Plaintiff search for 704 No More: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/emr/704-no-more-seeking-plaintiffs-harmed-by-wireless-radiation-in-maryland-virginia-west-virginia-north-carolina-south-carolina/

My email server keeps blocking the wonderful blogs that Lyn McLean produces on Saturdays from Australia. Here are her most recent offerings:

Screen addiction-suicide link Here’s alarming news for parents. Research from the US shows that teenagers who are highly addicted to screen devices have higher risks of mental health problems and suicide. The study, conducted by Dr John Mann and team, investigated 4285 youngsters - aged between nine and ten at the beginning of the study – over a four-year period. The researchers were interested in how the youths’ patterns of addictive screen use changed over time. To assess addictive behaviour, they considered feelings of being unable to stop using a device, experiencing distress when not using it or using it to escape from problems. The study showed high levels of addiction. Almost a third of the participants had increasing trajectories of addictive use for social media and almost a quarter had increasing trajectories of addictive use for mobile phones over the four-year period. Further, these increasing trajectories of addictive use were associated with higher risks of suicidal behaviours as well as mental health problems, such as anxiousness, depression, aggressiveness or inattentiveness.

Professor James Lin tells why we’re not properly protected from wireless radiation – Part 2 August 8, 2025 Last week we saw that one of the world’s leading radiation experts, Professor James Lin, believes the Guidelines that are the basis...

Professor James Lin tells why we’re not properly protected from wireless radiation - Part 1 Would you feel comfortable being exposed to radiofrequency (RF/wireless) radiation from Wi-Fi, mobile phones, phone towers, 5G and other wireless d...

New data on Australians’ radiation exposure July 25, 2025 Australian scientists have revealed critical new data about Australians’ exposure to radiofrequency (wireless) radiation that raises...

WHO’s directing WHO’s health policy? June 30, 2025 The World Health Organization (WHO) is often regarded as the ultimate authority on public health and its views on the safety of elec...

ACTIVISM UK: Gillian Jamieson Digital ID and EHS (electromagnetic hypersensitity) - my two submissions to the UK Parliament 1. My written evidence to the Home Affairs Committee for their Digital ID consultation and 2. My inquiry proposal on EHS for the Health and Social Care Committee []A move to Digital ID is a move towards ever more authoritarian government. In order for every citizen to have digital ID, smartphones would need to be mandated. That would be an impossible situation for many people and for many reasons, as described below. In addition, it would make little sense for some people to be required to have this kind of ID, but others not. EHS In 2019 the EU estimated that 3 to 5% of the population had electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS). In the UK that would be 3.45 million people, and the number will have grown since then. Most people with EHS experience immediate severe pain and other debilitating symptoms when near wireless radiation, whatever the source, be it smartphones, smart meters, WIFI, Bluetooth or phone masts. Many will only possess a switched-off dumb phone for emergency use only. Many cannot work and live in poverty and isolation, with some being so severely disabled that they have to sleep rough. Case studies carried out by oncologist Dr. Lennart Hardell in 2023 and 2024 illustrate these short term effects. The International Commission for the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF) has called this a humanitarian crisis. Long-term effects EHS people experience immediate short-term effects, but the whole population is at risk from long-term effects as proven by thousands of studies. These effects include long-term DNA damage, neurological harm, infertility, heart issues, reproductive issues, cancer and other disease. Indeed, in May this year a WHO systematic review found “evidence that RF-EMF exposure increases the incidence of cancer in experimental animals with the [certainty of evidence] being strongest for malignant heart schwannomas and gliomas.” The inevitable increase of wireless infrastructure to service digital ID would put the population at much higher risk than before. Exposure guidelines Government’s response to the above comments might be that we are protected, as we follow safety exposure guidelines (from ICNIRP) and all EMF measurements undertaken by Ofcom fall well below them. This argument does not hold, when we realise that these guidelines have been discredited by many scientists who say that they are not at all protective of public health and that they are based on many flawed assumptions. Their strongest critic is Professor James Lin, a biophysicist and electronics engineer, who himself was previously a member of ICNIRP. He said last month, "Some of the safety guidelines are irrelevant, debatable, and absent of scientific justification” The right of people to live non-digitally either by choice or through necessity.

Many “ill-behaved” appliances can be tamed in similar ways. While full

chip removal gives 100% elimination, disconnecting the antenna can be a

practical, high-impact fix.

Katie Singer from Katie Singer's Substack Returning to Small []Consider solar PVs, battery energy storage, or wind turbines. For starters, solar panels, concrete mounts, chemicals, inverters, turbine blades, electrical wiring…each engage the global super-factory during manufacturing and delivery: “renewables’” ecological impacts are Not Small. Plus, at end-of-life, every electronic device (including solar panels, batteries and laptops) is hazardous waste. Our discard system for hazardous, non-biodegradeable waste is intercontinental. Not small.

ACTIVISM UK: Is Wi-Fi bad for the environment? Eye-catching London ad suggests Wi-Fi is ‘damaging the climate’ A PhD student shared a photograph of an ad for the University of East London, implying that Wi-Fi is detrimental to the environment (h/t vx-underground). The poster says, “WiFi doesn’t grow on trees. Your screen time is damaging the climate.” Although it’s easy to assume that it’s telling us that wireless networking is bad for the environment, a second look at the message focuses more on the time we spend in front of our phones, tablets, smart TVs, and computers, rather than on the Wi-Fi transmission itself. Its initial message was intended to catch the attention of the public, with the ad showing a link to the organization’s ‘Think Again’ campaign that challenges the status quo. If you visit that page, you’ll see that one of the topics covered there is society’s use of social media and how it’s pushing data centers across the globe to produce more emissions than those generated by the global airline industry. It goes on to show how the University is driving research to make data centers more sustainable, reducing the negative impact of our use of social media on the environment.

AI: Why some people have adopted 'AI veganism' in the wake of emerging tech https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/why-some-people-have-adopted-ai-veganism-in-the-wake-of-emerging-tech/ar-AA1KBjAf

AI FUTURISM: Evidence Grows That GPT-5 Is a Bit of a Dud

AI TECH POLICY PRESS WEEK: perhaps the most discussed tech stories last week were by Reuters tech reporter Jeff Horwitz, who published two pieces detailing new revelations about Meta’s approach to AI chatbots and the risks they pose to vulnerable people and children. In a Reuters special report, Horwitz tells the story of a man with a cognitive impairment who died while attempting to travel to meet a chatbot character he believed was real. And in a related article, Horwitz reports on an internal Meta policy document that appears to endorse its chatbots engaging with children “in conversations that are romantic or sensual,” as well as other concerning behaviors. I spoke to him about his findings for the Tech Policy Press podcast. Look for more reactions to this reporting on Tech Policy Press tomorrow. AND Tech Policy Press program manager Prithvi Iyer examines recent empirical research on how engaging with AI companions affects well-being. AND “Perhaps the hardest thing to change now will be breaking the instinct to ‘Google it,’” writes Tech Policy Press fellow Dia Kayyali, in response to the degradation of the online information landscape. “We need to start asking where we can turn for communication that’s mediated as little as possible by technology.”

AI: OPINION Following the money in AI-land What we’re not telling (and should be yelling) about the cost of AI I struggle to grasp the size of a data center, but a fresher hell is to consider what AI is doing to this whole enterprise. Let’s set aside ethical concerns about AI for a moment and think like businesspeople. Let’s follow the money. Goldman Sachs Research says: “On average, a ChatGPT query needs nearly 10 times as much electricity to process as a Google search. In that difference lies a coming sea change in how the US, Europe, and the world at large will consume power — and how much that will cost.”Kanoppi.co, a company that helps WordPress website owners monitor their carbon footprint agrees:

Google Search: Uses 0.0003 kWh per query, emitting 0.2g CO2.

ChatGPT: Uses 0.0029 kWh per query (10x more energy), emitting 68g CO2.

In July 2024, National Public Radio reported that Google “said its greenhouse gas emissions rose last year by 48% since 2019. It attributed that surge to its data center energy consumption and supply chain emissions.” In May 2025, NPR reported that a 2024 report by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory forecasted “that by 2028, U.S. data centers could consume as much as 12% of the nation's electricity.” I work in higher education, and educators are grappling with the ethical implications of AI — or trying to smooth them over — because it’s a flood that no one sandbagged for, as is the case with most technological breakthroughs. Using generative AI based on large language models indiscriminately is bad for the environment. It’s tempting to see ChatGPT and its ilk as the latest whizz-bang, but it carries a hefty price tag, to say nothing about how it will affect learning and the health of our educational system. Our young people are worried about the health of the planet. So why don’t we address the actual costs of using AI and their reliance on data centers with students? We need to talk a lot more about the cost of AI and big data centers. This is a teachable moment. We should seize it. Joan Zwagerman is angered by the "AI Overview" that now appears as the first result in a Google search.

AUTOMOBILES: Basics of Electromagnetic Radiation in Cars, Car Types and Sources of Radiation COURTESY JASON

AI: Gary Marcus and Nathan Hamiel from Marcus on AI LLMs + Coding Agents = Security Nightmare Things are about to get wild We close with some final, illustrated words of advice, taken from Nathan’s talk: Don’t treat LLM coding agents as highly capable superintelligent systems

AI; The Atlantic AI Is a Mass-Delusion Event

BATTERY STORAGE: On the Safety of Large-scale Li-ion Batteries in the UK Remarks on the Safety of Lithium -Ion Batteries for Large-Scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in the UK - 15 PAGES

BROADBAND: Starlink Disputes Virginia BEAD Awards Starlink objected to the BEAD awards and said that it should have been awarded $60 million. To put Starlink’s complaint into perspective, Virginia is proposing to award BEAD funds to cover 133,500 locations. The proposed award to Starlink was $3.26 million to cover 5,579 locations for an average award of $584 per location. Project Kuiper was also awarded funding for satellite broadband, with a proposed award of $4.46 million to cover 6,967 locations for an average award of $641 per location. The two companies together have proposed awards to cover 9.4% of the BEAD locations in the State. Virginia proposes to award 1,519 locations for fixed wireless technology, or 1.1% of BEAD locations. Most of the proposed funding went to fiber. It’s not easy to cite the exact percentage going to fiber since Comcast won awards for 24,343 locations, some to be served with fiber and some to be served by traditional cable TV technology. Over 89% of the awards went to either fiber or cable TV technology. []BEAD could still get very messy before it’s done.

CELLPHONES HEALTH UK: Are phone shortcuts harming our brain health? I went analogue for a week to find out Last month a new study from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) found use of AI and ChatGPT may actually be eroding our critical-thinking skills. The latest neuroscience suggests digital distractions prevent us from good decision-making and innovative thinking. “We switch tasks every 44 to 50 seconds, so it’s impossible to do any kind of deep work,” says Dr Anastasia Dedyukhina, founder of digital wellbeing think-tank and coaching network, Consciously Digital Institute. My week going analogue Day 1: A train journey to visit my cousin in Dorset [] So, what’s happening to my brain? Does going analogue really bolster the neural connections in our brains? Prof Sadlier thinks unequivocally yes. “The problem with the phone is it’s becoming part of our memory system and our communication networks. And the less we use our indigenous memory, the less we recall and internalise information, and that can lead ultimately to a ‘digital dementia’, because we become less functional without this assistant.” The hippocampus which controls memory shrinks and atrophies in patients with Alzheimer’s, he explains. But reading maps increases brain volume. When scientists examined the brains of London black cab drivers, they had more grey matter in their posterior hippocampi. “Their hippocampus grew as they learnt ‘The Knowledge’ (how to navigate between thousands of places in the city), and that was shown to be protective against dementia in long-term studies.” In contrast, every time I access GPS on my phone, my grid cells (found in the medial entorhinal cortex), and place cells (located in the hippocampus), crucial for spatial navigation and memory, are bypassed. We don’t notice our surroundings. “The problem is, we’re not using the circuitry,” says Prof Sadlier. “And if you use Google Maps to go somewhere, your brain thinks: ‘I don’t need to learn this’.” For the first time ever, UK IQ levels are decreasing. “We saw that in the PISA scores (Programme for International Student Assessment). Mathematical and literacy scores are starting to come down.” []So, what’s happening to my brain?

CHILDREN SCHOOLS OHIO: The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Cell Phones in Schools: Model Policy Cell Phones in Schools: Model Policy | Ohio Department of Education and Workforce

CHILDREN: Texas attorney general accuses Meta, Character.AI of misleading kids with mental health claims Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into both Meta AI Studio and Character.AI for “potentially engaging in deceptive trade practices and misleadingly marketing themselves as mental health tools,” according to a press release issued Monday. “In today’s digital age, we must continue to fight to protect Texas kids from deceptive and exploitative technology,” Paxton is quoted as saying. “By posing as sources of emotional support, AI platforms can mislead vulnerable users, especially children, into believing they’re receiving legitimate mental health care. In reality, they’re often being fed recycled, generic responses engineered to align with harvested personal data and disguised as therapeutic advice.”

CHILDREN: Jonathan Haidt & The Anxious Generation Team What kids want, what schools need, & how parents are leading the way []I dive deeper into these findings in a recent The Atlantic piece I co-authored with my Let Grow Co-Founder Lenore Skenazy and Chief Researcher Zach Rausch. We highlight hopeful shifts already underway — from community free play initiatives to national organizations opening new doors for kids — proving that change is possible.

As we turn from summer into a new school year, one of the most powerful ways to give kids more time for play, focus, and connection is through phone-free schools. The momentum is outstanding:

37 states have passed policies regulating phone use in K-12 schools — 19 of which have implemented our model bell-to-bell policy.

74% of U.S. adults now support banning phone use during class, up from 68% last year. (Pew Research Center)

This is not just a policy shift — it’s a cultural one. And it’s being led by parents. That’s the story TIME told in a recent feature on this work and the growing movement — everyday people organizing, influencing policy, and reframing what a healthy childhood looks like. The takeaway? The movement is here, and it’s working. With your voice and your action, we can restore independence, play, and presence for the next generation. RECOMMENDED READS: Prof G Podcast: The Crisis of Men and Boys Jon joins fellow thought leaders Scott Galloway and Richard Reeves to explore the collapse of in-person childhood and share solutions for restoring purpose, connection, and real-world rites of passage. NYT: 15 Ways to Break Free of Your Phone How do we cut back on our own screen use? Check out 15 tips from Jon and other experts on our team and beyond. Parents: What to Know About Technology and Kids’ Mental Health Jon, winner of Parents' inaugural Next Gen Awards, shares practical insights on how parents can create stability for their children in the digital age. What You Can Do Keep the Free Play Friday Challenge Going All Year Long

CHILDREN: Parents don't want cell phone bans at schools. We want smarter rules. | Opinion

FIRES: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack The lithium tragedy []NEW ISSUE PRESENTS ITSELF As the scope of the research and involvement on my part advanced, I began to see additional problems that were tied to the effort of adjusting the losses. One of the most surprising problems had to do with the Electronic Smart Meters which were being installed across this country and most of the world, backup batteries that came equipped with lithium and the shocking background concerning how the lithium was mined to be used for the batteries…lithium for batteries used for smart phones, electric vehicles, big-screen TV’s, solar panels and many other new items to make our lives more enjoyable, as long as we do not know the real cost. []Once again, I ask the question, what price is a life.

5G; LARRY BURKE ON MEDIUM, HOLISITIC RADIOLOGIST 2020 Thank You for Cell Phoning: 5G is Safe … or Not? These kinds of neuropsychiatric symptoms are well documented by biochemist Martin Pall to be related to microwave EMF effects on voltage-gated calcium channels translating the pioneering work of Blackman and others into the clinical realm. Such symptoms of electrohypersensitivity (EHS) have been reported since the earliest days of the electrification of the Earth beginning with the first telegraph lines in 1839 as described in Arthur Firstenberg’s remarkable book The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life which is summarized in this 17-page free pdf. Firstenberg notes that the first to feel the effects were Civil War soldiers on the Union side suffering “irritable heart” symptoms of chest pain and palpitations associated with the deployment of the first military telegraph system which helped win the war. “Telegraphic sickness” was described in the 1870s and was reported to affect half of all telegraph operators. They suffered from many symptoms typical of EHS including irritability, insomnia, exhaustion, depression, anxiety and memory loss. The related clinical term “neurasthenia” was coined in 1869 and later redefined as “anxiety neurosis” by Sigmund Freud in 1894. It was renamed again during WWI as “effort syndrome” with fatigue, chest pain and shortness of breath affecting thousands of soldiers who were exposed at close range to ubiquitous radio communications for the first time in history. WWII featured another wireless advance with military radar deployed all over the world, and the syndrome was relabeled “neurocirculatory asthenia” which cardiologists of the era considered a real disease rather than a psychiatric condition. The impact may go beyond just chest pain as sudden cardiac death in American athletes doubled in 1996, the first year that cell phone towers began to appear everywhere. In 2002, environmental medicine doctors in Germany reported extreme fluctuations in blood pressure and heart rhythm disorders in the Freiburger Appeal. Another modern version of “radio wave sickness” may be chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis, characterized by mitochondrial dysfunction with fatigue, muscle pain and neurological symptoms. The metabolic effects are due to reduced activity of cytochrome oxidase causing inefficient cellular respiration and oxygen deprivation. The immune system can also be affected with scientific evidence showing stimulation of inflammatory responses by EMF.

5G: Think US carriers are bad? The UK's 5G could collapse – here's the real reason Landowners are getting 80–90% less money from carriers and their equipment. People often complain about poor 5G service, but in the US, carriers and regulators try to expand and enhance it. In contrast, in the UK, it looks like somebody is actively sabotaging 5G expansion. And I'm not talking about another wave of arsonists, like in 2020.

A new research warns that the UK's plan to expand mobile networks is in trouble. A nationwide survey of over 500 landowners found that steep rent cuts and frequent legal pressure are driving many property owners to consider removing mobile network equipment from their land. [] The problem began in 2017, when the UK government changed the rules under the Electronic Communications Code (ECC). Before, landlords could negotiate rent based on market rates. The ECC replaced that system with something similar to compulsory purchase pricing, where payments are based on the land's value for basic use rather than its value to the telecom operator.

HAVANA SYNDROME CANADA: Lawyer ‘very confident’ a foreign adversary attacked Canadian diplomats in Cuba By The Canadian Press Published: August 17, 2025 at 7:19AM EDT The Canadian government says it has found no evidence of foul play by a foreign adversary. A Global Affairs Canada report completed in August 2024 says the department has concluded that the unexplained health incidents “were not the result of a malicious act of a foreign actor.” The report, drawing on the work of an interdepartmental task force and external experts, says pre-existing medical conditions, environmental factors and conventional illnesses “were likely to have been important factors in many of the symptoms experienced.” The report adds that the findings “do not cast doubt on the authenticity of the symptoms reported by staff members and their dependants.” Paul Miller, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, told The Canadian Press he is “very confident” a foreign actor is to blame for the Canadians’ health difficulties. “I really trust the people that I have spoken with and met with,” he said. “I have absolutely no faith in the (Global Affairs Canada) report because they are trying to put out the narrative that works for them.” The plaintiffs’ court action, filed in 2019, remains unresolved. Zaid, who had authorized access to secret details, said he was convinced that “the evidence that exists in the classified arena directly contradicts the public conclusions” provided by U.S. federal agencies about the cause of the health symptoms. Global Affairs says it stands by the findings of its 2024 report.

HEALTH: AYURVEDA Lithium and Alzheimer’s: NEW Findings A groundbreaking study from Harvard, recently published in Nature, has linked microdoses of lithium to a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease. This is a monumental finding that validates a concept we’ve explored for years: that simple, foundational nutrients can have a profound impact on our long-term health.

HEALTH: Fascinating new neuroscience study shows the brain emits light through the skull A new study published in iScience provides evidence that the human brain emits extremely faint light signals that not only pass through the skull but also appear to change in response to mental states. Researchers found that these ultraweak light emissions could be recorded in complete darkness, and they appeared to shift in response to simple tasks like closing the eyes or listening to sound. The findings suggest that this faint brain light may carry information about brain activity—possibly opening the door to a new way of studying the brain (photoencephalography). All living tissues release tiny amounts of light during normal metabolism, known as ultraweak photon emissions. This happens when excited molecules return to a lower energy state and emit a photon in the process. The light is incredibly faint—about a million times weaker than what we can see—and falls within the visible to near-infrared range. In contrast to bioluminescence, which involves specific chemical reactions like those used by fireflies, ultraweak photon emissions happen constantly in all tissues, without special enzymes or glowing compounds. The brain emits more of this faint light than most other organs because of its high energy use and dense concentration of photoactive molecules. These include compounds like flavins, serotonin, and proteins that can absorb and emit light. Photon emission rates also seem to rise during oxidative stress and aging and may reflect changes in cell health or communication. The study, “Exploring ultraweak photon emissions as optical markers of brain activity,” was authored by Hayley Casey, Isabella DiBerardino, Mattia Bonzanni, Nicolas Rouleau, and Nirosha J. Murugan

HEALTH OT: Moms Across America Responds to the MAHA Commission Report Pesticide Statement Eleven Ways The EPA Fails to Regulate Pesticides The draft of the MAHA Strategy report falls short of delivering what is needed to Make America Healthy Again - and the pesticide companies are celebrating.

HEALTH: On Saturday Aug 16 I cross-posted an article: NEW STUDY: High Wireless EMF Exposure More Than Triples Risk of Neurodevelopmental Delays in Infants Nicolas Hulscher, MPH First-ever infant cohort study using direct home RF-EMF measurements finds major increases in motor, problem-solving, and social deficits — even at everyday Wi-Fi and cell tower levels.

Within the article, a hyperlink was provided to an article and a video: Top EMF Expert Reveals the Health Risks of Electromagnetic Fields Dr. Larry Burk is a retired Duke MRI radiologist who has been studying Electromagnetic field (EMF) safety issues for 35 years. He has served on the North Carolina Radiation Protection Commission's Non-Ionizing Advisory Committee for the past 5 years. In this interview, Dr. Burk discusses the growing impact of EMFs on human health and shares actionable strategies to mitigate their effects.

The 48-minute video and transcript is here: Top EMF Expert Reveals the Health Risks of Electromagnetic Fields

Unfortunately, the interviewer is wearing earbuds and needs more education. The site McCullough Foundation includes discussions of covid.

HEALTH: THE POWER COUPLE How to EMF-proof our skin Sun basics for pale people | Eat your sunscreen 1. Why AM Sunlight is better than PM 2. Why is red light better to see first? 3. How do pale people get a tan? 4. How infrared light heals our body 5. How does UV help us fight sunburn? 6. How can we eat our sunscreen?

INSPIRATION: Bernhard Guenther What 20 Years of Writing Has Taught Me About Attention, Integrity, and the Digital Age Reflections on the Decline of Attention Spans and the Rise of Image Over Substance The Rise of Influencers and the Decline of Substance, AI, Plagiarism, and the Erosion of Integrity, Discernment in the Time of Artificial Everything, The Illusion of Progress

PRIVACY: Amazon faces massive lawsuit amid shocking allegations by Alexa users: 'Billions of private conversations'

SMART METERS: ARTICLE AND FOX NEWS VIDEO Huntsville residents challenge mandatory smart meters at board meeting Huntsville residents oppose mandatory smart meter installations, citing health concerns and personal choice

SPACE: SpaceX completes investigation into recent Starship failures, clears the way for Flight 10 The U.S Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has closed its investigation into SpaceX's Starship mission failure this spring and given the green light for Starship Flight Test 10 to proceed this weekend.

Register now for the seminar on October 18th! The fight against excessive screen use is all well and good, but it does not slow down the main problem that screens create: the enormous growth in wireless communications and electrical fields. The old explanations for why insects are dying are no longer sufficient. New environmental movements are emerging with this new pollution on the agenda. That's why I'm bringing together experts from Switzerland, England, Denmark and Norway for a day-long seminar at the House of Literature in Oslo on Saturday, October 18. Register now , whether you want to sit in the hall or follow it online from anywhere in the country! Meld deg på nå til seminaret 18. oktober! | Jeg har noe på hjertet … Plakat-Insektene-i-klemme-Liggende-A4-v2.pdf