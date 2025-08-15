The govt. updates on cellphone safety and the Havana study paper (still based on SAR) are sobering, (depressing) but the Midwestern Drs’ article on water with the segment on EHS is a good antidote, as is the educational video at scitube. Thank you to all of the writers and creators contributing to this work!

UPDATE: Technical Book: The Influence of Ocular Light Perception on Metabolism in Animal and in Man by Fritz Hollwich 1976 (Germany)

Dr. Stillman revealed that his favorite book or film about health is a highly technical Book: The Influence of Ocular Light Perception on Metabolism in Animal and in Man by Fritz Hollwich 1976 (Germany) The Influence of Ocular Light Perception on Metabolism in Man and in Animal | SpringerLink

A generous colleague provided a copy, I am still seeking an AI summary for readers. Stay tuned.

A.I. and You I can get hostile when I interact with A.I.s (i.e., when a robot reports that my insurance won’t pay for blood tests). This is a problem, since 1)the hostility only reaches me; and 2) researching, checking my bank account or finding a plumber increasingly means interacting with A.I.s. The more I interact with screens and robots, the more my curiosity about inner truths, other people and wildlife becomes harder to hold. I lose my patience and sense of humor. I focus on how much in the world does not work. I can’t see the point of life. [] PLEASE SHARE What’s your relationship to A.I.? How does it affect YOU? Have you found ways to reduce your use of it?

FEATURED: MICHAEL BEVINGTON What is Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity? Scitube, Aug 11, 2025

Youtube video (3:14):

About this episode Electronic appliances produce electromagnetic fields – or EMFs. These devices include mobile phones and masts, Wi-Fi routers, Bluetooth speakers and smart meters, as well as power lines and even electric motors. Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity – or EHS – is a physical reaction that people can have to these EMFs. The scientific consensus international report published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences confirms the view that EHS is a real, measurable neurological disorder, supported by biological mechanisms and markers. Read Less

As described in the report, EHS reactions can be short-term and long-term. Short-term symptoms include headaches, dizziness, nausea, memory loss, muscle pains, heart palpitations, anxiety, depression, and skin rashes. Long-term effects include cancer and infertility, along with neurological and cardiovascular harm. Short-term symptoms stop when the EMFs causing them cease, but long-term effects can be irreversible.

Some people take years to link their EHS symptoms with EMFs and an estimated 95% of people never do. There are four difficulties. Firstly, few people can feel EMFs. Secondly, reactions may not be immediate but cumulative. Reactions can be delayed over hours or days as people become increasingly ‘hyper’ sensitive. Thirdly, the same type of EMF exposure can cause different effects, depending on temperature, hunger, time of day and humidity. Fourthly, cancers and genomic damage can take years to develop, although people with EHS may feel acute symptoms within or around cancer tissues affected by EMFs.

All humans react to EMFs, but there is a wide spectrum of sensitivity, which has been known since the 1700s. About 20% of people do not react consciously, while 30% have specific conscious reactions, such as sensitivity to EMFs from LED lights. About 1.6% of people are severely affected, and an estimated 0.65% are unable to be in their workplace unless accommodations are made.

Some genetic haplotypes are nearly ten times more common in people with EHS. Children are especially sensitive neurologically.

Triggers of hypersensitivity include experiencing high EMF levels from phones, masts, smart meters, or Wi-Fi installations, along with certain viral infections and neurological conditions.

To prevent EHS, people need a safe EMF environment with non-thermal limits, as recommended by The International Commission On The Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF): https://icbe-emf.org/activities/electrohypersensitivity/; and the Scientific Consensus International Report of 2021 by 32 leading experts: https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/22/14/7321 https://scitube.io/what-is-electromagnetic-hypersensitivity/ Related posts: Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS) Symptoms Experienced by Persons with EHS (FCC Docket #13-84) COURTESY JOEL M

The Only Two Metrics That Matter in Electromagnetic Recovery It’s simple: if your symptoms appear sooner and are more intense, and your recovery takes longer, you’re on the wrong path. If your symptoms take longer to appear, are less intense, and your recovery is faster, you’re headed in the right direction. If these trends aren’t moving in the right direction, you must make changes. When I was at my worst in suffering from electromagnetic poisoning (others call it EHS), I began a journey of effective avoidance—measurably reducing daily exposures to synthetic fields. It proved to be the right direction. My health, vitality, and cognitive abilities improved quickly and dramatically in ways I hadn’t imagined possible. Over time, I realized that, for me, meaningful recovery could be summed up with just two metrics: Decreasing sensitivity – symptoms take longer to appear and are less intense during acute exposure. Increasing resilience – recovery happens more quickly after acute exposure.

Our robotic history Ancient Origins | Modern Trends Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch Join us as we discuss: The history of robotics Robots in pop culture Economic impacts of robotics Robots and the future of our humanity

AI AXIOS: AI in education's potential privacy nightmare

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI OpenAI’s Waterloo? Post GPT-5, the narrative has flipped — and that could hurt them

AI: Could AI run a whole county? Albania wants to find out

BROADBAND: Starlink tries to block Virginia’s plan to bring fiber internet to residents Jon Brodkin | Ars Technica Starlink operator SpaceX is fighting Virginia's plan to deploy fiber Internet service to residents, claiming that federal grant money should be given to Starlink instead. SpaceX is already in line to win over $3 million in grant money in the state, but is seeking $60 million. Starlink is poised to benefit from the Trump Administration rewriting rules for the $42 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) grant program. While the Biden administration decided that states should prioritize fiber in order to build more future-proof networks, the Trump administration ordered states to revise their plans with a "tech-neutral approach" and lower the average cost of serving each location. With the Trump administration backing its attempt to obtain more federal funding for Starlink, SpaceX is likely to object to state plans that still include significant fiber builds. That's what happened on August 13 when SpaceX filed comments on Virginia's final proposal, which will be reviewed by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). SpaceX urged the NTIA to deny Virginia's proposal. Such an outcome could result in a dispute between the Trump Administration and Virginia, which is led by Gov Glenn Youngkin (R-VA), who has been touting the state's broadband plan. Summary on Benton.org

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Doug Dawson: Fixed Wireless Far From ‘Running Out of Gas’ Notes steady growth and newly available spectrum as reasons for industry optimism. . Dawson noted that the three largest FWA providers: AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, have added between 913,000-959,000 net additions every quarter to their FWA services since Q2 2024, even while cable subscriptions have declined. “FWA cellular will eventually plateau, but it doesn’t look like we are close to that day yet,” Dawson wrote Tuesday. “The industry segment is far from running out of gas.”

CELLPHONES: US Government Releases Report on Pilot Studies of Cell Phone Radiation and DNA Damage Safety is not assured and questions remain unanswered. Electromagnetic Radiation Safety, August 13, 2025 In August 2025, the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) published a peer-reviewed report online that described its pilot studies on cell phone radiation exposure conducted by the Division of Translational Toxicology (DTT). These pilot studies were launched specifically “to better understand the biological mechanisms that produced tumor development and DNA damage” as reported in the 2018 rodent studies conducted by the NIEHS National Toxicology Program (NTP).

Although the pilot studies reported “limited findings” and claimed no DNA damage in its 5-day exposure tests, these results cannot be used to conclude that cell phone radiation is safe. Not only were the experiments short-term and limited in scope, but contrary to the stated conclusion of no effects, the authors reported statistically significant evidence of DNA damage. These findings do not negate the findings from the earlier NTP research that reported animals exposed to 14 to 19 weeks of cell phone radiation experienced DNA damage.

The NIEHS's decision to disregard the findings of the DTT and NTP studies, which linked cell phone radiation to DNA damage and cancer, and to halt further research on this environmental carcinogen, represents a failure to uphold its mandate of protecting public health.

The DTT Pilot Studies The DTT developed a small-scale radio frequency radiation (RFR) exposure system with a signal generator capable of generating a broader array of RF signals than the 2G/3G signals employed in the NTP studies. This system was developed to allow for efficient testing of later generations of cell phone technology (e.g., 4G and 5G).

To help understand the NTP studies, the DTT conducted 2G/3G pilot studies that were limited to 5 days of exposure and used smaller sample sizes compared to the original NTP studies. Nevertheless, these peer-reviewed studies found statistically-significant (p < .05) (in addition to marginally-significant, p < .10) trend effects of cell phone radiation on DNA damage (Wyde et al., 2025):

Male rats: GSM -- hippocampus (p-trend = .002), blood (p-trend = .053), frontal cortex (p-trend = .064)

Female rats: CDMA -- frontal cortex (p-trend = .043)

Male mice: CDMA -- liver (p-trend = .010), heart (p-trend = .054), blood (p-trend = .077)

Numerous peer-reviewed studies have reported DNA damage caused by cell phone radiation exposure (e.g., Weller et al., 2025; Lai, 2021) in addition to the earlier NTP studies. Thus, it is surprising that the DTT report dismissed these adverse effects calling them of "uncertain biological significance."

Overcoming technical challenges, the DTT developed a prototype capable of testing the effects of later generations of cell phone technology. The DTT report concluded:

"Despite a number of difficulties (i.e., engineering requirements, system modifications, measurement of body temperature during exposure), this small-scale RFR exposure system presents a prototype for investigative toxicological studies by researchers interested in conducting experimental RFR studies in rodent models. High-quality studies to understand the effects of RFR exposure on biological responses are needed given the widespread human exposure to RFR associated with cell phone use."

However, on August 7, 2025, contrary to the results of the DTT report, the NIEHS posted on its website:

"Also, NIEHS researchers found that exposure to RFR did not induce DNA damage, after five days of continuous exposure, up to 9 watts/kg in rats and 15 watts/kg in mice."

And contrary to the report's conclusions, the NIEHS stated:

"The research using this small-scale RFR exposure system was technically challenging and more resource intensive than expected... no further work with this RFR exposure system will be conducted and NIEHS has no further plans to conduct additional RFR exposure studies at this time."

To see the links and the rest of the story: NIEHS Cell Phone Radiation Studies COURTESY JOEL M.

CHILDREN: Artificial Intimacy: The Next Giant Social Experiment on Young Minds How emotionally intelligent chatbots could trigger a new mental health crisis

FIRES/SOCIAL MEDIA MISINFORMATION PARIS MARX CANADA: Wading through the social media haze Wildfire responses in Canada stifled by misinformation, particularly on on Facebook

HAVANA AND HEALTH Pro-industry Ken Foster Alert: THIS PAPER IS NOT PEER REVIEWED Acoustic Pressures in the Head from Pulsed Microwaves: Can They Explain the Havana Syndrome? Foster KR, Diao Y, Chou C-K. Acoustic Pressures in the Head from Pulsed Microwaves: Can They Explain the Havana Syndrome?. TechRxiv. August 12, 2025. doi: 10.36227/techrxiv.175502739.93949559/v1 Abstract The microwave auditory effect-referring to "clicks" or "buzzing" sensations that a person experiences when their head is exposed to pulsed microwave energy such as emitted by radar transmitters, has been known since the 1960s. Formerly a threshold hearing phenomenon, the effect has gained renewed interest due to the advent of high powered microwave sources in recent decades. Does it represent a potential danger to people exposed to high powered microwave pulses? Open access: https://www.techrxiv.org/users/952786/articles/1322094-acoustic-pressures-in-the-head-from-pulsed-microwaves-can-they-explain-the-havana-syndrome Related post: The "Havana syndrome": A special case of electrohypersensitivity COURTESY JOEL

HEALTH INSPIRATION OPINION: Altered States of Monetary Consciousness How to turn your phone addiction into a ripped body A ritual hack for the digital age Step 3: Build rituals for opening and closing portals, and tie them to fetishistic objects The old landline telephone would have a physical ritual for opening the portal. You’d key in the number, connect to the distant person, have your conversation, and then break it off by putting the phone down. You were left with the feeling that there was a beginning and an end, and that the line was now broken. The portal was closed. What we tend to have nowadays, though, is the digital equivalent of a countless open telephone lines. So, you need to develop a new physical ritual to both ‘type in the number’, and to ‘hang up’. Here’s what I do. When I want to enter Substack, X, Bluesky, LinkedIn, or Facebook, I get onto the floor and I do fifteen reps of some exercise, such as pushups. I imagine this physical action as generating energy that enables me to open a small box next to my computer. Inside that box is an old bracelet. I slip it on, and as I fasten it, the portal is opened. You could do something similar with a ring, or necklace. The point is that the physical object represents your engagement to those you are exposing yourself to via the portal. While you’re wearing it, you are free to jam with them, fight with them, or do whatever it is you want to do. []Ideally, you want the former to be something fundamentally life sustaining, like keeping fit, or practing scales on a piano, or doing a stretching exercise. Basically, choose anything that involves a short-term struggle that culminates in long-term gains. [] You then use that to enter the world of short-term dopamine hits that culminate in long-term depression. Essentially, you create an association between something long-term positive, and something fundamentally life draining, like feeding the monster of Big Tech. By fusing these together, you are - to use financial sector jargon - creating a hedge, or an offset. I’m free to indulge in my social media addiction, but only if I’m prepared to do loads of exercise. If I wish to enter those portals many times a day, I have to do a couple hundred reps. [] Indeed, when a line is left open, the sense of constant connection eventually gives way into a feeling of disconnection. Humanity is increasingly just disorientated and isolated by the sea of open portals that surround us, and people are feeling more lonely than ever. Ironically, having definitive ways of closing the portals gives you the ability to feel more connected to others. To feel connection you have to ration it. Finally, I do know that addiction is a slippery customer [] (there are others offering good tools for reducing use)

HEALTH SPACE: DO GEOMAGNETIC STORMS AFFECT BLOOD PRESSURE? Your blood pressure might be following the sun. Researchers have found seasonal patterns in human blood pressure that match the rhythms of geomagnetic activity, raising new questions about space weather’s impact on health. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

HEALTH: How Being a Highly Sensitive Person Affects Your Body Physically Being a highly sensitive soul isn’t just in your head — it’s also in your skin, your nervous system, and even your pelvic floor muscles. It is a physically taxing experience to be highly sensitive. In fact, research shows that sensory processing sensitivity (the other name for high sensitivity) is increasingly being linked to physiological reactions. If you’re a highly sensitive person (HSP), you probably know this already — you’ve felt physically tired or pained from having your senses be overwhelmed. Scary movies, loud parties, and upsetting news (and more) can all cause physical reactions in a highly sensitive person’s body.

HEALTH: MERCOLA Unlocking Nature's Healing Potential — The Power of DMSO and Botanical Combinations EMFs and Fluid Obstructions

HEALTH: A Midwestern Doctor The Hidden Powers of Water That Shape Our HealthHealthy water creates the structure, solidity and circulation throughout the body and plays a critical role in preventing many common "inexplicable" diseases.[] Many patients who seek out integrative medicine (as the conventional system failed them) are “sensitive patients” who become ill from a variety of triggers others are not affected by (which frequently leads to misinformed conventional doctors assuming the illnesses are psychogenic in nature). After noticing that “sensitive” patients tended to be hypermobile, learning that patients with HPV vaccine injuries (e.g., POTS) were frequently hypermobile, and noting that both of these groups of patients tended to have signs of poor circulation, it dawn on me zeta potential impairments could explain what I was seeing. This is because in addition to the electrical dispersion between blood cells keeping them separated from each other, it also pushes against the walls of the blood vessels, creating an expansive force from within that allows them resist compression. As such, when the blood vessels weaken (as hypermobility affects collagen throughout the body), a loss of that expensive force becomes enough to occlude the vessels. []Given all of that, I’ve long wondered if EMFs affect zeta potential and the immediate responses people get from being around them (e.g., headaches) could be attributed to zeta potential shifts. In turn, some data support this:

•I have seen numerous videos of blood cells under microscopes appearing to clump together after being exposed to EMFs and I know of two studies which also showed this. The first found clumping occurred after being around a wired computer or a 2.4 GHz wireless phone with a much greater effect seen from the wireless phone, the second, in 10 subjects, found 45 minutes of cell phone exposure caused significant clumping to blood cells, and with an additional 45 minutes of exposure, also deformed their shape and the third determined polarized 1.8 GHz caused clumping (with older individuals—who typically have the lowest baseline zeta potential—being the most sensitive to these effects). []Author's note: This is an abridged version of a longer article which goes into greater detail on how to increase liquid crystalline water and zeta potential within the body (which can be read here), an article on how the zeta potential concept underlies a wide range of diseases (which can be read here) and a five part series on liquid crystalline water (which can be read here, here, here, here and here).

HEALTH: How Google Search Rankings Are Silencing Alternative Health Websites

LANDLINES: CALIFORNIA STATE ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES CSAC Opposes AB 470: Bill Threatens Critical Telecommunications Access Across Counties https://www.counties.org/news-and-media-article/csac-opposes-ab-470-bill-threatens-critical-telecommunications-access-across-counties/

LANDLINES: Businesses Still Need Landlines | POTs and PANs There was a recent article in the Wall Street Journal that noted that the business world still uses a lot of landline telephones. Landline telephones have been steadily disappearing from homes, but are still not gone. I see ISPs still selling a telephone line to 10% or more of passings, and surveys show that the average residential landline penetration rate is still somewhere between 15% and 20%. Some homes keep landlines because of poor or no cellular coverage. Even in areas where outdoor cellular coverage is good enough to make calls, indoor coverage might be poor. For most homes, indoor cellular coverage is typically half as good as the coverage just outside the home. While homes with broadband can use WiFi for making phone calls, those with erratic or unreliable broadband might keep a landline to be certain of having a connection to 911. Many older people keep a landline because they are more comfortable talking on a handset. The WSJ article points out that a lot of businesses still have landlines. Some businesses, like hotels, don’t have a choice and are legally required to provide a landline in every room for guests to be able to call 911. Hotel guests also like the feature of using the landline to easily connect to the front desk or room service. It doesn’t seem likely that hotels will stop using landlines in the foreseeable future. Many hospitals keep landlines for similar reasons. Other businesses keep landlines for a variety of reasons. One of the biggest reasons is the ease of using landlines for using abbreviated dialing to reach extension numbers within a business. It’s also a lot easier for employees to use a business landline for functions like putting calls on hold, transferring calls, or bridging multiple employees into a call. []The landline business also still has an attractive margin for companies that buy voice switching on a bulk wholesale basis. ISPs that ditch voice have made the ultimate transition to be a dumb pipe provider – something many of them have been leery of for many years.

LIGHTING HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom UV Mutations: The Science, the Signature, and the Circadian Spin

OCEAN: Trump administration faces global backlash over deep-sea mining push

PHONES: Microsoft founder Bill Gates has suggested that smartphones could soon be obsolete, replaced by an entirely new kind of technology. Forget everything you know about handheld devices—Gates envisions a future where electronic tattoos become the new norm. https://www.msn.com/en-us/technology/tech-companies/bill-gates-declares-the-end-of-the-smartphone-era-and-unveils-its-surprising-replacement/ar-AA1JhArt?

SECURITY monthly: Crypto-Gram August 15, 2025 by Bruce Schneier includes Hacking Trains Subliminal Learning in AIs Spying on People Through Airport Luggage Delivery Service Surveilling Your Children with AirTags Automatic License Plate Readers Are Coming to Schools more

SPACE SATTELITES: Satellites in the News Doug Dawson | Analysis | CCG Consulting It seems like there is daily news concerning satellites used for broadband and telecommunications. Starlink experienced a worldwide 2.5-hour network outage on July 23 that was blamed on “key internal software services that operate the core network”. This raises questions about using satellite broadband for mission-critical uses, such as for military field operations. T-Mobile has been plastering the airwaves with ads that tout the ability of T-Mobile customers to use its satellites to send text messages from remote locations. The service is available free to T-Mobile cellular and broadband customers and is available to others for $10 per month. T-Mobile enabled the service for free to everybody in the Kerr County, Texas area after the recent flooding, and the company said it would do the same for future disasters. Project Kuiper is now in the deployment phase of its satellite constellation that will compete with Starlink. The latest launch of 27 satellites brought the number of deployed satellites to 102. The company has scheduled 80 more launches and believes it can begin offering some commercial services by the end of this year. The first planned constellation will consist of 3,236 satellites. Summary on Benton.org

SPACE: FUTURISM: Trump Rips Up Environmental Rules Protecting Wildlife From Destructive Rocket Launches This "puts all of us in harm's way."

SURVEILLANCE: UK OPPOSITION TO DIGITAL ID:

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: EHN New 5G tower plan in a Toronto suburb sparks local backlash over health fears and safety concerns Residents in Etobicoke are fighting a proposed 5G cell tower, citing fears about health risks, insufficient consultation, and proximity to schools and homes.

Gabe Oatley reports for TorontoToday.

In short:

A group of Etobicoke residents is opposing a 25-meter 5G cell tower proposed near Renforth Drive, citing concerns over cancer, interference with medical devices, and potential risks to children.

Local Councillor Stephen Holyday and Toronto Catholic District School Board chair Markus de Domenico have both publicly opposed the project, calling for more consultation and questioning the location’s suitability.

Health Canada maintains that 5G exposure is safe within federal guidelines, but critics point to past public health failures as reason to be cautious.

Key quote:

“We’re all seniors here. We’ve lived our lives... [But] who’s listening to their three-and-a-half-year-old’s voice? Who's going to protect them?”

— Nunzio Del Giudice, Etobicoke resident

Why this matters:

A 2022 review of the scientific literature on the health effects of RF radiation emitted by cell towers linked exposure to radiofrequency sickness, cancer and biochemical changes. The proposed 5G tower in Etobicoke highlights a growing tension between rapid technological deployment and concerns about health and safety. While federal regulators and telecom firms insist 5G radiation levels are well below harmful thresholds, skeptics point to scientific uncertainties and Canada's history of delayed health protections. The tower would be built close to seven schools and a daycare, deepening worries about long-term exposure, especially in children whose developing bodies may be more vulnerable to electromagnetic fields.

Read more:

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Residents in Small Nevada Town Step Up Fight Against Verizon’s Plan to Build Cell Tower Near School, Homes Residents of Minden, Nevada, with help from Children's Health Defense's Stop 5G initiative, sued their county on Aug. 8, alleging county officials illegally approved an 80-foot cell tower

MA4safetech August 20: Monthly Update Meeting! 12 Noon ET

Citizens and public servants are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Join us on Zoom to share your inroads and/or be inspired by others!

Hear updates on science, legislation, legal actions, local progress, media coverage, events, tech tips and more! You needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome. Meeting Registration - Zoom

MA4safetech Safer Tech Possibilities @ Home and School! Aug 27, 2025 06:00 PM Eastern Join us for this fact-filled presentation for parents, guardians, grandparents, teachers, health care practitioners, school committees, administrators and IT personnel -- everyone, really.

MA for Safe Technology in person get-together in the metrowest area: Saturday, Sept. 13 from 3-7 p.m. Contact <ma4safetech@gmail.com> for details

EMF Consultant Training October 6-10th First Come, First Served, KEITH CUTTER, IDAHO

Collaborative For Health and the Environment On Tuesday, October 14 at 11am PT/2pm ET we will host a discussion about ToxicDocs: A database of once-secret chemical industry documents. The ToxicDocs website contains millions of pages of industry documents about lead, asbestos, silica, PCBs, and other toxic substances. This collection includes internal memoranda, emails, slides, board minutes, unpublished scientific studies, and other documents that became publicly available through toxic tort litigation. The resource has been tapped by researchers, journalists, and others exploring environmental health risks. In this webinar one of the ToxicDocs founders, Dr. Merlin Chowkwanyun, will give an overview of this continuously growing dataset, introducing the interface, explaining the technology behind it, and offering a tour of the searchable content. RSVP here. ( will surely include tobacco scientist smart meter health expert Peter Valberg’s work re; Vinyl Chloride, which was previously covered by the Center for Public Integrity)