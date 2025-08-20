“According to HHS's newly launched MAHA in Action tracker, states aren't waiting - 12 have already restricted junk food in SNAP, 8 banned synthetic dyes in schools, and 22 limited classroom cell phone use. The movement is advancing at the state level while federal reforms progress.”

Copper Analogue Landline, which needs to be protected in Law as critical infrastructure for National and International Security. Imagine there is a major Power Cut or Cyber Attack in this country, how will we communicate? - Tanja Katrina Rebel

Unless the RF applied to the heads of individuals experiencing loss of smell caused a thermal effect, science just validated that RF can alter brain function (smell) for up to a week. Radio waves offer new hope for improving sense of smell.

An X post about EMF with Dr. Naomi Wolf

Notice the number of views

FEATURED:

A Systematic Review of the Impact of Electromagnetic Waves on Living Beings | Cureus Cite this article as: Danho S, Escobar Huertas J, Schoellhorn W I (August 17, 2025) A Systematic Review of the Impact of Electromagnetic Waves on Living Beings. Cureus 17(8): e90355. doi:10.7759/cureus.90355 Abstract The effects of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) have been extensively debated among researchers and the public, with their critical consequences often dismissed or deemed unscientific. In light of this, we conducted this systematic review that extensively focuses on the detrimental effects of EMFs on living organisms.

A comprehensive and systematic literature search was performed on various electronic databases, including PubMed, Scopus, and the Cochrane Library, using Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. This review concentrates on experimental studies published between 2017 and 2024 that investigated physiological or behavioral responses to EMF exposure, with particular attention given to those reporting harmful or concerning effects. Documented impacts include effects on humans, animals, and plants, targeting various cell types (e.g., blood, cancer, thyroid, cochlea), genotoxicity, cardiovascular parameters (e.g., heart rate, blood pressure), male fertility (e.g., testes, sperm), neuronal brain activity, and photosynthesis in plants. Methodological quality was assessed using established bias assessment tools, and certainty of evidence was evaluated according to the GRADE framework. After screening, 24 studies were included in the present review; five studies were non-randomized and involved humans, seven studies were in vitro, and 12 studies were conducted on animals. The findings demonstrated that EMFs negatively affect a wide array of biological systems of living organisms, including mechanisms of oxidative stress, inflammatory responses, and disruptions in cellular, physiological, and ecological processes. Most of the included studies showed a moderate to high risk of bias, which contributed to a lower overall certainty of the evidence. These findings underscore the significant health and environmental risks associated with rising exposure levels of EMF, highlighting the urgent need for strategies to mitigate the risks. Despite these valuable insights, significant research gaps persist because the long-term effects of EMF exposure, especially on human populations, remain poorly understood and warrant further investigation and targeted mitigation strategies. A Systematic Review of the Impact of Electromagnetic Waves on Living Beings | Cureus

Please find here recent Spring 2025 Newsletter, which is complete with updates and useful information. (20 PAGES) https://www.es-uk.info/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/ES-UK-Newsletter-Spring-2025-vol.22-no.2-online.pdf

Also, You may care to consider attending the ES Social taking place in Kent on Thursday 4th September 2025. It is very easy to reserve your attendance.

Please do click on our website and catch up with other news including our new YouTube video. We are so grateful for all your support and interest in our work.Below are few links for you may find helpful:

2. 'Diagnosing EHS' by Michael Bevington (Open Access Government, July 2025) https://www.openaccessgovernment.org/article/diagnosing-electromagnetic-hypersensitivity-ehs/194977/



3.'How sensitive are you to EMFs?' by Michael Bevington (ScienceVega, Issue 3, July 2025, pages 72-77) https://www.sciencevega.com/flipbook/ScienceVega-July-Issue-3.html



4.'What is EHS?' (SciTube video, 2025, 3 minutes)

Best regards ES-UK www.es-uk.info

FEATURED:

Radio waves offer new hope for improving sense of smell. [] Many people - especially after COVID-19, aging, or brain injury - suffer from a loss of smell. However, there are very few effective treatments, and those that exist often use strong scents or medicines that cause discomfort in patients. In a study published this week in APL Bioengineering, by AIP Publishing, researchers from Hanyang University and Kwangwoon University in South Korea introduced a simple and painless way to improve our sense of smell using radio waves. Unlike traditional aroma-based therapy, which indirectly treats smell loss by exposing the patient to chemicals, radio waves can directly target the part of our brain responsible for smell, without causing pain.

The method is completely noninvasive - no surgery or chemicals needed - and safe, as it does not overheat the skin or cause discomfort."

In the study, the team asked volunteers with a healthy sense of smell to sit while a small radio antenna was placed near, but not touching, their forehead. For five minutes, this antenna gently sent out radio waves to reach the smell-related nerves deep in the brain. Before and after the short treatment, the authors tested how well the patient could smell very faint odors, like diluted alcohol or fruit scents, using pen-shaped odor dispensers called Sniffin' Sticks. They also recorded the patients' brain signals to see how active their smell nerves were.

The team found that their method improved subjects' sense of smell for over a week after just one treatment.

Source: American Institute of Physics

Journal reference: Bok, J., et al. (2025). Non-contact radiofrequency stimulation to the olfactory nerve of human subjects. APL Bioengineering. doi.org/10.1063/5.0275613.

Figure 1 illustrates the overall therapeutic mechanism of the electro-stimulated system. Figure 1(a) illustrates that radio frequency waves, compared to electromagnetic waves of other frequencies, have a higher penetration rate through the human body, allowing them to noninvasively pass through the frontal bone and directly stimulate the olfactory nerves. Figure 1(b) illustrates the system's therapeutic mechanism, emitting 2.45 GHz RF waves that directly stimulate olfactory nerves in the frontal bone, enhancing responsiveness and potentially restoring or improving olfactory function.30–33

Figure 2 presents the validation of the safety of RF stimulation applied to the olfactory nerve. As shown in Fig. 2(a), a parameterized human 3D model demonstrates that 2.45-GHz RF stimulation effectively targets the olfactory nerves from a distance of 10 cm between the forehead and the vertically aligned patch antenna. At this distance, the gain reached 0.4 in the region around the nasal cavity, where the olfactory nerves are located (red dotted line), with a maximum gain of 0.8. The verifications of the antenna are presented in supplementary material Fig. 1. Figure 2(b) shows the specific absorption rate (SAR) simulation results for safety validation. Additionally, we observed that the skin temperature at the stimulated position remained stable for over 5 min at 15 W, indicating no significant overheating risk or thermal effects from the electromagnetic field [Fig. 2(c)].

FEATURED: Keith Cutter Two simple, practical metrics that helped guide my recovery from electromagnetic poisoning 5 MINUTES VIDEO

In this video, I share two simple, practical metrics that helped guide my recovery from electromagnetic poisoning (sometimes called EHS): sensitivity and resilience. Sensitivity: How long it takes before symptoms appear, and how strong they are. Resilience: How quickly you recover once the exposure ends. I’ll explain how I used everyday situations—like going out to lunch with my wife—to track these metrics without labs, blood tests, or expensive gadgets. Over time, I watched my symptoms show up later, with less intensity, and my recovery times shrink from over a week to just hours. These observations became my compass. When sensitivity decreased and resilience improved, I knew I was on the right path. When they moved the other way, it was time to make changes. I’m not giving medical advice—just sharing what worked for me, and what I’ve seen help others I’ve worked with. If you’d like to explore further, you can contact me through my website. With Transcript



NEWS AND NOTES

AI: Brian Merchant How California feels about AI Spoiler: Not great. Plus, how AI is raising our electricity bills, the chatbot therapist that failed to intervene in a suicide, and what lays behind Grok's personas.

AI: Chinese Livestreaming 'Virtual Human' Salespeople Are Outselling Their Human Counterparts Built using AI technology from Baidu and DeepSeek, these virtual livestreamers sell everything from wet wipes to printers and work 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

AI: AXIOS Eric Schmidt— CEO of Relativity Space, and former CEO of Google — blasts Silicon Valley's obsession with artificial general intelligence (AGI, or human-level AI) and says China is doing a much better job getting great AI to work now.

"While some Silicon Valley technologists issue doomsday warnings about the grave threat of A.I., Chinese companies are busy integrating it into everything from the superapp WeChat to hospitals, electric cars and even home appliances," Schmidt writes in a N.Y. Times op-ed with Selina Xu, a China and technology analyst.

"There's a widening schism between the technologists ... and members of the general public who are skeptical about the hype and see A.I. as a nuisance in their daily lives," Schmidt and Xu write

AI: Is this the moment when the Generative AI bubble finally deflates? Hard to say, but definitely not out of the question

AI: AI Is Failing at an Overwhelming Majority of Companies Using It, MIT Study Finds

AI: Ted Gioia Our Shared Reality Will Self-Destruct in the Next 12 Months What happens when you can't trust photos, videos, text, or the entire web?

It is now possible to alter reality and every kind of historical record—and perhaps irrevocably. The technology for creating fake audio, video, and text has improved enormously in just the last few months. We will soon reach—or may have already reached—a tipping point where it’s impossible to tell the difference between truth and deception.

Can I tell the difference between a fake AI video and a real video? A few months ago, I would have said yes. But now I’m not so sure.

Can I tell the difference between fake AI music and human music? I still think I can discern a difference in complex genres, but this is a lot harder than it was just a few months ago.

Can I tell the difference between a fake AI book and a real book by a human author? I’m fairly confident I can do this for a book on a subject I know well, but if I’m operating outside my core expertise, I might fail.

At the current rate of technological advance, all reliable ways of validating truth will soon be gone. My best guess is that we have another 12 months to enjoy some degree of confidence in our shared sense of reality. But what happens when it’s gone? Back in 2023, I asserted that trust is the most scarce thing in society. But that was before all these tech deceptions came online. Trust will soon get even more scarce—or perhaps disappear completely from the public sphere. This is not a small matter. Most discussions of this issue focus on the technology. I believe that’s a mistake. The real turmoil will take place in social cohesion and individual psychology. They will both fracture in a world where our shared benchmarks of truth and actuality disappear. Many people won’t have the toughness or resiliency to survive in this environment. A rise in mental illness is not only expected—in fact it’s already happening. But we also must anticipate new kinds of mental breakdowns never seen before.

AUTOMOBILES: PARIS MARX CANADA My first book is out in paperback! Grab your copy of Road to Nowhere For me, Silicon Valley’s deceptions about self-driving cars, ride-hailing services, and so many of its other big ideas for transportation were not just about mobility; they illustrated how these founders approach real problems in our complicated society and how their tech fixes are not fit for purpose. Road to Nowhere may, in part, be a case study on transportation, but it reveals a broader flaw in the model of tech solutionism that billionaires have been selling us for years. Of course, the transport ideas I criticize in the book haven’t magically materialized or significantly improved either. I dig into the history of mobility and of the tech industry to illustrate where problems like traffic, road deaths, and environmental damage came from — and how naive a belief that adding some fancy new tech innovation and internet connectivity is going to solve it. Ultimately, it was following and digging into companies like Uber and Tesla that helped me form the critical perspective I have on Silicon Valley today — and certainly on Elon Musk too. I hope the book takes people on that journey, and unpacks it to such a degree that they have a better framework they can yse to question these companies and their big ideas. You can grab a copy from Bookshop or directly from Verso Books. I also made a webpage with a bunch of additional information, interviews, and all that fun stuff.

AUTOMOBILES: Touchscreen backlash: Why EVs like Tesla and Volkswagen are bringing back buttons For much of the past decade, automakers treated touchscreens as the ultimate symbol of modernity. Tesla interiors popularized the single-screen cockpit, where nearly every function-navigation, climate, even glovebox access-lives behind glass. Startups like Rivian and Lucid, along with legacy brands such as Volkswagen and Ford, followed suit. Using screen-heavy layouts became shorthand for futuristic design. But as more drivers voice frustration and regulators begin to intervene, the tide is turning. For electric vehicles (EVs) in particular, the shift back to physical controls carries big implications.

BROADBAND: ARS TECHNICA SpaceX says states should dump fiber plans, give all grant money to Starlink SpaceX seeks more cash, calls fiber "wasteful and unnecessary taxpayer spending."

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Monopsony in the Wireless Labor Market NATE, the Communications Contractors Association, recently sponsored a report by the Brattle Group titled Market Failure in the Wireless Communications Infrastructure Service Industry. The report describes how the three national mobile networks (AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon) dominate the labor market for wireless contractors in a way that is undermining the development and retention of the workforce for this critical infrastructure. The Brattle report calls the situation a monopsony. That is an economic term for a market where a buyer, or a small universe of buyers, has significant market power over vendors who serve the industry. Brattle believes the term applies since the three big cellular carriers collectively control 97% of the cellular market. The contractor market that sells labor to the carriers is comprised of numerous small companies.

CELLPHONES STUDY FINDS: Your Phone Is Covered In Germs: A Tech Expert Explains How To Clean It Without Doing Damage Whenever mobile phones are swabbed for microorganisms, scientists inevitably find hundreds of species of bacteria and viruses.

CHILDREN SCHOOLS: RECLAIM THE NET School Surveillance Is Criminalizing Speech Every safeguard comes dressed as protection, but what schools have really built is a paranoia machine that mistakes teenage noise for criminal intent.

CHILDREN: JOHN HAIDT We Are Rushing Into the Same Mistakes With Social Media We are about to repeat the same mistakes we made with social media Intro from Zach Rausch:

This is the third post in our series on what you need to know about AI social chatbots for kids. In the first two posts, we established the numerous risks that AI companions pose to adolescents. Today, we will take a look at what can be done about it. It’s written by Gaia Bernstein, a law professor, founder and co-director of the Institute for Privacy Protection at Seton Hall Law School, and author of “Unwired: Gaining Control over Addictive Technologies”, who recently launched a new Substack, “Digital Crossroads.” Gaia previously wrote a post on After Babel titled, The Tech Industry’s Playbook To Prevent Regulation. In this essay, she shows how the legislative lessons we learned from social media can — and should — be applied to new AI companion platforms.

CHILDREN: CHILDREN AND SCREENS: How can digital platforms, AI tools, and parenting strategies center children’s rights—not just for safety—but in design and policy? In episode 18 of Screen Deep, Children's Rights in Digital Safety and Design, guest Dr. Sonia Livingstone and host Kris Perry explore the intersection of children’s rights, parental mediation, and public policy. ICYMI: Learn how AI is reshaping how children learn to read and write with guest Dr. Naomi Baron and host Kris Perry in episode 17 of Screen Deep, Reading and Writing Skills in the Age of AI. On Monday, October 27, 2025, All Tech is Human will be hosting its 2025 Responsible Tech Summit, bringing together a select group of attendees spanning civil society, government, industry, and academia, with the goal of discussing how to strengthen and broaden the Responsible Tech movement. Fairplay has published a white paper and toolkit as a part of its Reduce and Reframe Early Childhood Screen Time resources, using new survey findings to guide messaging to families regarding healthy (and unhealthy) screen use for young children. Updates from the Field Archives - Children and Screens

CHILDREN: Delaney from Screenagers Introducing Our Screen-Free Sleep Campaign! How you can help:

Join me for a short Zoom talk on bringing this to your community:

Thu, Aug 21 – 5:00 PM PST - Zoom Link

Sun, Aug 24 – 5:00 PM PST - Zoom Link

Sign the pledge at screenfreesleep.org, share it with friends, and check out our new resource-packed website — including a hilarious two-minute spoof video you won’t want to miss. https://www.screenagersmovie.com/blog/screen-free-sleep-campaign

DISASTER CAPITALISM: VERIZON: Verizon sets up flood sensors in Chicago - Detroit and Toledo are next Verizon flood sensors Deadly and damaging floods have become a worryingly regular part of American life. From the Guadalupe River disaster in Texas on the 4th of July that claimed 134 lives to the Milwaukee floods that started on August 9th and caused extensive household damage, submerged vehicles and the early closure of the Wisconsin State Fair. Operators like Verizon and T-Mobile are starting to move ahead with installing flood sensors in cities in Verizon’s case, and deploying AI-powered threat detection tools for T-Mobile. AT&T didn’t reply by press time for this article but certainly were on the scene with network-related disaster-recovery vehicles — and more — in the case of the Texas floods. Verizon has deployed flood sensors from startup HyFi in New Orleans and Chicago. The Chicago deployment included 50 sensors installed above water. They use acoustic pulses to measure the water level and detect flooding.

EHS/EMR-S POP CULTURE: Rare condition where people are 'allergic to electricity' inspired one of the greatest TV shows of all time The World Health Organization doesn't recognize it as a disease In today's futuristic world of high-tech gadgets and gizmos, the idea of being 'allergic' to electricity is a truly terrifying one. While there have been some fictionalized accounts of electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS), it's a very real condition that affects a growing number of people. Back in 2015, French woman Marine Richard won a landmark case that awarded her €800 a month in disability payments. Richard moved to a barn in the mountains of south-west France, living without electricity and away from all mod cons. Despite former Norwegian Prime Minister Gro Harlem Brundtland also once being the Director General of the World Health Organization, the WHO doesn't recognize EHS as a medical diagnosis or disease. The WHO still estimates that 3% of the world's population could be suffering from EHS, with places like Italy and the United Kingdom potentially rising to 4% of the population. []There are some very real concerns for the general public, especially considering a 2010 survey of 26,602 European citizens reported that 70% of those asked believed that mobile phone masts can affect their health. []It's the media that's accused of hyping up the symptoms of causes of EHS, with Better Call Saul being a double-edged sword by raising awareness but also causing panic among some. Still, considering Chuck is the first known character on film or TV to be affected by EHS, it was praised as a tactful and important portrayal. While Chuck McGill's condition was thankfully just a fictional one, spare a thought for the likes of Marine Richard.

ELECTRICITY: EHN Trump’s energy orders could cost U.S. utility customers billions each year Forcing aging, polluting power plants to remain open undermines years of planning by utilities, regulators, and energy markets to transition toward cleaner, cheaper energy sources. Coal and oil-fired plants are not just expensive to run — they emit air pollutants and greenhouse gases linked to respiratory disease, heart problems, and climate change. Many of these facilities are located in communities already burdened by environmental hazards. Locking them into continued operation risks raising utility bills and stalling progress on cleaner energy infrastructure like solar, wind, and battery storage. Learn more: Trump’s second-term environmental rollbacks reach into American homes and wallets

ENERGY/ELECTRICITY/INDUSTRY delusion???: David Roberts What does clean energy activism look like? (editor comment to me it looks immoral and inhumane) A conversation with Bill McKibben and Jamie Henn. Well, Sun Day itself is a day of action, and it's a day of action to really celebrate the progress we've made on clean energy and then go out and fight for more. And so we're organizing hundreds of events across the United States for September 21, which happens to be the fall equinox and also the weekend before the UN General Assembly and Climate Week in New York. So a chance to kind of focus public attention around these issues. But the goal of Sun Day is to do a few big things, a few big goals.[]This is a chance for folks locally to do a whole host of work that can help move things forward, whether that's advocating at the local level to speed up permitting for solar and batteries, whether that's advocating at a school to get solar on the rooftop, or just doing a heat pump tour as well. [] Bill McKibben. There is no such thing as a free lunch. There's only more expensive and less expensive lunches. And so there are very real costs that go with mining lithium, say. And we need to do what we can to make sure that it's done as humanely and environmentally soundly as possible. But when, the minute you start thinking about this switch, you understand how huge it is. If you go mine some lithium and you stick it in a battery, then it sits there doing its thing for the next 25 years. If the battery is eventually outmoded, we now can cost-effectively recycle the lithium and start again. David Roberts You do not have to keep feeding lithium into it. Bill McKibben If you go mine coal, you set it on fire, and you have to mine some more tomorrow. David Roberts Yes. This is such a crucial point. You only have to pull the minerals out of the earth once. (Bill Mckibbon 350-org could have addressed health harm issues with smart meters as soon as they emerged, but instead allowed solar power to be used to justify the wide-scale deployment of the meters, even on homes with no reasonable load to shed. I contacted him personally)

FCC: FCC Reform Delete, Delete, Delete: Direct final rule | Read below | Marlene Dortch | Public Notice | Federal Communications Commission Commission acts to eliminate certain outdated, obsolete, and unnecessary rules. DATES: Effective October 20, 2025, unless significant adverse comments are received by September 9, 2025. In the event the Commission receives significant adverse comments, the Commission will publish a timely withdrawal in the Federal Register informing the public the provisions of the rule(s) for which significant adverse comments were received and elimination will not take effect. ADDRESSES: You may submit comments, identified by GN Docket No. 25–133, electronically or on paper. See SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION for specific information and addresses for electronic or paper filings. https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2025-08-20/pdf/2025-15919.pdf

HACKING: TECH CRUNCH Allianz Life data breach affects 1.1 million customers

HAVANA SYNDROME 24 MNUTES VIDEO: Jon Fleetwood Is the U.S. Gov't Weaponizing Cell Towers and Targeting Civilians with Directed Energy? Attorney Ana Toledo exposes illegal surveillance programs and Havana Syndrome attacks on Americans. (some will find that this borders on conspiracy)

HEALTH MAHA: ROBERT MALONE Make our Children Healthy Again! The leaked draft MAHA commission "action items" report And here they go again. Spinning and distorting the truth to support a false narrative. So that HHS/CDC comms (or Senator Blumenthal and his cronies) do not blow a gasket, please recognize that “The following essay is my own opinion, and does not represent either the position of the US Government, the CDC, or the ACIP” []The present issue that is being weaponized to splinter the base is the leaked MAHA commission report entitled “MAKE OUR CHILDREN HEALTHY AGAIN STRATEGY Recommendations of the MAHA Commission to President Donald J. Trump” Why the need for the media surrogates to go to “warp speed” with this narrative? Because the leaked MAHA report is packed with good news but the pharma funded mainstream media thinks it goes much too far and activists think it doesn’t go far enough. That’s typical. The timing is no coincidence, we're seeing a multi-pronged assault designed to fracture the MAHA coalition

HEALTH INDUSTRY MAHA: ARS TECHNICA RFK Jr.’s Wi-Fi and 5G conspiracies appear to make it into MAHA report draft The "Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy" draft doesn't mention top killers of kids. []On Friday, Politico obtained a draft version of the "Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy," a highly anticipated report from the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission intended to steer the administration's health policy. The report, which has not been adopted by the White House, is being viewed as friendly to industry, and it contains little to no policy recommendations or proposed regulations. For instance, it includes no proposed restrictions on pesticides or ultra-processed foods, which are top priorities of the MAHA movement.

Otherwise, the document mainly rehashes the talking points and priorities of Kennedy's health crusades. That includes attacking water fluoridation, casting doubt on the safety of childhood vaccines, pushing for more physical activity in children to reduce chronic diseases, getting rid of synthetic food dyes, and claiming that children are being overprescribed medications.

Notably, the report does not mention the leading causes of death for American children, which are firearms and motor vehicle accidents. Cancer, another top killer, is only mentioned in the context of pushing new AI technologies at the National Institutes of Health. Poisonings, another top killer, are also not mentioned explicitly.

While the importance of water quality is raised in the report, it's only in the context of fluoride and not of any other key contaminants, such as lead or PFAS. And although the draft strategy will prioritize "whole, minimally processed foods," it offers no strategy for reducing the proportion of ultra-processed food (UPF) in Americans' diets. The strategy merely aims to come up with a "government-wide definition" for UPF to guide future research and policies.

5G and Wi-Fi claims

Amid the predictable MAHA topics and industry concessions, one short section stands out for its obvious link to conspiracy theories. The draft includes a brief section on electromagnetic radiation that says the health department, along with other unnamed federal agencies, will conduct studies to find "gaps in knowledge" regarding safety and efficacy.

While the section is vague, it brings to mind Kennedy's long history of falsely claiming that electromagnetic radiation, in the form of Wi-Fi and 5G, causes a variety of health problems— including cancer, autism, a variety of mental and cognitive problems, post-traumatic stress, fatigue, and Type 2 diabetes.

In a 2023 podcast with Joe Rogan, Kennedy made the unsupported claim that "Wi-Fi radiation opens up your blood-brain barrier, so all these toxins that are in your body can now go into your brain."

In his Senate confirmation in January, Kennedy confirmed in an exchange with Senator Andrew Kim (D-NJ) that he still believes that and that 5G is equally harmful. He added that it "changes DNA" and does "other things." He has previously stated that 5G is being used for mass surveillance.

None of that is supported by evidence, which generally finds no health risks of 5G or Wi-Fi. The World Health Organization states on its website, "To date, and after much research performed, no adverse health effect has been causally linked with exposure to wireless technologies." Likewise, the WHO has also concluded, "Despite extensive research, to date there is no evidence to conclude that exposure to low level electromagnetic fields is harmful to human health."

HEALTH: Integrative Medicine with Dr. Leland Stillman - Special Q&A Episode Plus The Surprising Truth About Cholesterol, Detox, and Brain Health If you are a free subscriber, submit your questions using this form.

Check out this week's Q&A here. Here’s a PDF. The books & electrolytes I mention are here:

SkinSips (use code: stillmanmd for free shipping)

HEALTH: MERCOLA Could This Be the Real Spark Behind Memory Loss? More Evidence That High Iron in the Brain Promotes Alzheimer's

Tiny, often undetected brain bleeds are a major source of iron overload, leaking iron-rich compounds into brain tissue that fuel long-term inflammation and cellular breakdown

Key brain enzymes meant to protect against iron damage are missing in the exact areas being attacked, leaving neurons highly vulnerable even when overall antioxidant levels appear normal

You can reduce your risk by testing your ferritin and GGT levels, donating blood if iron is high, increasing copper and calcium from food, eliminating vegetable oils, and restoring glutathione with molecular hydrogen and sulfur-rich foods

MINING EHN:Trump administration bypasses contracting laws in $3.5 billion rare earth minerals deal The Department of Defense used the Defense Production Act’s “without regard to” clause to avoid standard safeguards like the Competition in Contracting Act and Cost Accounting Standards.

Critics warn the move reduces transparency, weakens taxpayer protections, and risks picking winners in the industry, though supporters argue it is necessary to counter China’s dominance.

The deal gives the government a 15% stake in MP Materials, a $150 million loan for expansion, and long-term purchase commitments for rare earth magnets.

SMART METERS: What the Professional Grade RF Meter Says About the New MA Digital Gas Meter How often does the meter transmit, what does it transmit to, what is its range, what frequency is it using? Wouldn't it be nice to know?

SURVEILLANCE: WORLD COUNCIL FOR HEALTH Saying No to Digital IDs There's a better way, where you remain in healthy control.

SURVEILLANCE: Devices Like Neuralink Can Decode Your Thoughts Brain-computer interfaces found to process inner speech, not just imagined speech

SURVEILLANCE: Jon Fleetwood 'Baby Open Brains': Gates-Funded, Masonic Institute-Backed Project Releases Infant MRI Scans for Gov't AI Neuro Surveillance Framed as "open science," the systematic collection, public release, and AI-driven analysis of infant brain data—tied to federal mega-studies—meets the definition of population-level surveillance. Surveillance by Another Name The paper never uses the word “surveillance.” Instead, it cloaks the project in phrases like “open science” and “benchmarks.” But the facts are unavoidable:

Infants under one year old are being scanned.

Their MRIs are released globally.

AI pipelines are being built on this data.

The dataset feeds directly into NIH’s HBCD mega-project.

The scans are tied to cognitive outcomes and demographics.

This is systematic monitoring and profiling of children at scale—functionally indistinguishable from surveillance, even if the authors avoid the word.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS:

WATER: Erin Brockovich and Suzanne Boothby How To Plan For "No Water" As More Cities Are Losing Access To Drinkable Water, It's Time To Get Prepared.

EVENTS:

ACTIVISM:

The National Call for Safe Technology As more federal agencies are trying to deregulate and the FCC trying to deploy more wireless spectrum, we find ourselves having to respond about every week or two to a new set of requests for public comment. If you are willing to be a signatory for the submissions being made by the National Call (history in the making) please contact <hello at thenationalcall dot org>

Please share widely: Plaintiff search for 704 No More: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/emr/704-no-more-seeking-plaintiffs-harmed-by-wireless-radiation-in-maryland-virginia-west-virginia-north-carolina-south-carolina/