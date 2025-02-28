I am saddened to share the news of Arthur’s passing.

Here is the link to the notice for his Memorial Gathering this weekend:

ARTHUR FIRSTENBERG Obituary (1950 - 2025) - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe New Mexican

I am certain there will be more honoring and information to come.

A Recent Interview with Arthur

At the end of July 2024, We Are Not SAM creator Rinat Strahlhofer of theweknowshow.com interviewed Arthur.

The Invisible Rainbow with guest Arthur Firstenberg | Episode 24

Welcome to episode 24 of The We Know Show where we delve into the fascinating and often controversial world of electromagnetic radiation and its impacts on our health and environment. Today, we have a very special guest, Arthur Firstenberg. Arthur is a scientist, journalist, and author renowned for his pioneering work on the health and environmental impacts of electromagnetic radiation. A graduate of Cornell University and the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine, Arthur's career path took a significant turn due to an X-ray overdose injury. For the past 38 years, he has dedicated himself to researching, consulting, and lecturing on the effects of electromagnetic radiation.

Arthur is also the author of the groundbreaking book "The Invisible Rainbow," which has sold over 100,000 copies. The book traces the history of electricity from the early 1700s to the present, making a compelling case that many of today's environmental problems and major diseases are linked to electrical pollution. His work challenges us to reconsider the invisible forces that pervade our our planet and its inhabitants and their implications for our future and compels us to question long-held beliefs about the safety of electricity and to advocate for greater awareness and policy changes.

With approximately 400 million electrosensitive individuals globally, Arthur calls for a unification to raise awareness and challenge the pervasive presence of wireless technology. From his early health struggles following the 2G rollout to founding the Cellular Phone Task Force, Arthur has dedicated over four decades to studying electromagnetic fields and advocating for changes in public health policies.

In this episode, we explore the extensive body of research—over 42,000 studies—that underpin his concerns and the imperative to reduce exposure to electromagnetic fields, the relationship between modern diseases and electromagnetic pollution, and the often-ignored biological harm caused by wireless radiation. Arthur also touches on the socio-emotional toll of our tech-saturated lives, emphasizing the need for individual and collective action to protect our well-being and the environment.

Join us as we unpack these crucial issues, question the impact of our technological advancements, and rally for a future less burdened by radiation. Don't miss this compelling conversation with Arthur Firstenberg, author of "The Invisible Rainbow," as we push the boundaries of understanding and advocacy.

We hope you find this discussion as eye-opening as we did.

Show notes:

02:15 X-ray overdose injury shapes Arthur's career path

11:00 The link between EMFs and diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer

17:45 Link between influenza symptoms and electromagnetic environment changes

20:15 The body electric and earth's electric field: western medicine's oversight

26:25 Medical School Library Shock: hidden EMF dangers in literature

27:30 Allan Frey pioneering research on EMF's effects on the blood-brain barrier

31:15 EMF's Impact on Bees and Ants: the broader environmental impacts

35:00 Vatican's radiation poisoning admission and its consequences

36:42 Wireless technology regulations based on fictional harm

40:00 Understanding pulsations and its impact on health

42:00 Global Radiation Emergency coalition tries to raise awareness

44:30 Mobile Phone Safety testing: We Are Not SAM

46:00 Electromagnetic radiation heating DNA up to 60 degrees

48:10 Mental Health and Addiction: Radiation effects masked as mental health issues

49:45 What happens when you disconnect from mobile devices?

56:30 Community Action: Need for collective action against EMF proliferation

57:00 Worldwide: 400 million people are electrosensitive

58:50 Arthur's near-fatal exposure to 2G

59:40 There’s 42,000 studies on EMF effects, and no policy change?

1:03:25 Impact of satellites on the environment

1:06:30 Technology, disconnection, discomfort, and creating change

1:08:30 Where there's life, there is hope

Snippets from the interview:

The Overlooked Electric Field Around Us

Why Medical Schools avoid the research on EMFs

Mobile Phones Are Heating Our DNA by 60°

42,000 Studies Ignored



To watch We Are Not SAM – the film go to: wearenotsam.com/thefilm

To follow and find out more about Arthur's work, visit:

Cell Phone Task Force. If you would like to get involved, email info@cellphonetaskforce.org. You can also visit Radiation Emergency for more information. Additionally, you can order Arthur's ground-breaking book, "The Invisible Rainbow", to delve deeper into the history and impacts of electricity on our world.