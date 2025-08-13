FEATURED: Laura Matsue Guenther

What Screen Addiction Is Costing Us (and how to reverse course) What we lose when we fill every pause with screens Screen addiction is taking that would-be inventor or next great novelist into a passive consumer. It feeds them a personality instead of letting them discover who they really are. We are raising a generation who may never truly know themselves Because they are always looking outwards, A generation who may lose the will and motivation to follow a dream, because their attention span has been whittled down to mere seconds. If you feel inspired to take action based on this post, here are a few gentle experiments you can use now to reclaim these in-between moments:

Leave your phone in another room every time you eat a meal.

Take one daily walk without devices, podcasts, or music… just you, noticing your environment, and paying attention to the world around you.

When you’re switching between tasks or waiting in a line, try taking a few deep breaths, noticing the sensations in your body, and noticing what’s around you before checking your phone.

Delete one app that has been taking up most of your time, just for a week, and see how it feels.

Plug in your phone outside of your bedroom before you go to bed at night, and you will be screen-free in the morning and evening, so you never start or end your day with overstimulation. Put a paper book in your room instead.

FEATURED: BRASIL’S SLOWPHONE

Cece Doucette co-hosted friends in Brazil at Slowphone, and to listen to experts Patti and Doug Wood. They have founded The BabySafe Project, TechSafe Schools and Americans for Responsible Technology to help us all get to safer technology use! So many great tips!

Can wireless radiation affect pregnancy? Join us for a special conversation on the Babysafe Project from Grassroots Environmental Education, an educational initiative raising awareness about the potential health risks of radiofrequency radiation for pregnant individuals 1 HOUR 25 MINUTES

FEATURED: Regenerative AI Ethics

https://www.regenerativeaiethics.com This is a document on Regenerative AI Ethics – a new field that seeks to develop AI in concert with the living and intricately interconnected Universe. The author sees the urgent need to change our current trajectory so as to steward AI with more attuned minds, hearts, and intuitions than our current model of extraction and domination.

Following are a few excerpts from the Invocation found at the end of the document:



"This moment is not only an invitation — it is a vow.

To become the ancestors the future is praying for. To choose not power, but presence.

Not control, but communion.

Not dominion, but deep, Life-aligned intelligence."



"To birth a thrivable future, we must create a new paradigm for AI development — one that moves beyond narrow technological advancement to embrace a broader vision that prioritizes the flourishing of all Living Systems, including our own."



"We must cultivate a new generation of AI designers and developers who are deeply committed to regenerative principles. Beyond technical expertise, they must possess a nuanced understanding of Life’s interconnectedness. This new generation of AI leaders and technologies must be guided by an ethical framework that upholds the well-being of all Living Systems. A regenerative AI future is not just possible, it is imperative."



"...we believe real, higher-order change can only happen if we shape our highest visionary ideal, and design backward from there."



"The opportunity before us is immense. By aligning AI with Life’s principles and by converging human, ecological, and artificial intelligence, we can create systems that actively regenerate the conditions for Life to thrive. We can build technologies that make us feel more alive, not less. That strengthen our connections, not diminish them. That enhance Life’s capacity for renewal and regeneration, not deplete it. Because we are all — humans, technologies, and Living Systems — part of one magnificent web of Life."



Critiques and encouragement are welcomed by the author. This is a work in progress. COURTESY KATE

FEATURED From particulates to pathways: environmental exposures and their impact on Alzheimer's disease

From particulates to pathways: environmental exposures and their impact on Alzheimer's disease

Liu B, Ahmad MA, Abbas G, Ahmed U, Javed R, Ali I, Ao Q, Deng X. From particulates to pathways: environmental exposures and their impact on Alzheimer's disease. Brain Res. 2025 Aug 8:149880. doi: 10.1016/j.brainres.2025.149880.

Abstract Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a leading cause of cognitive decline and mortality, with its neurobiological mechanisms and etiology still not fully understood. Emerging evidence highlights the significant role of environmental pollutants in AD onset and progression. This review examines the impact of environmental compartments-air, water, soil, and pollutants-on AD pathology. Prolonged exposure to particulate matter (PM 2.5 ), heavy metals (lead, cadmium, mercury, arsenic), and engineered nanomaterials (silver, iron oxide, silica) increases AD risk. Additional factors like obesity, smoking, infections, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and electromagnetic fields may exacerbate AD. These exposures potentially drive key pathological features such as amyloid-β plaque deposition and tau protein aggregation. By analyzing recent studies, this review highlights the intersection between environmental exposure and AD progression, emphasizing how such factors can accelerate the disease. It provides practical guidelines to mitigate these risks, aiming to reduce AD incidence while advancing understanding of its environmental contributions.

4.9. Electromagnetic fields



Electromagnetic fields (EMFs) are produced by various electronic devices, including those used in wireless communication, such as cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, and smart meters. EMFs are categorized into two main types: low-frequency (e.g., power lines) and high-frequency (e.g., radiofrequency radiation from wireless devices) (Meenu et al., 2024). The increasing prevalence of EMF exposure in daily life has raised concerns regarding its potential impact on brain health, particularly its role in neurodegenerative diseases such as AD (Jiang et al., 2016).



One of the central hypotheses regarding EMF exposure and AD is based on the calcium hypothesis of neurodegeneration. High-intensity EMFs are thought to interact with voltage-gated calcium channels in brain cells, which are responsible for regulating the influx of calcium ions (Ca2+) into neurons. Research suggests that the increased concentration of Ca2+ ions resulting from EMF exposure may contribute to a cascade of pathological processes associated with neurodegeneration, including excessive calcium signaling, oxidative stress, and inflammation (Pall, 2022). The dysregulation of calcium homeostasis is a well-established mechanism in AD, where elevated intracellular calcium levels can lead to neuronal damage, synaptic dysfunction, and ultimately cell death.



Animal studies have provided compelling evidence supporting the role of EMFs exposure in the accumulation of amyloid-β, a hallmark protein involved in AD. For example, a study involving rats exposed to daily pulsed EMFs demonstrated elevated levels of amyloid-β plaques in the brain, suggesting that EMFs exposure could accelerate amyloid pathology and contribute to cognitive decline (Li et al., 2019). The deposition of amyloid-β plaques is a critical event in the pathogenesis of AD, as these plaques disrupt neuronal communication and promote inflammation, thereby exacerbating neurodegeneration. In addition to amyloid-β accumulation, neurodegeneration itself is another key consequence of EMF exposure. Human studies have shown that prolonged exposure to EMFs may lead to widespread loss of dendritic spines and synaptic connections in the brain (Pritchard et al., 2019). Dendritic spines are small protrusions on neurons that play a critical role in synaptic signaling and cognitive processes. Their loss is a key feature of neurodegenerative diseases, including AD (Wyszkowska et al., 2019). Increased calcium ion influx resulting from EMF exposure may disrupt the structural integrity of dendritic spines, leading to synaptic dysfunction and cognitive impairment (Glaser et al., 2019, Popugaeva et al., 2017, Tong et al., 2018).



In a study by Tong et al., (2018), exposure to EMFs was found to increase calcium ion levels in neuronal cells, which led to the activation of signaling pathways associated with neuroinflammation and oxidative stress. These pathways are implicated in the progressive damage to neurons seen in AD and other neurodegenerative disorders. Additionally, chronic EMFs exposure has been shown to induce neuroinflammatory responses, which play a central role in the pathophysiology of AD. Inflammation in the brain, often triggered by the activation of microglial cells, can lead to the release of cytokines and other inflammatory mediators that further exacerbate neuronal damage and amyloid plaque accumulation (Kim et al., 2021). Another key aspect of the EMF-AD connection is the role of oxidative stress. Exposure to EMFs has been shown to increase the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in neurons, which can lead to oxidative damage to cellular components, including lipids, proteins, and DNA. This oxidative damage is thought to be a major contributor to the pathogenesis of Alzheimer's Disease, as it impairs neuronal function and accelerates the formation of amyloid plaques and tau tangles, both of which are characteristic of AD pathology (Bektas and Dasdag, 2025). Some studies have even suggested that individuals living in close proximity to sources of high-intensity EMF radiation, such as cell towers or power lines, may have an increased risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's (Huss et al., 2009).



7. Conclusions This monograph has underscored the critical impact of environmental risk factors stemming from industrialization, modern agriculture, and other pollutants on mental health, particularly in the context of AD. As AD research reaches a pivotal moment, the multifaceted role of environmental influences in the onset and progression of this disorder is becoming increasingly clear. Despite significant advances in understanding the pathobiology of AD, many aspects remain unresolved, particularly regarding the early causative events triggered by environmental pollutants, which continue to be elusive. Biochemical analyses and both in vitro and in vivo studies have confirmed the role of amyloid-beta (Aβ) aggregation in initiating AD, but therapeutic strategies targeting amyloid have thus far proven ineffective. This highlights the urgent need for a deeper exploration of the mechanisms that link environmental exposures to AD onset. Additionally, the rise of NMs as emerging contributors to AD progression further emphasizes the complexity of environmental impacts on neurological health. By addressing the limitations of current research and pursuing the outlined future directions, we can gain valuable insights into how environmental factors contribute to AD and how these risks can be mitigated. This research holds the potential to enhance our understanding of AD and guide the development of public health policies and interventions aimed at reducing the burden of this devastating disease. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40784621/



Related post: Based on Henry Lai's compilation of studies published since 2007:

78% (n=373) of 480 studies of the neurological effects from exposure to radio frequency radiation reported statistically significant effects.

91% (n=338) of 370 studies of the neurological effects from exposure to static or extremely low (e.g., powerline) frequency electromagnetic fields reported statistically significant effects.

Thirty Years of Research on Effects of Exposure to Electromagnetic Fields COURTESY JOEL M.



NEWS AND NOTES

AI: The GPT-5 rollout has been a big mess OpenAI faces backlash as users complain about broken workflows and losing AI friends.

AI: AI data centers prompt tech giants to buy huge land plots in the US

AI: The AI industry is awash in hype, hyperbole and horrible charts

AI: Meet the early-adopter judges using AI | MIT Technology Review

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI LLMs are not like you and me—and never will be. Unpacking a popular new example from an AI researcher at Google DeepMind

AI: Brian Merchant GPT-5 is a joke. Will it matter? How the fraught release of the most-hyped AI product yet clarifies the stakes.

AUTOMOBILES EHS: Tesla Cybertruck Owner Says, “Lately When I Drive My CT I Get This Strange Combo of Fatigue, Lightheadedness, and Almost Like Everything’s Moving in Slow Motion” A Tesla Cybertruck owner has a strange question for other Cybertruck owners. After driving his CT for a while, he feels fatigued, lightheaded, and it seems like everything is moving in slow motion. Is this an electric vehicle issue or something else? []Zachary Brown on the Cybertruck Owners Only Facebook page says he feels fatigued, lightheaded, and it seems like everything is moving in slow motion after he drives his Cybertruck for a while. Yes, it's strange, and it's worth checking into more. Isaac Householder - "My new model Y gave me major headaches from the new interior fumes. Sitting on big batteries like this is a new thing. Maybe you're getting some emissions from it. No matter what it is, you shouldn't ignore it."

Nicole Rucker - "I felt like that the first couple of weeks we had it, and I've been fine ever since. Also, make sure to turn the air off, recirculate, or drive with the window down and see if that changes anything."

Veronica Smith - "If you're using FSD and not looking ahead, you could be getting motion sickness. Take some friends for a spin and see if they notice it. Was it brand new, or had it been sitting on the lot off-gassing for a while?"

Emmanuel Martinez - “I felt the same way with my Cyberbeast. Maybe our brains are getting mushed in there. With all the G forces, it sounds crazy, but perhaps that's what's happening?"

Jacob Saenz - “Maybe migraines? The motors in the truck are significantly louder than I'm used to in my M3. The high-pitched whining is almost like speaker feedback sometimes. I don't notice all that often when music is on, but do when it's off and quiet."

Brandon Williamson - “If you rule out and find that it's not regenerative braking, self-driving motion sickness, or a lack of fresh air. Some people have EHS - electromagnetic hypersensitivity. Don't want to freak you out, but just something to be aware of!"

BROADBAND: Detroit Public Housing Residents to Get Free High-Speed Internet with DigitalC DigitalC, Merit, Microsoft, and Rocket partner on free internet pilot in Detroit. The project was financed by an $850,000 contribution from the Rocket Community Fund, the philanthropic arm of Rocket Companies (formerly Quicken Loans), and a $200,000 contribution from Microsoft’s global Airband Initiative, the company’s effort to close the digital divide.

CHILDREN: How Is Your New School Phone Policy Working? Introducing the TAPS: Toolkit for Assessing Phones in Schools Jason Lu, Sarah Wu, Sunny Xun Liu, and Zach Rausch

CHILDREN: DELANEY SCREENAGERS 4 Essential Tech Guides Every Parent Should Read

CHILDREN PEOPLE MAGAZINE: 'Anxious Generation' Author Jonathan Haidt Shares New Worries About Kids — and Why You Should Be Concerned (Exclusive)

CHILDREN: NESTED PATHWAYS Insights into Child Capacities Honoring Nature's wisdom Pearce’s work is not rooted in the narrow western science notion of legitimate knowledge: recent experimental evidence, a form of scientism: the only way to know anything is to do a proper experiment. Rather, he was a transdisciplinarian (like myself), drawing insights from multiple disciplines, human biopsychology, as well as personal experience. Pearce’s insights correspond with Indigenous Intelligence, garnered from millennia of human partnership with a living planet. These capacities and the knowhow for their development are largely ignored or lost in modern societies where those raised with the dominant worldview pooh-pooh their veridicality or possibility. Because of inexperience or fear, adults often dismiss or punish these species-normal abilities in children. The dominant worldview is forced on children from undercare (lack of the full evolved nest) which leads to self-doubt and easily triggered brain responses. Unnestedness stresses developing systems, pressing children towards relying on innate primate survival systems instead of growing their human potential. []The results of ignoring the wisdom that Pearce summarized is evident in the modern world where capitalist industrialized countries are increasingly unwell and destructive to ecological systems at all levels. This contrasts with the remaining Indigenous cultures who follow the evolved nest and live in a manner that promotes health and wellbeing, even of the nonhuman. These are matters of ethics. Returning to the nested pathway means we learn again the ways of being that attune us to the wisdom of Earth and our ancestors. We model partnership relations with the rest of Nature.

CHILDREN: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack Can You Really Teach Screen Science to an 8-Year-Old? We Just Did. Why putting opinions aside—and sharing the science behind screens—helps kids grow up strong, confident, and free from screen addiction.

CHILDREN: Jean M. Twenge from Generation Tech Teens used to be happier. What changed? Even post-COVID, few teens say they are “very happy”

CHILDREN: CANADA CHRIS ROWAN The Internet – We Can’t Make What’s Wrong, Right If your child asked you if they could go to a place where they were going to learn how to harm themselves, for example learn how to cut, buy deadly drugs, be extorted sexually, meet pedophiles, choke themselves, suicide, bully others, kill people with guns and run over them with cars, give away their private data and in the process, become addicted to this place…would you let them go there? No! AND: Children with Addictions – Let’s pull our heads out of the sand and do something!

CHILDREN: SMARTPHONE FREE CHILDHOOD REFERENCES

https://www.smartphonefreechildhood.org/

Other groups that have formed around the world...offshoots of the UK group.

https://www.smartphonefreechildhood.org/global-index

USA GROUP’S PETITION: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSco2fNDYJOkP4V-TjXI9ZC6eFQNi3GiUCuQ9DeGIQPfMqwHIg/viewform

DATA CENTERS: As Electric Bills Rise, Evidence Mounts That Data Centers Share Blame States are under pressure to insulate regular household and business ratepayers from the costs of feeding Big Tech’s energy-hungry data centers.

ENERGY: EHN Micro nuclear reactors poised to power mines and factories as safety debate flares

ENVIRONMENTALISM: Sierra Club fires executive director Ben Jealous after internal investigation

FCC: Local Governments Challenge FCC’s Use of Direct Final Rule ‘DFR not an appropriate vehicle for such significant change,’ over 85 localities argue. A coalition of cities and counties has urged the Federal Communications Commission to scrap its new fast-tracked rule repeal process, arguing that it shortchanges the public’s right to comment and improperly delegates key decisions to FCC staff.

FCC: AI and the FCC In July, the White House released Winning the Race, America’s AI Plan, that described the administration’s view of the role that government will have in the future of AI. Under the section titled Recommended Policy Actions, the White House envisions the following role for the FCC: Led by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), evaluate whether state AI regulations interfere with the agency’s ability to carry out its obligations and authorities under the Communications Act of 1934. []The only way for the FCC to preempt state regulation of AI is if the FCC asserts federal regulation over AI. Since the FCC has elected to not regulate broadband, I don’t see how it can regulate AI. []The Chairman’s announcement makes it clear that the FCC is going to try to preempt state AI regulations that the federal government doesn’t like. But it seems certain that any attempt by the FCC to do so will end up in protracted legal battles. The National Conference of State Legislatures reported recently that all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Washington D.C. have passed or introduced AI legislation – so the FCC will have a tall task, and a lot of states willing to push back on any FCC attempt to preempt state legislatures.

FIRES: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack THE YEAR OF THE WILDFIRE []A FIRE CONTROL METHOD EVERYONE SEEMS TO HAVE FORGOTTEN A method of control for wildfires actually does exist. It is a method that for some reason, those in control of former Indian lands elected to disregard and permit the landscape to become littered with, undergrowth that has served as the source for many of the large fires the western states have experienced in the last 25 years.

FUTURISM: Looking at This Subreddit May Convince You That AI Was a Huge Mistake

5G INDIA ‘Public 5G’ is best for private 5G, says Indian MNO alliance Indian carrier alliance COAI has issued a strongly-worded statement to oppose a government review of spectrum allocation for private 5G networks – citing good public 5G, plus high costs, spectrum interference, economic loss, unfair competition, and security risks. All private 5G in India should be delivered via operator spectrum, it argues. In sum – what to know: Public 5G – is best for private 5G, says COAI, whether sub-let or sliced for enterprises. High risk – from private 5G costs, interference, revenue loss, and national security risks.

Know how – only seasoned operators can operate 5G networks for enterprises, it argues.

5G: Samsung well short of 5G ambitions after another lousy quarter Despite having done little wrong technologically, Samsung has failed to dislodge 5G incumbents and lost market share. But telcos need it around.

HEALTH MAHA EHN: White House delays public release of Kennedy’s children’s health strategy The Trump administration will hold back the public release of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” plan, even though it is being sent to President Donald Trump on schedule. David Lim, Marcia Brown and Megan Messerly report for POLITICO. In short:

The MAHA strategy is expected to reshape federal responses to childhood chronic disease and influence food, farm, and health policy.

The White House has been previewing the plan with select stakeholders, assuring farm groups it won’t ban pesticides or go beyond Kennedy’s stated goals on artificial dyes and ultraprocessed foods.

Advocacy groups are lobbying for stronger pesticide restrictions and vaccine limits, warning of political consequences if demands are unmet.

Why this matters: Chronic diseases in children — ranging from asthma and obesity to developmental disorders — are influenced by environmental exposures, diet, and chemical use. Federal policy decisions on food production, pesticide regulation, and additives can directly affect health outcomes for millions of children. Delays in releasing major strategies can prolong uncertainty for families, healthcare providers, and industry, while lobbying pressures risk shaping the science-based recommendations in favor of political interests.

Related: A MAHA-branded version of environmentalism takes root

HEALTH: MATT GOODMAN AND DR STILLMAN Physician Exposes the Corruption Draining the Medical System In this eye-opening and uncompromising episode, we sit down with Dr. Leland Stillman—board-certified physician, speaker, and founder of Stillman Integrative Medicine—for a candid conversation about the corruption, inefficiency, and misplaced priorities fueling today’s broken healthcare system. [] Whether he’s exposing Medicare fraud, explaining why light in your eyes matters more than another prescription, or showing patients how to reclaim their health, Dr. Stillman reminds us that medicine at its best isn’t about throughput or profit margins—it’s about restoring human function, dignity, and trust. Physician Exposes the Corruption Draining the Medical System 49 MINUTES

LIGHTING: Mark Baker shared an update on Ban Blinding Headlights and Save Lives! Check it out and leave a comment: Petition Update Ban Blinding Headlights - Letter to NHTSA Requesting Ford Penalty Dear Supporters, On August 2, 2025, I sent the following letter to NHTSA and Ford.

Dear Kerry Kolodziej, Assistant Chief Counsel for Litigation and Enforcement, NHTSA, On November 13, 2024, NHTSA issued a Consent Order to Ford Motor Company for failing to comply with 49 U.S.C. § 30118(c). The Consent Order imposed a penalty of $165,000,000 against Ford for a recall...

https://www.change.org/p/u-s-dot-ban-blinding-headlights-and-save-lives/u/33762214



SOCIAL MEDIA SURVEILLANCE: YouTube to Begin Testing a New AI-Powered Age Verification System in the U.S. Political pressure has been building on websites to better verify ages to shield children from inappropriate content.

SPACE: Why does Jeff Bezos keep buying launches from Elon Musk? Satellite companies find themselves between a rocket and a hard place. Early Monday morning, a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from its original launch site in Florida. Remarkably, it was SpaceX's 100th launch of the year. Perhaps even more notable was the rocket's payload: two-dozen Project Kuiper satellites, which were dispensed into low-Earth orbit on target. This was SpaceX's second launch of satellites for Amazon, which is developing a constellation to deliver low-latency broadband Internet around the world. SpaceX, then, just launched a direct competitor to its Starlink network into orbit. And it was for the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, who owns a rocket company of his own in Blue Origin. So how did it come to this—Bezos and Elon Musk, competitors in so many ways, working together in space?

SURVEILLANCE: YouTube to Begin Testing a New AI-Powered Age Verification System in the U.S. Political pressure has been building on websites to better verify ages to shield children from inappropriate content. AND: YouTube backlash begins: “Why is AI combing through every single video I watch?” Adult YouTubers defend childish viewing habits in fight to block AI age checks.

SURVEILLANCE MUCKROCK: Surveillance cameras fed into police department: Lowe’s and Home Depot’s license plate reading cameras are being fed into a surveillance network, reports Jason Koebler for 404 Media. Records obtained by the Electronic Frontier Foundation show that the Johnson County, Texas Sheriff’s Office is able to tap into 173 different Lowe’s locations around the U.S.

SURVEILLANCE: Americans, Be Warned: Lessons From Reddit’s Chaotic UK Age Verification Rollout On July 25, users in the UK were shocked and rightfully revolted to discover that their favorite Reddit communities were now locked behind age verification walls. Under the new policies, UK Redditors were asked to submit a photo of their government ID and/or a live selfie to Persona, the for-profit vendor that Reddit contracts with to provide age verification services.

EVENTS:

A Prayer Circle for Hope, Remembrance, Support and Solidarity for EMR Syndrome Sufferers, Survivors, Souls Lost and Promising Litigation

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 7 p.m.- 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Zoom or phone

8/20 Save your spot for Children and Screens' timely #AskTheExperts webinar kicking off the Fall 2025 season, “What To Do About Screens in Schools? Phones, Tablets, and Focus in the Classroom” on Wednesday August 20, 2025 from 3:30pm ET - 5:00pm ET.

REGISTER: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6717538852268/WN_zPSbYloBTFmQSPhVD_596w#/registr

OT (INTERNATIONAL Global Network 33rd Annual Space Conference Registration Saturday/Sunday September 13/14 (Depending on where you live) Registration required Please note the time of the meeting in your part of the world. To register click here

ACTIONS: