy journey. You will learn things like: How devices like tablets, and iPads collect data on you. Why a "de-googled" tablet is one of the easiest ways to get familiar with privacy devices. How to use a "de-googled" tablet for your daily tasks. Privacy app alternatives to regular big-tech spyware. Live Q/A at the end of the class. And Much, Much more… Privacy Tablets: Private Alternatives to the iPad

4/30 Saving Landlines PLEASE ATTEND AND SPEAK AT THE CPUC PUBLIC PARTICIPATION HEARING APRIL 30 IN SANTA ROSA This is it: the last chance to stand up and tell the CPUC that wired landline service is essential.April 30, Santa Rosa City Council chambers @ 2pm or 6pm 100 Santa Rosa Avenue Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Is there a problem with everyone relying on a cell phone is an emergency event? Yes. As we have seen in recent disasters in California, many cell phones were unable to connect because cell towers were damaged or cell networks were overwhelmed.Is there a problem with fiber-optic or cable connection? Yes. Although fiber-optic and cable can provide fast internet for computers, they require modems/routers which simply don't work in a power outage. Therefore, they cannot be relied upon in an emergency event that affects the power grid, such as major storms, fires, or earthquakes. Another problem is the difficulty turning off radiating antennas in modems/routers in order to reduce radiofrequency radiation (RFR) in the home, especially near sleep areas. There are many who are harmed by the RFR that is continually emitted by these devices.What to do if you're unable to attend: **Call in to the remote Public Participation Hearing May 5th at 6pm To comment publicly and/or listen: 1-800-857-1917 Passcode: 6032788# Press *1 to comment **Or, the absolutely final opportunity to voice your thoughts is: Remote Public Participation Hearing: May 13 at 2pm or 6pm.

To comment publicly and/or listen: 1-800-857-1917 Passcode: 6032788# Press *1 to comment If needed, further info and instructions: https://www.attconnects.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/ATT_CA-Public-Notice_PPH_mailed-03.14.25.pdf

In the meantime, please submit a comment to the proceedings docket. The Utility Reform Network (TURN) claims that over a million Californians rely on landlines. They depend on the reliability, safety and voice quality of landlines because cell service is inadequate in their area or they are unable to tolerate wireless emissions. To date, copper landline connectivity remains the superior technology in homes, businesses, schools, government, etc. You can see comments from others before submitting your own here.

Click on Add Public Comment: https://apps.cpuc.ca.gov/apex/f?p=401:56:0::NO:RP,57,RIR:P5_PROCEEDING_SELECT:R2406012

Please urge others to take this action also.