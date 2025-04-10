FEATURED:

KEITH CUTTER EMF WISDOM We Evaluated This Home During EMF Consultant Training How Can Exposures be Further Reduced? If attaining this new superpower intrigues you I have one spot left for Session Two of next month’s EMF Consultant Training.

24 New Papers on Electromagnetic Fields and Biology or Health Electromagnetic Radiation Safety Joel has been circulating abstracts of newly-published scientific papers on radio frequency and other non-ionizing electromagnetic fields (EMF) monthly since 2016. The complete collection of these papers contains more than 2,000 abstracts with links to the papers. Several hundred EMF scientists around the world receive these updates. To see abstracts for the most recent papers or to download volumes 1 to 3 of this collection go to:

https://www.saferemr.com/2022/06/recent-research-on-wireless-radiation.html Recent Research on Wireless Radiation and Electromagnetic Fields

RESEARCH: PHONEGATE A study shows non-thermal effects below regulatory limits A study published in Bioengineering (March 2025) by an international team involving researchers from the Sorbonne University and CNRS (France), Naresuan University (Thailand), Xavier University (USA) and the University of Surrey (UK) reveals changes in reactive oxygen species (ROS) in human cells exposed to 1.8 GHz (3G) radiofrequencies, at levels up to 100,000 times lower than current regulatory limits. This scientific work provides new experimental evidence of non-thermal effects, challenging the regulatory paradigm based exclusively on tissue heating (thermal effects) recommended by ICNIRP (International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection).

Key points of this study on non-thermal effects

Rigorous methodology: Shielded exposure system with thermal control (±0.1°C) and in situ dosimetry, eliminating artifacts from previous studies.

Biphasic effects: Modulation of genes (KIAA, GPX1, SOD2) following a U-shaped curve, with peaks at infinitesimal powers (0.66 µW/m²).

Identified mechanism: ROS-induced oxidative stress, implicated in neurodegenerative and cancer pathologies.

The authors conclude their findings as follows:

“We believe that this method can help provide a guideline for greater reliability and reproducibility of research results between laboratories, and thus help resolve the current controversy over the underlying mechanisms and outcomes of radiofrequency exposure in the general population. Consequences for public health

NEWSLETTER SWEDEN: Nyheter från Strålskyddsstiftelsen (News from the Radiation Protection Foundation includes: US Health Secretary: Cell phones can harm children's health US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently said in an interview on Fox News that cell phones emit electromagnetic radiation, which has been shown to cause neurological damage to children when they are near them all day long, as well as cell damage and even cancer. Read more Review reveals serious errors in WHO investigation into cancer risks from mobile phone radiation A new review article shows that a WHO-commissioned review of the research on cancer risks from mobile phone radiation, which dismisses the cancer risks, is flawed and does not reflect the state of knowledge. The review shows that the authors of the WHO article made several serious scientific errors – including overlooking increased risks of cancer observed in the most exposed groups. The review was conducted by Dr Lennart Hardell, Research Foundation for the Environment and Cancer and Mona Nilsson, Radiation Protection Foundation. Read more

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Poor ROI for GenAI 61% in a recent survey report no ROI or disappointing ROI.

CHILDREN: See Cece’s slides

CHILDREN: Guy from Guy’s Substack Fifth Column The organisations campaigning to prolong the misery of the smartphone based childhood “The cleverest ruse of the Devil is to persuade you he does not exist”. How might the devil do this? How, for example, might the devil be able to addict, abuse and mentally degrade our children, without us noticing? One method would be to employ organisations that claim to be on the side of parents and children, when they are, in fact, engaged in a campaign of obfuscation, misinformation and misdirection. The Molly Rose Foundation is the example de jour, perhaps par excellence, given the revelation that they are being funded by Meta and Pinterest. These companies were the ones found by the coroner to have played a role in the tragic death of Molly. I suspect that MRF is so thoroughly compromised by this news that all credibility will disappear and it will fade away. Then again, the BBC quoted MRF just days after revealing they are paid by Meta, in a story criticising, urr, Meta. Mixed messaging such as this is the modus operandi of the Fifth Column. [] Come with me for a quick bit of delving into three Fifth Columnists: Internet Matters Purporting to “ support children's online safety”, Internet Matters was launched in 2014 by BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media and has produced lengthy and deliberately confusing advice since its inception. These include a TikTok guide for teachers to help “recognise the potential safeguarding issues” (TikTok, a company that sends beheading videos to children), a guide for parents to talk to children aged 6-10 about pornography (isn’t 6 a tad young?) and a video from a no doubt well meaning mother who explains that when her son “often looks up sad or scary content” on YouTube she reminds him “you need to be in control of your online viewing” (children, as we know, are famously good at this). Netmums “Here to make parents feel heard, supported and entertained on every step of their parenting journey”, Netmums no doubt started with good intentions. However, following its purchase in 2011 by Aufeminin (who are in turn owned by Television Francaise, a company involved in “television and film production, publishing, as well as social media services”, things seem to have taken a turn. The Internet Watch Foundation This is a big one, in terms of power, reach and uselessness.

CHILDREN: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack In One Year, He Watched 16,000 YouTube Videos—During Class! Here’s What His Mom Did About It. Kids’ Brains & Screens helped Colin break his screen addiction. Now, he wants to help other kids do the same.

CHILDREN: SCREEN DEEP ICYMI, we’re thrilled to share that Screen Deep has been nominated for a Webby Award – and not just any category, but one of the top five Science and Education podcasts in the world! Now, we need your voice to take it to the finish line. The Webby People’s Voice Award is open to public voting–and that means you can help us win. Why vote for Screen Deep? Because parents everywhere deserve research-backed, expert-led insights to raise healthy kids in today’s ever-evolving digital world. Every vote helps amplify that message. Deadline to vote: April 17th, 11:59 PM PST VOTE: Webby Awards People’s Voice

EHS: NEW SUBSTACK: Paul Harding FREQUENCY GEEK

PAUL’S FIRST 3 POSTS: How the smart meter changed my life. The first documentation of events that lead to finding the source contributing to waking up in the middle of the night.

Smart Meter Zombie The Milgram Experiment

How I got rid of my Smart Meter Aka pulsed dirty electricity meter.

FCC: ROBOCALLS GROWING

EMR-S/EHS: Meet ‘DoctorEMF’ — the real-life ‘Better Call Saul’ character who passes out around Wi-Fi — and why you should unplug your lamps, routers WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. — “Better Call Saul” ended two years ago, but you could have fooled the audience at last week’s Biohackers World conference. Russell Kort, 59, took the stage at the swanky 1 Hotel West Hollywood — and immediately asked the crowd to switch their smartphones to airplane mode to disable their wireless and cellular capabilities. The chiropractor-turned-scholar of electromagnetic fields (EMFs), who goes by “DoctorEMF,” described how he becomes impaired with exposure to wireless technology. Though he wasn’t ensconced in a space blanket, Kort brings to mind Michael McKean’s brilliant but haunted character on “Better Call Saul.” Chuck McGill suffered from EMF hypersensitivity (EHS), which made him extra vigilant about the electronics he encountered.

EMR-S/EMF MERCOLA: Wireless Radiation Sickness Gets a New Name - 'EMR Syndrome' Story at-a-glance

The term Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) Syndrome is gaining recognition to better describe the symptoms — like headaches, dizziness, and fatigue — linked to electromagnetic fields (EMFs), which millions of people experience today

This growing recognition of EMR Syndrome is shifting the focus from blaming affected individuals to addressing the health risks of wireless radiation. Advocates push for safer technology and policy changes

Individuals affected by EMR Syndrome suffer from severe symptoms like cognitive issues, sleep disturbances, and heart problems, often leading to isolation and lifestyle adjustments to reduce exposure

Researchers link EMFs to mitochondrial damage, DNA fragmentation, and neurological issues. Studies suggest prolonged exposure contributes to chronic diseases, reproductive health problems, and even cancer

Using wired internet connections, avoiding smart appliances, disabling Wi-Fi at night, and minimizing cellphone use are strategies that help protect against EMF-related health effects

Videos Referenced in the Original Article:

52 min Video showing lives of Wi-Fi Refugees

12 min video EMR Syndrome is Real and It's Ruining Lives

EPA: Trump’s EPA Plans to Stop Collecting Greenhouse Gas Emissions Data From Most Polluters Climate experts expressed shock and dismay at the move. “It would be a bit like unplugging the equipment that monitors the vital signs of a patient that is critically ill,” one said.

HAVANA SYNDROME: New task force to review US intelligence agencies and consider declassifying COVID-19 material Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard says she has formed a task force to consider big changes to America's spy agencies A new government task force will consider big changes to America's intelligence community and examine whether material about the origins of COVID-19 and other topics of public interest should be declassified, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said. Known as the Director's Initiatives Group, the panel will study how intelligence agencies can cut costs in line with recent executive orders from President Donald Trump, the department said Tuesday in a statement announcing the creation of the task force. The group also will examine ways intelligence agencies have become politicized or weaponized, the department said. Among its other duties, the panel will review efforts to prevent unauthorized disclosures of classified material and examine whether the government should declassify material regarding the origins of COVID-19 and other issues of public interest, including federal efforts to influence online speech and investigations into mysterious health symptoms reported by some U.S. diplomats and government employees that were once dubbed “ Havana syndrome.”

HAVANA SYNDROME: House GOP readies COVID probe as report shows sickness may have hit humans months earlier than thought On Wednesday, Gabbard announced a new accountability task force will be drilling down on COVID origins, Havana syndrome, the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane probe of Trump-Russia collusion during the 2016 election and “the Biden Administration’s domestic surveillance and censorship actions against Americans, and more.” IMAGE OF HAVANA SYMPTOMS AT LINK

Health Care ‘Electroceuticals’ are expanding psychiatry’s toolbox

INSPIRATION: Ted Gioia Nine Standards for Technological Innovation (1) The new tool should be cheaper than the one it replaces.

THANK YOU TED, A GREAT THOUGHT LEADER



POLITICS RARE EARTH MINERALS: F-47 Fighter Decimated By Trump's Tariff on China The Very Expensive Collateral Damage of Tariffs These retaliatory actions included: slapping a 34% tariff on all U.S. imports; suspending export licenses for six American companies; blacklisting 11 entities, including Skydio Inc., as “unreliable entities”; adding 16 U.S. firms, such as HighPoint Aerotechnologies, to an export restrictions list and more. Among these measures, the one that struck me as most familiar was the “Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs imposing export restrictions on seven medium-heavy rare earth elements—samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, and yttrium.” The Chinese Commerce Ministry explicitly stated that “these materials have both civilian and military applications, and export restrictions are a standard international practice.” In this piece, let’s talk about how China’s latest rare earth export restrictions will hit the U.S. military.

SPACE ARS TECHNICA: Here are the reasons SpaceX won nearly all recent military launch contracts "I expect that the government will follow all the rules and be fair and follow all the laws." []Space Force is keen to add to the Pentagon's roster of launch providers. In the last 12 months, the Space Force has brought Blue Origin, Rocket Lab, and Stoke Space to join SpaceX and ULA in the mix for national security launches. SpaceX is cheaper and has a ready-made line of Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets available to launch the Pentagon's satellites. ULA's Vulcan rocket is now certified to launch military payloads, but it reached this important milestone years behind schedule. The Pentagon announced Friday that SpaceX, ULA, and Blue Origin—Jeff Bezos' space company—won contracts worth $13.7 billion to share responsibilities for launching approximately 54 of the military's most critical space missions from 2027 through 2032. SpaceX received the lion's share of the missions with an award for 28 launches, while ULA got 19. Blue Origin, a national security launch business newcomer, will fly seven missions.

SPACE: Space Development Agency seeks industry input on integrating satellite network into ‘Iron Dome’ The agency plans to award one or more contracts for 60-day studies focused on several areas related to the Iron Dome For America executive order

SPACE POLITICS: Starlink and DOGE: The $42 Billion Conflict of Interest in Rural Broadband This combination casts doubt on the government's ability to be truly 'technology neutral'.

TELECOM: Status of NG 911 NGERS – next generation emergency response systems.

WATER: The Brockovich Report A New Chapter For A Contaminated Town Let's Celebrate A New Water Supply for the Village of Hoosick Falls, NY, After Years of Community Work For Clean Water.

ACTION ITEM:

...Please Submit a Comment to the FCC, and/or sign the Alliance for Natural Health Petition by April 11 The Order: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-25-219A1.pdf 6 pages DA 25-219 RE: DELETE, DELETE, DELETE is GN Docket No. 25-133:

Please submit a comment to 25-133 Delete, Delete, Delete,

ECFS - Submit Standard Filing

and/or sign the Action Alert from the Alliance for Natural Health.

https://anh-usa.org/action-center/

Hint: if you are short on time, you can put a short comment in now, and then submit a reply comment to follow up.

EVENTS:



FROM THE GRAPEVINE:

RE; Arthur’s Memorial rumored for April 11: the memorial is postponed, because they're trying to gain access to Arthur's mailing list first, to let people know.

4/10 THE POWER COUPLE Tonight at 7pm EST we'll have a free webinar with Adrian Armstrong of PEMF Solution. Adrian recently joined us at The ElectroHealth Summit, and we're bringing him back tonight for two reasons: 1. Some of you wanted more info on PEMF, and we didn't get a chance to address all the questions and feedback during the summit. 2. Adrian will be presenting product specials and promotions for the month of April, since prices are set to increase in May due to the tariff situation. This is the first time in four years that PEMF Solution has raised their prices. ANNOUNCEMENT You can register here: Registration Page

4/11 The National Call registration link, Friday April 11, 2025, 1-3 pm ET Here is the registration link for Friday's National Call for Safe Technology: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/LJoHM5nfSF6BiUUqISRflA

4/12 Does Wireless Affect Children, Plants & Pollinators? Saturday, April 12, 12-2 p.m. Random Harvest (upstairs) 1785 State Route 23, Craryville, NY Do you wonder what radio-frequency radiation from cell phones, tablets, routers, baby monitors, wearables IS? Does this technology affect children, plants, pollinators? In what ways? Cece Doucette, Director of Massachusetts for Safe Technology will educate us!

4/16 Monthly Update Meeting Wednesday, April 16, 12 Noon ET Citizens and public servants are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Join us to share your inroads and/or be inspired by others! Hear updates on science, active bills filed, legal actions, local progress, media coverage, events, tech tips and more!

You needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome

4/28 Register: Monday, April 28 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT Massachusetts for Safe Technology is honored to collaborate this month with retired tech teacher/librarian Laurie Wodin of Sustainable Upton! Join us to learn about today’s wireless radiation health risks in general, and in particular the harmful exposures in our schools. We will provide the facts and supports to bring parents, guardians, grandparents, teachers, health care practitioners, school committees, administrators and IT personnel into this timely conversation! Walk away with easy steps to stay connected and protected TODAY!