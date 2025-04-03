FEATURED: Defining Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS) Michael Bevington - UK

Defining Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS) Michael Bevington, Chair of Trustees at Electrosensitivity (UK) examines the history of Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS) over the past 275 years, highlighting key 18th-century discoveries and early reports of health issues related to electromagnetic fields (EMFs)

See the rest of Michael’s fascinating charts at the article link.

(However it does not include mental health patient/delusional, nocebo, and Tin Foil Hat)

FEATURED: A Special Invitation from Keith Cutter of The EMF Remedy Audio Podcast: Gary Lee Duncan Four-Part Interview Series

For the month of April, Keith is offering a free backstage pass to the Gary Lee Duncan Four-Part Interview Series. Gary’s thirty-year journey with electrical sensitivity led him toembrace a nomadic lifestyle and discover a rich, fulfilling way of life—apart from the malignant spread of synthetic EMF and the wireless trespass that now so commonly violates even the basic sanctity of home. This interview series was a true labor of love. The first seven-minute segment alone took seven months to complete—without ever seeing or hearing Gary in real time. Why such effort? Because those who’ve lived with this the longest, and who’ve done whatever it takes to reach

appropriate exposure levels with a heart to serve, have the most to teach.

Important: For the full experience, it’s best to listen in order—Episode 1, then 2, 3, and 4. Enjoy these powerful conversations: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2075097

FEATURED:

Keith Cutter from Keith’s Substack Not All EMF Consultants Are Building Biologists® How to Recognize Competence in a Fragmented Field []And more often than not, these consultants were recommended by someone with no real ability to assess the quality of EMF work—sometimes a content creator, an influencer, or even a well-meaning doctor. It’s a dangerous pattern: trust is placed in public visibility or personal reputation, not in demonstrated expertise.

NEWS AND NOTES:

AUTOMOBILES: futurism An AI Model Has Officially Passed the Turing Test More human than humans? One of the industry's leading large language models has passed a Turing test, a longstanding barometer for human-like intelligence.

AUTOMOBILES: RAW STORY ON MSN 'Huge swing and a miss': Cybertrucks reportedly stand as auto industry's biggest flop ever Elon Musk's widely derided Tesla Cybertruck now stands alone as the biggest flop in automotive history, according to experts. Tesla modified its Austin Gigafactory to produce up to 250,000 Cybertrucks a year, but its unique design – which Musk has boasted was based on "zero market research whatsoever" – makes it noncompliant with safety standards in many overseas markets and off-putting to many would-be buyers. “The spectacular failure of Cybertruck was a failure of empathy,” Noble said. “Everything from the bed configuration to the cab configuration to its performance and all sorts of pickup truck duty-cycle issues, it’s just not empathetic to a pickup truck buyer.” Tesla spent an estimated $900 million developing the Cybertruck, which sells for more than twice what Musk predicted, but none of that work can be used on the company's other vehicles, and now it's currently sitting on $200 million in unsold inventory.

BROADBAND INDUSTRY ‘Number-one obstructionist’: Electricity co-ops lambasted for slow broadband rollout Leslie Bonilla Muniz | Indiana Capital Chronicle More than a billion dollars worth of government incentives to boost rural Hoosier broadband access could get tangled in the utility pole attachment fight between Indiana’s electricity providers and telecommunications companies—prompting a major potential amendment and several hostile exchanges at a committee hearing. “For three years of my life, I have been trying to get the utilities and the telecoms to agree,” the committee’s frustrated leader, Rep Ed Soliday (R-4), began. “… And so, we now are here.” “The loser in all of this is the rural person who needs broadband,” he said. “… I’m going to give out phone numbers of who to call when they come to me and say their children are going to McDonald’s to do their homework.” Senate Bill 502 is lawmakers’ attempt to mediate. For now, it would require telecommunications companies to “prove to you that there is a problem,” AT&T Indiana President Bill Soards told a corresponding Senate committee in February. His and other companies would submit information on their attachment requests to the Indiana Broadband Office quarterly until July 2030. But a detailed amendment from Soliday, would strike the reporting requirements and instead set deadlines to push both provider types toward collaboration—or face the consequences. Summary on Benton.org

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Fixing Urban Cellular Coverage Doug Dawson | Analysis | CCG Consulting Anybody who lives in an urban or suburban area know that cell coverage is not the same everywhere. There are neighborhoods with great cell coverage, neighborhoods with so-so coverage, and neighborhood with little or no coverage. Nobody understands this better than first responders and city employees who work in all parts of a city. The good news is there is a way for cities to tackle the cellular coverage issue. My consulting firm recently helped a city in a major urban area that knew it had poor cell coverage. Using various tools, we were able to fully map all of the important factors that measure cell phone call quality. We were able to create separate coverage maps for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, which is important because every carrier has distinctly different coverage areas based on the specific cell sites and frequencies they are using. Probably the best result of this study was a map that showed the unfortunate neighborhoods where all three carriers have poor coverage. We think cities will find a cellular mapping study to be invaluable. For the first time, they’ll be able to visualize cellular coverage in ways they can understand. Summary on Benton.org

BROADBAND: Industry Pushing the Speed Limit Today’s blog is about several new fast broadband deployments. It seems that every year that vendors are developing new technologies that will speed up our networks and broadband connections. The first was an announcement from AT&T that the company completed a live test of a 1.6 terabit fiber connection on a route between Newark and Philadelphia. The connection was tested over AT&T’s long-haul network that was also running 100 Gbps and 400 Gbps links. [] This new link is four times faster than the 400 Gbps lasers that are being installed nationwide as the newest iteration of ling-haul and middle-mile networks – replacing the 100 Gbps lasers that were the standard for the last decade. []These trials are proof that carriers are constantly pushing vendors to develop the next-generation of network gear that brings greater capacity. Middle-mile and long haul routes are under strain from unexpected traffic from AI data centers. But long-haul network operators are reporting a big uptick in requests for 100 gigabit data connections across markets and unrelated to AI.

CHILDREN: UPDATED LINK: You’ve Read The Anxious Generation—Now What? NEW! Kids’ Brains & Screens Home Edition—your best tool to explain brain science to your kids and get them on board with healthier screen habits.

CHILDREN THE POWER COUPLE: How parents can set limits on tech use Katherine Martinko: Day 2 of The ElectroHealth Summit We had the honor of interviewing Katherine Johnson Martinko, author of Childhood Unplugged, who laid out how she establishes healthier boundaries around technology for herself and her family. Here’s what we discussed: How Katherine navigates technology in the home Practical strategies for mindful tech use Katherine’s philosophy on how to set rules around technology Community support and resources for parents What grandparents can do to set better tech boundaries Lifetime access to The ElectroHealth Summit is available for a limited time discount until this Friday, April 4th:

CHILDREN: Susan McNamara Twelve Tips For Courageous Parenting In The Age Of Technology The originators of the first screen technologies never grew up with any of the devices they would go on to create; what was it that allowed them to be so inventive? “When you allow your children time for a childhood and an adolescence free of excessive screen influence, you can look forward to children who know how to entertain themselves and have the ability to turn boredom into something valuable.”

What does it mean if the biggest influence in your child’s life comes out of a machine?

Without the electronics, what would your child naturally gravitate to?

When have you seen your child experience true happiness?

What does it mean for your kids if they believe their value is based on “likes?”

When you first had your child, was there a feeling you had about what you wanted to give to them or the kind of world you wanted to create for them?

Susan McNamara moved out to the woods of Western Massachusetts with her husband and two children with the aim of living closer to the land and what it is that human beings actually need to thrive. For thirty years she has been focused on living according to what matters most to her. Her most recent book, Remembering What Matters Most: A Call to Courage for Parents Ready to Take a Stand for Childhood in The Age of Technology is now available. She can be reached at RememberingWhatMattersMost.com



CHILDREN CNN: ‘It was so freeing’: How a cellphone ban is changing life at a Virginia high school

CHILDREN FINLAND: Children Glued to Phones More Likely to Become High-Strung, Depressed Teens In case you needed another reason to hold off on buying your child a phone, research shows a troubling connection between childhood screen habits and teenage mental well-being. The eight-year study, which tracked children from elementary school into adolescence, found that kids who racked up more screen time—especially on mobile devices—showed higher levels of stress and depressive symptoms as teenagers. Digital Habits and Mental Health: What the Research Shows Study authors used data from the Physical Activity and Nutrition in Children (PANIC) study, which followed 187 Finnish children over eight years, from ages 6-9 into their mid-teens. Researchers regularly checked in on their physical activity, screen time, sleep patterns, and eating habits. When these children reached adolescence (average age 15.8), the researchers assessed their mental health using standardized measures of stress and depression.

CHILDREN:COMPROMISED REPORTING Kids and the internet: How our new tool assesses children's 'digital maturity' In order to understand the effects of technology on young people, our research has built a tool that measures children's "digital maturity." It marks an important step in deepening understanding of how technology affects children's development on a psychological, academic and holistic level.

CHILDREN BBC COMPROMISED REPORTING: The psychology behind why children are hooked on Minecraft The game seems able absorb the attention of children for up to hours at a time – no mean feat in our distraction-filled age. Some parents fear their children's interest in Minecraft can border on obsession, or even addiction, as they struggle to tear them away from the computer screen.Minecraft's popularity is such that it has now spawned a highly anticipated Hollywood film called A Minecraft Movie, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, which is due to be released in April 2025. There could be deep psychological – even evolutionary – factors behind the success of Minecraft and games like it, say experts. Such games tap into an innate instinct within all of us – one that underpins the success of our entire species. The desire to build. The NSPCC, a children's charity in the UK, has published advice on how to keep kids safe when playing Minecraft and games like it. There have been serious cases of child grooming and abuse in Minecraft. The chief executive of Roblox also recently sparked a fierce debate after saying parents should keep their children off his company's gaming platform if they are worried about them being exposed to harmful content through its games. Separate research has found that using Minecraft in classrooms can heighten pupils' motivation for school tasks, problem-solving, reading and writing, among other skills. Perhaps educational activities in Minecraft are taking advantage of the "flow state", or high level of concentration and focus, that players enter when they become deeply engrossed in the game. This phenomenon is associated with lots of different activities but it is so prevalent among Minecraft fans that it has made them the subject of study. It is part of the reason why children can become so absorbed in the game while ignoring everything else that is going on around them. That said, there is evidence that Minecraft is not universally engaging, and may have a gender imbalance. One study in Australia, which surveyed more than 700 parents, found that while 54% of boys aged three to 12 played Minecraft, only 32% of girls in that age group did. The study authors say that it is important for games and online platforms to engage girls just as much as boys – since those games help kids to develop the digital skills they will need later in life.

DATA CENTERS: US Energy Department seeking to use federal lands for data centers: report

ELECTRICITY POLITICS: HHS cuts staff in charge of helping 6M Americans keep utilities on For more than 6 million low-income Americans, it could be a cruel summer after Health and Human Services closed the office responsible for providing utility assistance. HHS laid off the entire staff of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Monday morning, said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, which represents state governments in federal programs to help low-income families pay water, heating, and cooling bills.

FAA: FAA grants Sinclair broad authority to fly drones over people, vehicles The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted a blanket approval to Sinclair, Inc. for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), or “drones,” over people and cars. Typically, pilots who fly drones are prohibited from using them over people or vehicles for safety reasons, though one-time waivers can be granted in exceptional circumstances. Sinclair has operated a UAV program with Virginia Tech’s Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership since 2016. The program has trained 148 FAA-certified pilots and 540 visual spotters. “This approval represents a significant step forward in our ability to deliver high-quality, innovative journalism,” said Scott Livingston, the Senior Vice President of News for Sinclair. “By incorporating expanded drone footage, we enhance our coverage of breaking news, local events, weather, and community stories—offering our audiences more compelling and dynamic storytelling. Our ongoing partnership with Virginia Tech has been instrumental in ensuring the highest safety and training standards.”

5G: Feature: What is holding back 5G in industry? Experts from major industrial players and operators speaking at Hannover Messe 2025 declared the era of proof-of-concept (PoC) for industrial 5G deployments is over, yet challenges around cost, business cases, devices and education continue to hamper widescale adoption.

5G: Why Can’t Older Phones Work With 5G? It's a bit like dropping a Blu-ray disc into a DVD-only player and expecting crisp, high-definition video. It's an extreme example for sure, but it really all comes down to older phones not having the right antennas, radio hardware, or software to use 5G technology. Many newer smartphones from 2019 now have access to 5G. 5G Requires Specialized Hardware 5G is not just a simple software update. It's called the next-generation network for a reason. It demands specialized hardware—think of it as a completely new language your device needs to speak and understand. Even though 5G can use some of the same frequency bands 4G already uses, it also extends into higher frequencies known as millimeter waves (6G will use even higher frequencies in the future). Those high-frequency signals can handle enormous amounts of data, but only if your phone has the right antennas and modems built to process them, which older phones may not have. 5G also uses advanced communication protocols called 5G New Radio (5G NR). Older devices simply don’t have the internal components to use these signals. Unlike a computer program that can sometimes be updated, a phone’s modem is firmly hardwired. When that hardware isn’t designed for 5G from the start, you’re out of luck. No software patch can teach outdated hardware how to handle a completely new technology. There Are Other Physical Limitations of Older Phones your phone’s antenna is precisely tuned for specific frequencies, and its modem is locked into the architecture of older networks like 3G or 4G. The leap from 4G LTE to 5G isn’t a minor bump in speed—it’s a total overhaul of how phones talk to cell towers. This network upgrade tends to have extremely low latency, letting your phone send and receive information in near real-time. This type of response is especially important for newer tech like self-driving cars, remote surgeries, and virtual reality environments. When I first upgraded to 5G, I saw a huge difference when streaming high-definition video and downloading larger files on my phone. And I can't see myself ever going back.

HAVANA SYNDROME: Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD At the Very End of 2024 US Senate Committee on Intelligence Reviewed CIA Efforts in Havana Syndrome/AHI

“The Committee tasked its non-partisan Audits and Projects staff with reviewing the effectiveness of CIA’s efforts to provide facilitated medical care, financial compensation, and other benefits to current and former CIA employees, contractors, and dependents who reported AHIs (“AHI reporters”). This review culminated in a classified report that the Committee will issue in early 2025. This unclassified report summarizes the findings of the classified report.“ This unclassified report has now become available and the full text can be found here https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/publications/AP_Report_24_01_R.pdf

Below, I illuminated the parts of the Report that contain new and important information, particularly for Civilian Victims of the Havana Syndrome Before the term AHI was introduced, these patients were diagnosed with UBI (Unconventional Brain Injury), Biggs et al., 2021 . The fact that a part of this research program will be a continuation of the NIH research is concerning. IC Assessment (both 2023 and the updated 2025 Assessments) do not mention the 25 undisputed cases of the Havana Syndrome for which its own 2002 Scientific Panel concluded that a unique combination of core characteristics cannot be explained by known environmental or medical conditions. It’s not struggle, it’s deliberate obfuscation! What CIA is trying to do is to re-write history, change the narrative, change scientific conclusions and sweep the whole issue under the rug. However, the Report only views this to be a result of a failure to communicate and a poorly coordinated response. CIA is protecting itself because US Government possesses weapons that cause Havana Syndrome ( Congress.gov, 2024 ; Giordano, 2024 , ) and, of course, CIA is using them! The report contains 11 wordy recommendations for CIA and 3 recommendations for Congress. None of them include investigation into the mayhem that CIA caused. Without this investigation we will never know what CIA is hiding from the federal employees and civilian victims of Havana Syndrome. In fact, investigation into Civilian Cases of Havana Syndrome on US Soil is currently non-existing.



HEALTH: From ‘text neck’ to anxiety, here’s what screen time is doing to your health

The average UK resident spends five hours and 34 minutes looking at screens daily, and over a quarter of Britons (27 per cent) express concern about their smartphone usage, according to data from consumer research platform GWI. While not yet officially recognised by the NHS, tech addiction is a growing issue, says Dr Catherine Carney, a psychiatrist and addiction expert at Delamere rehab clinic. Dr Carney points to the concept of "digital sugar", where excessive technology use triggers physiological responses similar to substance addiction, driven by the dopamine rush of social media . This dependence can have far-reaching consequences. "If you’re sitting on your phone instead of being outside, in the gym, meeting with a friend, it can reduce access to socialisation and actually cause cognitive problems," she explains.The impact on younger generations is particularly concerning. Research funded by the National Institutes of Health indicates premature thinning of the brain cortex in children with seven or more hours of daily screen time. Furthermore, Dr Carney notes that children with high phone usage often struggle with reading and writing at school compared to their less digitally engaged peers. Posture concerns “Prolonged screen use often causes the head to shift forward, a condition commonly referred to as ‘text neck’,” says Faye Deane, Chiropractor and British Chiropractic Association member . “This increases strain on the neck muscles and cervical spine, contributing to chronic pain, headaches, and even early degenerative changes. Sedentary lifestyles, remote work, and prolonged desk use also contribute to a hunched posture. Weight gain “Spending too much time on screens is making us more sedentary, which can have a big impact on health,” says Dr Crystal Wyllie from ZAVA Online Doctor. “Sitting for long periods increases the risk of weight gain, obesity, diabetes and heart disease.” Eye strain “The eyes can often become strained when focussing on screens for a long period of time,” says Giles Edmonds, Specsavers clinical services director. “Digital eye strain is a very common condition that occurs from prolonged screen time. Spending too much time focusing on digital devices means your eyes may become fatigued, and sitting too close to screens can also strain their eye muscles. “Light glare reflected on digital screens can also make this worse, causing further eye strain.” Increase in anxiety, Lack of social skills, Disrupted sleep pattern, How to manage your screen time, “For example, there’s a new group called Internet and Technology Addicts Anonymous . It’s an anonymous forum for people who are addicted to their phones and they can get peer support as they try to minimise their time online.” (SERIOUSLY)



HEALTH: Iron in The Brain Might Help Explain Curious Link Between ADHD And Dementia "Excess iron in certain regions of the brain is often observed [in neurodegenerative diseases] and is associated with increased oxidative stress that furthers neuronal degeneration," explains psychiatrist Paul Unschuld from Geneva University Hospitals. When iron levels build up in these regions, cognitive performance drops. Quite a few studies have found people with neurodegenerative diseases, including Huntington's, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's, have noticeably high levels of brain iron, which, because of its magnetic properties, can quite easily be detected by MRI scanners.

SECURITY: Cyber label program could expand past consumer goods, FCC Commissioner Simington predicts A recently unveiled cybersecurity labeling program for smart products might be expanded in the near future to include other equipment beyond household internet appliances, Republican Federal Communications Commissioner Nathan Simington said at an Information Technology Industry Council event. The label, known as the Cyber Trust Mark, was designed initially for consumer internet of things devices to inform shoppers that applicable products meet certain government-vetted cybersecurity standards. It officially launched in early 2025 after months of development. “I’m not sure if we could go for wireless first, or for industrial first, or for both,” Simington said of the potential expansion of the program, noting that a swan song Biden executive order signed in January leveraged the labeling schema by requiring that federal contractors procure devices with the cyber mark by 2027. For years, government agencies have used a wide array of wireless equipment for their operations. Simington said it’ll be interesting to see whether that 2027 deadline is kept in place by the Trump administration. Summary on Benton.org

SPACE: Space junk is damaging satellites. How do we remove it? The ESA is calling for urgent action.Every year, one satellite is destroyed by a space junk collision. With more than 130 million pieces of debris now trapped in orbit around Earth, the European Space Agency (ESA) expects that figure to rise. A flying junkyard The problem of debris is straightforward: Earth's orbit is getting more crowded as more satellites arrive without dead technology being removed. Even the smallest pieces of space debris -- measuring at a millimeter in diameter -- can cause major damage to functional spacecraft and satellites. A decade ago, the Copernicus Sentinel-1A climate satellite suffered a 5cm-wide (1.9-inch) dent from 2mm piece of space junk. It didn't affect the satellite's operations but highlighted the risks of collisions with space debris. Bigger debris could destroy entire satellites. "A one-centimeter piece of debris has the energy of a hand grenade," said Tiago Soares, lead engineer of ESA's Clean Space Office, told DW. Octopus arms to roadside service in space A very small amount of space debris does fall back down to Earth, but the vast majority is trapped in orbit. Fixing the problem of space junk is not simple, but space agencies are working on a variety of technologies that would, in some cases, pluck debris from space and return it to Earth. No mission has achieved that feat yet, but ESA is scheduled to try with its ClearSpace-1 mission in 2028. The mission will use robotic arms to remove the suitcase-sized PROBA-1 satellite from low Earth orbit. Soares said other concepts include using a net-like structure to "fish" satellites out of orbit, but these are expensive -- and as yet unproven -- bits of kit.

SURVEILLANCE: Can I interest you in an app that tracks your driving behavior? Researchers borrowed techniques from usage-based insurance (UBI) programs, in which insurance companies use smartphone apps to measure dangerous driving behaviors, like hard braking, sudden acceleration, and speeding. Rather than rely on actuarial data, like driving records and vehicle type, UBI programs use real-time data from app trackers to determine premiums. These are typically opt-in programs, marketed as a way to lower premiums. But if your driving isn’t as safe as you think, it can lead to higher monthly payments. Most people have an aversion to being tracked in real-time by their insurance company. But the AAA group was able to show that these methods can lead to safer driving — even after the tracking apps are turned off. Participants were told their data was being reviewed as part of a research study, and not being used by insurance companies to lower or raise their rates.

WATER: OT 143 Million Americans Have ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Their Tap Water - Organic Consumers Grace Snelling reports for Fast Company: “The nonprofit Environmental Working Group just released an update to its Tap Water Database, finding that nearly half of the American population is drinking water containing PFAS, otherwise known as ‘forever chemicals.’

In case you missed these

“As of this writing, there are more than 300 million Windows computers in use in the US, and 58% of them are still running Windows 10. If you conservatively estimate that half of those computers are not eligible for a Windows 11 upgrade, that is approximately 88 million computers in the United States that will need to be replaced by October.”

The impact on the planet’s e-waste stream will be…. obscene. From our April 2 news

Sometimes our articles end up in the promotions folder:

Why is Snoop Dogg Working for T-Mobile? Guest Post by Nina Beety



Can I keep within my ecological means when I need a new computer? Honestly, no. Cross Post from Katie Singer’s Substack

Thanks for reading Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share



