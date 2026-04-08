I am not an advocate of giving children any kind of “dumb phone” but I try to give voice to other’s efforts with a caveat - like the father in the UK…..as we repeat the errors of light cigarettes, at least there are questions being asked, and the UK parents have taken the lead. I know social media harm is not the only adverse effect of wireless devices and infrastructure.

By dariuszleszczynski on April 8, 2026 For many years, beginning in 2013, I have been advocating for a debate to resolve the conflicting opinions regarding the health effects of wireless radiation. Most recently, I did it in my article: ‘Call for consensus debate on mobile phone radiation and health: Are current safety guidelines sufficient to protect everyone’s health?‘

In my opinion, the article published on April 7, 2026, in New York’s ‘The Sun’ underlines the necessity for a debate. The opinions of ICNIRP and of ICBE-EMF contradict each other in many ways. This feeds confusion and mistrust in science, not to mention the potential for conflict of interest.

I was interviewed and am quoted in this New York’s ‘The Sun’ story about wireless radiation and health… and my ‘middle way’ interpretations are accounted...

“...But as far back as 2011, the WHO’s own International Agency for Research on Cancer classified wireless radiation as a possible carcinogen. An adjunct professor of biochemistry at the University of Helsinki, Dariusz Leszczynski, who participated in the 2011 evaluation, told the Sun that science has long since moved past that designation.”

“...Currently, the animal data have become much stronger and indicate that, in certain situations, humans might be at risk of developing cancer from wireless exposures,” said Mr. Leszczynski, who serves as chief editor of the journal “Radiation and Health” at Frontiers in Public Health. “It should be taken seriously, as toxicology data, and not dismissed because ‘rats are not humans’ and similar trivial reasoning.”

“...Long-term health studies on exposure from 5G at the population scale do not yet exist. Mr. Leszczynski said it is telling what that gap reveals.

“...We do not know how human physiology reacts to wireless exposures, not only 5G but all others too,” he said. “When not knowing biochemistry, all talk about confirmed safety is nonsense.” Read opinions of others here: New York’s ‘The Sun.’

Not everyone agrees that the current limits require an emergency overhaul. Several scientific and public health bodies, including the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection and the American Cancer Society, have long maintained that radiofrequency radiation below thermal thresholds has not conclusively been shown to cause harm in humans.

Emeritus professor of bioengineering at the University of Pennsylvania, Kenneth Foster, has noted that “people have been using cell phones for decades and so far there has been no noticeable increase in brain cancer,” suggesting that any risk, if it occurs at all, is too low to detect with any reliability .

A professor of cancer prevention at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Timothy Rebbeck, also said a 2024 review by the World Health Organization “confirms what we have known for quite a while,” which is that cancer risks do not appear elevated from these exposures .

Yet, even those who dispute the urgency of reform acknowledge that the science remains unsettled, and that the federal government has largely stopped asking the question. The Environmental Protection Agency, originally tasked with setting wireless safety limits, was defunded from that role in the 1990s and never replaced.

Use the link listed above to access the article

FEATURED: 28 New Papers on Electromagnetic Fields and Biology or Health Electromagnetic Radiation Safety



April 7, 2026 Joel M has been circulating abstracts of newly-published scientific papers on radio frequency and other non-ionizing electromagnetic fields (EMF) monthly since 2016. The complete collection of these papers contains more than 2,500 abstracts with links to the papers. Several hundred EMF scientists around the world receive these updates. To see abstracts for the most recent papers or to download volumes 1 to 3 of this collection go to:

https://www.saferemr.com/2022/06/recent-research-on-wireless-radiation.html includes:

ICBE-EMF News Current Cell Phone and Wireless Radiation Limits Fail to Protect Against Cancer and Reproductive Harm, New Study Finds: Researchers conclude that current wireless radiation exposure limits are at least 200 times too high to safely protect people. https://icbe-emf.org/cell-phone-and-wireless-radiation-limits-fail-to-protect-against-cancer-and-reproductive-harm-new-study-finds/

Video Release: Current FCC and ICNIRP Wireless Radiation Limits Fail to Protect Public Health https://icbe-emf.org/video-release-current-fcc-and-icnirp-wireless-radiation-limits-fail-to-protect-public-health/ 4 1/2 minutes

FEATURED: KEITH CUTTER Is It Fair to Say EMF Outcomes Reveal the Purpose? Is it fair to say that the true purpose of a thing is revealed not in what it claims, but in what it produces?

[] Before considering EMF issues, let’s consider something else that’s familiar.

Consider modern agriculture.

We are told it exists to feed the population—efficiently, abundantly, and safely. And in one sense, it does. Yields have increased. Supply chains have expanded. Food is available in quantities unimaginable a century ago.

But over time, what does this system actually produce?

Over time, systems speak clearly—not through their claims, but through their outputs.

And if we are unwilling to evaluate those outputs honestly, we place ourselves at a distinct disadvantage.

Because it is difficult—perhaps impossible—to prevail against something you do not first understand.

Over time, the purpose of a system is not declared—it is revealed.

As Sun Tzu wrote in The Art of War: “If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles.” But if we judge systems only by what they claim—rather than what they produce—we may never recognize what we are actually facing.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: What the heck is wrong with our AI overlords? New profile of Sam Altman shines a light on a whole industry.

CHILDREN UK: Guy from Guy’s Substack Year 6, Stick to Bricks! Parents, do not buy your child a smartphone for secondary school.

https://www.generationfocus.org/guide-to-brick-phones/

No access to the internet, no camera, calls and texts only

Age 10 to 12 is when the catastrophe happens. Parents succumb to the understandable fear that their child will be a social outcast without a smartphone, and ownership tips from below 50% to close to 100% by end of year 7.



Parents, your child does not need a smartphone for secondary school and there is a high likelihood that this device will harm them and their peers!

Listen to teachers, health professionals and psychologists. According to The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges this is a Public Health Emergency. Are you really going to ignore doctors and roll the dice with the mental and physical health of your child?



There are around 15 weeks until the summer holidays. This is crunch time for an entire cohort, approximately 700,000 pupils. 15 weeks and counting. A fork in the road. A summer of screen battles and then the inevitable WhatsApp disaster of Year 7? Or something different?

As CS Lewis said “progress means getting nearer to the place where you want to be. And if you have taken a wrong turning then to go forward does not get you any nearer. If you are on the wrong road progress means doing an about-turn and walking back to the right road” Year 6. Stick to Bricks!



CHILDREN: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack What the Google & YouTube Lawsuits Mean for Parents You’re not powerless. You never were.

CHILDREN: Eighth Grade | Film Review | Spirituality & Practice Film Review by Frederic and Mary Ann Brussat. Kayla (Elsie Fisher) is a conflicted 13 year old who is lonely, shy, and socially awkward. She has no close friends at middle school where she moves through the crowded hallways as a nearly invisible person. Kyla secretly yearns to relate in some simple and satisfying way to Kennedy (Catherine Oliviere) and Aiden (Luke Prael) who have been chosen as having the “Best Eyes” by their peers. []

Sherry Turkle studies the effects of digital technology on relationships, family life, and work interactions. In Reclaiming Conversation: The Power of Talk in a Digital Age , she notes that many youth are unable to go for more than a couple minutes without checking their phones and that they prefer texting over talking. She notes that researchers have discovered a 40 percent decline in empathy among college students. That is a character quality that develops and flourishes in face-to-face conversations.



CONSUMER PRODUCTS RIGHT TO REPAIR: John Deere Agrees To Pay Farmers $99m To Settle Class Action Repair Suit

5G/6G: Moms Across America BISC, 6G, and the Architecture of Human-Computer Integration (Biological Interface System to Cortex (BISC))

Health and Biological Considerations Alongside questions of data and privacy, there is also a parallel set of health concerns related to how advanced wireless systems interact with living tissue, particularly when those systems are placed in direct and continuous proximity to the brain. Potential biological effects of radiofrequency (RF) exposure from wireless technology include oxidative stress, changes in neuronal signaling, impacts on fertility, and alterations in blood-brain barrier permeability, though these findings remain debated and not universally agreed upon. Scientists and public health advocates on both sides of the issue are emphasizing the need for more comprehensive and long-term study, especially as exposure becomes more constant and closely integrated with the human body.

Organizations like Environmental Health Trust are also raising concerns that real-world conditions are not measuring up to existing safety standards. As Theodora Scarato, the Director of the Wireless and EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences, has emphasized in recent public testimony: Current regulatory limits are actually based on assumptions that may not fully account for cumulative, long-duration, or biologically complex exposures. Researchers like Dr. Devra Davis have also urged caution, noting that “we are conducting a massive experiment on ourselves and our children with wireless radiation, and we do not yet fully understand the long-term consequences.”

These concerns take on an added significance in the context of implantable technologies.

Unlike environmental exposure, which occurs externally and intermittently, implantable systems would place wireless communication technologies in constant and close contact with neural tissue, arguably one of the most sensitive and least understood systems in the human body. At present, long-duration, independent human studies examining these conditions at scale remain limited. The rollout of BCI raises important questions about cumulative exposure, long-term neurological effects, and the adequacy of existing safety testing protocols.

This does not mean harm is inevitable, but there are many unanswered questions on the topic.

And when technologies are designed to operate at the level of the brain, uncertainty is not a trivial detail. It is a critical factor that warrants careful, transparent, and independent investigation before widespread adoption.

HEALTH MERCOLA Over 50% of Heart Attacks in Younger Women Aren’t from Clogged Arteries (IRON IMBALANCE)

INSPIRATION: book A Manifesto on the Attention Liberation Movement Summary “You are correct: something is seriously wrong.” So begins Attensity: A Manifesto of the Attention Liberation Movement (Crown, 2026) written by members of the friends of attention collective. That something is that our attention, and it is being captured and commodified by corporate entities that see our attention as a precious resource, perhaps as fundamental as water, that can be mined and extracted. This new process of extraction, called human fracking by the collective, is not simply a timewaster, with every minute introducing another tiktok video to scroll through. Rather our attention should be understood as a fundamental aspect of what makes us human, and expression of our humanity and of our love and attention to others.

Faced with the daily loss of more and more of our shared humanity, the Friends of Attention are appealing for an awakening, a collective reclamation of our attention from the frackers. Attensity is a clarion call that sees collective solidarity as the means by which we can be a bulwark against those who would pilfer our attention. Attensity argues that a practice of study, coalition building, and a relationship to attention sanctuaries, can be the answer to one of the great fundamental questions of our era: why do we feel so disconnected from our own humanity and from the humanity of others.

D. Graham Burnett is the Henry Charles Lea Professor of the History of Science at Princeton University. Alyssa Loh, a filmmaker, co-directed the short film “Twelve Theses on Attention.” And Peter Schmidt is the program director of the Strother School of Radical Attention.

LIGHTING AND LEDS: The Hidden Villain Behind LED Lighting Issues: Dirty Power [] Even LEDs Contribute to the Problem (This may be an ad or AI generated but explains that LEDs cause electrical noise

LED fixtures and dimmers aren’t just victims—they generate electrical noise too. Each includes

a mini power supply that pushes high-frequency interference back into the home’s wiring, which

can spread across circuits and affect other systems like audio and networking.

NATURE/INSPIRATION: Ellen Landauer No Substitute for Aliveness

In recent research, I found lots of info on... are you ready for this...? robot drones to replace bees (due to decline in pollinators essential for many food crops). While I see the rationale, this solution is extremely short-sighted. Bees are irreplaceable because they are a link within life as an interdependent whole. Real bees are vital to genuine well-being in nature - which, by the way, includes us.

A friend recently told me of home gardeners in Pittsfield Massachusetts, who have grown their own food for years. Now, for the first time, they have to hand-pollinate their vegetables. This directly correlates with a new Verizon cell tower going live in their neighborhood. Within a year or two, bees and other pollinators were obliterated by the tower’s microwave radiation. Plants such as tomatoes, squash and beans stopped setting fruit, necessitating hand-pollination. Not only that, but many people in the neighborhood began getting sick in ways they never had before.

”After noticing a sharp spike in illness after the tower went up, a group of residents reached out to their local health board for help.

“In February 2022, the health board — after researching the health impacts of RF radiation emitted by the tower — issued a cease-and-desist order to Verizon if the company refused to discuss removing or relocating the tower. Verizon sued to overturn the order.” Above quote from https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pittsfield-verizon-cell-tower-ruling-against-residents-illness/?utm_id=20240907 Among the suffering residents of Pittsfield are the gardeners who no longer have the help of our friends the bees.

According to Swedish researcher Prof. Olle Johansson, bumblebees in the US have declined 90% and honeybees 75%! This coincides with the massive rollout of wireless technology and is happening worldwide wherever cell towers have proliferated. This marvelous interview with Prof. Olle Johansson will not only inform you; it will warm your heart!

While pesticides, etc. are contributing to dwindling pollinators, microwave radiation from cell towers and other wireless is the nail in the coffin. Note that it is not just big cell towers, but also ‘small cell’ 5G towers (cute name for dangerous technology) which have been harming many kinds of creatures.

Flying robots are not a sustainable solution to dwindling pollinators! **Using safer forms of technology - and removing that which is destroying life - is the only sustainable option - both for us and the bees.**

Robot drones have no natural, intimate connection with living beings up and down the food chain as bees do. The most sophisticated ‘drones’ are our beautiful bees!

The bees love their flowers. The flowers open, full of life’s desire, to receive the ministrations of the bees. The bees bring flower food home to feed their babies.

Let’s work to save the bees, rather than replacing them!

(Follow Ellen at her websites: one devoted to holistic health (since 2008) https://www.peak-health-now.com and her book site focused on holistic dog rearing (since 2013): https://www.huntingforheart.com )



SECURITY: Thousands of consumer routers hacked by Russia’s military End-of-life routers in homes and small offices hacked in 120 countries.

EVENTS

National Call for Safe Tech meeting, Friday April 10, 2026, 1-3 pm ET. You must contact them in advance to receive the zoom link for the call via email, to prevent unwanted guests. hello at thenationalcall dot org