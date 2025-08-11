Enviromental Health Sciences has risen to the top of the class in its coverage of technology and health….I know of no other environmental group operating at this level of integrity. Please show your support by signing up for the dedicated newsletter. I have found it to be a great resource for sharing recent news at a glance to newbies - SEE EXAMPLE

The parameters of delusions outlined in the article 𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐖𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐋𝐋𝐌𝐬 — 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐬 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬 “𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐝” also apply directly to other tech innovations, including smart meters IMO.

LLMs and utility meters are not getting smarter, but people are.

FEATURED: ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH SCIENCES PUBLISHES ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH NEWS THAT FEATURES WIRELESS/TECH ISSUES:

Subscribe to this Newsletter

FEATURED Corrected link for Rhode Island Safetech www.ri4safetech.org/

CORRECTED/UPDATED GRAPHIC FROM ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH NEWS:

"Graphic shared by permission Courtesy Environmental Health Sciences, publisher of Enviromental Health News. Please Sign up for their newsletter here. "

FEATURED: I Feel This Poison (A voice for the Unseen)

For our substack readers and their friends, free download of the mp3 file of the song:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/0yrgghhy2uup1jtlkid62/I-Feel-This-Poison-2.mp3?rlkey=iofmvi6zmmbx5shxxykvsp6xe&st=nfe77102&dl=0

Here's the Substack post:

Here's the YouTube version: 3:47

Lyrics: Keith Cutter Music, Arrangement, and Vocals: Rosalito

It makes me sick, That glowing leash— You scroll and smile, I find no peace….

Here's the (free to all) weekly audio podcast:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2075097/episodes/17627263

REMINDER: Wednesday, August 13, 7 pm ET: Prayer Circle Safe Tech Prayer Circle

Aug 13, 2025 07:00 PM ET A Prayer Circle for Hope, Remembrance, Support & Solidarity for EMR Syndrome Sufferers, Survivors, Souls Lost and Promising Litigation On the 4th anniversary of the EHT & CHD win against the FCC on their antiquated standards, please join us for a prayer circle to honor and remember those who have been injured and or lost their lives as a result of their exposure to radiofrequency (RF) radiation. This gathering is a space for reflection, healing, collective remembrance as well as praying for recent initiatives which bring hope for the future. We will share stories, offer prayers, and create a space of support for those affected by this issue. Reverend Jenny Gregg will offer an opening prayer. Attendees are encouraged to share a few words about those lost and how we will carry on this work in their name. This is a time for us to come together, acknowledge our collective grief and pain, seek solace and find hope together in our safe tech community. Your presence and support are deeply appreciated. We look forward to sharing this time with you. Sincerely, Courtney, Amelia and Cece Meeting Registration - Zoom







FEATURED:

BUILDING BIOLOGY INSTITUTE 704 No MoreTM Coalition: Aims to Restore Local Rights Over Cell Towers and Antennas by Camilla Rees

FEATURED: ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH TRUST

More Test Cases Show Blood Cell Clumping in Response to Cell Phone Exposure Earlier this year, Dr. Robert Brown published a peer-reviewed study that clearly showed a subject’s red blood cells clumped together into a slurry when a cell phone was placed against their skin. That study has been read by tens of thousands of people and written about in dozens of publications — but some hesitated to call the alarming phenomenon significant since the initial study involved only one subject. We can now share preliminary findings from the next phase of this research, confirming that this indeed is happening to many people. Dr. Brown and EHT have tested many more subjects in recent months, and Dr. Brown’s initial evaluation of additional data reveals that red blood cell clumping from cell phone exposure is even more common than his initial hypothesis. This phase of the research includes comparing groups of people who experience symptoms of EMR Syndrome (formerly called Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Syndrome) with groups who do not experience these symptoms. Preliminary results have shown blood cell clumping (rouleaux formation) from cell phone exposure is occurring in both groups, but with a higher rate among the EMR-S population. We are hopeful this path may lead to identifying a biomarker for people who suffer from EMR-S. Dr. Brown is planning to present his research to the American Public Health Association in Washington, DC, in November. We expect his study to be large enough by then to achieve statistical significance and elicit the reactions the potential identification of an EMR-S biomarker merits.. JOIN EHT NEWSLETTER: https://secure.everyaction.com/TMmKivg7d0iKADkk8dMoDQ2

Tour la Nuit from Vélo Québec's: Valérie Adam and I, Anne Aster, took part in the event wearing full shielding suits (but no gloves because it was too hot). We wore long-sleeve silver tops and pants, silver helmets, and stainless steel mesh. []Most participants thought we were wearing costumes or humorous outfits for the event, which some described as “cool and stylish.” But some quickly understood it was real shielding for serious reasons. Without these clothes, it wouldn’t have been possible for us to take part in such an event. Nowhere along the route would it have been possible to remove our helmets because the microwave RF power levels in Montreal are so high. The wave problem wasn’t only on the route. It wouldn’t have been possible to eat at a restaurant or at a picnic table in a park, so I brought a portable Faraday cage for two, a 12-V rice cooker connected to a camping battery, and we ate inside the Faraday cage at Étienne-Desmarteau Park near the event. []Anne is also ready to start. For the curious, both bikes are ergonomic but not electric. Even more curious? Search for "Giant Revive" online. It's a 2004 model. []With the shielding, we were not bothered by the 5G antennas, people’s phones, or Wi-Fi boosters. At some points, we rode under Hydro-Québec high-voltage power lines — not torture, but annoying. A little further, we stopped briefly to touch the grass and then continued. The lack of sun and the light wind made wearing the shielding suits tolerable. Cycling in the sun on a hot day would have been difficult. Tour la Nuit was the perfect event for us, and we really enjoyed it! We fully intend to return next year if it doesn’t rain. It would be so cool to go with other shielded EHS to share this joy, because... happiness multiplies when shared. If you want to join us next year, contact us! Just thinking about it is exciting! We thank everyone we met along the way. ALL were kind, respectful, and pleasant. No incidents, no intolerance, nothing! Just friendly encounters!

See Keith’s interview with Annie and others here:

Personal Protective Equipment for RF Radiation That Works!

FEATURED: THE POWER COUPLE

5 ways to prevent neurodegeneration Parkinson's | Neuromelanin | Our innermost dark cave of light Here’s what you’ll learn in this article:

NEWS AND NOTES:

AI 𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐖𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐋𝐋𝐌𝐬 — 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐬 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬 “𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐝” "The Psychological, Financial, and Cultural Factors Behind the $10T Illusion — And None Are Technical" Srini Pagidyala Background: I wrote this before GPT-5 release. Let’s me get one thing straight: I’m not an AI skeptic. I’m not anti-AI, I’m anti delusion. I’m not anti-LLM, I’m against pretending they’re minds. And definitely not anti-progress, despite all the labels thrown my way, I’m an AI maximalist but I’m also allergic to BS. I called out ChatGPT for what it is in an article published by VentureBeat in March 2023 where I made the case that it wouldn’t last, when the entire world was enthralled by its fluency. As an AI maximalist, I’m fully committed to building maximally beneficial AI for humanity: Transformative. Grounded in cognition. Built to serve, not to mimic. Here are the six biases that kept the $10T LLM illusion alive: Bag Bias - When Conviction Becomes Obligation FUI Bias - Fluency-Utility Illusion Bias Mirage Bias – When Architectural Failures Are Treated Like Surface-Level Bugs Scaling Salvation Bias – When More Compute Is Mistaken for Progress Illusion Lock-In Bias – Too Big To Fail Hype Addiction Bias – When Speed Replaces Substance Now, let’s dive into each one of these biases: []GPT-5 isn’t a product failure, it’s a paradigm failure.

Scaling the wrong paradigm doesn’t get you AGI, it just gets you a bigger illusion.

All LLMs Claude, Gemini, Grok, Llama etc will suffer the same fate.

LLMs are a dead end to achieve real intelligence.

Real Intelligence is about capabilities like continuous learning, autonomous adapting, updating its own model in real time cascading changes across its beliefs, behaviors and understanding.

LLMs can game benchmarks, not capabilities.

There is no path to real intelligence without solving cognition.

LLMs can fake fluency but only cognition can create intelligence.

It’s Cognitive AI or bust.

Build Cognitive AI → Unlock Real Intelligence

The only question now: Is Silicon Valley ready to move on from LLMs? (Many article links included)

AI: AI industry horrified to face largest copyright class action ever certified Copyright class actions could financially ruin AI industry, trade groups say.

AI: REGENERATIVE AI ETHICS Directing AI toward human and planetary flourishing is one of the greatest challenges (and opportunities) of our time. Life: 3.8 billion years of pure brilliance. The ultimate flourishing playbook.

AI: TECH POLICY PRESS: As tech firms keep adding the largest and most compute-intensive AI models into more and more aspects of our digital lives, they are increasingly dependent on a growing share of existing energy and natural resources, leading to rising costs for everyone else, write Sasha Luccioni and Yacine Jernite.

AI: TECH POLICY PRESS Elon Musk’s Grok stands as an indictment of our current laissez-faire approach to AI governance, write researchers Gabrielle D. Beacken and Dr. Matthias J. Becker. We urgently need independent oversight, enforceable ethical frameworks, and above all, accountability, they write. AND: What do citizens want from AI regulation, and what do they expect from their governments? Natali Helberger, Sophie Morosoli, Nicolas Mattis, Laurens Naudts, and Claes H. de Vreese surveyed citizens in Brazil, Denmark, Japan, the Netherlands, South Africa, and the US to find out. Based on the survey, they write, “citizens are growing increasingly frustrated with being powerless spectators as the AI race unfolds. An overwhelming majority of citizens surveyed in Europe and the US alike want the right to complain when their rights and interests are not respected, and see users and user representatives actively involved in the design of AI.”AND; Current concerns about AI’s adverse climate impacts are largely confined to operational energy and water use by data centers. While these impacts are important, they represent only a fraction of the ways in which AI can influence climate outcomes, write Felippa Amanta and Charlie Wilson.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI GPT-5: Overdue, overhyped and underwhelming. And that’s not the worst of it. A new release botched … and new research paper that spells trouble

AI INSPIRATION: Pilgrims in the Machine Can we cure AI demoralization syndrome? The new virus is airborne, invisible, travels long distances, and cannot be easily filtered. Curiously, it never infects the very young, and only rarely retired people. Infections typically happen in the healthy, productive working-age population, with the most severe cases in creative types, the originals among us, the mental wonderworkers, the sensitive cognitive orchids, those with exquisitely balanced brain hemispheres, the wholistic right leading the hawk-eyed left. The initial symptoms are often mild, trivial spores of emotion, a little dismay, a fever of frustration, and then grow stronger, spreading into pockmarks of anger and astonishment, until at last, the malaise reaches full bloom, characterized by motivational loss, fits of despair, and an insurmountable question: How am I going to compete with AI? []the more you persist in this woebegone manner of living, the more you see that there is something in human beings which, if we can tap it in its purity, and cultivate it without artificial modification, gives us a power that machines can never offer.

AI: Doctors Horrified After Google's Healthcare AI Makes Up a Body Part That Does Not Exist in Humans "What you’re talking about is super dangerous.

ALGORITHMS: The Algorithm Next Door How local digital platforms like Nextdoor and Facebook are fraying the fabric of neighborhood trust — and what we can build instead.

CHILDREN: What Kids Told Us About How to Get Them Off Their Phones Children who were raised on screens need more freedom out in the real world. Lenore Skenazy, Zach Rausch, and Jon Haidt

CLIMATE: Amber Yang and Mark Bailey from WantToKnow.info Geoengineering is a Weapon That's Been Rebranded as Climate Science. There's a Better Way To Heal the Earth. We don’t need to manipulate the climate with artificial technologies. We need to regenerate the Earth from the ground up.

DATA CENTERS: Big Tech’s next major political battle may already be brewing in your backyard Now the debate over data centers is poised to go national. The push by companies like OpenAI and Google to win the artificial intelligence race has led to a proliferation of data centers — giant warehouses for computer systems — in communities across all 50 states. The rise of these server farms has sparked fierce battles from the Virginia suburbs to Tucson, Arizona, and beyond, as city and county governments grapple with how to balance job creation and new revenue streams against the strain data centers put on water and energy resources. “Every governor — Democrat or Republican — is going to want economic development. I think the question is always at what cost — and that's where you see some of the political rubber meeting the road in terms of cost of energy bills, whether Big Tech’s paying its fair share,” Virginia-based Democratic strategist Jared Leopold said. []Tech companies like Amazon and Microsoft are counting on data centers to power their AI expansions — and the U.S. already has more of these facilities than any other country. President Donald Trump has vowed to “win the AI race,” moving to implement a Biden-era executive order to build the facilities on federal lands and announcing a $500 billion AI and data center sprint with large tech companies known as Stargate, with a site underway in Texas. But the surge is proving polarizing, particularly in northern Virginia — considered the tip of the spear on this issue with the world’s largest and fastest-growing data center market. The Energy Department is projecting data centers will require up to nearly three times as much energy by 2028, raising fears that the tech sector will turn to polluting sources like coal and natural gas in their rush for power. []the typical residential ratepayer in that state could experience a $14 to $37 monthly electric bill increase by 2040, according to a report from Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, in part because of the need for infrastructure upgrades whose costs could be spread to all customers. “Enough is enough,” said Loudoun County Vice Chair Michael Turner, also a Democrat, who is largely opposing new data centers. “The next election for supervisor will hinge on data centers,” adding that two weeks don’t go by where he doesn’t hear from other county officials around the country looking for advice.

DATA CENTERS: As Electric Bills Rise, Evidence Mounts That Data Centers Share Blame States are under pressure to insulate regular household and business ratepayers from the costs of feeding Big Tech’s energy-hungry data centers.

ELECTRICITY: Conductive wool replaces wiring and circuits in WoolTech electronics Wool takes the place of wiring, plastic and circuit boards in electronic devices created by designer Hinna Khan, a recent Central Saint Martins graduate inspired to find a new use for the material after watching farming documentaries. Still in early development, Khan‘s WoolTech is made from a novel wool-based biomaterial, in which conductive pathways can be created using lasers. This carbonises the material so it carries electricity, while the un-carbonised sections provide natural insulation.

EMF PAUL HARDING: Why is this Exposure Completely Ignored? []the frequencies below 150 kHz were never addressed, and they are the biologically active ones. Instead, the carrier wave that uses the higher frequencies, those above 150 kHz, was the focus. This has been a common problem in many scientific evaluations.

ENVIRONMENT: Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund The Christian Church, Meet the Church of Mother NatureLaw, Morals, and Faith in Support of Nature's Rights, Religious communities are becoming champions for the Great Lakes and other waters of New York State, bringing a crucial moral and spiritual lens to environmental activism

FCC: Former FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel Named Executive Director of MIT Media Lab Rosenworcel to bring policy expertise and public-interest focus to tech innovation hub at MIT

FCC: FCC Unanimously Votes to Narrow Environmental Review Rules Under Amended NEPA It’s about ‘striking the right balance.’

FCC: FCC Launches Review to Modernize Emergency Alert Systems with 5G and AI The FCC has launched a comprehensive review of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) to modernize outdated infrastructure amid technological shifts and recent disaster failures. Seeking stakeholder input, the initiative aims to enhance effectiveness, accessibility, and integration with innovations like 5G and AI. This could set new global standards for emergency communications.

HEALTH: OT This Vitamin And Tea Combo May Quickly Rejuvenate Aging Brain Cells New research suggests that they key antioxidant in green tea might restore aging brain cells when combined with a significant dose of vitamin B3

HEALTH OT: Media multitasking: Using multiple digital devices at same time linked to obesity

HEALTH: How letting your mind wander can reset your brain

HEALTH SLEEP: AYURVEDA Sleep Your Way to Brain Health Dr. John Douillard, DC, CAP How a proper night’s sleep can help brain healthy and stimulate the lymphatic system. Ayurveda suggests many ways to reset the circadian clock, including: Get to bed two hours after sunset Wake up just before sunrise Block out lights during sleep After sunset, avoid blue light from LEDs or screens (switch to night mode on devices) Morning sun blocks melatonin and is an important daily reset of circadian clock Exercise during the day moves the lymphatic system, which makes way for glymphatic detox at night

HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Sunlight as a Natural Antifungal

HEALTH: James Van Der Beek was 'doing everything' for his health. One subtle symptom revealed he had stage 3 colon cancer at 46. He wants younger people to get screened Colon cancer cases are rising worldwide, particularly among people around or below the recommended screening age, which the US has dropped to meet the growing rate among younger patients. []Increasingly, there are less invasive at-home tests that can provide answers. For example, Cologuard and FIT are widely used at-home tests that detect the presence of cancer in stool samples. The Shield test is a blood test performed on people of average risk who are 45 and older. If the result is positive, a colonoscopy is the next step. Shield's research found that when their blood draw was offered to patients, colon cancer screening rates more than doubled.

HEALTH EMF: GREEN MED The Stone in Your Brain: How Modern Life Is Calcifying Your Pineal Gland (And What You Can Do About It) We spend billions on sleep aids and anti-aging treatments, yet we're unknowingly calcifying the very gland that naturally produces our most powerful sleep hormone and antioxidant—all through something as simple as brushing our teeth and checking our phones. Article at a Glance

The Problem: Your pineal gland—which produces melatonin for sleep and brain health—is likely calcifying from fluoride in drinking water and EMF exposure from wireless devices, leading to insomnia, mood disorders, and accelerated aging.

The Science: New research shows pineal calcification is both preventable and reversible: fluoride accumulates 600x more in the pineal than other tissues, while EMFs suppress melatonin production—but studies demonstrate regeneration is possible within 8-12 weeks.

The Solution: Filter fluoride from water, create an EMF-free bedroom, supplement with magnesium and vitamin K2, maintain natural light/dark cycles, and support detoxification with specific nutrients to restore your pineal function and melatonin production.

HEALTH: OT Sayer Ji from Sayer Ji's Substack Mercury Pushers Called Herbalists "Quacks": The Medical Insult That Backfired The 102,610 Studies They Buried as "Quackery"—And the Mercury-Pushing Dentists Who Started It All

HEALTH: OT Sayer Ji from Sayer Ji's Substack Your Body's Hidden Technology: The Scalar Field Between Your Hands Prayer Hands Decoded: The Science Behind Humanity's Most Sacred Gesture

HEALTH REGULATION OT: The Deadly Campaign to Shield All Pesticides from Legal Liability Unmasking Bayer and Monsanto's Cruel and Destructive Legacy and How Toxic Sludge is Destroying Our Farmlands

LIGHTING: Nikola Tesla's solution to LEDs 4 reasons to ban LED streetlights Roman S Shapoval and Philip Gotthelf

NATURE GUARDIAN Human connection to nature has declined 60% in 200 years, study finds Prof Miles Richardson says people risk ‘extinction of experience’ in the natural world without new policies

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: CHD ‘No Place in Our Community’: Santa Cruz Residents Sue County Over AT&T Cell Tower Residents of Santa Cruz County, California, want the court to withdraw the approval of a 140-foot cell tower they allege county officials illegally approved.

WARFARE; Air Force bid for Tesla Cybertrucks in target practice symbolizes the ‘evolving’ relationship between the Pentagon and Big Tech, expert says

WASTE: Experts sound alarm on hidden damage caused by booming consumer tech trend: 'This all adds up 'What's happening? Commissioned research released by Material Focus, a U.K.-based non-profit, showed U.K. consumers purchased 7.1 million mini-fans in the past year. Demand is only increasing. Similar to fast fashion, "fast tech" refers to cheap electronic goods, like mini-fans and electric razors, that have a short lifespan, according to the York Press. Mini-fans, in particular, are increasingly popular because of recent heat waves fueled by the planet's warming. They're rarely recycled. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) found that less than a quarter of electronic goods were recycled in 2022. Andrea Cheong, an activist working with Material Focus, told the Press: "The unrealistic, low prices of fast tech encourages impulse purchases and makes them feel easy to dispose of. This all adds up."

ACTION ITEM FROM CATHERINE KLEIBER of Electricalpollution.com : RE FDA

,,,, evidence supports the need to tighten engineering standards for all electronic products and "dirty" electricity and minimize RF exposure due to poor electrical grid and building wire maintenance.

If you would like to push the FDA to take action, please file a comment at https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/FDA-2025-P-1032-0001. The comment will go into the most recent ART Citizen Petition "Requests that the FDA issue a Public Health Advisory to all public and private schools and day care centers in the United States, alerting them of the possibility that radiation in excess of the amount required for the proper operation of wireless devices may be present in their facilities, and including instructions for mitigating such unnecessary exposures".

Please only submit polite informative comments outlining relevant science or succinctly narrating relevant personal experience. If possible, please upload supporting references. (Access to all copyrighted material is blocked on the FDA site so send your comment separately from copies of references. They can be on the same upload, just not in the same document or the whole document will be blocked.)

If the comment is related to autism, please also send a copy to Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee - U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at IACCPublicInquiries@mail.nih.gov and bcc webmaster@electricalpollution.com since I am not sure if these comments will be readily available to the public and this will allow me to know what they received in case it will be useful in the future.

Thank you, Catherine Kleiber

ACTION ITEM FROM CHILDRENS HEALTH DEFENSE: MAHA

ACTION: The May MAHA Commission Report briefly mentioned radiofrequency (RF) radiation as a potential risk to children’s health — but fell far short in assessing the magnitude of the issue and the scientific evidence clearly demonstrating harm.

Wireless radiation is one of the fastest growing environmental toxins of our time, and significantly contributes to the chronic childhood disease epidemic we are facing today.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/strengthen-wireless-radiation-protections-in-the-next-maha-report/

Wireless radiation:

Disrupts brain development: linked to learning delays, memory problems, and attention issues

Weakens the immune system: increasing vulnerability to infections and chronic inflammation

Interferes with sleep cycles: suppresses melatonin, leading to fatigue, irritability, and poor focus

Triggers behavioral changes: associated with hyperactivity, anxiety, and emotional dysregulation

Raises long-term cancer risk: children are more susceptible to RF radiation, classified as a possible carcinogen

Leads to greater cumulative harm: early-life exposure means more damage over time

Children are especially vulnerable. Due to their smaller heads, thinner skulls, and more conductive brain tissue, they absorb more radiation than adults.

We must ensure that the next version of the report, due this month, appropriately addresses wireless radiation as a prominent public health risk. Decision makers need to hear this from you now!

Use the button below to send a message to the MAHA Commission leaders, HHS Secretary Kennedy, President Trump, and Congress urging them to:

Recognize RF radiation as a major contributor to chronic childhood illness;

Include a more complete scientific analysis of RF radiation exposure, including findings from the World Health Organization’s recent 2025 literature review ;

Highlight the disproportionate impact of wireless radiation on children’s nervous, immune, and reproductive systems;

Recommend that NIH conduct a rigorous study of the mechanisms of harm;

Recommend that the appropriate HHS agencies provide guidance and recommend protective measures for consumers, parents, schools, and local governments.

Let’s make sure they know this matters to families across America.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/strengthen-wireless-radiation-protections-in-the-next-maha-report/

Thank you for taking action. The CHD EMR & Wireless Team