One can only wonder how much easier it might have been for St, Paul to endure the cyberattack if non-hackable landline phones and analogue systems were still available - to also ensure the right to access to services without a digital device? Redundancy is resiliency.

FEATURED: ORSAA scoping review and evidence map of radiofrequency field exposure and genotoxicity

We are pleased to announce the release of a major new publication titled “A scoping review and evidence map of radiofrequency field exposure and genotoxicity: assessing in vivo, in vitro, and epidemiological data.” This work is the result of tireless effort led by Steven Weller, with valuable contributions from Dr Julie McCredden, Mr Victor Leach, Prof. Cordia Chu and Prof. Alfred Lam, researchers affiliated with ORSAA and Griffith University. Our article is available from Frontiers in Public Health and is open access.

This publication represents the most comprehensive review to date of research investigating whether radiofrequency (RF) electromagnetic field, like those emitted by mobile phones, Wi-Fi, and other wireless technologies, can damage DNA. We examined over 500 studies from around the world, including laboratory experiments on cells (in vitro), whole-animal studies (in vivo), and human epidemiological research. We carefully mapped how different types of exposure (such as signal characteristics, intensity, and duration) and experimental conditions affected the outcomes. One of the clearest findings was that longer exposure durations, even at low intensities, were more consistently associated with DNA damage, highlighting an underappreciated risk factor. The type of signal also mattered: real-world pulsed signals like GSM talk-mode were more likely to produce effects than continuous or simulated signals that are typically used in labs.

We also found that the funding source had a significant influence on study reported outcomes, even more so than the formal quality rating of the studies. In other words, who funds the research can matter as much, if not more, than how well the study was conducted. This is a critical consideration as international bodies like the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) prepare to reassess the cancer risk classification of RF radiation in the next few years. While some recent reviews have attempted to downplay past findings by claiming they are too inconsistent or low-quality to guide policy, our analysis reveals a more complex and troubling picture. Over half of the studies reporting DNA damage used exposures below the current ICNIRP safety limits, suggesting that the thresholds used in current standards may not adequately protect against long-term or non-thermal biological effects. This raises broader public health questions that deserve open discussion. A recent episode of the ABC's Four Corners “Generation Cancer” (4 corners season 64 episode 23) highlighted rising cancer rates across all age groups, including children, yet potential environmental contributors like radiofrequency radiation were not mentioned. Given its pervasiveness, this may well be an “elephant in the room.”

Another important takeaway from this review is that, despite widespread public exposure to wireless radiation, most people remain unaware of how it interacts with biological systems. While we acknowledge the benefits of modern wireless technologies, it is equally important to promote “radiation hygiene”, practical steps individuals can take to reduce personal exposure. Strategies such as limiting device use near the body, favouring wired connections, and ensuring diets are rich in antioxidants which may help mitigate some of the biological stress associated with exposure. However, for many people, chronic exposure is involuntary and unavoidable, especially from infrastructure like base stations and smart meters.

Unfortunately, there is no simple fix or one-size-fits-all solution, and certainly no way to wish away this issue with the wave of a magic wand. What’s needed now is informed public discussion, stronger policy safeguards, and a renewed commitment to independent research.

As a small, independent, not-for-profit scientific association, ORSAA operates without the large budgets available to government agencies or telecommunications industry backed institutions. Producing a comprehensive and methodologically rigorous review of this scale under such constraints is no small feat. We are proud of what has been achieved, and grateful for the collaboration and voluntary support that made this work possible. If you find this research valuable, we will certainly welcome your support to help fund future work in this critical area https://www.orsaa.org/donate--bequest.html .

FEATURED: KEITH CUTTER EMF REMEDY FCC Power Grab: Last Protections Gone — Here’s How to Protect Your Family Now

The FCC has granted itself sweeping new authority to eliminate existing regulations through a fast-tracked, low-visibility process—bypassing public input and judicial review. Framed as bureaucratic efficiency, this maneuver comes amid decades of regulatory capture, and it effectively clears the way for accelerated wireless expansion with no meaningful oversight. At a time when synthetic RF emissions are becoming

increasingly pulsed, modulated, and biologically disruptive, the few remaining protections—already inadequate—are being quietly erased. Legal remedies have failed. The courts uphold outdated laws that ignore current science. With involuntary RF exposure growing in every “service area,” the responsibility now falls on individuals and families to understand these technologies and learn how to protect their homes. The tools exist. The strategies work. But time is short.

Conference presentations: BioEM 2025, 22 – 27 June 2025, Rennes, France.

Given the widespread deployment of 5G technology (FR2 27.5 GHz), understanding its potential role in driving or modulating inflammatory skin responses is crucial. Evaluating the effects of 5G exposure during the neonatal period is particularly important, as this stage represents a critical window of physiological and developmental changes. The skin, nervous system, and immune system are highly dynamic during early life, potentially making neonates more vulnerable to external influences, including environmental stressors such as 5G radiation. Read more at

https://seawave-project.eu/neonatal-skin-under-5g-exploring-the-consequences-of-27-5-ghz-exposure, Impact of tablet‐induced electromagnetic interference on abdominal cardiac devices: A study based on simulated patients Inside Elon Musk’s plan to rain SpaceX’s rocket debris over Hawaii’s pristine waters

Texas has long been under threat from the launches and explosions of SpaceX rockets. Now Hawaii is emerging as another possible victim

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2025/jul/17/hawaii-elon-musk-spacex-rocket-debris Scientists analyze 76 million radio telescope images, find Starlink satellite interference 'where no signals are supposed to be present' more at link

[] the appeal of old phones is rooted in nostalgia but also in the idea that there is something wholesome about the relative transparency of landlines and returning to a way of doing things that, while it annoyed parents back in the day, didn’t strike the fear of God into them. Pre-mobile phones, the main anxiety suffered by parents with kids who were forever on the phone was that they were going to “run up the bill”, “tie up the line”, or fritter their life away gossiping, all adorably quaint concerns. No one can groom or catfish a child via a hunk of plastic attached to the wall.

What was the takeaway for us, who grew up on landlines? I guess if mobiles these days exert an enormous gravitational pull in our pockets, still some other order of magic existed around the old landlines. “I’ll get it!”; “it’s for me!”; redundant phrases now that, back then, spoke to the tiny thrill of election that came from receiving a call via the family phone – and like ghosts from the deep past, the lifelong dedication to memory of the numbers.

NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVISM Biocentric with Max Wilbert: Decolonizing the Degrowth Movement A call for Butlerian Jihad In a recent debate on whether globalizing consumer technology is the direction our movements should be taking, Aashis asserted that “given the scale of the problems we face, we need... to take a critical look at the chains of modernity that prevent us from taking meaningful action. Modern technologies have played a key role in our ecological predicament.... [and] colonial injustices including ecocides and genocides as well.” As AI powers the deportation state, genocide, and enhanced oil recovery, technological escalation has our world on the brink, and new supposedly “benign” technologies like solar photovoltaics, electric cars, and wind energy turbines are spawning a new generation of billionaires and leaving new swathes of ecological destruction. What Langdon Winner called “technological somnambulism,” the zombie-like shamble into a techno-dystopian future, defines the popular approach to these issues. In the face of this, the degrowth movement, and our society, has much to learn from communities like the traditional Tzutujil Maya.

ACTIVISM BRAIN TRUST: (Courtesy Monique) I thought I’d share an analogy that I’ve started using again to get Ohioans thinking about wireless exposure risks. I had done this a few years ago also and it was effective; however our group focuses on infrastructure rather than personal choices so I hadn't done this in a while. I'm finding though that people have become more interested in exposure risks from personal devices so that if I talk about that with them, I have a better chance of them being receptive to hearing about the towers and the smart meters. I’m comparing wireless exposure to fast food. I say just like it’s not healthy to eat fast food all the time, it’s not healthy to use wireless all the time. People are totally getting it. I attached a meme that I made several years ago with the same message.

Along with this, I also say that wireless isn’t ever going to completely go away b/c first responders and the military rely on it; however we can ask our lawmakers to take action to protect us from unnecessarily dangerous levels of exposure and we can make some personal choices to reduce our exposure as well. This is resonating with people without overwhelming them. I talk to so many people who feel like it’s pointless to do anything anymore. Many of them just want to complain and argue why they shouldn't do anything b/c it won't matter. Providing them with the printouts about personal devices seems to make them feel like they at least have some control.



AI: AI Researcher Declines $1 Billion Offer From Mark Zuckerberg That's got to hurt.

AI HEALTH: Jon Fleetwood Trump's Health Data Grab: Big Tech, AI, and the Centralized Medical Surveillance State No One Asked For (Video) Trump admin's new 'Next-Generation Digital Health Ecosystem' hands your medical data to Big Tech, accelerating AI surveillance of Americans.

AI BRAIN MERCHANT On AGI, mass automation, and what the Luddites really fought against Or how I got Hard Forked

AI POLITICO: AI powers a new smart-city wave There’s a rush to adopt AI in most every American institution — including cities.

Mayors across the country are rapidly integrating AI into public services . Los Angeles launched an AI zoning pilot for rebuilding homes lost to the Palisades Fires . Raleigh, North Carolina, is testing AI-enabled trash cans that can determine whether refuse is recyclable. If this sounds more familiar than novel, you’re not wrong. The craze for municipal AI harks back to another era, from around 2015 to 2020, when “ smart cities ” were supposed to be the next big thing. At the time, there was a notion that a smart city would integrate advanced technologies to fundamentally improve local governance . Plus, they’d have heated sidewalks, automate trash pick-up and offer apps to more efficiently deploy city services.

Those visions have largely fizzled. Sidewalk Labs, a former smart city subsidiary of Google’s parent Alphabet, had a $900 million initiative to transform a Toronto, Canada , neighborhood that was plagued with public furor over data privacy. The company blamed COVID-19 when it shut down the project in 2020 , though that was two weeks before the city officials were to vote on whether to kill the effort themselves. Columbus, Ohio, cited the pandemic as well when it closed out its $50 million smart city initiative in 2021 — and similar privacy battles and bureaucratic hurdles were also at play. To be sure, the idea of a smart city encapsulated more technologies than just AI. Yet its techno-utopian impulses seem to be enjoying a revival in the current buzz over AI-enhanced cities, for better or worse. Will this time actually be different ? “When I hear mayors and city leaders [...] talk about AI, I feel like I’m living in 2016 again,” said Ben Green, a University of Michigan policy professor who authored the book “The Smart Enough City.” “There are lots of lessons to be learned.” On Thursday, Bloomberg Philanthropies announced it was adding 15 municipalities to its City Data Alliance, which launched in 2022 with a $60 million investment to provide tech support and training for local governments utilizing AI. Bloomberg connected DFD with mayors of four cities in this new cohort. (Newport News, Virginia. San Jose, California Kansas City, Kansas)

One sobering lesson from the smart-city era is that adding technology can lead to unintended outcomes. In 2017, San Diego made a big show of installing smart streetlights with sensors to collect data for alleviating traffic jams, only to shut them down a few years later due to public backlash over privacy. But they weren’t taken down — and in 2023, the city reactivated them for police surveillance . In their enthusiasm, c i ties can also overlook the limitations or flaws of certain technologies, an issue from the smart-city era that is resurfacing in the age of AI. “They are always massively oversold by the tech companies,”



AI: POLITICO OpenAI is planting its flag in Europe with Stargate Norway, the company’s first AI infrastructure hub on the continent and a major salvo in its OpenAI for Countries program, the company announced Thursday.

APPLE: Apple Is Selling iPad Repair Parts for Astronomical Prices

AUTOMOBILES: Tesla Robotaxi Gets Stuck in Infinite Loop as Support Tries to Break It Out "It looks like your vehicle seems to be failing to make progress."

BIG TECH: Here Comes the World Wide Web of Everything The new Spatial Web standard connects devices, robots, and AI agents for a future where they'll all need to get along. Here's what you need to know.

BIG TECH: JOHN HAIDT The Algorithm Next Door How local digital platforms like Nextdoor and Facebook are fraying the fabric of neighborhood trust — and what we can build instead. From cars to air conditioning, television to social media feeds, one cost of modern life has been the way it makes it ever more comfortable to sit alone in our living rooms or cars. It makes us need our neighbors less, which means we know them less and trust them less. The rise of cable TV, microcasting, and finally social media has also fed people a steady diet of stories showing the worst of human nature. This growing isolation, combined with a growing feeling of threat (even during the long period when crime rates were dropping), is a major reason why Americans stopped letting their children out by the late 1990s, as we have discussed in other posts in this series. If we want to restore a play-based childhood, we need to understand the reasons for its demise. Today’s piece illuminates these issues through a story about a birthday party, a neighborhood app, and a boy who just wants to play outside. It explores how the fragmentation of community has accelerated with the rise of social media, making parents more fearful of one another and neighborhoods more disconnected. The essay shows that some of the very platforms marketed as ways to make communities safer — such as Nextdoor — have ended up amplifying fear, fueling the decline of social trust. The post is written by Deepti Doshi, who co-directs New_ Public along with Eli Pariser, author of The Filter Bubble. New_ Public is a nonprofit Research and Development lab reimagining social media, with a focus on creating digital public spaces that connect people, embrace pluralism, and build community. The best way to follow along is their Substack newsletter.

BROADBAND: Governors Call on Congress to Prioritize Broadband Deployment Asks for 'flexibility’ in administering broadband programs.

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: The Impact of Broadband Slowdowns The conclusions of the report will be familiar to anybody who works from home. Catchpoint highlights that broadband outages are costly and disruptive. But it also concludes that “slow is the new down”, meaning that broadband slowdowns are as damaging as outages. Web outages for specific platforms seem to be occurring with increasing frequency. I was recently working with a client who needed to interpret mapping data, and we found that ArcGIS was down nationwide. We had no alternative except to wait half a day until the application was up and running again.

The Catchpoint survey solicited feedback from 475 IT managers, directors, and executives of major companies. The key finding of the study is that 51% of the respondents said that an Internet performance problem led to a monthly loss of over $1 million in revenues in the last year, up from 43% in 2024. A third of those companies lost more than $10 million. The most interesting finding is that 42% of respondents equated slow Internet performance to have the same negative impact as an outage.

CELLPHONES PHONEGATE FRANCE: James C. Lin denounces the lack of health safety in mobile phone standards James C. Lin denounces the lack of health safety in mobile phone standards Phonegate Team, Jul 31, 2025

Professor James C. Lin, world expert in bioelectromagnetism, influential former member of ICNIRP(2004-2016) and winner of an IEEE 2025 Award, publishes (July 21, 2025) a key article in Frontiers in Public Health. In it, he denounces the weakening of radio frequency (RF) exposure standards by ICNIRP, the influence of the “military-industrial complex”, and the connivance of global regulators. These findings confirm those of Phonegate Alert, highlighting the choice of mobile phone manufacturers to endanger the health of users for the benefit of the connectivity of their devices.

Major health risks and contested standards “The applicability of the limits for safe long-term exposure to low-level RF radiation is questionable. The revised exposure limits do not allow for the adjustment or protection of effects due to long-term exposures in humans. There is a tangible lack of appreciation of the scientific knowledge on chronic toxicity and carcinogenicity regarding radiofrequency exposures below the fundamental restrictions promoted in existing exposure guidelines and standards.” (17)–(22), (33)

This analysis by Prof. Lin highlights the neglect of long-term risks and non-thermal effects, which are now confirmed by major independent studies.

Military-industrial complex: the hidden driver of global norms James C. Lin denounces a closed system head-on: The “military-industrial complex” brings together telecommunications manufacturers, military players and certain regulators, forming a network of influence at the heart of international normative committees. It is their strategic and commercial interests that guide the content, evolution and permissiveness of standards, much more than health requirements.

Prof. Lin writes: “Perhaps, the relationship between U.S. regulatory agencies and the telecommunications industry could be paraphrased as an “industry regulatory complex,” a networking effort to achieve unwarranted influence and power, and for continued or increased regulatory relief of the industry. This can include bringing the major players in the industry into positions of power within the state that regulate these industries in a revolving door fashion. An industry regulatory complex aimed at promoting policies that may not be in the best interests of the general public and its increasing impact, if not limited, could potentially compromise public health and safety.”

This implacable and frightening observation on the weight of this industry calls into question the neutrality and independence displayed by key bodies such as ICNIRP, the FCC and the WHO: the priority given to global connectivity too often prevails over caution in terms of public health. The WHO, now aligned with the ICNIRP, encourages global harmonization which, in fact, generalizes and legitimizes non-protective exposure thresholds, which are now denounced at the heart of official expertise.

Major deterioration of health safety – the case of SAR As a former member of ICNIRP, several statements by Prof. James C Lin concerning the SAR indicator, at the heart of the Phonegate scandal, should make us wonder about the role of this “independent agency” whose links with the mobile phone industry are well known:

“The decision taken by ICNIRP in 1998 to choose the SAR value of 2.0 W/kg was not accompanied by a scientific logic or a declared biophysical basis. Global harmonization of standards and guidelines on radiofrequency and microwave exposure would be a desirable goal.” “In addition to the obvious numerical increase of 25% in the SAR value from 1.6 to 2.0 W/kg, the expansion of the average tissue mass from 1 g to 10 g substantially reduces the accuracy of the SAR calculations. Thus, the harmonization scheme could have a combined impact of raising or relaxing the IEEE permissible exposure limit or FCC rules by a factor of 250% – significantly weaker safety protection.”

Unlike the American FCC (1.6 W/kg on 1g), this double methodological modification (numerical increase + average over 10g) imposed by the ICNIRP lowers health safety in more than 150 countries, including Europe. This is something that our NGO has not stopped denouncing since its creation and reminding the political and health authorities.

Phonegate Alert Reaction For Dr. Marc Arazi, who was behind the revelations of the Phonegate scandal in 2016:

“With this major article, Prof. Lin confirms the choice made by manufacturers for the overexposure of all, validated by ICNIRP and regulators. The Phonegate scandal is the direct consequence of this. We have one more confirmation of this, and what is more, from a recognized member of international institutions. Fundamental reforms to international regulations governing mobile telephony are essential to ensure that the public health of billions of users is respected.”

Resources and sources Article original : Frontiers in Public Health https://phonegatealert.org/en/james-c-lin-denounces-lack-health-safety-in-mobile-phone-standards/

Related post International Perspective on Health Effects of Low Intensity Non-Ionizing Radiation COURTESY JOEL

CELLPHONES SCHOOLS CHILDREN: (WHAT WE ARE UP AGAINST) “We Deserve a Lifeline” Texas Classroom Phone Bans A new Texas law banning student phone use in schools is drawing backlash from parents, teachers, and safety advocates. In a state that has already experienced multiple mass shootings this year, critics say students should not be stripped of a vital tool to call for help in a crisis. Sign the petition to urge lawmakers to reconsider the ban and assess its potential impact on student safety. — A new Texas law banning student phone use in schools is drawing backlash from parents, teachers, and safety advocates. In a state that has already experienced multiple mass shootings this year, critics say students should not be stripped of a vital tool to call for help in a crisis. Sign the petition to urge lawmakers to reconsider the ban and assess its potential impact on student safety. End the Texas School Phone Ban Recently, a new law in Texas banned cell phone use in schools and all personal devices, even for high school students who include students 18 years old or older. Many find this unfair because while adults can legally buy guns at 18, they cannot use their phones responsibly during school hours. Phones can be important tools for learning, communication, and safety. This past school year, our community has faced real and tragic dangers. Texas has had 24 school shootings in the past year.29,825 have signed Cyliyah Goodlow’s petition. Let’s get to 35,000!

CHILDREN: OT INSPIRATION, WALDORF TODAY My son was expelled from preschool at age 4. I learned that being a good mom isn't about having a 'good' kid.

One-on-one, Oscar is pleasant and cooperative, but in a room with 20 preschoolers, he becomes disengaged and aggressive — early signs, we later learned, of a sensory processing disorder and pragmatic language delay. [] After months of behavior charts and escalating consequences, my eager-to-learn, joyful child became aggressive and withdrawn. His toileting regressed. He developed echolalia and chewed on his clothes.



The school doubled down, and I did, too, believing his dad and I were somehow the problem — and it was my job to fix him.

After four months of interventions that only exacerbated the issues, they expelled him.In the wrong sensory environment, Oscar becomes dysregulated and prone to physical outbursts. Coercive tactics — like behavior charts that monitor his every move — only stress him out. When he senses manipulation, or when his bodily autonomy is ignored and he's not allowed to move freely through a space, his nervous system reacts.



If the material isn't aligned with his academic level — or when adults misjudge his abilities — he feels unseen, invalidated, and misunderstood. Efforts to extinguish his non-normative behaviors only intensify them. Typical tactics don't work on atypical kids.

For example, when Oscar is on the verge of dysregulation and neurologically unable to access language, insisting that he "use his words" doesn't help. It makes him violent.

In the right environment, Oscar began to improve slowly. With the right class size and composition — a mixed-age setting rich in social-emotional support and surrounded by intellectual peers — Oscar is regulated, engaged, and happy — the opposite of difficult.

I learned that his issues weren't his fault — or mine



DATA CENTERS INDUSTRY: Cheyenne to Host Data Center Using More Electricity Than All Wyoming Homes Data center energy requirements driven by artificial intelligence-driven data center in the remotely populated western state.

DATA CENTERS: Trump moves to limit environmental reviews for AI data center projects

DATA CENTERS: MUSK WATCH "Give them a little money, pollute, and kill" — Inside xAI's charm offensive in Memphis "Kids are the future of humanity," Musk said in a statement touting the donation to the Commercial Appeal, a Memphis newspaper. The donation from Musk will enable the club to reopen programs at two high schools, both of which are located several miles from the source of xAI's pollution. But Representative Justin Pearson (D), a member of the Tennessee House whose district includes the neighborhoods most harmed by xAI's pollution, described the gifts as a cheap PR stunt that Musk is using to distract and placate.

"There's no amount of money that xAI can give that's going to undo the harm that they have caused our community with the illegal polluting they have been doing for over a year," Pearson told Musk Watch, referring to the methane gas turbines that xAI has used to power Colossus, its supercomputer in Memphis. "They have contributed to higher levels of cancer-causing chemicals and pollution in this area in ways that are detrimental to the life, health, and well-being of people here. Our lungs and our lives are not for sale."

XAI did not respond to a request for comment.

FCC: Big Tech-backed Group Supports Musk at FCC Group’s support comes as Project Kuiper sets to begin service in 2025.

HACKING: ARS TECHNICA St. Paul’s no good, very bad cyberattack St. Paul, MN, was hacked so badly that the National Guard has been deployed "A deliberate, coordinated digital attack." Hacking attacks—many using ransomware—now hit US cities every few days. They are expensive to mitigate and extremely disruptive. Abilene, Texas, for instance, had 477 GB of data stolen this spring. The city refused to pay the requested ransom and instead decided to replace every server, desktop, laptop, desk telephone, and storage device. This has required a "temporary return to pen-and-paper systems" while the entire city network is rebuilt, but at least Abilene was insured against such an attack.

Sometimes, though, the hacks hit harder than usual. That was the case in St. Paul, Minnesota, which suffered a significant cyberattack last Friday that it has been unable to mitigate. Things have gotten so bad that the city has declared a state of emergency, while the governor activated the National Guard to assist.

The city had trouble stopping the attack over the weekend, however, so on Monday, it "initiated a full shutdown of our information systems as a defensive measure to contain the threat." All Wi-Fi in city buildings is currently down, and numerous computerized city functions—including checking out library books—have been stopped. (According to a resident who spoke to local TV channel KSTP 5, books can still be checked out "the old school manual way, writing down the bar code number from your library card.") Online payments to the city have been disabled, though emergency services remain operational.

The FBI and two national cybersecurity firms have been brought on to mitigate the attack, but it hasn't been enough. Yesterday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activated state units of the National Guard to assist the city.

SPACE; Chinese Researchers Suggest Lasers and Sabotage to Counter Musk’s Starlink Satellites Starlink’s omnipresence and potential military applications have unnerved Beijing and spurred China's scientists to action.

WARFARE: The U.S. Military Is Testing AI Agents in Wargames The Thunderforge project will create vast numbers of conflict scenarios.

ACTION:

FOR MASSACHUSETTS: Massachusetts Take Action to Opt-Out of Smart Meters

EVENTS:

The National Call, Friday July 25, 2025, 1-3 pm ET

Register Now: “What To Do About Screens in Schools” on 8/20 Join Children and Screens for a timely #AskTheExperts webinar kicking off the Fall 2025 season, “What To Do About Screens in Schools? Phones, Tablets, and Focus in the Classroom” on Wednesday August 20, 2025 from 3:30pm ET - 5:00pm ET. A panel of teachers, administrators, and other education experts will:

Discuss the nuanced issues surrounding phone bans and classroom devices;

Offer practical guidance on how to balance school screen time to support learning, development, and well-being; and

Equip parents with answers and insights to better support their child’s use of devices at school.

Learn from the experts, access hands-on resources, and join our live Q&A! Webinar Registration - Zoom

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

EFF and Patrick Wood: Your Smart Meter Is a Tool of Mass Surveillance "Mass surveillance violates the privacy of many individuals"

Less OnLine More OnLife, and the Noise to Signal Ratio in EMF/RF, On the Web, and in Our Thoughts, Urges, Cravings, and Addictions Barb Payne, Keith Cutter, Tim Arnold, Shannon Rowan, Laura Matsue Geunther

In Memoriam: Daniel Hirsch of Committee to Bridge the Gap Brilliant mentor of anti-nuclear activists, also challenged smart meters