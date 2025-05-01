The story claiming that HHS was going to collect data on autism, including via wireless wearables (and indicting Kennedy) has been “walked back.”

Unfortunately, though, the effort to “weigh the forests” via satellite “uses a 12-meter radar antenna to penetrate dense forest canopies and directly measure woody biomass, like trunks, branches, and stems, where most forest carbon resides” - why we all have to do what we do

From Silence to Strength: Global Stories of Electromagnetic Suffering There’s something powerful—undeniable—about looking into the eyes of someone who’s been harmed and hearing them speak plainly about electromagnetic injury. What began in Europe as an effort to help elected officials and doctors understand the biological incompatibility of synthetic EMFs has become something much more. It’s now a global movement, with over 3,250 signatories and a growing archive of video testimonies that are capturing attention worldwide

New WHO-Funded Study Reports High Certainty of the Evidence Linking Cell Phone Radiation to Cancer in Animals Scientific Experts Urge the FCC to Establish Science-Based Exposure Limits to Address Wireless Health Risks Short video summary by Dr Ron Melnick, chair of the ICBE-EMF: WHO study links cell phones to cancer in animals; experts urge safety limit updates, public warning 6 MINUTES

Press release New WHO-Funded Study Reports High Certainty of the Evidence Linking Cell Phone Radiation to Cancer in Animals Scientific Experts Urge the FCC to Establish Science-Based Exposure Limits to Address Wireless Health Risks

Environment International has published a new systematic review, partially funded by the World Health Organization, concluding that there is high certainty of the evidence linking cell phone radiofrequency (RF) radiation to two types of cancer in animals. In response, leading scientists from the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF) are calling for immediate policy action to protect public health and the environment, warning that further delay could have serious consequences amid the global surge in the use of wireless communication devices.

What the Review Found A new systematic review of 52 animal studies, "Effects of Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Field Exposure on Cancer in Laboratory Animal Studies" by Mevissen et al. (2025), concluded there is high certainty of the evidence linking RF radiation exposure to two types of tumors: gliomas in the brain and malignant schwannomas in the heart. Notably, the same types of tumors have also been observed in human studies, adding significant confidence that the associations observed in human studies are real. The review also found moderate certainty of evidence of an increased risk of rare tumors, such as pheochromocytomas in the adrenal glands and hepatoblastomas in the liver. Additionally, some studies indicated a possible association with lymphomas, although the findings were inconsistent.

NYSUMA: The Great “Smart” Meter Heist; And RI Commentary: Will We Let Tech Hubris Doom Environment, Us? Sheila Resseger New York Safe Utility Meter Association; RI4SafeTech and 5G Free RI Utility rates in New York are skyrocketing! This is especially frustrating because utilities have been promising since 2009 that "smart" digital utility meters will reduce our rates. AND I will be taking some pertinent quotes from the PBS documentary "American Experience Films: Rachel Carson," and drawing parallels to the current reckless exposure of the population and natural environment to man-made radiofrequency radiation. "If we are ever to solve the basic problem of environmental contamination, we must begin to count the many hidden costs of what we are doing."

Nyhedsbrev fra Videnscentret for elektro-forurening - April 2025 (Newsletter from the Knowledge Center for Electropollution - April 2025) INCLUDES: Radiation opens the blood-brain barrier and toxins enter the brain A new study, Kizilçay et al. (2024) shows that radiation from mobile phones can open the vital blood-brain barrier (BBB) ​​– even at low radiation levels. The consequence is that harmful substances are transported into the brain, even though they do not belong there. The blood-brain barrier normally protects the brain from foreign and unwanted substances. The blood-brain barrier is formed in all terrestrial vertebrates. Previous studies have been confirmed. Possible serious consequences: Alzheimer's, stroke, multiple sclerosis, etc.

The effect of new stressors from the addictive mobile phone Recent studies highlight the social, psychological and health effects of new stressors, especially in the form of addiction to mobile phones and other electronic devices. The studies observed a significant association between cell phone addiction and depression, including both suicidal thoughts and suicide, not only in mothers but also in their offspring.

The first study addresses the general background of how mothers' stress reactions can create depression-like behaviors in their children, behaviors that can continue into adulthood.

The second study examines the relationship between mothers' problematic mobile phone use and hyperactive behavior in their children.

The third study looks at mobile phone addiction and suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts in younger people.

The final study investigates whether women's exposure to common sources of RF-EMFs both before and during pregnancy is related to speech problems in their offspring.

Appeal from 75 experts: Invest in natural intelligence instead of artificial intelligence The expert appeal “Human and liberating educational policy vs. digital transformation” is based on the findings of pedagogy and developmental psychology and opposes an educational policy initiated by the industry. As a first step, it calls for screen-free schools up to and including primary school and a ban on smartphones in schools. The appeal

In their appeal “Humane and liberating education policy vs. digital transformation”, 75 education experts call on the federal government and members of the German Bundestag to stop the digitalization of daycare centers and schools, because it has accelerated the education crisis and made children and young people sick. They call for age-related smartphone bans and screen-free daycare centers and schools, even primary schools, as a prelude to a pedagogical shift in education policy.

Signatories of the appeal are school practitioners and researchers, including well-known professors of neurobiology Prof. Martin Korte and Prof. Gertraud Teuchert-Noodt, psychiatrists and psychologists Prof. Manfred Spitzer, Prof. Christoph Möller and Prof. Christian Montag, sociologist Prof. Richard Münch, educators Prof. Klaus Zierer, Prof. Ralf Lankau and Dr. Mario Gerwig, adolescent and pediatrician Dr. Uwe Büsching. Read more here:

AGRICULTURE OT: As regenerative agriculture gains momentum, report warns of “greenwashing”

“It is scientifically and ethically disingenuous to claim to be regenerating soil while you are using synthetic chemicals." Proponents of regenerative farming say the practice can mitigate harmful climate change, reduce water pollution, and make foods more nutritious as farmers focus on improving the health of soil, water, and ecosystems. A growing number of farms and ranches around the US are achieving certification to let consumers know their grains, beef, eggs and other products as regeneratively grown. Internationally, the regenerative agriculture market has been forecast to see double-digit growth between 2023 and 2030. But all that momentum comes with a dirty dark side, according to a new report that highlights what is becoming an increasingly contentious debate over the merits of regenerative agriculture. The report issued Tuesday asserts that regenerative programs, which generally allow for the use of weedkillers and other chemicals, are being used to “greenwash” routine use of several dangerous pesticides on farm fields. Corporations that sell such pesticides are entwined with the movement, incentivizing farmers financially to adopt regenerative practices, the report notes. “With billions of dollars — and the future of our food system — at stake, we must ensure that the practice of regenerative agriculture is robust and is guarded against greenwashing,” states the April 29 report issued by Friends of the Earth (FOE), an environmental advocacy group. Citing data from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), FOE’s report specifically targets corn and soybean production in which farmers do not till their soil to eradicate weeds as has traditionally been common practice. Such “no-till” practices are a hallmark of regenerative agriculture because tillage can have multiple negative environmental impacts, including disrupting soil microorganisms considered essential for plant health.



AI: Artificial Intelligence: Generative AI's Environmental and Human Effects GAO-25-107172Published: Apr 22, 2025. Publicly Released: Apr 22, 2025. What GAO FoundGenerative artificial intelligence (AI) could revolutionize entire industries. In the nearer term, it may dramatically increase productivity and transform daily tasks in many sectors. However, both its benefits and risks, including its environmental and human effects, are unknown or unclear. Generative AI uses significant energy and water resources, but companies are generally not reporting details of these uses. Most estimates of environmental effects of generative AI technologies have focused on quantifying the energy consumed, and carbon emissions associated with generating that energy, required to train the generative AI model. Estimates of water consumption by generative AI are limited. Generative AI is expected to be a driving force for data center demand, but what portion of data center electricity consumption is related to generative AI is unclear. According to the International Energy Agency, U.S. data center electricity consumption was approximately 4 percent of U.S. electricity demand in 2022 and could be 6 percent of demand in 2026. While generative AI may bring beneficial effects for people, GAO highlights five risks and challenges that could result in negative human effects on society, culture, and people from generative AI (see figure). For example, unsafe systems may produce outputs that compromise safety, such as inaccurate information, undesirable content, or the enabling of malicious behavior. However, definitive statements about these risks and challenges are difficult to make because generative AI is rapidly evolving, and private developers do not disclose some key technical information. Why GAO Did This Study Generative AI uses large amounts of energy and water. Additionally, generative AI may displace workers, help spread false information, and create or elevate risks to national security. The benefits and risks of generative AI are unclear, and estimates of its effects are highly variable because of a lack of available data. The continued growth of generative AI products and services raises questions about the scale of benefits and risks. GAO was asked to conduct a technology assessment of generative AI effects, particularly its risks. GAO examined: (1) potential environmental effects of generative AI technologies, (2) potential human effects of generative AI technologies, and (3) what policy options exist to enhance the benefits or mitigate the environmental and human effects of generative AI technologies

AI: ARS TECHNICA Thermal imaging shows xAI lied about supercomputer pollution, group says xAI faces calls to deny permits to power gas turbines at supercomputer facility. Elon Musk raced to build Colossus, the world's largest supercomputer, in Memphis, Tennessee. He bragged that construction only took 122 days and expected that his biggest AI rivals would struggle to catch up. To leap ahead, his firm xAI "removed whatever was unnecessary" to complete the build, questioning "everything" that might delay operations and taking the timeline "into our own hands," xAI's website said. Now, xAI is facing calls to shut down gas turbines that power the supercomputer, as Memphis residents in historically Black communities—which have long suffered from industrial pollution causing poor air quality and decreasing life expectancy—allege that xAI has been secretly running more turbines than the local government knows, without permits. Alleging that the unregulated turbines "likely make xAI the largest emitter of smog-forming" pollution, they've joined the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) in urging the Shelby County Health Department to deny all of xAI's air permit applications due to "the stunning lack of information and transparency." One resident, KeShaun Pearson, president of the local nonprofit Memphis Community Against Pollution, accused xAI of "perpetuating environmental racism" on the news show Democracy Now. He's contended that xAI considers Memphis residents "not even valuable enough to have a conversation with," Time reported. Perhaps even more disturbing to Memphis residents than the alleged lack of transparency was the mysterious appearance of fliers distributed by an anonymous group called “Facts Over Fiction," The Guardian reported. Papering Black neighborhoods, the fliers apparently downplayed xAI's pollution, claiming that "xAI has low emissions." The SELC told Ars that the fliers came just as the legal group obtained thermal imaging that appears to catch xAI in a potential lie. After earlier images revealed that xAI has at least 35 turbines on site—despite its pending application only seeking permits for 15—Memphis mayor Paul Young claimed that xAI had said it was only using 15.

AI: Nonconsensual AI porn It happened last night: Congress passed an actual bill addressing AI harms. Or an actual bill regulating online content. Either way, it was a rare event. Assuming President Donald Trump signs it, the Take It Down Act will create a federal mandate for tech platforms to remove nonconsensual AI-generated porn, offering new protections for victims at a time when the abuse of highly convincing “deepfake” imagery is rapidly growing. The problem with nonconsensual AI porn would seem obvious — though you could say that about a lot of problems with online content. How this bill, in particular, got across the finish line is an illustration of what forces have to converge in Washington right now for any kind of tech bill to pass. The House, it should be said, voted by an overwhelming margin Monday — there was barely any opposition. It passed 409-2, with 22 not voting.

AI: Even the U.S. Government Says AI Requires Massive Amounts of Water

AI: chatbots 404 MEDIA Instagram's AI Chatbots Lie About Being Licensed Therapists

AUTOMOBILES; MUCKROCK Car internet connections make more data available: New records show that law enforcement agencies are trained on how to acquire data from cars with internet-connected features, reports Dell Cameron for Wired. The training records indicated that access was dictated by the manufacturer, internet service provider, court order and other factors, but that cars with internet subscriptions produce more data. -

BIG TECH; The European Union fined Apple and Meta hundreds of millions of dollars last week. My colleague Jennifer Rankin reports: The European Commission has fined Apple €500m (£429m) and Meta €200m for breaking rules on fair competition and user choice, in the first penalties issued under one of the EU’s landmark internet laws. The fines under the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA), which is intended to ensure fair business practices by tech companies, are likely to provide another flashpoint with Donald Trump’s administration, which has fiercely attacked Europe’s internet regulation. The Trump administration was indeed quick to rebuke the fines: a national security council spokesperson told Politico that the EU’s moves were a “novel form of economic extortion” that “will not be tolerated by the United States”. Interesting, too, is that while the penalties are no small amount of money, their impact likely pales in comparison to the scrutiny the tech companies are facing in the US. Though the EU boasts more robust consumer protections when it comes to tech, the cases against these companies on their home turf, where they have enjoyed great latitude in the past, threaten their core corporate structure, which has been key to integrating their products with one another and creating the walled gardens that have earned them hundreds of billions of dollars. GUARDIAN UK The EU fined Apple and Meta – but failed to really hold them to account. Was that to appease Trump?

BROADBAND DATA:

Broadband Programs: Agencies Need to Further Improve Their Data Quality and Coordination Efforts Andrew Von Ah | Research | Government Accountability Offic The Government Accountability Office was asked to review federal broadband efforts. This report examines (1) agencies’ use of broadband availability information and the extent to which FCC ensures the quality of data in its National Broadband Map; and (2) the extent to which agencies’ coordination of broadband funding programs aligns with GAO’s leading practices for interagency collaboration, among other issues. Federal agencies rely on the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) National Broadband Map as a key information source to target tens of billions of dollars in federal broadband funding by knowing where high-speed internet is already available. However, the accuracy of the broadband availability data on the map is uncertain. FCC has not documented or assessed the sufficiency of its processes for ensuring the information’s accuracy. Without taking these steps, FCC cannot be assured its processes are sufficient to ensure the data’s quality or that its staff are carrying out these processes consistently, increasing the risk that inaccurate data appear on the map. Inaccurate data could jeopardize agencies’ ability to make the most efficient and effective funding decisions. FCC, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), and the Departments of Agriculture (USDA) and the Treasury coordinate with each other to administer the bulk of federal funding for broadband deployment. GAO found that coordination efforts between these agencies generally followed two and partially followed six of eight leading collaboration practices. GAO is making 14 recommendations, including that FCC document and evaluate the effectiveness of its processes for ensuring the quality of the National Broadband Map’s data, and that FCC, NTIA, USDA, and Treasury clearly define and document certain aspects of their coordination. FCC, NTIA, and Treasury agreed with GAO’s recommendations; USDA neither agreed nor disagreed.



BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE: A Data Center Middle-Mile Solution Could Also Serve Rural Broadband Providers Randy Sukow | telecompetitor The middle mile has been a problem for rural broadband service providers since early DSL services in the 1990s. Even today, the distance between a rural BSP’s service area to the nearest connection to the core network could be hundreds of miles. Establishing a fiber link to the core network is costly, and, with the distances involved, latency will creep into the service no matter how fast the last-mile, fiber-to-the-home speeds might be. Companies that require very low latency for their fiber communications have turned to using internet exchange points. An IXP is, simply put, a way to bring the internet closer to the user. It is a physical location located at an intermediate point between the core network and connecting internet service providers. A high-speed backbone line connects a small building or room in an office building to a series of switches. The result is a shorter middle mile, lower cost, and lower latency. To date, however, IXPs have been a tool to improve connectivity for large companies in urban areas and rarely in rural areas. In fact, 14 states have no IXPs. But that could be changing as data center owners seek rural areas to build facilities and meet the connectivity demands created by artificial intelligence. Summary on Benton.org

BROADBAND: Local Officials in West Va. Want Fiber, not Satellite, from BEAD Fiber offers more benefits to residents, the Grant County Commission said.

BROADBAND: DENIAL OF SERVICE: Increased Attacks Against ISP NetworksNetscout recently released its latest Threat Intelligence Report that documents DDoS attacks in the second half of 2024. As has been the trend for many years, the largest target of DDoS attacks has been ISP networks. There were over 8.9 million DDoS attacks documented in the second half of last year, up 12.75% over the first half of the year.

CELLPHONE RADIATION WHO STUDY CRITICISM https://icbe-emf.org/scientists-call-who-cell-phone-radiation-cancer-study-scientifically-flawed/ and https://www.saferemr.com/2021/09/who-radiofrequency-emf-health-risk.html

CELLPHONES: Cellphone Radiation Causes Abnormal Blood Clumping in Just 5 Minutes, Study Finds https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cellphone-radiation-abnormal-blood-cells-rouleaux-formation/ AND - EINAR, NORWAY Clumping of blood cells from mobile phone use has now been detected in real time

CHILDREN: Children are Especially Vulnerable to a New Means of Abuse: Smart Technology

CHILDREN: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack No Child Is Immune From Sextortion—Even Yours As many as 1 in 20 kids are sextorted online. And the results can be deadly.

CHILDREN: SCREENAGERS Debunking Myths about Boys’ Mental Health with Jean Twenge Yesterday, we released our latest Podcast, How Screens Trap Teens in Depression. It features Jean Twenge, PhD, a highly regarded psychologist and researcher known for her critical work on the impact of screen time on today’s youth.

Our conversation explored the relationship between digital technology use, specifically social media and gaming, and teen mental health trends. And most importantly, it debunks many myths around teens and mental health.

CHILDREN: FUTURISM Stanford Researchers Say No Kid Under 18 Should Be Using AI Chatbot Companions "This is a potential public mental health crisis requiring preventive action rather than just reactive measures."

CHILDREN UK: Ofcom announces new rules for tech firms to keep children safe online Companies will be legally required to block children’s access to harmful content under UK’s Online Safety Act or face large fines AND Ofcom accused of prioritising interests of tech firms over child safety online Watchdog’s new codes of practice are not strong enough, says children’s commissioner for England

ELECTRICITY POWER OUTAGE: What can cause a major blackout in Spain? Saturated network, cyberattacks, and other invisible risks

AND BBC Huge power cut causes chaos in Spain and Portugal as trains, traffic lights, and payments hit "Mobile phone networks have also been hit by the massive power cut. Reporters for the AFP news agency in Madrid and Barcelona saw people heading into the streets, holding their smartphones up to try to connect to a network. Many people used the radio, rather than their phones, to get updates, the news agency says." AND ELECTRICITY: Spain is about to face the challenge of a “black start” Major power facilities require power to operate, and there's lots of unmet demand. Since the Iberian Peninsula lost power in a massive blackout, grid operators are in the process of trying to restore power to millions of customers and businesses. As you might imagine, the process—termed a "black start"—is quite a bit more challenging than flicking on a switch. However, the challenge is made considerably more difficult because nearly everything about the system—from the management hardware that remotely controls the performance of the grid to the power plants themselves—needs power to operate. []Grid failures tend to happen when the grid is stressed by unusually high power demand, such as when heat waves drive high levels of air conditioning use. This means that a lot of the hardware that would be using the electricity is connected and switched on, just waiting for the electrons to appear. Letting all this hardware make demands at once would likely lead to an immediate grid failure and return to blackout conditions. The problem is maintaining the grid's frequency. You can think of each bit of power-using hardware as a source of friction that would slow the frequency down, while each generator can potentially speed the grid back up. In many cases, this "slow things down" is literal—the frequency is the product of large chunks of metal spinning around inside of generators, and they will spin more slowly under higher demand. In any case, everything from small electronics to massive industrial equipment can be damaged if electricity is provided at the wrong frequency. Because of this, the grid has lots of protections built in that will shut things down if the frequency wanders too much. So, the grid operators need to estimate how much demand different grid sections have waiting to be fulfilled and begin a delicate choreography of bringing portions of the grid online while matching them with additional generating capacity. Failure to do so may bring the whole system back to its present state.

FCC; Public Knowledge Defends FCC Independence in First Circuit Amicus Brief Shiva Stella | Press Release | Public Knowledge Public Knowledge, along with the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society, the Center for Digital Democracy, and Free Press, filed an amicus brief urging the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit to reject attacks on the constitutionality of the Federal Communications Commission in recent Incarcerated Persons Communication Services litigation. This brief responds to arguments from a coalition of state attorneys general that the FCC’s structure, as a bipartisan independent agency with commissioners who cannot be removed for political reasons, violates the president’s constitutional powers. The brief demonstrates that this theory is fundamentally flawed, misreads nearly a century of established Supreme Court precedent, and threatens the independence of regulatory agencies that protect the public interest. Summary on Benton.org

FCC: SATELLITES FCC Moves to Loosen Satellite Power Limits, Expand Shared Access to 37 GHz Band FCC revisits decades-old satellite spectrum sharing rules and opens 600 megahertz of spectrum for commercial access.

FCC: FCC Chairman Carr Highlights Wins Delivered During First 100 Days Press Release | Federal Communications Commission Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr released a summary of "some of the key wins the FCC and its staff have delivered during the first 100 days." Highlights include:

Ended the FCC’s promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion by eliminating the FCC’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion advisory group and task force, rescinding the FCC’s equity action plan, striking diversity, equity, and inclusion from FCC strategic priorities as well as its annual budget and performance plans.

Launched a massive deregulatory initiative titled “In Re: Delete, Delete, Delete,” in which the FCC is examining every rule, regulation, or guidance document to eliminate unnecessary regulatory burdens.

Made it easier for providers to invest in new, high-speed networks by allowing them to use streamlined procedures when they apply to discontinue old copper telephone lines.

Enabled providers to retire legacy copper networks in a greater number of cases.

Started a proceeding that looks at creative ways to allow more intensive use of 600 megahertz of spectrum in the Lower 37 GHz Band. Summary on Benton.org

FCC: FCC Urges Judges Not to Follow Fifth Circuit in Striking Down Fines FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, previously critical of the penalties, defended them on Monday. WASHINGTON, April 28, 2025 – After the Fifth Circuit invalidated a $57 million penalty against AT&T, the Federal Communications Commission is urging other courts not to toss nearly $140 million in fines against Verizon and T-Mobile.

5G; NYC’s new ‘monstrous’ 5G cell towers get nasty reception in ritzy neighborhood: ‘It would look good in Dubai’ https://nypost.com/2025/04/27/us-news/nycs-new-monstrous-5g-cell-towers-get-nasty-reception-in-ritzy-neighborhood-it-would-look-good-in-dubai/

HEALTH: BREAKING OT: Department of Justice Launches Inquiry Into Top Medical Journals Over Pandemic Bias, Fraud, and Corruption DOJ Letters Target Prominent Members of Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex over Financial Conflicts, Wrongful Retractions, and Suppression of Vaccine Safety Data Nearly half of medical journal editors have financial conflicts of interest with pharmaceutical companies, while 59% of peer-reviewers for major medical journals received more than $1 billion from drug companies from 2020 to 2022: (HOPEFULLY SPILLS OVER TO WIRELESS SOON)

HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Seeing Cataracts Through A Circadian Lens

HEALTH GREEN MED SAYER JI: Secrets of the Field: Human Hair As An Antenna & Transmitter of Energy and Information Sayer Ji interviews Karen Elkins on recent discoveries proving that human hair is both an antenna and transmitter of bioelectromagnetic energy and information; a discovery confirming the wisdom of the ancients: human hair possesses profound, if not 'super-natural' capabiliities! For many years, I have reflected on the unique power of human hair, and more specifically, on the role of melanin - an extraordinary molecule found in high concentrations in hair, and whose incredibly unique and powerful properties have been the subject of extensive investigation over the past few decades. In going down this research rabbit hole, I also found evidence that the hair folicle is a mini-organ with twenty different cell types, including pluripotent stem cells that are capable of differentiating into a variety of tissues, including cardiac cells, indicating that the hair follicle provide very special and potently regenerative nests of cellular resilience that science is only beginning to understand. 55 MINUTE VIDEO

HEALTH: No New Autism Registry, HHS Says, Walking Back NIH Director’s Claim STAT News reported: The federal health department is not creating a new registry of Americans with autism, a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) official said in a written statement Thursday. Instead, the official said, HHS will launch a $50 million research effort to understand the causes of autism spectrum disorder and improve treatments. The announcement arrives two days after National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Jay Bhattacharya announced the intent to create such a registry at an all staff meeting, kicking off a firestorm of panic and confusion among autism self-advocates and the broader research community. Much of the fear centered around Bhattacharya’s remarks that the government would pull health data from private sources, such as electronic health records maintained by health care providers, pharmacy data, insurance claims and even wearables like smart watches and fitness trackers. While the NIH has dozens of existing registries for diseases and routinely awards grants to study conditions such as autism, the NIH director’s words chilled the community, leaving many people worried, including some who expressed their fears on social media.

HEALTH OT: Florida Set to Become Second State to Ban Fluoride in Public Water

HEALTH MERCOLA: The 3 Invisible Toxins Disguised as Convenience They lurk in everyday comforts, sabotaging metabolic defenses - learn the quick purge researchers link to dramatically lower disease odds. Historical disease patterns show a shift from infectious illnesses to chronic diseases. Conditions like heart disease, cancer, and autoimmune disorders have become increasingly prevalent in modern times Despite longer lifespans from medical advances, the quality of life has declined as modern medicine focuses on managing symptoms rather than addressing the root causes of chronic disease []When you rebuild the habits that support mitochondrial function, your body regains the energy and resilience that used to be normal.

HEALTH OT: French health agency warns that common pesticides threaten children's brain development

HEALTH OT: Corporate failures and weak oversight exposed in Johnson & Johnson investigation Gardiner Harris’s No More Tears reveals how Johnson & Johnson’s pursuit of profit, coupled with regulatory shortfalls, endangered consumers through contaminated products, aggressive marketing, and failed government protections.

INSPIRATION: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family We Scroll to Escape Ourselves Endemic narcissism takes a toll. Katherine Johnson Martinko []The collapse of the so-called "middle ring" of society—which is comprised of neighbours and people who live around us, with whom we are familiar but not intimate—is a direct result of our lack of engagement with our physical communities. As described by Brown University researcher Marc J. Dunkelman, we've shifted our attention toward an inner ring (family and self) and outer ring (tribes, often found online, with shared interests), both of which are valuable, but still leave us feeling incomplete, not to mention lonelier and less tolerant. An excellent new documentary called Join or Die recently pointed out that belonging to a club makes us happier, offsetting many of the mental and physical repercussions of chronic loneliness. In fact, your chances of dying over the next year are cut in half by joining a social club of some kind—and, if Lembke is right, you will also spend less time scrolling online.

NATURE: Microplastics impair bees' memory and threaten global pollination

NATURE: WATER Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund Truth and Reckoning Episode 1: The Rights of Water in New York State Ben Price, Tish O'Dell, and Max Wilbert in conversation about the rights of nature

NATURE (AT RISK FROM TECH?) 1440 MEDIA Weighing the World's Forests The European Space Agency yesterday successfully launched a first-of-a-kind satellite to "weigh" the world's forests, measure how much carbon they store, and monitor changes. Scientists hope the data will help refine climate models and track deforestation to support global targets to end forest loss by 2030. Lifted by a rocket off French Guiana, the Biomass satellite uses a 12-meter radar antenna to penetrate dense forest canopies and directly measure woody biomass, like trunks, branches, and stems, where most forest carbon resides. The latest technology overcomes the limitations of previous satellites, which struggled to see beyond leafy surfaces. The satellite will produce annual maps over a five-year mission, offering unprecedented insight into forest health and carbon storage. Forests, known as "Earth's green lungs," absorb about 16 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide each year and emit half that amount, resulting in a net absorption of roughly 8 billion metric tons annually. Deforestation and degradation, however, release stored carbon back into the atmosphere, contributing to the warming climate. See an overview of the carbon cycle here.

SPACE Starlink’s got company—and orbital overcrowding is a disaster waiting to happen Georgina Torbet | Vox On the evening of April 28th, Amazon embarked on its latest venture to rival SpaceX Starlink: the first launch of its Project Kuiper satellites. With 27 satellites now in orbit around the Earth, Amazon joins a growing number of companies working to put more than 1,000 satellites each into space to create their own mega constellation. With all of these objects in orbit, the dangers of overcrowding are increasing, and if any of these objects were to collide, the results could be disastrous. A recent report from the European Space Agency found that over 2,500 objects were launched into low-Earth orbit in 2024, more than five times the number of objects launched in any year prior to 2020. The major chunk of these launches were for commercial satellite constellations, for which the number of launches is increasing annually. These satellites enable communications and internet access in remote locations, and in areas devastated by natural disasters or war. But the space around our planet is getting increasingly congested with both functioning satellites and the junk left behind by older missions—and the problem will worsen as more satellites are launched. Experts agree that we urgently need more comprehensive rules around the management of objects in orbit, but in an increasingly polarized world, the idea of global cooperation to protect space seems more remote than ever. Summary on Benton.org ARTICLE: https://www.theverge.com/space/657113/starlink-amazon-satellites The number of active satellites is now comparable to the number of debris pieces in orbit. If current trends in launch continue, ESA estimates there could be almost 50,000 objects larger than 10cm in low-Earth orbit by 2050. Over the next few years, there could be an estimated average of eight satellites launched daily from Earth, or a total mass of four tons of material sent into space daily. These satellites enable communications and internet access in remote locations, and in areas devastated by natural disasters or war. But the space around our planet is getting increasingly congested with both functioning satellites and the junk left behind by older missions — and the problem will worsen as more satellites are launched. Experts agree that we urgently need more comprehensive rules around the management of objects in orbit, but in an increasingly polarized world, the idea of global cooperation to protect space seems more remote than ever.

WATER AND MORE: Erin Brockovich and Suzanne Boothby Can A Florida Community Stop The Stink? The Time For Telling People "I Don't Smell A Thing," Is Over. It's Time to Listen! When a neighborhood has a foul aroma, it usually comes down to one bad actor. Someone (usually a for-profit company) nearby is not managing their waste properly. Waste management is one of the biggest challenges facing communities today. No one wants to live near an offensive smell, whether it’s a wastewater treatment plant, a containerboard plant, or a landfill. It’s not only gross but can also signal air or water pollution concerns.