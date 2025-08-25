Courtesy B.N. Frank

FEATURED EHT Files Petition Demanding FCC Comply with 2021 Federal Court Mandate on Wireless Radiation Safety

The Environmental Health Trust (EHT) has filed a petition urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to comply with the August 13, 2021 federal court mandate in the case Environmental Health Trust v. FCC. The original case arose when EHT challenged the FCC’s decision to close a 2013 Notice of Inquiry regarding radiofrequency exposure guidelines. The FCC was not responding to evidence of adverse health effects and environmental risks associated with radiation exposure at levels below the FCC’s current limit.

Many countries have set their wireless radiation exposure limits 10 times lower than the FCC's limits, and some continuously monitor radiation exposure, making those results available in real time to the public. The FCC radiation exposure rules have not been meaningfully revised since the 1980s.

When the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled for EHT, it found that the commission was "arbitrary and capricious" in its failure to provide a reasoned explanation for maintaining its outmoded guidelines. The court remanded the case to the FCC with instructions to (i) provide a reasoned explanation for its decision to maintain its current testing procedures for ensuring portable electronic device compliance with safety guidelines; (ii) address the impacts of radiofrequency exposure on children; (iii) address the health implications of long-term radiofrequency exposure; (iv) address the ubiquity of wireless devices; (v) address other technological developments that have occurred since the commission last updated its guidelines; and (vi) address the impacts of radiofrequency radiation on the environment. After nearly four years, the commission has yet to comply with this court mandate.

EHT's petition implores the FCC to comply with the mandate and to encourage the wireless industry to start "competing on safety." EHT highlighted the scientific, medical, and policy developments which have occurred in the four years since the court issued its mandate—increasing the urgency with which the commission must act. In order to protect children, the general population, the environment, and U.S. leadership in the wireless industry, EHT intends to take further legal action to enforce the mandate if the commission fails to comply with the law as established by the court.

Can you help us ask the FCC to do its job and follow the court's instructions? Please click below to help us move forward with these essential legal actions! Donate: https://secure.everyaction.com/vw48yj4UsESdP4jaYR2WeQ2 You can read the FCC petition here. NO SHARABLE LINK ON EHT NEWSLETTER

FEATURED: ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH NEWS

Wireless radiation exposure linked to DNA damage A recent review published in Frontiers in Public Health analyzing more than 500 studies found that a substantial body of scientific research has reported genetic damage from wireless radiation exposure in both humans and animals. Key quote:

“Over half of the studies reporting DNA damage used exposures below the current ICNIRP safety limits, suggesting that the thresholds used in current standards may not adequately protect against long-term or non-thermal biological effects. This raises broader public health questions that deserve open discussion.” Why this matters: Wireless radiation has long been regarded as incapable of damaging DNA because it is a non-ionizing type of electromagnetic (EMF) radiation (as opposed to ionizing forms of radiation such as x-rays and nuclear radiation). However, this analysis documents a substantial body of research reporting that wireless radiation exposure can lead to genetic impacts, despite its non-ionizing nature. Previous reviews have found that non-ionizing EMF can alter genes in ways consistent with genetic damage.

Genetic damage is a well-established trigger for cancer development. Multiple studies have linked wireless radiation exposure to an increased risk for tumors, including glioblastoma brain cancer, acoustic neuromas, thyroid cancer, and prostate cancer. Current U.S. regulations for wireless radiation remain outdated — unchanged since 1996 — and are only set to protect against overheating, not genetic or other health effects. The authors of this study recommend the adoption of a precautionary approach for wireless technologies, including designing devices with lower wireless radiation and antennas that direct emissions away from the body. Newsletter on Wireless and EMF Sign up to learn more about wireless and EMF science

FEATURED:

THE DEFENDER CHD ‘People Need to Wake Up’: Babies in Homes With High Levels of Wireless Radiation Have Triple the Risk of Developmental Delays Babies in the high- and medium-exposure groups were more than 3X as likely to show delays in problem-solving skills, such as figuring out how to reach a toy, than those in the low-exposure group.

NEWSLETTER: CANADA

André Fauteux - La Maison du 21e siècle magazine EMF NEWS AUGUST 2025 INCLUDES; A new EMF protection book by R (Ari) Blank (Foreward by his father, the late Martin Blank) AND: BioEM 2024 Spotlight: Magnetic Field Exposure Cut in Popular EV with New In-Car Solution https://carsradiation.org/info-sources/scholarly-sources/bioem-2024-spotlight-new-in-car-solution/

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: MIT TECH REVIEW In a first, Google has released data on how much energy an AI prompt uses

AI: FUTURISM A Huge Number of Grok AI Chats Just Leaked, and Their Contents Are So Disturbing That We're Sweating Profusely

AI: Brian Merchant AI Killed My Job: Translators Few industries have been hit by AI as hard as translation. Rates are plummeting. Work is drying up. Translators are considering abandoning the field, or bankruptcy. These are their stories.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI AI, layoffs, productivity and The Klarna Effect Promises about AI replacing employees often don’t work out — and may not be such a hot idea.

AI: BENTON How churches use data and AI as engines of surveillance | MIT Technology Review AND GM's practical approach to AI | Axios

AI: AI Isn’t Coming for Hollywood. It's Already Arrived An early winner in the generative AI wars was near collapse—then bet everything on a star-studded comeback. Can Stability AI beat the competition?

AI: Former Google exec says AI's going to lead to a 'short-term dystopia' because the idea it will create new jobs for the ones it's replacing is '100% crap'

AUTOMOBILES WIRED: The Global Car Reckoning Is Here. Far Too Many Auto Companies Don’t Have a Plan

BIG TECH: Engineers send a wireless curveball to deliver massive amounts of data High frequency radio waves can wirelessly carry the vast amount of data demanded by emerging technology like virtual reality, but as engineers push into the upper reaches of the radio spectrum, they are hitting walls. Literally. Ultrahigh frequency bandwidths are easily blocked by objects, so users can lose transmissions walking between rooms or even passing a bookcase. Now, researchers at Princeton Engineering have developed a machine-learning system that could allow ultrahigh frequency transmissions to dodge those obstacles. In an article in Nature Communications, the researchers unveiled a system that shapes transmissions to avoid obstacles coupled with a neural network that can rapidly adjust to a complex and dynamic environment. Lead researcher Yasaman Ghasempour, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Princeton, said the work is an important step toward deploying data transmission in the sub-terahertz band, which is at the upper end of the microwave spectrum. Transmissions in the sub-terahertz band have the potential to handle 10 times the data of current wireless systems. This kind of fast transmission would be important for uses such as virtual reality systems or fully autonomous vehicles

BROADBAND: POTs and PANs Limitations of Federal Broadband Data Pew Trusts recently published a detailed article that demonstrates the difficulty of analyzing and understanding broadband deployment using existing federal broadband data. Anybody who follows discussions about broadband mapping has heard stories of how broadband mapping data is often still inadequate, but the Pew observation goes far beyond the mapping data. Pew reports that broadband researchers have identified several important problems that make it difficult to analyze and understand broadband data. []The Pew article suggests that fixing some key issues will lead to a more understandable broadband landscape. However, this would require somebody in the federal government to mandate that any data gathering and reporting of broadband data adhere to defined parameters that would make the various data sets compatible. While trying not to sound too pessimistic, this doesn’t seem likely.

BROADBAND BENTON INDUSTRY: Over 13 Million Homes and Counting: Maximizing the Promise of 5G Home Internet Service with Smart Policies Wireless Infrastructure Association via Benton Over the past few years, a quiet revolution has taken place in the U.S. home broadband market—not on the ground, but in the air. Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) delivered over 5G networks has emerged as a fast-growing alternative to traditional fixed broadband. One of the most compelling aspects of 5G FWA is its ability to deliver fast, reliable broadband without the need for physical fiber or cable infrastructure all the way to the home. This makes it an ideal solution in areas where laying last-mile fiber is cost-prohibitive, or where the only existing option is copper-based DSL. For too long, many consumers in rural, suburban, and even some urban areas, have had little or no choice when it came to internet service. With the rise of 5G FWA, that dynamic is changing. The entry of mobile operators into the home broadband market is driving new competition, expanding service coverage, and helping bring down prices for consumers.

BROADBAND: FEMA Now Requires Disaster Victims to Have an Email Address Workers at FEMA worry that demanding disaster survivors access services using email could shut out people without internet connectivity from receiving government aid.

CHILDREN JOHN HAIDT: Meta’s AI Companion Policy is Outrageous They will only truly change it when the law requires them to do so Last week, Reuters published an investigation that cited internal Meta documents and sources that should anger anyone who cares about children's safety online. The documents explain that the social media giant's AI policies explicitly permit chatbots to engage children in "romantic or sensual" conversations.

CHILDREN: Catherine Price & How to Feel Alive Thinking of Getting Your Kid a Phone This Fall? Read this first Consider a smartphone alternative Once you’re clear on your goals, the next step is to . . . Consider Your Options If you’re looking for a “smartphone” with training wheels (and no social media and no/limited internet access). Don’t Go It Alone As you make your choice, be sure to talk to the parents of your friends’ kids and ask if they will commit to holding off on smartphones as well. Why is this important? Because one of the main reasons parents get their kids smartphones is because they don’t want them to feel left out. The easiest way to avoid that is to convince other parents to delay getting their kids smartphones, too. I also recommend watching and sharing this short talk by Seán Killingsworth, founder of the Reconnect Movement. He makes the point that instead of worrying about what our kids will miss out on if we don’t give them smartphones, we should worry about what they will miss out on if we do—which is to say, the ability to have friendships and experiences in real life. This is an important point that’s often missing from the discussion about if/when to get kids phones.

LINKS TO: What's Reconnect? We're a network of clubs for meeting people and doing stuff without phones. Why Reconnect? Digital pathways have become the norm for meeting new people and "connecting". Dating apps, social media, texting. But at Reconnect, we say those spaces are keeping us from the best part: being together for real. Reconnect's chapters are a place where you can skip the online eggshells and experience conversations, laughter, and real connection in person without phones.

4,512 views Nov 4, 2021 Isolated Right Next to Each Other 7 MINUTES

CHILDREN: BabySafe Project Event Recording! What an honor to co-host this event with our friends at Slowphone in Brazil! Patti and Doug Wood discuss their BabySafe Project, along with their TechSafe Schools and Americans for Responsible Technology projects. For training, see the quick on-line course at Safer Screentime.

Lots of great resources, insights and tips to protect ourselves and especially the littles! 1 HOUR 24 MINUTES

CHILDREN SCHOOL CELLPHONES: New app limits cellphone distractions at Massachusetts high school, but keeps emergency functions active Massachusetts is exploring the possibility of banning cellphones in schools across the state. At Watertown High School, they might have a solution that works for everyone. It's an app called Doorman that limits cellphone use in classrooms without taking the phones away from students.

CHILDREN SCHOOL CELLPHONES: Students face new cellphone restrictions in 17 states as school year begins []In previous years, students often weren’t paying attention and wasted class time by repeating questions, the teenager said. Now, teachers can provide “more one-on-one time for the students who actually need it.” Kentucky is one of 17 states and the District of Columbia starting this school year with new restrictions, bringing the total to 35 states with laws or rules limiting phones and other electronic devices in school. This change has come remarkably quickly: Florida became the first state to pass such a law in 2023. Both Democrats and Republicans have taken up the cause, reflecting a growing consensus that phones are bad for kids' mental health and take their focus away from learning, even as some researchers say the issue is less clear-cut. “Anytime you have a bill that’s passed in California and Florida, you know you’re probably onto something that’s pretty popular," Georgia state Rep. Scott Hilton, a Republican, told a forum on cellphone use last week in Atlanta. Phones are banned throughout the school day in 18 of the states and the District of Columbia, although Georgia and Florida impose such “bell-to-bell” bans only from kindergarten through eighth grade. Another seven states ban them during class time, but not between classes or during lunch. Still others, particularly those with traditions of local school control, mandate only a cellphone policy, believing districts will take the hint and sharply restrict phone access. For students, the rules add new school-day rituals, like putting phones in magnetic pouches or special lockers. Social media use clearly correlates with poor mental health, but research can’t yet prove it causes it, according to Munmun De Choudhury, a Georgia Tech professor who studies this issue. “We need to be able to quantify what types of social media use are causing harm, what types of social media use can be beneficial,” De Choudhury said. Some state legislatures are bucking the momentum. Wyoming's Senate in January rejected requiring districts to create some kind of a cellphone policy after opponents argued that teachers and parents need to be responsible. And in the Michigan House in July, a Republican-sponsored bill directing schools to ban phones bell-to-bell in grades K-8 and during high school instruction time was defeated in July after Democrats insisted on upholding local control. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, among multiple governors who made restricting phones in schools a priority this year, is still calling for a bill to come to her desk.

CHILDREN JOHN HAIDT: A Psychologist Who Studies Kids and Screens Just Shared His Biggest Parenting Regret. It’s an Important Lesson for All Parents “I’ll share with you my own biggest regret about my own parenting,” he tells Oprah and a mother-daughter pair she’s invited on the show to discuss their own struggles with setting rules around screen use. “I was so focused on social media,” Haidt continues. (He’s not a fan of it for kids under 16.) “I didn’t really think about the computer. This was during Covid, too. They all had to have a computer.” What policy did Haidt wish he’d established not just for his kids’ phones but for laptops too? No screens of any kind in the bedroom ever. [] Research agrees with Haidt’s “no screens in the bedroom” rule Haidt isn’t the only expert in the effects of technology who’s strict with his kids about their screens. Both Steve Jobs and Bill Gates were famous for limiting their kids’ access to screens until they were nearly adults. (Though Gates’s youngest daughter has since publicly confessed to sneaking around the family rules.)

CHILDREN HEALTH PHONES: Bonus! School Cell Phone Bans Also Reduce Students’ Exposure to Harmful Radiation! Guest post by B.N. Frank, with Patricia Burke

DATA CENTERS: "440 acres of farmland in Missouri is being taken over for a data center, residents are outraged and had no idea because the government keep the whole thing a secret with non disclosure agreements Residents will not be allowed to vote on it “In St. Charles, Missouri, where a https://t.co/ClN7Khbg6y" / X

DATA CENTERS: "Residents are outraged that their water will be given to a new Amazon 290 acre data center in Tucson Arizona You’re not going to believe this, sitting on their city council is the woman who worked on META’s data center team for the last 6 years. Now she’ll approve giving away https://t.co/ZHBQK6CXTn" / X

DATA CENTERS: Can the AI data center boom be stopped? Meet some opponents with battle plans. [] Some 142 activist groups in 24 states across party lines made organizing efforts that resulted in $64 billion worth of US data center projects being stalled or stopped between early 2023 and March 2025, according to a report from Data Center Watch. []There are 3,000 operational data centers in the U.S. as well as nearly 1,000 future sites that are land banked, planned, or under construction. []The sector’s rapid growth presents massive issues, critics point out. Data centers are already pushing up Americans’ electricity bills, and their global power usage is expected to soar more than 50% in the next two years, per Goldman Sachs. A recent Bloomberg report showed that data centers’ electricity consumption also potentially distorts the flow of electricity to homes, increasing the risk of electrical fires and blackouts. On top of that, large data centers, especially those used for AI, can consume millions of gallons of water daily, sometimes leaving surrounding residences with dry taps. []Virginia's Elena Schlossberg said she believes data centers can be stopped or slowed down. "Right now, the heavy lift is community by community. Grassroots organizations popping up to protect where they live, one [data center project] application at a time, until finally our state and federal government understands that the way this industry is developing in the most pure sense of the word is not sustainable," she said.She pointed to political pressures on local leaders that are rising in tandem with data center fights. Schlossberg’s Coalition to Protect Prince William County, for example, has forced out two pro-data center candidates from the county board of supervisors in the last few years and replaced them with industry critics. Similar upheavals have occurred in Peculiar, Mo., and Oldham County, Ky. And earlier this month, Laura Beth’s Citizens for Rural Coweta in Georgia launched a political action committee to raise $150,000 to help elect candidates to the Coweta County Commission who would put guardrails around data centers. Said Schlossberg, "These small communities are the firewall.”

FIRES SMART METERS: Norman Lambe The Lithium Legacy INTRODUCTION TO AN INSURANCE PROBLEM As an example of the problem of lack of concern, a yearly survey completed by (Orion 180) for the years between 2017 and 2022 showed the number of fire incidents in America to be 25,000 involving lithium-ion batteries. ON A WORLD WILD SCALE Fire Statistics of March 2025 state the following sad totals: "More than 260 injuries and at least 12 deaths between 2021 and 2023. 113 fires resulting in 71 injuries and 13 deaths in 2023 alone (FireRescue1) Over 100 fires and 13 deaths by May 2024 (Yahoo News) PERSONAL OBSERVATIONS The utility companies need to make a change and make right away. When a fire takes place and the local fire department is alerted, the fire department will notify the appropriate utility company to respond and to turn off the electricity and gas to the effected area. The utility company will respond and remove the meter, which is usually a smart meter and hold it in their facilities for an extended period of time. After the owner of the damaged property has completed the adjustment of the loss with their insurance company the insurance company will attempt to recover the cost to repair the fire damage from the responsible party. Part of that recovery process is the recovery and examination of the smart meter to either eliminate it as a factor in the cause of the fire, or to indicate the meter was not at fault due to a failure. The problem that we continue to face is that the utilities will not relinquish the meter to the insurance company for examination, even though the insurance company has a notice of subrogation signed by the insured giving the insurance company the right to test the meter. This lack of co-operation by the utility company was a situation I experienced again and again as an adjuster. The only way to obtain the meter was to have the named insured write a letter to the utility company and request the meter be released to the insurance company for examination and testing.

5G; Verizon spoils the day by clawing back value from customers 5G Get More and 5G Play More customers are set to lose a benefit. Verizon is at it again, but this time, no one should be surprised. Earlier this month, the My Verizon app notified users that certain perks would be taken away. The carrier is now providing more details to customers. Verizon's old 5G Get More and 5G Play More plans gave customers access to either Apple Arcade ($6.99 per month) or Google Play Pass ($4.99 per month) for free. In August, the company used its app to tell users that the free game subscription service would be removed from accounts on September 25.

HEALTH: Gary Sharpe from Gary Sharpe's Articles How Clothing Choices can Impact Chronic Health Issues Restrictions, Roughness, Intolerances and Allergies to Clothes Below is an article I wrote a few years ago about the impact of the choice of clothes on people with a Parkinson’s diagnosis, which came up again in my facebook memories recently. However, having heard back from a lot of people with other health issues and symptoms, this appears to be a little discussed, but widely experienced, phenomena. For example, tight clothing can impact conditions in which connective tissue plays a role, especially if one already has tight fascia band restrictions. [] Also, folks can be properly allergic or chemically intolerant to specific materials and dyes in clothes, especially in those of us who also have lots of food or chemical allergies. For example, I discovered that I was allergic to latex, and hence to all rubber-based elastic in my clothing. Eliminating elastic from my wardrobe hence has had a huge effect of symptom reduction. Here is the original article, written from the Parkinson’s perspective

HEALTH: Charles D. Frohman Leaked MAHA report ignores Farm Poisoning via Wireless Radiation It’s not just Pesticides & Fluoride with which Industry lobbyists are thwarting the Will of the People. 2 1/2 MINUTE VIDEO

HEALTH OT: Widely Used Pesticide May Lead to Brain Inflammation, New Study Says A study published this month in PLOS One found that perinatal exposure to chlorpyrifos in mice can alter sleeping patterns, lead to brain inflammation (particularly in female individuals) and affect gene expression linked to immune response and epigenetic effects. The pesticide is widely used in food production. by Beyond Pesticides

HOUSING: New Hampshire low EMF property - Deborah Chandler funding needed toSenosprd7th0iif405l61tg1cm5u26uh07h818cih1hu08526f01um59ha

I am excited to let folks know that I have found a perfect property in NH to create an affordable low-EMF tiny house village for those of us with EMF sensitivity. I looked at it Thursday with my realtor and it checks off so many of the boxes that we would need for a true healing sanctuary.

* * * If you are interested and able to support th is project financially, NOW is the time to step forward. I will need to figure out the funding asap. * * *

And if you are someone interested in living there, please send me a DM. I can't take a ton of time right now answering questions, as I must first secure the property for purchase before I can promote it. Just know, I have been looking for 5 years and this is the first property that is a seriously viable contender.

I don't want to post the exact location, but just know it is in Sullivan County, NH, and according to Antenna Search, there are zero towers within a 3-mile radius. It is up 1,000 feet in elevation, and in speaking with a neighbor across the street who works in the telecom industry, he says there is next to zero chance there would ever be any cell towers erected near there. The property is nestled between two big forests, with hiking trails accessible to the public. The air is nice and clean, it is on a dirt road that does not connect to any major thoroughfares, so there would be no heavy traffic or big trucks. There is a main house and one tiny house ready for occupancy, plus a big barn with 6 stalls for horses, goats, etc., plus a big barn-type workshop. The property is zoned for residential and farming and I have already asked the town about adding the tiny house village, and they say yes, with a special town hearing; they have a subdivision approval process, and a separate road could be put in., One of the first things I will do once it's under deposit is to invite my Building Biologist to do a thorough assessment. So, please step forward if you are in a position to partner financially. Thanks in advance. It takes a village!



INSPIRATION PEERS: This week we've summarized key news articles on:

a new study that shows a striking, fear-driven decline in the desire to stand out and be unique

how social media algorithms reward post engagement regardless of post quality

data brokers making it difficult or impossible to opt out of their collection of your information

the US government's accumulation of massive amounts of social media data about all of us

the revolving door between Washington DC and Silicon Valley's AI companies

how cable news profits from outrage

the unprecedented use of federal troops for civilian law enforcement purposes in the US

how Google's Healthcare AI sometimes makes up nonexistent body parts

the role played by the US military in creating the dark web

how the US and NATO supported genocide in Croatia



HOUSING FRANCE TINY HOUSE FOR EHS: This French Family House on Wheels Is Nothing Like an American Tiny []Both the kitchen and the bathroom are fully equipped with all the appliances needed in a regular family house, and the custom storage solutions are adapted to the needs of a family. The bathroom even has a full-height unit with open shelves for linens and a custom vanity with built-in shelves. With its ample woodwork and different textures, this bathroom looks very different from the standard tiny home bathroom in the US. At the same time, it doesn't lack comfort or functionality. It just looks more bohemian, and it even flaunts a natural-stone sink bowl that adds an unexpected artistic touch. As a final touch, this tiny house was also fitted with a waterless toilet instead of a conventional option, and an electric system designed to protect against Electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS).

INSPIRATION: SCHOOL OF THE UNCONFORMED In defense of interstitial time: How to grow life in the in-between moments ―Benjamin Franklin Our time-saving devices have turned on us. Instead of offering us more of life, they are eating up not just large swaths of our day, but also all the little in-between moments that used to be reserved to rest, reflect, and simply be. They obliterate the interstitial moments that hold life together.1 We’ve entered an upside-down world where we scroll to relax, but feel more anxious and irritable. We’re continuously entertained by people/topics/places/ ideas that seem far more interesting than what is happening in our home. We have grown so accustomed to bite-sized highs that our ordinary life has flat-lined. We feel more alone because we spend most of time alone, staring at a screen. In spite of our best intentions, we are never just quickly dipping online. We switch universes designed by “attention engineers” who hotwire casino psychology into social media feeds2, delving dangerously near to black holes where time is literally warped.3 Not only is our lifeblood draining away incrementally, every time we turn our face toward a screen, we are sending a message to ourselves, our children, and anyone around us about which universe truly matters. And reality is losing. Is it any wonder that children and youth are increasingly turning to synthetic AI “relationships”4 when they feel that we are simply not present?

Interstitial Time Seeds 102KB ∙ PDF file Download FROM

INPSIRATION DEEP DIVE: Mary Beth Brangan from Planetarian Perspectives from EON3 Roadmaps to Situational Awareness Key Guides to Grocking The Great What’s Really What; Escape from Cognitive Capture, Urgent Calls to Awareness, Founding the First Church of the Last Nukes []These three invaluable pieces help make the emerging, encroaching, invisible matrix of mass manipulation more visible to those with the eyes and fortitude to see The Great What’s Really What.

LIFESTYLE UK: The new Gen Z clubbing trend: no phones Phones in the air? No, thanks — tech-fatigued young people are now heading for a big night out without their mobiles. We give it a go It’s the early hours of Sunday morning at Amber’s nightclub in Manchester and there’s a swarm of twentysomethings dancing to the thumping beats of a DJ set. Strobe lights are flashing, Moth cocktails are being dispensed into plastic cups. But there’s one difference from a typical night: there’s not a mobile phone in sight. Welcome to the world of phone-free clubbing. Embracing the idea that we should maybe be making more connections with one another and not the wi-fi, a host of venues are now bringing in phone-restriction policies. Or, as my dad said over the phone when I told him what I was up to: “Just going out then?” He has got a good point, but his days of going out were the 1980s, whereas mine started in the 2010s and came with the prerequisite of posting to Instagram. typically, phone-free works thus: you arrive at the spot and a member of staff will cover your camera lenses. At Amber’s — where they “set out to create an environment that puts the raver and the experience first”, according to Jeremy Abbott, the club’s co-founder and content director — this is done by means of a circular sticker bearing the club’s logo. “We really want the music and experience to be at the forefront,” Abbott says. “If you are seen filming or taking videos, you will be politely asked to stop. If you are seen doing it again, you will be asked to leave. We believe that taking phones away creates a better vibe in the room and makes people feel more present.” “It sparks interest,” says one reveller standing outside Amber’s smoking a cigarette. Inside, by 1am you can’t move for dancing bodies. On the walls screens project the phrases “No phones, no filming, no flash” — although, if you simply must have photographic evidence of your night out, there’s a club photographer on hand. But on the whole, with the crowd forfeiting phones there are some obvious impacts: less posing for pictures, stopping to apply filters, tag pals or live stream a DJ set; much more dancing and mingling with strangers. People seem less inhibited and less conscious of being “social media ready”, and more inclined to have fun. Amber’s isn’t the only venue going phone-free. The famous Berlin club Berghain has long banned phones, while in London you’ll find all-night venues such as Fold and Fabric operating under no-photo rules. The latter, a night-time institution in the capital since the 1990s, introduced its policy in 2021, saying at the time: “Fabric is London’s home for underground music, always aiming to create a feeling of self-expression on the dancefloor. Stay in the moment and put away your phone.” So why the sudden surge? “Young adults like having new experiences and, growing up as digital natives, being with people without a device is a new experience,” says Meg Jay, a clinical psychologist and author of The Twentysomething Treatment and The Defining Decade, adding that while “being screen-free may begin as a novelty”, it holds the capacity to “catch on as something more. I have gone on two study-abroad trips with twentysomethings who did not have access to the internet or their phones. Both times students were curious or worried about life without devices, but every single one said life was better without. The experience spurred them to spend more time with their friends or on their goals.” MORE AT LINK

LIFESTYLE: People Are Downgrading Their Smartphones For Less Screen Time — And Experts Have Thoughts According to a 2022 Gallup poll, more than half of Americans believe they spend too much time on their smartphones. A more recent survey actually found that smartphone users reach for theirs an average of 205 times daily, or once every five minutes. (For millennials, that number is 324 times a day.) That can be a troubling statistic to read if you’d like to maintain productivity throughout your waking hours. []The American Academy of Pediatrics used to recommend an hour-specific screen-time limit based on children’s age groups, but has since walked back that stance. That’s due to how highly individualized phone use can be. “Because children and adolescents can have many different kinds of interactions with technology,” the AAOP’s current screen time guidelines state, “rather than setting a guideline for specific time limits on digital media use, we recommend considering the quality of interactions with digital media and not just the quantity, or amount of time.” [] The term “addiction” with smartphone use is controversial, though there are certainly cases in which we can say how people use their smartphones is problematic or excessive. According to Cori Stott, executive director of the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital, overuse of tech or media is not seen as a clinical addiction, though experts do recognize the use of the word to imply a sense of the inability to put a smartphone down. But unlike common treatment for substance addiction, abstinence may not be possible. “An average adult cannot abstain from screen use in the modern world and still experience academic and career success,” Stott wrote in an email to HuffPost. “We consider it more like a binge eating disorder, where the solution is found in addressing the mental health challenges underlying the overuse and building self-regulation skills and habits.” You May Find A Solution By Dumbing Down. It may sound extreme, but many consumers have found that downgrading their smartphone into something more limiting, like a flip phone, has helped them with focus, depression, anxiety and more. The tech may be old, but this trend is ramping up –– interest as of late has risen with various YouTubers and Redditors frustrated with algorithms. You can now find newly made dumbphones, like the Light Phone and the aptly named Minimal phone, released within the last decade or so.

LIGHTING: PETITION UPDATE: Dear Supporters, The originator of the Ban Blinding Headlights and Save Lives! Petition sent me this link to a very short video with a very simple message about hazardous blue wavelength light. (https://youtube.com/shorts/hyuQ_UiNDkM). Seriously, why are we being subjected to blue wavelength light from vehicle headlamps if that light damages our eyes? Sincerely, Mark Baker President Soft Lights Foundation www.softlights.org

NUCLEAR ENERGY: Mary Beth Brangan from Planetarian Perspectives from EON3 Renuclearization or Denuclearization? THAT is The Question Now Facing Humanity

NUCLEAR: RADIOACTIVE SHRIMP, WASPS Just how contaminated are we? The FDA has issued a warning to discard packages of raw frozen shrimp from Walmart that were processed at an Indonesian company and contaminated with radiocesium (cs-137). The FDA is still investigating, but contamination could be from nuclear industries in China, releases from the ruined Fukushima reactors, or somewhere else. This is amid reports of a radioactive wasp nest near a nuclear weapons site in South Carolina, again revealing how difficult it is to track radioactive contamination from nuclear technologies in our food and environment. The FDA states that “the primary health effect of concern following longer term, repeated low dose exposure...is an elevated risk of cancer, resulting from damage to DNA within living cells of the body.

PHONES: Our telephonic history Landlines: from Bell to cell The Power Couple Join us as we discuss:

The history of the telephone, and its controversial beginnings

Why switchboard operators developed neurasthenia

Who is phasing out landlines and why you should have one!

SMART METERS; What the Professional Grade RF Meter Says About the New MA Digital Gas Meter How often does the meter transmit, what does it transmit to, what is its range, what frequency is it using? Wouldn't it be nice to know? W/VIDEO

SMART METERS: Bio-Safer Housing Broadcasting Gas Meter iTron model EWQ-100GDLAS, new install in Massachusetts EXPERT COMMENTARY ON VIDEO ABOVE ABOUT NEW EVERSOURCE GAS METER TRANSMISSIONS

SPACE: ARS TECHNICA SpaceX has built the machine to build the machine. But what about the machine? SpaceX has built an impressive production site in Texas. Will Starship success follow?

SPACEX; How SpaceX avoids paying taxes Despite receiving billions of dollars in federal contracts and subsidies, SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company, has reportedly taken advantage of a benefit from President Trump's first term to avoid paying income taxes.

SPACE: Debris believed to be from SpaceX launch washes up in Matamoros beach []Items that have washed up include 11 air tanks. The debris was discovered by Rio Bravo-based veterinarian, Jesus Elias Ibarra Rodriguez. Rodriguez also runs “Conibio Global,” a wildlife conservation group. He said the debris washed up following the May 27 launch. Rodriguez said the group has started to see dead fish and dolphins, and suspects the SpaceX launches and explosions could be linked. “We found millions of fragments three days after the launch, fishermen told us the amount of trash was growing,” Rodriguez said. Some of the items they recovered have the SpaceX logo. The tanks have labels with the letters “S,” “P” and “X." COURTESY NB

SPACEX; SpaceX makes big spectrum land grab []EchoStar is just one of many satellite companies battling SpaceX over spectrum. In various proceedings at the FCC, SpaceX has clashed with Globalstar, Ligado and Viasat in addition to its well-publicized fight to get hold of EchoStar’s 2 GHz/AWS-4 spectrum. One could argue SpaceX is going to war with the entire wireless industry in the upper C-band proceeding now unfolding at the FCC. The upper C-band spectrum, at 3.98-4.2 GHz, is right next to the 3.7 GHz C-band spectrum that Verizon and AT&T are rolling out for their 5G services.

SURVEILLANCE/PRIVACY: Yesterday’s privacy phones class (replay is up) Replay is Up: "How to Escape the Cell Phone Surveillance State"

SURVEILLANCE CHD: Regulators Must Tell Public That Digital IDs Will Be Voluntary and Optional, Children’s Health Defense Says Children’s Health Defense is urging U.S. regulatory authorities to publish a webpage that clearly states that digital ID systems, if adopted, will be voluntary and optional for U.S. citizens. Children’s Health Defense is urging U.S. regulatory authorities to publish a webpage that clearly states that digital ID systems, if adopted, will be voluntary and optional for U.S. citizens.

SURVEILLANCE: under the radar Big Brother is watching: Wi-Fi signals can track you in your home Comcast's Xfinity has introduced a new feature in its internet routers called Wi-Fi Motion, which uses Wi-Fi signals to detect movement in your home, whether from people, pets or other moving objects. And many are concerned about the potential breach of privacy. []At first glance, Wi-Fi Motion appears to be an extra security measure for your home. But many view the technology as a threat to their privacy. "The concept of my own home's Wi-Fi tracking the location of everybody as they move from kitchen to living room to toilet does the opposite of providing peace of mind," said Matt Jancer at Vice. []The use of Wi-Fi for tracking is not a new idea. Almost a decade ago, scientists were able to create a 3D map of a building using Wi-Fi signals. But employing Wi-Fi as a surveillance tool is still merely a concept. A study published as a preprint on arXiv details how Wi-Fi signals can be used to identify individual people. The system called WhoFi can "generate a unique biometric identifier based on how a person's body interacts with surrounding Wi-Fi signals," said Interesting Engineering. Then, the technology can "track them in physical space and re-identify them in the same or a different location based on the way Wi-Fi signals bounce off and through them," said PC World. A similar system was introduced in 2020 with a 75% accuracy rate; WhoFi has an accuracy rate of over 95%.

SURVEILLANCE: Wi Fi signals can now track your body like a digital fingerprint SLIDESHOW Imagine walking into your local café and the Wi Fi already knows you’re there. This system doesn’t need your phone, smartwatch, or anything else. It reads how your body moves through invisible signals floating in the air. No passwords or apps required. Just your physical presence changes the Wi Fi enough for it to recognize you, which opens the door to a new kind of silent, device-free tracking that feels futuristic and a little eerie.[] Wi Fi signals can now track your body like a digital fingerprint Story by Dan Mitchell When Wi Fi waves surround you, they bend and scatter in ways that match your body’s size, shape, and movement. These little changes become a unique pattern that the system remembers. It acts like a digital fingerprint, based only on how your body affects the signal. Once you’re scanned, you can be recognized again just by how you walk through a room or stand near a router without touching a single device.

SURVEILLANCE ACTIVIST POST: “Boots On The Ground Activist Spotlight For those that still plan on pounding the pavement, but don't want to end up on another watchlist...Faraday Bags For the love of God, please do not go to a protest without putting your phone in a Faraday Bag. Facial Recognition Considerations Even if you leave your phone at home, you may not be just Anonymous Activist #69420 shouting clever slogans... The "Business Reform" YouTube channel has been putting out some fantastic content recently - specifically his "Defeating Facial Recognition" series.I recommend watching them in order, but at least check out Part 2 here to see him break down what works and what doesn't. (I have not previewed)” NO LINK

SURVEILLANCE: Are There Hidden Cameras in Your Car? 14 MINUTES This video contains a few highlights of an Electronic Frontiers panel discussion in Atlanta, GA that took place on August 31, 2024

MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY Aug 27, 2025 06:00 PM EASTERN in We are delighted to have retired California school teacher Sidnee Cox co-host with us this month! Join us for this fact-filled presentation for parents, guardians, grandparents, teachers, health care practitioners, school committees, administrators and IT personnel -- everyone, really. All are welcome to come learn about today’s technology health risks at home and schools, and walk away with excellent resources to stay connected and protected TODAY! You’ll also discover why we don’t know, and actions taking place in the courts and legislatures to transition to safer technology. Bring your questions for Q&A at the end! REGISTER

MA for Safe Technology in person get-together in the metrowest area: Saturday, Sept. 13 from 3-7 p.m. Contact <ma4safetech@gmail.com> for details

EMF Consultant Training October 6-10th First Come, First Served, KEITH CUTTER, IDAHO

The National Call for Safe Technology As more federal agencies are trying to deregulate and the FCC trying to deploy more wireless spectrum, we find ourselves having to respond about every week or two to a new set of requests for public comment. If you are willing to be a signatory for the submissions being made by the National Call (history in the making) please contact <hello at thenationalcall dot org>

Please share widely: Plaintiff search for 704 No More: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/emr/704-no-more-seeking-plaintiffs-harmed-by-wireless-radiation-in-maryland-virginia-west-virginia-north-carolina-south-carolina/

