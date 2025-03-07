- The Electrical Foundation of Injuries

- The ‘Early’ Spring vs Recognizing Cycles of Time

- Biodynamic Gardening; Fire, Air, Earth, Water Days

- Is An Empty Dehumidifier Another Late Lesson from an Early Warning?

Yesterday, I posted a blog The Magnitude of Arthur Firstenberg's Message: The Cosmic Current, the Global Electric Circuit, and the Meridians where I explained a paradigm that exists between the electromagnetic properties that impact Earth during the Full and New Moons, and the direct effect that they have on the Twelve meridians of Oriental Medicine and their two-hour high tides.

(In fact, ancient recognition of the twelve 2-hour high tides of the Meridians is most likely the basis for the 24-hour day and 60-minute hour.)

I proposed that subtle body injuries being inflicted at the level of bioelectricity, including EMR-S, can be quantified at the level of the Meridians. We do not need to delay recognition of the damage occurring in an artificial electromagnetic environment until a disease diagnosis or structural change in tissues is apparent. The inquiry can take place at the point of symptom onset and can be verified by assessing the impact on the electrical system.

(As an example of how NOT to practice science, last March, the public was told that the injuries reported by Havana Diplomats did not cause brain injuries because nothing appeared on an MRI. This was after being previously told that the phenomenon was attributed to the mating call of a lovelorn cricket. On the other side of the equation, Mario Rubio had another take on it: “I do not believe in the conclusions that we’ve seen from the past [] (mass hysteria or pre-existing conditions) [] I think there are most definitely cases where there is no logical explanation other the fact that some external mechanism caused them to suffer brain injuries that in many cases look like they were hit over the head with a baseball bat or assaulted.)”

Courtesy EMF Safety Network



In fact, many of the injuries that were reported in connection with the installation of smart wireless and powerline utility meters, and which resulted in widescale ridicule of “tin foils hats” might be explained by reinterpreting the symptoms via the Meridian System of Oriental Medicine.

Illustration by Jessica Stafford

While the Western medical model focuses on the contraction of muscles to move bones, once we recognize that the sections of the Gall Bladder and Triple Heater meridians that cover the skull can contract in order to protect the Brain from inhospitable exposures, we can begin to unravel the truth about the body’s electromagnetic properties and intelligence. This includes understanding a mechanism of harm that prevents the brain from detoxing at nighttime, contributing directly to neurological harm and eventual disease onset.

Meridians can contract in order to protect the brain, and in an unrelenting polluted environment, this is a problem.

If you haven’t read it yet, I hope you can revisit my blog wrote in honor of Arthur Firstenberg, after reading this blog today.

“Consequences of Early Spring” and “How Plants Are Responding to a Warming World” - Is this Off-Kilter Reasoning?

This morning, 1440 media included a post “Consequences of Early Springtime” The MIT Press Reader | Theresa M. Crimmins. “Rising temperatures have caused a significant shift in plant phenology and brought unusually early springs. This premature change of the seasons can impact our produce and our health.”

The title of the MIT article is: How Plants Are Responding to a Warming World — And Why It Matters Changing phenology, while seemingly innocuous, impacts our lives in many clear and tangible ways.

What if we have this completely wrong, and could consult the wisdom of the Chinese lunar solar calendar introduced in 2637 B.C. to understand where we are this year, relative to longer cycles?

The Study of Cycles of Time by Cultures That Looked for the Patterns

On Feb. 8, 2035, there are individuals who will not be taking a shower, arguing, drinking alcohol, or visiting a doctor’s office. They will repeat these practices on a particular day, annually. These decisions are based on insights reached through meticulous record-keeping dating back thousands of years in China, regarding Time. “Right Timing” has been sustained in farming, health, and householder practices that have been passed down for generations in an uninterrupted lineage, for example, also in Europe’s Tyrolean Alps. If you cut hair, garden, cut wood, bake, preserve food, donate blood, get your teeth cleaned, or engage in any activities involving nature and health, you can learn more about how to collaborate with Nature’s cycles.

See Moon Time, the Art of Harmony with Nature and Lunar Cycles, by Johanna Pauger and Thomas Poppe, translated from the German by David Pendlebury, written in 1998, published by Barnes and Nobles Books, New York, is a comprehensive reference for organizing activities with the moon.



Through careful observation and meticulous record keeping, the ancient Chinese seers identified various cycles of varying lengths over time. In fact, we are in the 78th sixty-year cycle, which started Feb 2, 1984 and will end in 2044.

The Chinese New Year usually falls on the second New Moon after the Winter Solstice, (except in shorter leap years.) The date follows the lunar calendar and usually falls between January 21 and February 20.

In addition to observing New Years on Dec. 31, with no relationship to Nature’s cycles of time, the West has categized epidemiology, etc. by imposing cohorts of time, for example, by decades. (In another example of how not to do science, the World Health Organization changed its epidemiology reporting practices for diseases to 20-year cohorts, (ages 55-74) thereby obscuring the earlier onset of skyrocketing and devastating neurological illnesses. SOURCE)

The Chinese astronomer guides did not impose counting by decades. They did not compare the weather, or the rate of seasonal flu, from one year to the next. They collected the data and discerned the patterns over long periods of time

They observed an underlying pattern of the cosmos as a 60-year cycle composed of 12 shorter patterns, alongside other shorter and longer patterns.

Given that the punishment for misleading the emperor was death, they may not have come to the same conclusions that the MIT reader published about Spring “With increasing variability and change in the earth’s climate, we are poised to experience oddball phenological events such as this with increasing regularity, with impacts to not only to the species exhibiting the unseasonal activity but also our health, cultures, diets, and mental states. Changing phenology, while seemingly innocuous, impacts our lives in many clear and tangible ways.”

When the media reports that spring is earlier, what is the baseline? Regardless of what other valuable points the article offers, we need to expand our inquiry of what we perceive as oddball, unpredictable, variable, and fear-inducing, and remember that there is a cyclical pattern that underlies the timing of Spring. This is not to deny that there may also be changes unfolding that need to be addressed, but none of those clean energy solutions have yet to address the baseline need to safeguard the frequencies that choreograph the energetic lifeforce of Earth.

Full Moon New Moon Equinox Solstice Dance Across Time

One significant pattern becomes visible when the relationship between the full and new moons is superimposed over the Equinoxes and Solstices.

This year, the vernal equinox is on March 20 and the New Moon (a Partial Solar Eclipse) is March 29.

Until we seek to understand the longer cyclical nature of time, we shouldn’t come to a conclusion that “Spring is coming earlier every year.”

Through knowledge and direct partnership, we can move away from either demanding dominion over Nature, or fearing Nature, or manifesting abject disconnect.

We could treasure exploring what the ancient seers tried to convey by pointing to the pandemonium when the Dog gets into the Chicken pen, and what that implied about the weather during the transition from the Year of the Rooster to the Year of the Dog, because the teachings themselves impact our ability to process differently, in harmony with our direct experience, and learning from both the right and left side of the brain.

I am not claiming that the Chinese Ten Thousand Years Perpetual Lunar Calendar is exactly accurate, but that we need to re-access our ability to comprehend that a pattern of guidance exists, (and it is probably not applicable or appropriate for Mars.)

The Power of Observation Resulted in Wisdom Regarding the Quality of Time

If you live in a cold climate, have you ever noticed that you can awaken one morning when its 27 degrees outside, and find your windshield encased in ice, but another morning when the air is the same temperature, there is no ice?

Or, you have an afternoon commute, and one day the sun is so blinding that everyone reaches for their sunglasses, yet, the next day, even though the sun is out, it is not as blinding?

Have you planted the same crops on differing days and noticed different results. It was on the basis of observation and record keeping that the practices of biodynamic agriculture were formulated. The system specifies that it is best to plant:

Flowers and Fruits on Fire and Air days, Leaves and Roots on Water and Earth days.

The characterization of a day according to Fire, Air, Earth, and Water is based on the placement of the moon in the sky and the accompanying energies. Once you start paying attention, you won’t even try to weed on certain days - “Its too tough a row to hoe.” (Given the West’s suspicion and denigration of Astrology, I won’t mention the Taurus moon in the same sentence.) These labels all pertain to the recognition that Time is Energy, and that the quality of the day, expressed as Time, has a holistic pattern, a cycle, a rhythm, variability, and an intelligence.

Are Wireless Technologies Dehydrating the Atmosphere?

As an individual who has been injured by artificial exposures, and who experiences Microwave Hearing, and in possession of a Safe Living Technologies Safe and Sound Pro II professional grade meter, I am aware that the exposures to artificial frequencies have increased in my area, and also that they vary over the course of the day and night.

I noticed that our basement dehumidifier isn't collecting water, even when it rains. This was not the case in the previous few years.

This week, I was tending a friend's house.

She mentioned that she bought a new dehumidifier because hers wasn't collecting any water.

It’s making me wonder, and worry.

Or, maybe it’s a coincidence. Let’s at least ask.

Water Worries

Data Centers and Water

I know that data centers are causing issues, because the water is evaporating rather than being fed back into the hydrological cycle.

Futurism reported AI's Outrageous Environmental Toll Is Probably Worse Than You Think (futurism.com) Consider the obscene amounts of water that's needed just to cool the data centers that train and host generative AI models, which is somewhere in the millions of gallons per year. Internal estimates from Microsoft about its data facility in Goodyear, Arizona, for example, show that it's set to annually consume 56 million gallons of drinking water — which is more than a drop in the ocean for such a water-scarce region. But as Wired reports, the way data centers waste water is even worse than how households would waste it by leaving the tap running. "The water that is available for people to use is very limited," Shaolei Ren, a responsible AI researcher at UC Riverside, told the magazine. "It's just the fresh surface water and groundwater. Those data centers, they're just evaporating water into the air." "When we get the water from the utility, and then we discharge the water back to the sewage immediately, we are just withdrawing water — we're not consuming water," Ren continued. "A data center takes the water from this utility, and they evaporate the water into the sky, into the atmosphere." And once evaporated, that water doesn't come back to Earth for another year. "For basic services, those were very light in terms of the amount of data that needed to go back and forth between the processors," he said, estimating that these generative AI applications are 100 to 1,000 more times intensive. Other estimates put Google's AI search in the ballpark of consuming ten times as much energy than a regular one. AI's Outrageous Environmental Toll Is Probably Worse Than You Think (futurism.com))

In February, HyperScaler published, Water Consumption of AI, How Tech Giants are Draining the Planet 2024. The Extent of Water Usage by AI According to a recent study in Nature, the water consumption of AI is projected to reach between 4.2 billion and 6.6 billion cubic meters by 2027. This is equivalent to nearly half of the UK’s annual water consumption. The primary reason for this high water usage is the need to cool the servers that run complex AI models, especially those utilizing generative AI for processing and generating text, data, and other forms of information. These AI models operate in massive data centers, where chilled water systems absorb the heat generated by the servers. While some of this water can be recycled, a significant amount evaporates, leading to substantial water consumption. Additionally, the production of electricity required to power these data centers indirectly contributes to water usage through energy production methods such as thermal power plants and hydroelectric dams. The growing water consumption by AI data centers has several negative repercussions on both the environment and society.

Plants and Terpenes and Flammability

I also know that wireless exposures are causing plants to produce more protective terpenes, which makes them more flammable.

Pall ML. How the Impact of Electromagnetic Fields on Plants Can Greatly Increase Severity of and Even Occurrence of "Wildfires: A Four-Part Structure. Ecology & Conservation Science: Open Access. 2024. doi: 10.19080/ECOA.2023.04.555631 Abstract Low growing plants near buildings and electric powerlines often burn explosively at extreme temperatures, leaving a light gray powder whereas plants away from such sources of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) burn more normally, leaving slightly burned and/or charred materials. It is argued here that EMFs trigger a four-part mechanism producing this unusual pattern. Electronically generated EMFs impact plants via activation of voltage-controlled calcium channels, causing increases in plant terpenes and three other classes of volatiles (polyamines, lipid peroxidation volatiles and methyl jasmonate) and large increases in peroxynitrite and reactive free radicals. The paper is open access so you can download it here: https://juniperpublishers.com/ecoa/pdf/ECOA.MS.ID.555631.pdf

Bees

I see mainstream reports about bees struggling: Honeybees and colony collapse disorder: understanding key drivers and economic implications Singh, G., Rana, A. Honeybees and colony collapse disorder: understanding key drivers and economic implications. Proc.Indian Natl. Sci. Acad. (2025). https://doi.org/10.1007/s43538-025-00399-x Effects of electromagnetic fields on Honeybee health: EMF exposure is proposed to induce both behavioural changes (reduced foraging, increased distress signals, and impaired navigation) and cellular/physiological effects (membrane damage, mineral imbalances, reproductive impairment, stress markers, and genic imbalances). These changes can lead to individual bee death and potentially disrupt colony dynamics and survival, which can ultimately boost the process of colony collapse disorder. Microwave radiation from mobile phones has been shown to cause adverse effects on different cell functions, including histological alterations in various visceral organs and changes in blood parameters in mice models (Yousif Al-Fatlawi 2022). https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s43538-025-00399-x#Sec5

Butterflies in the U.S. are Disappearing at a ‘Catastrophic’ Rate

The number of butterflies in the contiguous United States declined by 22 percent this century, a collapse with potentially dire implications. - Washington Post

Is an Empty Dehumidifier a Warning? Maybe, Maybe Not

I mentioned that the dehumidifiers are empty, even as the sump pump has run in the basement.

In addition, the ambient RF exposure in my area has risen dramatically to the point where I can’t walk on the nearby dirt road without experiencing a debilitating alteration in my blood flow.

https://ehtrust.org/cellphones-and-your-blood-what-you-need-to-know/



I am wondering if the fact the dehumidifiers are not collecting any water is indicative of issues that may be being attributed to “Climate” which are actually being caused by wireless technologies and infrastructure, and the pollution of the Global Electric Circuit that Arthur Firstenberg described.

I could be wrong, or I could be absolutely correct.

And if this is the case, how long would it take for the individual who can’t hear microwaves and who follows mainstream news to believe the risks?

We need to find out the answers to these questions about Water before we install any more wireless technologies in our homes and communities, or any more data centers to fuel AI. We need the best science from the best scientists, worldwide, and the best intentions and actions from a populace who never asked for all of this to begin with.