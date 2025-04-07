Comments Due: Friday, April 11, 2025

Reply Comments Due: Monday, April 28, 2025

The FCC Must Prioritize Public Health Over Telecom Profits | Alliance for Natural Health USA - Protecting Natural Health - a quick sign action item, Pls. share

For Submissions: The FCC Proceeding - help wanted

A number of health challenged/disabled individuals are requesting help completing and/or filing their testimony. If you can help please reach out, - as a health vulnerable person myself, I can’t offer more time at the computer. I hope to find a contact person asap though the community.

The Order: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-25-219A1.pdf 6 pages

DA 25-219 RE: DELETE, DELETE, DELETE is GN Docket No. 25-133

Submit here: ECFS - Submit Standard Filing

The FCC Proceeding - technical glitches

Note: A number of individuals have reported difficulties posting comments to the FCC website for Delete. Delete, Delete and the docket is no longer showing up via the search function on the website.

I will keep everyone posted as I learn more. Please keep track of failed attempts in the case that a pattern of blocked submissions needs to be quantified.

You can also mail your testimony: “Paper Filers: Parties who choose to file by paper must file an original and one copy of each filing. Filings can be sent by hand or messenger delivery, by commercial courier, or by the U.S. Postal Service. All filings must be addressed to the Secretary, Federal Communications Commission.

Hand-delivered or messenger-delivered paper filings for the Commission’s Secretary are accepted between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. by the FCC’s mailing contractor at 9050 Junction Drive, Annapolis Junction, MD 20701. All hand deliveries must be held together with rubber bands or fasteners. Any envelopes and boxes must be disposed of before entering the building. o Commercial courier deliveries (any deliveries not by the U.S. Postal Service) must be sent to 9050 Junction Drive, Annapolis Junction, MD 20701.

Filings sent by U.S. Postal Service First-Class Mail, Priority Mail, and Priority Mail Express must be sent to 45 L Street NE, Washington, DC 20554. People with Disabilities. To request materials in accessible formats for people with disabilities (braille, large print, electronic files, audio format), send an e-mail to fcc504@fcc.gov or call the Consumer & Governmental Affairs Bureau at 202-418-0530 (voice).

I would send it with a return receipt requested.

Michael Bevington kindly provided permission to share two graphs from his article Defining Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS) Michael Bevington - UK

Meet ‘DoctorEMF’ — the real-life ‘Better Call Saul’ character who passes out around Wi-Fi — and why you should unplug your lamps, routers Russell Kort, 59, took the stage at the swanky 1 Hotel West Hollywood — and immediately asked the crowd to switch their smartphones to airplane mode to disable their wireless and cellular capabilities. The chiropractor-turned-scholar of electromagnetic fields (EMFs), who goes by “DoctorEMF,” described how he becomes impaired with exposure to wireless technology. Though he wasn’t ensconced in a space blanket, Kort brings to mind Michael McKean’s brilliant but haunted character on “Better Call Saul.” Chuck McGill suffered from EMF hypersensitivity (EHS), which made him extra vigilant about the electronics he encountered.[]“Kaizen is the first EMF hypersensitivity dog in the world, and he works directly for me,” Kort said. “He’s watching, and he’s also being affected.” Exclusive | 'DoctorEMF' wants you to unplug lamps, routers to preserve health

FEATURED: Influence of digital devices on brain metabolism. Video lecture and new article by Prof. G. Teuchert-Noodt

Dear colleagues, A discussion is taking place worldwide about the effects of smartphones on the development of children. Insights from neurobiological research are available on this topic. Prof. Gertraud Teuchert-Noodt has been conducting research in this area at her chair at the University of Bielefeld (Germany). She presented her findings in the lecture ‘Is the digital revolution ruining the future for us and our children?’, which is now available with English subtitles. The video, all articles and an interview for download at: https://www.diagnose-funk.org/aktuelles/artikel-archiv/detail&newsid=2205

A new article has also been published on this issue: Teuchert-Noodt G, Hensinger P (2025): No way out of the smartphone epidemic without taking into account the findings of brain research, J Neurol Neurosci, 16 (01) 2025 : 001-011 The study by Teuchert-Noodt / Supper (2021): ‘How learning doesn't work – Children evaluate their cell phone use – An empirical pilot study’ was published four years ago. The neurobiologist Dr Keren Grafen, who conducted research at Teuchert-Noodt's institute, presents her research results in an interview: „It is high time that the negative effects of radiofrequency EMF on the brain development of children and adolescents were taken seriously!“ Keren Grafen explains the influence of RF-EMF on brain metabolism based on her own research and the latest results. The interview has also been published in Norwegian and will soon be available in Italian.

RESEARCH: POTASSIUM AND SODIUM CHANNELS

DOCUMENT LINK: Impact of a Terahertz electromagnetic field on the ion permeation of potassium and sodium channels | Communications Chemistry

AI; Top five AI data center bottlenecks (power, power, and more power) There is no doubt that AI datacenters are at the core of the next computing revolution, but their expansion is fundamentally constrained by power availability, distribution and efficiency. Addressing these power-related challenges requires a multi-faceted approach, including expanding grid capacity and interconnection infrastructure, investing in high-density liquid cooling systems, securing long-term renewable energy sources and developing energy storage solutions for uninterrupted operation As AI adoption accelerates, solving these power-related bottlenecks will be critical to sustaining growth and ensuring the viability of future AI datacenters.

AI: AI data center vs traditional data center – what is the difference? Traditional data centers: While these facilities require substantial cooling systems, their power consumption is generally balanced across different workloads. AI data centers: AI computations generate significantly more heat due to the high processing power of GPUs. As a result, AI data centers require advanced cooling solutions, such as liquid cooling to maintain efficiency and prevent overheating.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI April fools bring May hallucinations No, Grok didn’t just solve a legendary math problem. But it gets worse.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Scaling is over, the bubble may be deflating, LLMs still can’t reason, and you can’t trust Sam New evidence that confirms so much of what I have been saying

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI BREAKING: Bill that would have blocked OpenAI’s conversion to a for-profit has mysteriously been gutted.I hope the media will look into this

AI: Ars Technica DeepMind has detailed all the ways AGI could wreck the world DeepMind says AGI could arrive in 2030, and it has some ideas to keep us safe.This work has identified four possible types of AGI risk, along with suggestions on how we might ameliorate said risks. The DeepMind team, led by company co-founder Shane Legg, categorized the negative AGI outcomes as misuse, misalignment, mistakes, and structural risks. Misuse and misalignment are discussed in the paper at length, but the latter two are only covered briefly.

AI: BRIAN MERCHANT: Welcome to the age of AI-generated economic collapse On AGI, AI-generated tariffs, and what really threatens the social order

AI: FUTURISM Trump's Tariffs Are a Bruising Defeat for the AI Industry Feeling liberated? Yesterday, Trump announced his long-teased "reciprocal tariffs" on foreign imports coming into the US. Among them are a 32 percent tariff on Taiwan, 24 percent on Japan, 26 percent on India, and 34 percent on China — all major players in the global tech trade. As a result, the magnificent seven (M7) stocks — a stock trader term for the current whales of the tech industry: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla — are in a freefall today, as investors sell off their shares to brace for economic uncertainty. Among the tech industry, the stagnant AI sector is being hit particularly hard, as energy costs are anticipated to skyrocket along with the cost of important resources like steel, precious minerals, and semiconductors. []As such, the cost to build and run data centers, the massive facilities that make AI computing possible, is expected to spike as the supply chain adjusts to the new normal. The vast majority of chips that power these data centers come from hard-hit countries like Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, and Vietnam, while the US makes just 11 percent of its chips at home. Trump's tariffs will force countries from those companies to hike their chip prices, and US companies will no doubt hike their prices to compensate, which will ultimately run off to consumers. That's a crushing blow for American AI companies, which were already facing the consequences of investor skepticism, lagging revenue, and a disappointing debut AI IPO by CoreWeave. More on the AI economy: AI Hype Will Plunge America Into Financial Ruin, Economist Warns

BROADBAND PROPERTY DAMAGE OHIO: 'It's terrible!': Local communities angered by damages caused by broadband installations It’s about digging holes that have a potential of being dangerous, even shocking, quite literally. There are local communities in Medina County fed up with the boring that’s causing damage again and again. She told us MasTec brought in a boring machine and hit her electrical lines, affecting her power. Then, in December, the power company came by when her power went out. []“They jump-started it and they said don’t use more than one light at a time. Don’t use any major appliances or it could blow again,” described Hardon. “They said I had someone come out after them and drill and that’s who caused the damage,” she told us. He told us he’s gotten over 20 complaints about broadband installations around the township in the past few months. [] “I think we have to work with the providers a little bit better in order to provide a clearer way of installing lines. There has to be some better way of doing this,” he said. “I urge Frontier and MasTec to come up with a better system so we don’t have these incidents repeating over and over.” “We didn’t ask for this,” she told us. “They came in because they want to make more money and have more customers. We’re not getting anything out of it.”

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: A Spectrum Crisis? The CTIA blog seems to be rehashing the same old claims. The blog says that without new spectrum, consumers won’t have access to next-generation products and services like remote robotics, extended reality devices, and autonomous vehicles. Lack of spectrum also means that AI will be stifled. The biggest threatened consequence of not getting more spectrum is that competition will suffer. By that, CTIA means that the carriers want more spectrum to expand 5G FWA home broadband. That’s interesting because the CEOs of the cellular carriers have all publicly been saying that 5G home broadband is a sideline and was implemented to use up excess capacity in the network. This is the first time I can recall seeing FWA as the justification for needing more spectrum. I can understand why the carriers want more FWA – they had grown the business in only a few years to over 11.6 million customers at the end of 2024. However, wanting more spectrum to sell more FWA customers is not a looming crisis. It is true that cellular traffic usage has been growing rapidly and likely will continue to do so. Ericsson says the rate of growth of cell phone data usage in North America will be 16% per year through 2030. That prediction must be tempered by the fact that OpenSignal says that 85% of cell phone traffic is now handled by WiFi and not with cellular spectrum. I guess the wireless industry saw that crying wolf worked eight years ago, and are adopting the same tactic again.

CHATBOX LAWSUIT: 404 MEDIA Two former OnlyFans subscribers are suing the platform in a class-action lawsuit, claiming that they were defrauded because creators allegedly weren’t interacting directly with them, but were instead employing agencies to “impersonate” the models they thought they were speaking to. The plaintiffs claim that they thought the creators they subscribed to—some of whom have hundreds of thousands of subscribers—were talking to them in direct messages and video clips.

CHATGPT: 1440 MEDIA ChatGPT users have generated more than 700 million images in roughly 10 days since OpenAI launched the image generation feature; company previously had to throttle access due to overuse (More) | The Studio Ghibli controversy, explained (More)

CHILDREN: New York to Impose Statewide Ban on Smartphones in Schools

CHILDREN: Jean M. Twenge from Generation Tech Social media has stolen the leisure time of Black and Hispanic teen girls Huge numbers spend more time on social media than required by a full-time job

CHILDREN FAMILIES INPSIRATION: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family Small Acts of Rebellion 'Start small on something big.' There is so much we can do to fight the technological takeover of our lives. How? By engaging in small acts of rebellion. These are minor tweaks, subtle behavioural changes, or one-off decisions that separate us from our phones (and normalize it), challenge our device dependency, prove there's another way to do things, and reinforce our own sense of capability. Recently I've compiled a list of some small acts. They range from silly to significant, as you'll see. They're a mix of things I've done or want to do, heard about, read in comments or books or articles. I'd love to hear yours, too. 1. Leave your phone at home 2. Don't use headphones 3. No Googling restaurant reviews 4. Read a book in public 5. No WiFi on a plane 6. No social media 7. No smartphone 8. Use a real camera 9. Shop in-person 10. Take phone-free trips 11. Say hello 12. No phones at school 13. Call, Don’t Text or Email Listen to my chat with Aniko Hill of DopaMind in a recent podcast interview. We had a great in-depth conversation about everything from how to be an authoritative parent and set screen time rules, to promoting childhood independence and resilience, to the crucial benefits of risky play. It is available on Spotify and YouTube. I had another very interesting chat with Roman and Bohdanna Shapoval, a.k.a. The Power Couple, for their ElectroHealth Summit. You can find a snippet of that here, as well as info on where to find the full interview.

CHILDREN: Digital Despair: How Social Media Fuels Teen Anxiety and Overmedication More teens are experiencing anxiety and depression, taking medication, and struggling with the fallout of drugs—problems that can carry into adulthood.

DATA CENTERS: FUTURISM Something's Gone Wrong With Microsoft's Huge AI Data Center Investments It's all going down. Microsoft has been a major player in the global data center boom, but its ambitions may now be faltering, in a bellwether for the AI industry. The tech behemoth recently decided to scale back data center projects around the globe, in countries including the UK, Australia, and Indonesia. It's likewise pulled back on data center development in Illinois, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, according to Bloomberg. That's on top of last week's news that Microsoft had walked away from two data center projects in the US and Europe, piling on to a February announcement that it was cancelling data center leases.

EMF: DAVID NIXON (AUSTRALIA) Some additional concerns about Grounding “In response to valid concerns raised about grounding as a remedy for EMF exposure, I want to offer some additional clarifications and insights into the ongoing debate surrounding this practice.”

ENERGY: Nate Hagens from The Great Simplification Net Zero and Other Delusions: What Can't, Won't and Might Happen Frankly #90

FCC: Wireless Industry Asks FCC To Loosen NEPA Rules But with its proposed changes, CTIA says that wireless deployers can move more quickly and cost-effectively to improve service for customers. "By acting quickly to conform its rules and procedures to recent Congressional and Administration directives, the Commission … will ensure that its regulations facilitate, rather than hinder, wireless infrastructure expansion — advancing broadband deployment and ensuring continued leadership in wireless innovation," the group said. (REGISTER TO READ FOR FREE)

5G: Press Release 5G: Greek Appeal to European Court of Human Rights APPEAL BY GREEK CITIZENS BEFORE THE EUROPEAN COURT OF HUMAN RIGHTS

AGAINST THE DECISION OF THE GREEK COURT OF JUSTICE CONCERNING 5G WIRELESS NETWORK # To support this effort, go to gofunding campaign page. On 18 February 2025, seven Greek citizens filed an appeal before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against the decision of the Greek Council of State No. 1046/2024, published at the public hearing of 10 July 2024, which was issued on the case no. E2841/2020 on the application for annulment.The pleas in law relied on concern the violation of Articles 2, 6 and 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights. In particular: 1. According to the case-law of the ECHR, in cases concerning the protection of the environment and human health, where the competent national authorities infringe environmental legislation, they are deemed to be in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights. , in particular Articles 2 and 8. In particular, the infringements of the legislation by the competent administrative authority which adopted the contested act, in particular the infringements of Directive 2001/42, the precautionary principle and Article 6 of the Aarhus Convention on public participation in the decision-making process, constitute a breach of Articles 2 and 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights. . 2. Taking into account the case-law judgments of the ECHR, these are also applicable in the case of exposure of the public to EM radiation resulting from the installation and operation of the 5G network, which (exposure) causes a risk to life. Moreover, no information was provided to the public regarding the above risks. Consequently, the installation and operation of the 5G network, as is apparent from the content of the contested act, infringes Article 2 of the contract. 3. Further, with regard to the violation of Article 8 (right to respect for private and family life), it follows from the case law of the ECHR that positive obligations are imposed on States with regard to the protection of the public from potentially dangerous activities. Accordingly, the Court's case-law is also applicable to the case of exposure of the public to EM radiation resulting from the installation and operation of the 5G network, which (exposure) infringes the privacy and family life of the public. Consequently, the installation and operation of the 5G network, as provided for in the contested act, infringes Article 8 of the Convention.

5G; T-Mobile casually suggests killing the 5G Fund for rural wireless The FCC for years has been contemplating a 5G Fund for rural wireless networks. But T-Mobile said the program is beset with complications – to the point that it "may not be necessary at all."

5G INDUSTRY; Rural 5G The FCC voted last year to launch the 5G Fund for Rural America to expand 5G coverage into the many parts of country with poor cell coverage. It may turn out that market forces might mean that some of that subsidy won’t be needed since the big carriers are expanding into rural areas. A recent blog from Ookla documents the rural expansion of 5G. Ookla concludes that fierce nationwide competitive pressure is driving the carriers to look harder at rural areas to gain every possible customer.

HEALTH: Screen Time in Bed Raises Insomnia Risk by 59% Per Hour Research led by Dr. Gunnhild Johnsen Hjetland, Norwegian Institute of Public Health

HEALTH: Precipitation of gadolinium from magnetic resonance imaging contrast agents may be the Brass tacks of toxicity

HEALTH EMR-S/EHS NORWAY EINAR: How people discover they are electrosensitive – despite the health system. A typical story. Briton David Ashton, who worked as an IT consultant until he had to give up, has written an article about his own fumbling and wandering in the desert until the cards fell into place. And he has described it in an easy-to-read - research format.

HEALTH THE POWER COUPLE: The EMF Diet Our low-oxalate journey: from Nov 2024 to April 2025 Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch 32 MINUTE AUDIO

HEALTH: WORLD COUNCIL FOR HEALTH By Christof Plothe DO WiFi & Your Brain: The Invisible Puppeteer You Never Noticed Wi-Fi's 10 Hz modulation affects human health. Here's how and what you can do about it WITH PROMO FOR UPCOMING SUMMIT

HEALTH: THE POWER COUPLE Is PEMF therapy safe? Our magnetic immune system | Research by Magda Havas

HEALTH: World’s smallest: Injectable pacemaker uses body fluids for power, dissolves post use

HEALTH COMPROMISED REPORTING: Sleep trackers are wrong half the time, warns expert Mr van de Laar said that if the light was not too intense, then using a phone had the same effect as watching TV before going to bed.

HEALTH NOT HEALTH: A smart wearable for ear-based high-precision health sensing Researchers from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) have developed the open-source platform "OpenEarable." It integrates a multitude of sensors into wireless earphones with the aim to enhance health measurements and safety applications in medicine, industry, and everyday life. The scientists are currently presenting their platform at Hannover Messe from March 31 to April 4. []"Positioning the sensors at the ear is perfect for precise measurements," explains Röddiger. "The ear allows us to capture many important signals that are hard to access elsewhere on the body." The wireless earphones communicate via Bluetooth LE Audio, an energy-saving version of wireless data transmission. The collected data is processed and analyzed in real time via a mobile app and a web dashboard.

HEALTH GREEN MED: Immersed in Danger: The Shocking EMF Risks Lurking in Your VR Headset The immersive worlds of virtual reality transport us to faraway lands and futuristic adventures - but could this captivating technology come at a hidden cost to our health? As VR's popularity skyrockets, so too do concerns about the invisible radiation these devices emit just inches from our eyes and brains.

HEALTH: Hospital's flippant response after TEN of its maternity nurses working in same ward develop brain tumors A Massachusetts maternity ward has seen a spike in nurses diagnosed with brain tumors - as staff fear conditions are making them sick. Workers at Newton-Wellesley Hospital have been struck with different types of brain tumors over the years. One claimed as many as ten nurses on the same floor - including herself - had been diagnosed. While some have been benign and some cancerous, she believed that the diagnoses were serious cause for concern for the site. The nurse told WBZ-TV: 'It's getting to the point where the number just increases, and you start saying am I crazy thinking this. This can't just be a coincidence.' She told the outlet three of them have had surgery, but believed the hospital has not been supportive enough. 'We want reassurance because this has not been a reassuring past few months for a lot of the staff members,' she said. 'We want to feel safe, the same way we want to make our patients feel safe.' 'The investigation found no environmental risks which could be linked to the development of a brain tumor. We presented these findings to relevant stakeholder groups, including the staff on the unit and the Massachusetts Nursing Association, and have held forums to meet with clinical and Occupational Health leaders to answer their questions. []A spokesperson for Newton-Wellesley Hospital confirmed that not all of the nurses were on the unit at the same time and noted that some of the diagnoses pre-date the Covid-19 pandemic.(Antenna Search: 57 towers and 587 antennas within a 3.0 mile radius of 2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462, United States with some antennas at 0, they are probably on the hospital)

INDUSTRY: Is Verizon kicking off a wireless price war? Promotional offerings are getting increasingly aggressive in the US wireless industry. Now Verizon is aping efforts by AT&T and T-Mobile to gain customers. A price war might be next.

OCEANS SONAR: https://carmelpinecone.com/250404PC.pdf Page 29A Aquarium's high-decibel surveys The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute is using high decibels (dB) to survey near Moss Landing. Private company eTrac is doing the same off Pacific Grove and around the bay. Their equipment uses 215 - 221 dB – lethal decibel levels – the same as a Saturn 5 rocket launch, over 1 million times OSHA's limit for human exposure, and 1000 times higher than military LRAD weapons. You don't have to hear sound for it to harm or kill you. 150 dB can kill, and lower decibel levels damage internal organs, rupture membranes, cause embolisms, and strand animals . MBARI and eTrac levels are logarithmically much higher. In addition, powerful resonance of frequencies and harmonics also impacts organs and whole bodies, just as a wine glass shatters at the right frequency. The Monterey Bay is in very, very poor condition, experts warn. Why would the Packard family and their employees threaten ocean life – otters, whales and plankton – and endanger the ocean's future,just to study geology? The California State Lands Commission issued permits without any environmental review. Please join me in calling for an immediate halt. - Nina Beety Monterey

POLITICS MICROSOFT STARLINK: In today's Dispatches: Renee Dudley investigated how Microsoft hooked the government on its products with freebies. Could Elon Musk's Starlink be doing the same? The piece reported that Starlink, the satellite internet provider operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, had, in the words of Trump administration officials, “donated” internet service to improve wireless connectivity and cell reception at the White House. The donation puzzled some former officials quoted in the story. But it immediately struck us as the potential Trump-era iteration of a tried-and-true business maneuver we’d spent months reporting on last year. In that investigation, we focused on deals between Microsoft and the Biden administration. At the heart of the arrangements was something that most consumers intuitively understand: “Free” offers usually have a catch. Microsoft began offering the federal government “free” cybersecurity upgrades and consulting services in 2021, after President Joe Biden pressed tech companies to help bolster the nation’s cyber defenses. Our investigation revealed that the ostensibly altruistic White House Offer, as it was known inside Microsoft, belied a more complex, profit-driven agenda. The company knew the proverbial catch was that, once the free trial period ended, federal customers who had accepted the offer and installed the upgrades would effectively be locked into keeping them because switching to a competitor at that point would be costly and cumbersome. Former Microsoft employees told me the company’s offer was akin to a drug dealer hooking users with free samples. “If we give you the crack, and you take the crack, you’ll enjoy the crack,” one said. “And then when it comes time for us to take the crack away, your end users will say, ‘Don’t take it away from me.’ And you’ll be forced to pay me.”

POSTAL/MAIL DENMARK: PostNord to discontinue handling mail in Denmark in 2026 – focusing exclusively on parcels At PostNord we adapt to the situation on the Danish letter market. We now take the next step to build a strong PostNord for the future. As from 2026, PostNord will stop handling letters in Denmark and focus on becoming the Danes’ favorite parcel delivery service. PostNord will continue to collect, sort and deliver mail in Denmark up to and including December 30, 2025. The decision does not affect the mail business in Sweden, where PostNord holds responsibility for the universal postal service.

SECURITY: TECH REVIEW Cyberattacks by AI agents are coming Agents could make it easier and cheaper for criminals to hack systems at scale. We need to be ready.

SMART METERS: CO HB25-1175 - Smart Meter Opt-In Program passed the House, next is Senate. Smart Meter Opt-In Program | Colorado General Assembly

(More about the bill here: The Colorado Bill and the NYSUMA Summary and the FCC State Bills are Always a Compromise, and Often Subject to Shenanigans

SPACE: U.S. military aims to turn island bird refuge into SpaceX rocket site The U.S. military is seeking to turn a remote Pacific wildlife refuge into a landing site for SpaceX rockets, a move that could ultimately advance military capabilities but could also threaten a rare sanctuary for 1.5 million birds. The U.S. Space Force last month announced its intention to build two landing pads on Johnston Atoll, an unincorporated U.S. territory consisting of four tiny islands about 800 miles southwest of Honolulu.

ACTION ITEM: Friday, April 11 California Coastal Commission https://coastal.ca.gov/meetings/agenda/#/2025/4Open public comments are at the beginning of each day's session (April 9-11). Register by 5 pm the day before to speak. Instructions on the agenda. Scheduled items on Friday -- with public comments time for each item:#Item 7a Presentation by the U.S. Navy on proposed training and testing operations offshore of southern, central and northern California from December 2025 to December 2032.

Hawaii - California Training and Testing EIS/OEIS - Website

https://www.nepa.navy.mil/Portals/20/Documents/Pacific%20Fleet/HSTTEIS/HCTT/HCTTiv11036v14_EIS_Study_Area_Comparison_pIII_and_PIV.jpg

Map of where exercises will occur, including opposite Monterey Bay These will include sonar, ship radar and probably underwater autonomous vehicles and 5G. The Navy will likely have installed its 5G buoy in Monterey Bay by that time to integrate into the exercise with drones and UAVs. (this was approved by the Coastal Commission as "consistent" previously) Public comments to the military closed in February. The draft project proposal is still being considered, and the final plan will be released this fall. Please send any reports on damage from past Navy war games and exercises. #Item 9a April 2025 Consistency Determination No. CD-0002-25 (FAA and NASA).Consistency Determination No. CD-0002-25 (FAA and NASA).Consistency Determination by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for landing Space Exploration Technology Corporation’s (SpaceX) Dragon spacecraft up to 10 times annually in the Pacific Ocean (WH-SF). Sonic booms, impact hazard, related pollution and debris (drag chutes, ropes, etc.), recovery vessels impacts. Dragon landings will likely increase in frequency. SpaceX launches at Vandenberg started at 6 per year in 2015, went to 36 per year in 2023, were turned down by the Coastal Commission for 50 per year in 2024, and Space Force wants to increase to over 100 per year at the present time.

