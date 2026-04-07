I got behind a few days, juggling many balls, if I missed something you sent please send it again.) This month features more than one “marathon” for me.

By Doug Dawson, CCG Consulting on April 3, 2026 According to a survey conducted by Reviews.org, many Americans spend a lot of their waking day with their smartphones. The survey was conducted with 1,000 people in the fourth quarter of 2025. This was not a high-accuracy survey, and the results have an accuracy of plus or minus 4%. But the overall trends are clear, and the survey results don’t vary a lot from year to year. Consider some of the following statistics



The average participant in the survey used their phone 5 hours and 1 minute per day, which works out to 83 days of the entire year. Boomers used their phones the least, at an average of 2 hours and 8 minutes per day.

The average American checks their smartphone 186 times per day. That works out to almost 8 times per hour. This is lower than the statistic from 2024 of 205 times per day.

84% of respondents checked their phone within ten minutes of getting out of bed.

50% of people sleep with their phone by their bed.

Something that doesn’t surprise anybody who has gone to a restaurant lately, 56% of respondents use their phone while eating dinner.

71% of respondents check their phone within five minutes of getting a notification.

Something that sounds icky to me, 68% of people use their phone while sitting on the toilet.

87% of people use their phone while watching TV.

72% of respondents use their phone while at work.

A scary statistic is that 29% of respondents use their phone while driving.

61% of respondents have texted somebody who is in the same room.

53% of respondents have never gone an entire day without using their smartphone.

41% of respondents panic when their battery drops below 20%.

Probably the most telling statistic is that 46% of respondents say they are addicted to their smartphone. This is up from 43% reported in the 2024 survey.

I’m not a big smartphone user, and these statistics always surprise me. The statistics help to explain why the new converged bundle of broadband and cellular is so powerful. Americans and Our Smartphones | POTs and PANs

FEATURED: COMMON DREAMS TOM VALOVIC Can Prospects for Nuclear War Get Any Worse? Sure, We Can Put AI in Charge

An 18-year nationwide cohort study of over 3.5 million adults in Switzerland published in Environment International by Nekane Sandoval-Diez et al. found an association between long-term residential exposure to the magnetic field EMF emitted by power lines and an increased risk of death from Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Power lines, substations and other electrical grid infrastructure emit extremely low frequency (ELF) magnetic fields, a type of non-ionizing electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation.

Study: Wireless radiation limits are at least 200x too high to protect against cancer risk

NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVISM ACHES UK: Remember Asbestos ? Many years ago governments said Asbestos was safe. Now the truth is out and Asbestos is banned. Today, most governments say Telecom Mast EMF radiation is safe but Robert Kennedy jr, who is now in the US cabinet, said he will produce a report to say it is harmful. Wired systems are much safer than wireless systems 2 MINUTE VIDEO AT LINK AND ACHES ‘Weekly Picks’ Substack April 3, 2026 Kids Addicted to Social Media An article published on 28th March in the Sunday Times highlighted the perils of social media and its effects on children’s mental health and addictive behaviour. The Elektrosmog Report and the individual reviews are available to download here, including English editions. Rallying Against Digital ID: Saturday 25th April AN D (If you have a telecom mast you would like to object to please visit www.aches.international and please click on “Councils and Planning” on the black banner at the top of the home page)

AI Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Sam Altman, unconstrained by the truth New reporting at The New Yorker vindicates concerns that were first raised here

AI: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Fearful Facts Concerning Artificial Intelligence Contributor Sandra Lambe

AI: BRIAN MERCHANT It’s open season for refusing AI There’s been a wave of successful efforts to ban, reject and shut down AI.

AI: GARY MARCUS The two wildest stories today in tech Shifting goal posts and new efforts at redefining the narrative

CHILDREN: New Mini-Episode: Why I'm suing iReady (answering your questions) o…I’ve sued another EdTech company. This time, it’s Curriculum Associates — the multi-billion-dollar maker of i-Ready, used by more than 14 million children in grades K–8, including my own. In this new mini-episode, I break down why we’ve filed a lawsuit alleging that Curriculum Associates’ core business model depends on harvesting massive amounts of student data, monetizing it, and allegedly sharing children’s personal information with dozens of third parties for commercial purposes. We further allege the company builds deeply invasive psychological and behavioral profiles on students — profiles that can follow them and potentially harm them. I never consented to this. And neither did millions of parents. Sending our children to public school is a legal right. We should not have to expose them to commercial data trafficking just to get an education. With the average school district using thousands of EdTech tools each year — and each child accessing dozens — the question isn’t whether this is happening. The question is whether parents ever gave meaningful, informed consent. Joining me is Andy Liddell, attorney with the EdTech Law Center, to answer the questions flooding in from parents and teachers.

CHILDREN SCREENAGERS: Are Teens Choosing AI Over Human Connection? New Research Has Answers

COLLAPSE CHRONICLES: OT Norman James from Norman James The Epstein-Bitcoin Connection: Following the Money from MIT to the Missing Files What the Newly Released Documents Actually Reveal — And What Questions They Raise research on the intersection of technology, finance, and institutional power. Subscribe at normanjamesemf.substack.com

Pattern recognition isn’t conspiracy theory — it’s signal detection. The anomalies documented here don’t prove a grand design, but they establish that the canonical narrative of Bitcoin’s origins is incomplete. The funding flows are real. The timing correlations are real. The institutional concealment is real. The political obstruction is real. And the boys club protecting each other is more visible than ever.



COLLAPSE CHRONICLES: The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD What the Transnational Elite is Doing to Cure Earth of Its “Bad Case of Homo Sapiens” | Jacob Nordangård “They don’t need a man like ___ anymore because they will have a digital world brain that will know everything about everyone.” Jacob Nordangård

COLLAPSE CHRONICLES: Recommended PEERS: News Articles That Expose the System and more

HEALTH: Wireless hearing aids – an overview But using the AI ​​model Claude, I have produced a useful overview of brands and models that either have no radio communication at all, or where it can be turned off. You can take the overview to your hearing care professional, because it is the hearing care professional who chooses the device with you and must ensure that the communication is turned off.

HEALTH AND CLASS OFFER: Bo Forbes + Bodies of Knowledge The Gut-Brain Axis + Cognitive Longevity How Gut Feelings Power Cognition Released in March of 2026, a compelling new study explored the influence of the gut-brain axis on cognitive health. This study focused on interoception, a key element of the body-brain dialogue.

Interoception refers to the capacity to receive, respond to, interpret, and regulate signals that come from inside our bodies, including our gut. It includes the perception of hunger, fullness, and digestion—communicating these signals to the brain and receiving input from the brain in return. And it also includes the capacity to interpret the signals we do receive correctly. []Both interoception and enteroception are reduced in a number of conditions that we may have thought to be straightforward emotional illnesses like depression. Depression is characterized by a sensory “blunting” which includes not only interoceptive signals but proprioceptive ones as well. (For more about depression as a movement disorder, check out this piece.)

HEALTH: THE POWER COUPLE Why obesity isn't about food

HEALTH MERCOLA: Sedentary Adulthood Increases Biological Stress Levels by Middle Age AND How Butyrate and GLP-1 Work Together to Regulate Appetite, Blood Sugar, and Body Weight

HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Your Skin Makes Its Own Melatonin To Protect You at the Cellular Level How a 2.5 billion year old molecule partners with your mitochondria to defend your body’s largest organ from the inside out AND: It’s About Time: New Insights into Circadian Control of DNA Damage, Repair, and Cancer Outcomes How circadian biology reframes UV light, DNA damage, and the myth of “harm” outside of circadian timing AND Your Circadian Clocks Are Making You Insulin Resistant The science that rewrites everything you thought you knew about blood sugar, timing, and metabolic disease (Based on Stenvers et al., Nature Reviews Endocrinology · 2018)

INSPIRATION/EDUCATION: Unbekoming The Book Summaries Page Nearly 190 books distilled into questions and answers — now browsable from the home page AND INSPIRATION/EDUCATION: Every Interview, One Page Over 170 free conversations with physicians, researchers, whistleblowers, and independent investigators AND Tesstamona - Dopamine (Lyric Video) 4 M INUTE VIDEO 45,375 views Premiered Feb 9, 2026 #dopamine #indiemusic #lyricvideo

INSPIRATION: Gavin Mounsey Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more Does Human Progress Necessitate Ecological Destruction? Or Are We Capable Of Being A Keystone Species ? Dispelling some common myths including the “humans are inherently greedy destructive sinners” myth, the “clearcutting all the forests is sad, but we had to because ‘progress’..” myth and more

INSPIRATION: Jeremy Lent from Ecocivilization Breaking the Consensus Trance Why we need to recognize we’re in a collective march to destruction

LANDLINES: please subscribe to one of the CA lists for updates on the landline proceedings. EMF Safety Network – We envision a world free of EMF pollution where children, communities, and nature thrive! or Stop Smart Meters! | Fighting for health, privacy, and safety

LIGHT: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom The Retinohypothalamic Tract: Why UV Light Is Essential, Not Inherently Harmful to the Eye or Stop Smart Meters

LIGHTING CANADA ACTION ITEM: Petition Update Ban Blinding Headlights! Transport Canada Survey

Dear Supporters, Transport Canada has an official government survey on headlights. https://tc.canada.ca/en/corporate-services/consultations/canadian-experience-vehicle-headlights-glare-night

The survey is only open to Canadians, but if you are Canadian, please submit your comments. This is an official government survey and only came about because of so many people complaining to the government...

OLIGARCH WATCH: Zuckerberg offered to censor Meta users for Musk

SMART METERS: Smart Meters, A Tale of Two “News”papers and MA Smart Meter “Opt Out” Legislative Bill Update Greenfield Recorder and Berkshire Eagle: Who takes the high road? and H. 5292

SPACE: SpaceX, Amazon Clash on Satellite Collision Risks Altering target altitudes would delay already behind-schedule deployments, Amazon said.

SPACE: Oligarch Watch Are Musk and Bezos turning the sky into a landfill?

When a Starlink satellite reaches the end of its five-year lifespan, SpaceX uses onboard thrusters to bring it down into Earth’s upper atmosphere. There, the satellites are incinerated as they enter dense pockets of air at high speeds. Molten metals from the spacecraft, including aluminum, copper, and lithium, then appear in particle collections in the upper atmosphere.

SPACE: Norman James Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more ARTEMIS ll . How NASA’s Financial Black Hole Breeds Conspiracy Theories — And Why That’s Exactly the Point! The $93 Billion Question Nobody’s Asking Pattern recognition without data leads you to the moon hoax. Pattern recognition WITH data leads you to the $93 billion. The question isn’t “did we go to the moon?” The question is “where did the money go?”

SURVEILLANCE: POWER COUPLE RE FLOCK CAMERAS INCLUDES RECENT VIDEO BY Benn Jordan thepowercouple.ca/e/BAh7BjoWZW1haWxfZGVsaXZlcnlfaWRsKwjefOl6CQA%3D--94626378d812eec7a04402e8b2f1987816ec7ff5?skip_click_tracking=true

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS, BYLAWS MA: Charlemont citizen’s petition proposes cell tower setbacks CHARLEMONT — FROM GREENFIELD RECORDER Voters will be asked to consider two new bylaws and a citizen’s petition amending the town’s telecommunications bylaw to create setback limits for new cell towers and small cell wireless installations at May’s Annual Town Meeting.

During a public hearing last week, Planning Board members said the two bylaws they are putting forth — regulations for accessory dwelling units (ADU) and provisions related to social equity in marijuana establishment ownership — are almost word-for-word the language recommended by the state in a model bylaw. The proposed amendments to the telecommunications bylaw, meanwhile, come from resident Jonathan Mirin, who said he looked at bylaws that had been passed in other towns.

Mirin is suggesting the town’s bylaw be changed to state, “Any new tower or monopole or so-called ‘small cell’ wireless installation shall not be erected nearer to a property line than a distance equal to twice the vertical height of the structure, nor shall it be allowed nearer than 1,500 feet to any residential structure in the Rural Residential districts. No new towers or monopoles shall be allowed in the Village Center district. ‘Small cell’ wireless installations in the Village Center district shall be at least 500 feet apart, at least 350 feet from residential structures and at least 800 feet from any school.”

Mirin said the proposal comes out of concern for public health, the environment and property values, and was modeled after Shelburne’s bylaw, which does not allow small cell installations in the Village Center District. He added that installers can still apply for a variance if they feel they need to be closer to any structures than the bylaw allows, but the bylaw would give the Planning Board more control over where installations can go.

Residents echoed Mirin’s sentiments and said the change would help keep the town rural.

“The main reason I live in Charlemont is the beauty of nature all around, undisturbed by the rush of city life. This peaceful feeling of being away from crowds is precious for many of us,” Ellen Landauer wrote in a letter to the board.

Landauer shared YouTube videos showing fires that were caused by these installations and real estate agents discussing their impact on property values.

Landauer’s letter goes on to state that the development of new cell towers and small cell wireless installations “one, ruins the the experience of living here; two, makes our town less desirable for vacationers, who support local businesses; [and] three, lowers property values when many of us have made an effort to keep our homes and businesses beautiful and in excellent condition to be passed on to our loved ones.”

Planning Board Chair Bob Nelson said he has no problems with Mirin’s citizen’s petition, but he does not anticipate anyone will be looking to put a cell tower or small cell wireless installation in Charlemont anytime soon.

“I feel like the setbacks that are suggested here would eliminate the possibility of it being in town at all, because if you went along Route 2, the houses are such that I just don’t see how you could do it,” Nelson said. “But it doesn’t matter to me because I think, in the long run, there’s no earthly way that people are going to want to put these things in Charlemont anyway.”

WARFARE: Tech, AI and the war in Iran 13 1/2 M INUTES

The AI War on Iran: Project Maven, a Secretive Palantir-Run System, Helps Pentagon Pick Bomb Targets

EVENT EARTH DAY:

This April – in honor of Earth Month – the 704 No More® coalition invites you to spread the word about one of the fastest growing environmental toxins: wireless radiation. Coordinated efforts across our organizations and lists have the power to grow this movement and significantly amplify our important message. By aligning our outreach this Earth Month, we can elevate awareness of RF radiation as an environmental toxin that affects not just our health, but pollinators, biodiversity, and ecosystems while reinforcing the urgent need to restore local authority over wireless infrastructure siting. Ways you can collaborate with us this Earth Month:

Share the campaign with your networks (email lists, newsletters, and member communications). Suggested email copy below. Share the campaign on social media and tag @704NoMore on all major platforms, so we can cross-promote coalition partners Host or join local conversations: Organize a small, nature-based community circle or nature walk to discuss wireless radiation and its impact on the environment using our flyer and fact sheet. Invite family and friends to learn alongside you. Educate Local Environmental Leaders: Use this powerpoint presentation with these speaker notes to educate your local environmental societies, conservation foundations, historic preservation societies, or local land trusts. Amplify the Message: Share our digital Earth Month resources and this campaign with your networks. Use the Community Calendar to share your events.

Our goal is to collectively elevate RF radiation as an environmental issue while strengthening the call to protect pollinators, ecosystems, and local decision-making authority. Together we can broaden awareness and build stronger momentum around environmental protection, biodiversity, and local control. We appreciate all the work you do. In Solidarity, The 704 No More® Team

EVENT: DISABILITIES, CANADA “Illuminate Canada Yellow isn’t just about awareness; it’s about change.” More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/illuminate-canada-yellow-2026/916548941113853/

