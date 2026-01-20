Note: Peter Cowan’s on-going research and substack posts about injuries to the 49ers, (American Football team) is the catalyst for this evolving conversation.

Peter’s most recent article is here: When Levi’s Stadium Opened, the Substation Next Door Was Brand New Documenting 40 years of infrastructure expansion that critics of the 49ers EMF hypothesis dismissed without investigation. A key take-away:

From B.N. Frank:

Patricia Burke’s recent article on injuries suffered by the San Francisco 49ers and how they are being exposed to numerous sources of electromagnetic radiation (EMR)

got me thinking about other reports of NFL players’ illnesses and injuries since Verizon started installing 5G in their stadiums in 2019.

5G had not been tested for safety and still hasn’t! Of course, some players may also being wearing activity trackers which expose them to high levels of radiation as well - and - sometimes forever chemicals in the wristbands too.

Is this a coincidence? Perhaps. After all, there are so many toxins we have to worry about these days. Regardless, can anyone forget Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and collapse during a 2023 game with the Cincinnati Bengals? He was only 24 years old.

It was reported in November 2019 that Verizon had already installed 5G in 12 NFL stadiums including the home of the New England Patriots where players experienced a “mystery illness” that led to many players being sent home from practice. From NBC Sports:

Eight players including cornerback Stephon Gilmore and linebacker Dont’a Hightower missed Wednesday’s practice at Gillette Stadium due to illness. Patriots captain Devin McCourty addressed the issue on Wednesday, saying it’s unlike anything he’s seen in his 10-year career.

“It was rough today. We had a lot of guys come in here and got sent home,” McCourty told reporters. “Those are tough situations. You don’t know how you’re going to feel. But, you know, we talked about last week [Marcus] Cannon is a guy who was sick all week and fought through the game. So we’ve got a lot of tough guys, but we’ve got to kind of see how it goes throughout the week.

“For me, in my 10 years here, this is probably the most guys I’ve seen be gone with just being sick. Guys came in, you look in their eyes and you could tell they were just out of it. So hopefully a day at home with meds and rest will help guys out.”

Marcus Cannon battled through his illness to play in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys and received high praise from head coach Bill Belichick afterward for his efforts.

In September 2021, Verizon got a 10-year contract to be the “official 5G partner” for the NFL. From Fierce Wireless:

Verizon strikes 10-year, 5G technology deal with NFL

Verizon and the NFL struck a 10-year partnership where Verizon will be the “official 5G partner” for the NFL. Verizon Business Chief Revenue Officer Sampath Sowmyanarayan said the arrangement is not just your typical marketing partnership; rather, it’s a technology collaboration. The companies did not reveal a dollar amount related to the contract.

Verizon has already worked with the NFL for more than 10 years. But the relationship has always been based on short-term contracts. This 10-year agreement will give both companies time to do research and development to create new 5G use cases that impact areas such as fan experience, public safety, concessions and crowd management.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service is already available in parts of 25 out of a total of 30 NFL stadiums. Sowmyanarayan said that a few of the stadiums are not owned by the NFL clubs, so that’s why the agreement doesn’t cover all 30 venues. Verizon also has deals with 18 NFL teams.

For the stadiums, Verizon provides miles of fiber, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cell antennas. The carrier will tap all of its spectrum: low-band, C-band and mmWave to provide the 5G coverage. Verizon does the RF planning in-house, said Sowmyanarayan.

When it outfitted the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa with 5G for the 2021 Super Bowl, the company spent about $80 million for the upgrades. Sowmyanarayan said every stadium is different, so the costs to provide 5G vary. But he said the $80 million is a good “ballpark” figure for upgrades to these NFL stadiums.

5G use cases

One of the 5G technologies the companies have already created is an app where fans can watch the game from up to seven simultaneous, different camera angles. Fans just need to download their team’s app. Verizon did a version of the app at the Super Bowl this year.

Another potential use case involves pairing light detection and ranging (Lidar) technology with Verizon 5G Edge to help venue owners gain real-time information on crowd patterns, so they can make immediate decisions to help improve the flow of people.

“The NFL has embraced innovation for decades to bring fans closer to the game from instant replay technology to outfitting players with microphones,” said Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg, in a statement. “Our longstanding relationship, and swift delivery of 5G connectivity in 90% of stadiums, has created new ways to bring fans even closer to the action. As we embark on the next 10 years, our work with the NFL will continue to enhance and transform not only the fan viewing experience, but also has the potential to improve player training and overall venue operations.”

Besides the NFL stadiums, Verizon is providing its 5G network to more than 60 sports and entertainment venues across the country.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) – which is supposed to regulate the telecommunications industry – has been ignoring a 2021 court order to update the RF wireless radiation guidelines which were established in 1996 when we were all being exposed to a lot more sources of it. Obviously NFL players are probably not the only ones being affected by this. - B.N. Frank

From Patricia Burke Regarding 5G conversations in other countries:

In my article The 49er’s Football Injury Woes- Don’t They Deserve Better? I asked, “Why are exposure limits in the U.S. higher than in some other countries, and who are the experts who testify on behalf of utilities?”

From Sweden’s Nya Dagbladet, January 19, 2026: “Health risks from radiation need to be examined objectively” (translated at link) by Mona Nilsson, Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation and Lennart Hardell, Environmental and Cancer Research Foundation Former professor, senior physician, Department of Oncology, USO

See also: Pubmed: Summary of seven Swedish case reports on the microwave syndrome associated with 5G radiofrequency radiation

The fifth generation, 5G, for wireless communication is currently deployed in Sweden since 2019/2020, as well as in many other countries. We have previously published seven case reports that include a total of 16 persons aged between 4 and 83 years that developed the microwave syndrome within short time after being exposed to 5G base stations close to their dwellings. In all cases high radiofrequency (RF) radiation from 4G/5G was measured with a broadband meter. RF radiation reached >2,500,000 to >3,180,000 μW/m 2 in peak maximum value in three of the studies. In total 41 different health issues were assessed for each person graded 0 (no complaint) to 10 (worst symptoms). Most prevalent and severe were sleeping difficultly (insomnia, waking night time, early wake-up), headache, fatique, irritability, concentration problems, loss of immediate memory, emotional distress, depression tendency, anxiety/panic, dysesthesia (unusual touched based sensations), burning and lancinating skin, cardiovascular symptoms (transitory high or irregular pulse), dyspnea, and pain in muscles and joints. Balance disorder and tinnitus were less prevalent. All these symptoms are included in the microwave syndrome. In most cases the symptoms declined and disappeared within a short time period after the studied persons had moved to a place with no 5G. These case histories are classical examples of provocation studies. They reinforce the urgency to inhibit the deployment of 5G until more safety studies have been performed.



Here is an earlier fact sheet summarizing some of the 5G case studies conducted in Sweden, with the summary by Karen Churchill:

FACTSHEET Real-life 5G Case Studies (Hardell Nilsson) (V2) (10-02-2024).pdf

Where are the U.S. studies?

Don’t feel badly if you didn’t know about these concerns before, because the media in the U.S. is not covering the stories, especially when advertising revenue comes from big cell phone companies.

Mona and Lennart are responding to Sweden’s Ulrika Heie receiving “unjustified criticism for her motions regarding protection against radiation.”

“Instead of accusing politicians who want to protect people (children and adults) from the risk of harmful effects on health, and repeating the false claim that there are no health risks, factual and objective reporting of the issue should be made.’

Rather than outright dismissal and repeating the false claim that there are no health risks, factual and objective investigation of the juxtapositions of all exposures at Levi Stadium should be made.

Back in 2008, the year that the New York Giants beat the Patriots and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performed at the Superbowl, the National Academies cautioned us about the lack of adequate research. We should have listened.

But it’s never too late to stop doing the wrong things.