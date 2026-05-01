FEATURED: NORWAY EINAR: 11 kreftformer øker blant unge. Alle kan knyttes til mobilbruk. (11 types of cancer are increasing among young people. All can be linked to mobile phone use. | I have something on my mind…TRANSLATES AT LINK

FEATURED EMFSA - Electromagnetic Fields South Africa EMFSA April 2026 Newsletter Swiss Federal Office of Public Health FOPH - Magnetic field mats Link to fact sheet https://www.bag.admin.ch/dam/en/sd-web/LWdHoJeMwMjk/Fact-sheet-magnetic-field-mats.pdf Thunderstorm Asthma Impact of Atmospheric Charge Regimes (Static Fields and Arcing) on Airborne Tree Pollen Rupture under Dry and Wet Conditions Electrohypersensitivity Skin Fibroblasts from Individuals Self-Diagnosed as Electrosensitive Reveal Two Distinct Subsets with Delayed Nucleoshuttling of the ATM Protein in Common. Tattoos Tattoos introduce exogenous pigments and metallic compounds into the dermis that can act as persistent antigenic stimuli. Ghost Signals: The Science and Speculation Behind Remote Heartbeat Detection Static Magnetic Fields Characterization of Static Magnetic Fields Produced by Smartphones The Clock is Ticking: Ongoing IARC, WHO Research into RF-EMF Excerpt from the Swiss expert group on electromagnetic fields and non-ionising radiation (BERENIS), Newsletter No. 44, April 2026:

FEATURED: ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH SCIENCES (NO SHARABLE LINK) Victory Over Cell Tower At School + Monthly Science & Policy Update To all those working towards a safer technology future, Your voices have real impact. In Gwinnett County, Georgia, parents successfully educated their school board to reverse its decision to allow a cell tower on school property. Environmental Health Sciences has created a toolkit on cell towers at schools to support other communitites working to prevent school cell tower agreements. This email features our latest science summaries on EMF and health research, along with new webpages on smart meters, data centers, and a recent podcast with Sheryl Attkisson. We remain closely engaged on the U.S. federal cell tower fast track proposals. House Bill H.R. 2289, which would strip local authority over cell towers, has been stalled, but its sponsors are “confident” it will be resurrected and successfully passed. Although H.R. 2289 was unable to secure enough Republican votes to advance in a Republican-controlled House, the FCC, with just three unelected commissioners, is poised to move forward with a nearly identical agenda. This should alarm us all. Now more than ever, it is critical that we educate our policymakers. Your efforts in sharing science-based information truly makes a difference. Please use our factsheets and resources on key cell tower facts. I also recommend sharing my latest paper on U.S. policy as well as the recent paper concluding wireless regulatory limits need to be reduced by at least 200 times to address cancer risk, published by the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields, with your officials. This can help them understand the serious regulatory gaps and deficiencies in the Federal Communications Commission’s oversight of cell towers. SIGN UP

FEATURED: INDUSTRY pots and pans The Push for Permitting Reform [][ As you might imagine, this legislation is being vigorously opposed by local governments, who say the new permitting preempts local authority over public right-of-way, zoning, and permitting. They argue that the restriction of using actual costs means they can’t charge enough to pay for the longer-term monitoring and management of granted rights-of-way.

The biggest local objection to the law is that this would severely limit the ability of local officials to regulate the placement, construction, and modification of cell towers. It would finally give cellular companies the ability to place towers in residential areas or near historic sites.

The legislation clearly reads like a wish list for the giant carriers and gives them the freedom to build what they want, where they want. The authors of the bill took a bill intended to make it easier to build grant-funded rural networks and applied it to the whole country. That feels like solving a relatively small rural problem related to speeding up grant construction as a pretext to apply a sledgehammer solution for all construction. The majority of broadband construction happens in cities and suburbs, not in rural America. Some of those places have complicated situations that should not be lumped together with rules aimed at speeding up rural grants.

I’m sure there will be ISPs and carriers that read this who can tell horror stories of why this is needed. But I also know folks who have built a huge number of rural projects where permitting from local governments was not difficult or expensive.

It will be interesting to see if this passes in Congress. There were several broadband-related bills that passed the House last week, and this bill didn’t make it yet. Every member of the House who votes for this is telling the local governments in their district that Congress knows more about permitting than the local folks who have been doing this forever. MORE AT LINK. AND LEAGUE OF MINNESOTA CITIES Federal Update: House Pulls Broadband Permitting Bill After Local Government Opposition The measure was removed from the U.S. House Rules Committee agenda after strong opposition from local government groups, including the League and national partners.

FEATURED: ACHES ‘Weekly Picks’ Substack H.R. 2289. RFK Jr Speaks Out About the Risks of Cell Phone Radiation, Social Media Risks To Children Cannot Continue, says PM, These Apples A Day Will Not Keep the Doctor Away Over a decade ago the health risks from mobile devices were known. On the website, Towards Better Health, the following shocking facts were laid bare. Did you know that when a child holds an iPad in portrait mode on his lap or against his chest the radiofrequency radiation is penetrating his internal organs? UK Campaigning to Resist Telecoms Structures is Working

In Surrey, a preapplication for a telecoms mast was thwarted by local residents, including councillors, who are concerned about the health effects of 5G cell towers on the health of nearby residents. Plans for the 24-metre phone mast near a children’s playground have caused concern for residents in Caterham Valley. Cornerstone Telecommunications sent out a notification letter in January, with details of the proposed positioning of the mast next to the playground. The letter was intended to “provide information” as Cornerstone intends “to submit a prior approval application to the Local Planning Authority”. Local residents formed a protest group to fight the mast’s installation, which has been successful. Another concern was the cumulative effects that the electromagnetic fields (EMFs) emitted by the phone mast could have on residents with active implantable medical devices. The local group looked into other cases where proposed site applications were challenged, including the successful 2-year battle with Cheltenham Borough Council to overturn plans for a 5G mast. This story, similar to many across the country, emphasizes how grassroots activism is making a difference. Rallying Against Digital ID: Saturday 25th April

MORE NEWS AND NOTES

AI GARY MARCUS: The greatest capital misallocation in history? People are starting to worry

CHILDREN: Sens Cruz, Schatz, Curtis, Schiff Introduce New Bill Giving Parents Control Over Kids’ AI Chatbot Use

Press Release | Senate Commerce Committee Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sens Brian Schatz (D-HI), John Curtis (R-UT), and Adam Schiff (D-CA) introduced the CHATBOT Act, legislation that would put parents, not Big Tech, in charge of how children and teens interact with AI chatbots. The Children’s Health, Advancement, Trust, Boundaries, and Oversight in Technology Act, or CHATBOT Act, would require AI companies to establish “family accounts” for parents to manage access and usage of AI chatbots by their children. AI chatbots would limit manipulative design features; require parental consent for chatbot usage and parental controls to access and monitor a child’s conversations with a chatbot; and prohibit targeted advertising to children. In addition, the bill would direct further study on potential chatbot-related harms to children and best practices for parents.



CHILDREN: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack The “Teach Them Safer Use” Screen Myth: Why Harm Reduction Has No Place in Childhood When it comes to kids and screens, the goal isn’t to manage harm. It’s to prevent exposure.

CHILDREN HEALTH REPOST: 10 Reasons Your Kids Shouldn’t Use AirPods

CHLDREN: SCREENAGERS The Nation's Second-Largest School District Is Pulling Back on Screens Los Angeles Unified School District just approved screen time limits for students. Read today’s blog to learn about the new policies in Los Angeles. AND Mocked, Filmed, Excluded: The Dark Side of Phones in School

COLLAPSE CHRONICLES: Norman James from Norman James The Bait and Switch of Complexity In a world of extreme complication, nuance is everything. The things hiding in plain sight are the hardest for people to accept. Not because the evidence isn’t there — it’s right there, in patents, [] If you can’t stop people from being suspicious, make sure their suspicion gets pointed at things that don’t matter. []The financial scams, the propaganda timelines, the technology gaps, the institutional capture. None of it confuses you anymore because you’ve got the foundation underneath. You stop trying to memorise the lies and start recognising them as deviations from something simple and real.

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: A Big Tech Bill Argued The Right To Repair Is A Cyber Risk. It Just Died. A Colorado House committee voted on Monday to indefinitely postpone SB26-090, a Big Tech sponsored bill seeking exemptions for business technology from the state’s Right to Repair law.

DATA CENTERS: Why Maine Governor Vetoed Landmark Data Center Pause UPDATE Inside Towers reported Maine was poised to become the first state to pause data center builds after the state legislature passed a measure to do that. But Governor Janet Mills (D) said Friday she vetoed the legislation. Mills, who is running for U.S. Senate, said she supports a temporary moratorium on data center builds larger than 20 megawatts. She vetoed the bill because it didn’t exempt a $550 million project underway in the town of Jay. The governor previously requested an exception for the defunct paper mill site but was rejected by state legislators, The Hill reported.

DATA CENTERS: Duke Energy’s $103B Plan: 14 GW Power Surge for AI Data Centers [2026]

ECONOMICS: Utility Bills Are Up—and So Is Utility CEO Pay https://www.newser.com/story/388203/utility-bills-are-up-and-so-is-utility-ceo-pay.html

HEALING: Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch Why don’t we hear church bells anymore? From bells to bombs: the hidden history of humanity’s healing suppression

HEALING LIGHTING: DR. STILLMAN What Was Silently Draining Him for Years: Roudy Nassif, VivaRay LIGHT AND DARK

HEALTH LIGHTING: You Don’t Have a Sun Allergy, You Have a Circadian Clock Problem Why “photosensitivity” is almost never an allergy, and almost always a failure of circadian priming, immune tolerization, and peripheral clock integrity.

HEALTH LIGHTING: When is Green the Circadian Signal? It is time to modify the Melanopic EDI standard Hence the Melanopic EDI standard applies only to the first two hours after we awake in the morning after sleeping in a dark bedroom. The green effect is a transient which fades away within two hours after dawn or switching on the lights. So the Melanopic EDI standard needs to be revised to reflect the normal conditions of being fully light adapted But because the current Melanopic EDI is so deeply embedded in standards and calculators, it will take time for it to be formally modified into a more re

HEALTH LIGHTING ACHES UK: Radiation Emitted from Traffic Lights Harms the Public (RADAR AND LIDAR)

INSPIRATION: TED GIOIA Socrates vs. the Venture Capitalist Which side do you pick? The unexamined life is an empty one, or even a dangerous one. The fact that our wealthy powerful elites don’t grasp this danger, tells us many things. For a start, we need to look outside of Silicon Valley for wisdom. The better alternative should be obvious—it’s called the humanities. And it’s the ultimate productivity hack. A humanistic education teaches us to embrace our agency, not assign it to an automaton. It encourages us to live with purpose, not passivity. It sets us on a pathway to self-awareness, not oblivion.

INSPIRATION: How To Live A Conscious Life An Introduction to the Life We Have Been Avoiding by Gary Null, PhD The Indian philosopher Jiddu Krishnamurti put it even more directly. He said that it is no measure of health to be well-adjusted to a profoundly sick society. And the corollary is equally important: it is no measure of failure to be maladjusted to such a society. The person who feels uncomfortable, who senses that something is deeply wrong, who cannot quite fit into the culture as it is currently constructed — that person may be the healthiest one in the room.

INSPIRATION: The Real AI — Ancestral Intelligence Launching the Ancestral Wisdom Collective.

INSPIRATION/COMMENTARY: Norman James From Sanctuary to Surveillance: The Tuned Chamber and Its Replacements The phone is the device that breaks the prayer. That is why the small dark room with the phones bagged at the door is the new sanctuary. Not because of nostalgia. Because that is the only place the field can still cohere.

SATELLITES INDUSTRY: Satellite Update April 2026 By Doug Dawson, CCG Consulting on April 30, 2026

SATELLITES: A GIANT UNCONTROLLED EXPERIMENT IN ATMOSPHERIC CHEMISTRY: It's only April, but satellite re-entries this year have already added more than 5 metric tons of aluminum oxide to Earth's upper atmosphere. SpaceX is the primary contributor, but their competitors are catching up in this unprecedented planetary-scale chemistry experiment. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

SATELLITES: MAHA ACTION ITEM POST Bill Summary HR 8255, the Satellite And Telecommunications Streamlining Act, amends the Communications Act of 1934 to expedite Federal Communications Commission licensing and authorization processes for satellite and telecommunications operations.

SCIENCE: Terahertz radiation changes protein structure in cells Does terahertz wave affect life phenomena? We recently found that the actin protein, which plays important role in cell functions, are changing its morphology by the irradiation of THz wave. In this video, we will review the latest findings of our research project. (Hiromichi Hoshina, RIKEN)

SMART METERS; FROM MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY: 4/29 Video, Slides and Action, Smart Meter Harm! SLIDES

Action! Quick Clicks Sign, and ask others to sign, this petition:

https://www.change.org/p/ma-legislature-pass-smart-meter-and-emf-health-harm-registry-bills

Ask your State Senator and Representative to protect your home from smart meter risks and escalating utility costs; it’s their job to help you and they need to learn from constituents what is important! Ask your legislators to pass H.5292 for a no-fee opt-out (thank you, Jean and Helen!)

SMART METERS: Ken Gartner Bio-safer Housing The Skinny on Massachusetts Smart Meters AMI (’Smart’) Meter Installations Are Leaving Many Perplexed or Unwell

Many people, if they are even aware of the controversy of ‘smart meter’ effects on human health, will have developed the untrue perception that this is irrational fear manifesting. Such a perception comes not from fact-based documentation or honest reporting on the topic, but on a well-funded narrative by well-rehearsed narratives in what is often likened to ‘tobacco science’.

Many hundreds of testimonials over 15+ years all across the world tell a similar story: that for some percentage of the population, the close proximity to these perpetually broadcasting metering devices has led to a steep (and sometimes unrecoverable) health crash, with a constellation of symptoms . Likely these meters affect everyone’s biology in a similar way, but some people are better able to deal with the physical effects (such as oxidative stress, increased porosity of the blood-brain-barrier, sleep disruption, cardiac/neural dysregulation and so on).



SMART METERS: MA Fiscal Alliance Foundation Talks Energy Costs and Climate Initiatives And smart meters illustrate some of their concerns- a dirty dozen

SMART METERS: “My name is Marguerite” What Would You Do If Your Neighbor Asked You to Pay a Smart Meter Opt Out Fee - to Protect Their Life? This is something that no one should ever need to ask, or have to consider

SURVEILLANCE: It’s Not Your Truck Anymore. They Won. 10 MINUTE VIDEO Ford filed patents to read your lips, scan your iris, monitor your heart rate, and run your face through a criminal database. In your own truck. Without telling you. This isn't about safety. It's never been about safety. Ford Pro Telematics is already live — fleet managers can pull a real-time video feed of your face right now, from their phone, while you're driving. And Ford's own marketing materials explicitly connect that data to insurance outcomes. Then there's the ad-listening patent. Ford's own words: "maximum opportunity for ad-based monetization." Your conversations. In your truck. Used to sell you things. No description of how that data is protected.

And the one that should end the conversation — Ford filed a patent to scan your biometrics and check them against a criminal database. In real time. Ford described it themselves as useful for police. You bought the truck. Your name is on the title. But the data — your face, your voice, your heart rate, your identity — that belongs to someone else now. This is what Ford didn't tell you when you signed the paperwork.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS REGULATION: ACTIVIST JENNY MILLER: revised HR 2289 article at new site Article: Huge People's Victory in Stopping Nightmarish Telecom Bill | OpEdNews

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS Washington, We Have a Problem: Verizon Turns its Back on Tower Contractors Verizon has reneged on the framework agreement for fair pricing reviews, regional flexibility and transparency that it promised to the contractors, according to a report by Wireless Estimator. As part of the agreement to receive the FCC’s blessing of its acquisition of Frontier Communications, the carrier promised to maintain a sustainable contracting environment.

EVENTS:

May 6 If you’re using supplements to support memory or cognition, there’s one important piece most people never get taught: How to spot — and reduce — bleeding risk in a supplement routine. And for people with memory challenges, this matters even more. That’s exactly what we’ll cover in my upcoming live class: Understanding Bleeding Risk in Memory Support Programs The supplement, medication, and food interactions that raise bleeding risk — and how to avoid them. Wednesday, May 6 10:00 AM MT Live on Zoom — registration required Save the date — it’s clarity that helps you reduce bleeding risk with confidence. Warmly, Dr. Sharon Goldberg, MD

May 7, 8 Environmental Health Association of Quebec is holding an International MCS Conference again this year on May 7 and May 8, 2026. https://aseq-ehaq.ca/en/resiliencemcsconference-2026/ The title is Resilience: The International Conference for Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS) 2026.

May 12 C4ST Tues May 12 at 7:30 pm ET- Smart Utility Meters by Building Biologist Mitch Marchand C4ST Open meeting - All welcome - Tues. May 12, 2026. 7:30 pm ET Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 7:30 pm ET Special guest speaker: Mitch Marchand Title: Smart Meters - What They Emit, How to Measure Emissions, and What Can Be Done https://zoom.us/j/97250411732?pwd=YU9kZlE5S291anpkOVI3VzVaQ2hGQT09Meeting ID: 972 5041 1732

Passcode: C4STRRPhone connection: Meeting ID: 972 5041 1732

Passcode: 481062

Find your local phone number to connect: https://zoom.us/u/adqLEcepOB

From a member of the community: I Need Your Help — Medical Relocation This was not on my bingo card

PLEASE NOTE: I can’t take on becoming a clearing house for individuals needing support for housing, healthcare costs etc. I hope that an organization with resources or a dedicated volunteer might be able to host, as there is clearly a need. Please note/please respect: I am offering the idea but can’t digest these requests and remain healthy enough to serve this effort.

In case you missed it: A Biophysics Question: Calcium Channels, Plants, Animals, Humans, EMR-S and ‘Mental Illness’ Aaron Pilarcik, Dr Courtney Snyder and Dr. William Walsh, Panagopoulos et al and Chamomile