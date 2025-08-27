(PSU) = problematic smartphone use

Combined effects of constant temperature and radio frequency exposure on Aedes mosquito development Conclusion In summary, temperature is the primary determinant of mosquito developmental durations, with RF exposure exerting secondary modulating effects under specific conditions. Ae. aegypti was more sensitive to environmental variations, while Ae. albopictus displayed greater resilience and adaptability. These findings provide a foundation for incorporating environmental variables, including anthropogenic factors such as RF exposure, into predictive models for mosquito population dynamics and vector management. Future research should explore the molecular mechanisms underlying these interactions and assess their implications for disease transmission and control in different ecological settings. Open access: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-09383-3

Conflicts of interest in the International Agency for Research on Cancer process of identifying carcinogenic hazards to humans Elmore SA, Berry C, Bolon B, et al. Conflicts of interest in the International Agency for Research on Cancer process of identifying carcinogenic hazards to humans. Human & Experimental Toxicology. 2025;44. doi:10.1177/09603271241269020. Abstract Managing conflicts of interest (COIs) in scientific decision-making is important for minimizing bias and fostering public trust in science. Proper management of COIs has added significance when scientists are making decisions that impact public policy, such as assessing substances for carcinogenicity. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) organizes expert working groups to identify putative carcinogens and determine whether or not the hazard is likely to present significant potential harm to humans. While IARC has policies for managing COIs, prior professional experience with the substance being assessed is not defined as a COI. Indeed, IARC working group members are chosen based on subject matter expertise, including prior publication on the substance under review. However, a person’s prior experience with a substance poses a significant potential COI by equipping them with strong pre-existing views about the substance’s toxicity and carcinogenicity. To minimize the risk of bias in IARC working groups, participants with voting powers should be independent scientific experts with sufficient professional experience to review carcinogenicity data but with no substantial prior experience with the substance under review. A related IARC practice restricting data review by working groups to selected publications is another significant COI. Instead, all accessible data should be available for consideration by working groups in assessing the carcinogenic hazard of substances. Another recommendation to reduce potential bias would be to reinstate the option of “probably not carcinogenic to humans”. Open access: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/09603271241269020

Harmonizer Peddlers Call Each Other Out. Pass the Popcorn

CHILDREN’S HELATH DEFENSE TV Pregnancy & Wireless Radiation - Mothers 2B | Childrens Health Defense Please watch and share this 20-minute interview for parents/grandparents, and see the longer program below for additional insights!

Status: Many small and big victories – and challenges ahead

there is actually also a lot of work going on to draw attention to the health and environmental impacts of the explosive growth in the use of wireless technologies. Several victories have been won. Here is a brief overview:

Screen use: Around the world, the negative aspects of screen use - which is also largely wireless - are receiving increasing attention. It is not the radio waves that are in focus, but the social and mental aspects: interaction in the schoolyard, bullying, the neurological development of the brain, etc. Parents wanting screen-free schools has become quite common in Europe, the USA and India. A few years ago, it was unthinkable. Our Minister of Education has thus had the backing she needed.

Smart meters: The design of the next generation of electricity meters, which will replace the current ones in a few years, has long been underway. Both the Association for the Electrically Sensitive, FELO, and EMF Consult AS, by Odd Magne Hjortland, have been involved in this work and have given their advice. Because, as the project leader has stated to Nettavisen, the industry does not want a repeat of all the problems and lawsuits they had in the previous round. Then we will see what they come up with. But it is a shame that it took so much trouble - and a 7 million NOK joint venture to get the industry there.

Among the most important suggestions is that meters should be designed so that they can alternatively communicate over a wired network, and that they should only communicate wirelessly when called or to report an error, and during the day, not at night. These are design principles that have been highlighted time and time again and they are cheap to implement, but the industry has not wanted to listen and instead has defined the other party as hypochondriacs, anxiety sufferers, "actionists", "conspiracy theorists", and worse.

These same design principles should of course also apply to water meters and alarm systems , which municipalities and housing associations are now introducing at a low rate: Some of them transmit almost continuously, while they could manage with half a second per month - when asked to. Here it is the municipalities' technical departments and housing association boards that must set requirements for the suppliers.

Radiation protection in the US and internationally is stripped bare and is rapidly losing its legitimacy:

In the US, the Federal Supreme Court ordered the FCC, the authority that regulates the wireless sector, a couple of years ago to explain why it has not taken into account the last decades of research on harmful effects but rejected the research on random and untenable grounds. The FCC has not yet done so. Now the Environmental Health Trust - the brainchild of Devra Davis, who gave a lecture at the House of Literature in Oslo last fall - is bringing a new legal claim that the FCC must respond. This case has the support of Health Minister Kennedy Jr., who participated in the case against the FCC, but he is currently in the middle of the vaccine storm. So we will see what comes of it.

Internationally, it is the ICNIRP foundation and the small two-person secretariat in the WHO, The International EMF Project , that disseminate - and defend - the most widely used guidelines for protection against electromagnetic radiation at frequencies from light and below. This is where radio waves and electrical equipment lie. These guidelines are subject to a storm in professional journals as well as in popular literature and in do-it-yourself books on how to protect oneself against the harmful effects that the guidelines do not cover. Because they only protect against acute damage that has been indisputably proven to come directly from too high an energy intensity in the radiation - that is, acute heating damage. Many other - and indirect - forms of damage have been concretely and solidly proven. Several of them act slowly and only over time, e.g. in the form of a slight increase in DNA damage from mobile phone masts, or in the form of disturbances in nature, e.g. the orientation ability of birds and insects.

ICNIRP's and WHO's many attempts to defend their guidelines and dismiss criticism with scientific arguments are becoming increasingly embarrassing, but one has to delve deeply into the subject to understand them. This allows them to continue to dominate the field for the time being by virtue of the authority inherent in being part of the WHO system: "We are the experts, so trust us!"

As wireless communication is expanded and the "green shift" progresses, the harmful effects of massive electricity use are becoming more apparent: As with any other measure, a little is nice and beneficial, while too much is harmful. This makes this whole topic - the health and environmental effects of electrification - increasingly relevant to the general public - not just to physicists, the power industry and the military.

It is the lack of information and the slowness of all social change that is the problem now. That is why I am arranging the day-long seminar at the House of Literature in Oslo on Saturday, October 18th, about the effects on insects as well, and what we can do. Because without them we cannot manage. More about the seminar and registration in the hall or online: HERE ( Hoopla.no ) Einar Flydal, August 26, 20225

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: With AI chatbots, Big Tech is moving fast and breaking people Why AI chatbots validate grandiose fantasies about revolutionary discoveries that don't exist.

AI: JOHN HAIDT Reclaiming Conversation in the Age of AI Sherry Turkle on AI, empathy, and the fight for human connection

AI: Parents of 16-year-old sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT advised on his suicide

AI: GUARDIAN Wired and Business Insider remove articles by AI-generated ‘freelancer’ At least six publications have taken down articles under the name Margaux Blanchard that were AI-generated

AI: Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Centers: What will they do to our health freedoms?

AI: Laura Matsue Guenther AI Companions and the Crisis of Human Connection How attachment wounds, projection, and the degradation of social skills are fueling our bond with machines

AI: Meta to launch California super-PAC backing pro-AI candidates

AUTOMOBILES: RIDICULE/AROGANCE Are Cybertrucks Making People Sick? There’s no doubt the Tesla Cybertruck gets a lot of hate, but some people who have ridden in them claim the EV made them sick. While to some that might sound like a dumb joke or a stupid new way to attack Elon Musk, there seems to be something going on, and it’s not just with the Cybertruck. Claims about Teslas making people feel sick are all over, if you dig deep enough. For example, we ran across a Reddit post with claims the EVs have induced nosebleeds and nausea since they “are prone to severe mold” or that the battery might be to blame for the health woes. But the claims go beyond vague assumptions. For example, in a viral TikTok, a woman tells the story of going on vacation with her parents and riding in a rental Cybertruck, becoming ill not too long into the experience. Her explanation was the herky-jerky dynamics of the EV, saying it felt like riding in “a giant golf cart.” Many have been quick to point out what she’s talking about is the instant torque from a standstill and the weird dynamics of regenerative brakes. There’s a certain way EV enthusiasts say you need to drive a Tesla and other electric cars. But other people have claimed similar sensations of feeling sick thanks to their own experiences in electric vehicles, both Teslas and from other brands. In fact, the problem is so widespread, back in May of 2024 ABC News ran a big story about it. That came after a big run on EVs in the market, with hundreds of thousands of Americans taking the plunge and buying an electric car. Despite all this, we ran across a recent report from an automotive news site we’re only vaguely familiar with making all kinds of claims about just the Cybertruck making people sick. It makes all kinds of accusations, even hinting at fumes from the batteries and electromagnetic waves causing neurological problems, thanks to a condition called electromagnetic hypersensitivity. It reminds us of how a quarter of a century ago people believed cellphones were messing with their brain waves. Were they? There are still some who believe they do. But this talk of electromagnetic hypersensitivity or EHS, we remember that was a major plot point in Better Call Saul, so that definitely isn’t made up. We just wonder why this recent report exclusively focuses on the Cybertruck? Yeah, we get nauseas looking at them, but we don’t think that’s a medical condition. (UNFORTUNATELY, THESE STORIES ARE NOT GOING AWAY)

BROADBAND: Fiber is the gold standard for rural broadband - BEAD must emphasize it Peter Rysavy | Op-Ed | Fierce As the federal government prepares to invest tens of billions in rural broadband through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, the choice of technology is no longer just a technical decision—it is a generational one. BEAD must prioritize not only what works today, but also what will serve Americans for decades. On every metric that matters—capacity, performance, scalability, reliability, and longevity—fiber stands alone. In my latest report, Broadband Comparison, I compared the full range of broadband technologies: fiber optics, coaxial cable, fixed wireless access, and satellite. The results are clear and compelling. Fiber offers extremely high capacity, symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds, imperviousness to weather, and enormous scalability. A single strand of fiber can carry more than 300 terabits per second—that’s hundreds of times more than the bandwidth of the entire radio spectrum up to 100 GHz. [Peter Rysavy is president of Rysavy Research and has been analyzing and reporting on broadband technologies for thirty years.] Summary on Benton.org

BROADBAND: Broadband Usage 2Q 2025 By Doug Dawson, CCG Consulting on August 26, 2025 OpenVault recently published its Broadband Insights Report for the end of the second quarter of 2025. OpenVault is documenting the continued growth in broadband usage by U.S. households. One of the most useful statistics from OpenVault is the average monthly broadband usage per household in gigabytes. Below is the trend in average monthly U.S. download and upload volumes since the first quarter of 2021. These averages include broadband used by residential and small business customers.

CHILDREN: SCROLLING TO DEATH What Parents Really Think About Tech in Schools: Survey Results Over 1,500 parents spoke up — and the results are in. In this episode, Scrolling 2 Death host Nicki Petrossi breaks down brand-new national survey data that reveals what parents really think about technology, screen time, and AI in K–12 schools. From overwhelming concerns about excessive screen use and digital safety to a stunning 91% of parents saying they don’t want their kids using AI at school, the findings are impossible to ignore. Nicki covers it all: data privacy, inappropriate content on school-issued devices, and the growing disconnect between parent values and EdTech policy. If you’ve ever felt powerless watching your child glued to a Chromebook or iPad— this episode will inform, empower, and equip you to start changing the conversation at your school.

CHILDREN: Delaney from Screenagers What People Are Asking Us About Screen-Free Sleep If you missed last week’s blog, Introducing Our Screen-Free Sleep Campaign, we hope you’ll take a moment to read it. (Also, be sure to learn more about the Screen-Free Sleep campaign and pledge your support at the website!) Since then, we’ve been flooded with emails and calls, and most are asking the same question: How can we get this spreading in our school? Today we have the answers!

But before that, watch the video from our big New York City launch where Broadway actors and dancers performed a Flash Mob dance throughout the city! Share it with the kids in your life, it’s guaranteed to make them smile!

CHILDREN CELLPHONES SCHOOLS; Arizona teachers see positive changes with new classroom cell phone ban

CHILDREN CELLPHONES SCHOOLS: American Parents Fear Effects of Screens More Than Drugs and Obesity: New Poll AND Psychology Today Top Parental Concerns? Screen Time and Social Media As kids head back to school, many parents are worried about technology use. and Screen Use, Social Media Are Top Health Concerns for Parents

5G INDUSTRY: From Meters to Megawatts: How Utilities Are Securing Private 5G ()SECURITY)

HEALTH POWER COUPLE: Screen dermatitis Eczema from cell phones Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

HEALTH/NOT HEALTH?: Scientists Shine a Laser Through a Human Head Obviously, the human head doesn’t let much light through it. For years, brain imaging techniques using light, called optical brain imaging, have struggled against that barrier to becoming widely used in research and clinical practice. Optical brain imaging primarily uses near-infrared light, to which human tissue is relatively transparent. But human heads are so good at blocking even those wavelengths that the Glasgow research group found that only a billionth of a billionth of all near-infrared photons make it through an entire adult human head from one side to the other. Statistics like these had prompted many in the field to conclude that transporting light through the deep brain was impossible, until Daniele Faccio’s group at the University of Glasgow recently did it. “There are a lot of optical techniques of monitoring brain activity which have laser detectors that are placed maybe three centimeters apart, maybe five centimeters apart. But nobody had really tried to go all the way through the head,” Jack Radford, the lead author of the study describing the work in Neurophotonics, explains. The team started with a slab of thick, light-scattering material, and found that light could pass through a human head’s width of the material to reach a photodetector. Then they designed an experiment to test the limits of near-infrared light transmission through a volunteer’s head. The group measured the times that millions of photons took to travel from a 1.2-watt laser emitting 800-nanometer wavelength light into one side of the head to a detector on the other side. Each time represented possible paths that individual photons could take through the subject’s head. They also simulated the travel paths of the photons, and constructed distributions of both the experimental and simulated times. Because the distributions were so similar, they were able to conclude that they weren’t just detecting random photons passing through the room. But it wasn’t just smooth sailing. [] Despite these challenges, Radford emphasizes that the purpose of the study was just to show that it is physically possible to transport photons through the entire human head. “The point of measurement is to show that what was thought impossible, we’ve shown to be possible. And hopefully…that could inspire the next generation of these devices,” he says.

HEALTH LIGHT The Circadian Classroom: The 20 Minute Sunrise Routine That Changes Your Life Stop negotiating with yourself. Step outside for at least twenty minutes at sunrise and let light do what pills and “biohacks” can’t: reset your brain, hormones, metabolism, and mood

HEALTH: GARY NULL More Screen Time, Less Happiness. Sedentary Behavior And Alzheimer's. Mindfulness And Anxiety. Gary Null’s Health Notes 082525 INCLUDES: More screen time, less happiness? New study links phones to poorer children and adolescent health Leipzig University (Germany) May 13 2025 (News Medical) A recent study in the journal Pediatric Research investigated the changes in the duration of smartphone use and problematic smartphone use (PSU), and how these have impacted the quality of life in children and adolescents in the last seven years.

HOUSING: Need EMF-Safe Housing? Deb Chandler is looking into property for a low-EMF tiny house village in New Hampshire. Interested in learning more? Please contact Deb directly at debchandler411 AT gmail.com.

INSPIRATION: earthlyeducation If you feel it, the machine failed If you ever feel heavy because you care deeply about injustice, suffering & ecological destruction, remember, a trillion dollar propaganda machine was built to make you numb & it didn’t work on you. []For decades, a trillion-dollar propaganda machine has been at work. Corporations, billionaires, lobby groups, and media empires have spent unimaginable sums to shape how we think and feel. Their goal is not only to keep us distracted, but to make caring itself look unreasonable. They want us to believe grief is weakness, anger is extremism, and passion is naïve. This is what manufacturing consent really means. It is not only about what news gets reported or buried. It is about training the public to distrust its own empathy. When someone expresses outrage at injustice, the machine works overtime to frame them as hysterical, unrealistic, or dangerous. When people demand systemic change, the response is mockery or smear campaigns. The message is clear: to feel deeply is to be foolish. To care too much is to be a threat. []So when you feel heavy, remember what it means. It means you are awake in a world built on sleepwalking. It means you were not successfully trained to ignore suffering. It means you are part of a lineage of people whose passion is seen as dangerous because it cannot be bought or distracted. Your heaviness is not a burden to escape, but a signal to follow. It tells you that you have not been broken by the machine. That you can still see, still feel, still act. And that is the beginning of everything. If a trillion-dollar propaganda machine was designed to make you numb, and you are still feeling, then you are already part of the resistance.

INSPIRATION: LOCAL FUTURES, focus on Brazil, Our latest blog; 'He who feeds you, controls you' by A Growing Culture, Ideas from the Localization Action Guide to grow the movement in your community, News about the Planet Local Summit in Ladakh.

MEDIA: TED GIOIA The Glorious Future of the Book It's still the best data center of them allIn this coming dark age of bogus media, the physical book is more important than ever. My humble bookshelf is a fail-safe bunker where bots and AI agents and intrusive technocrats cannot enter. Power brokers can now destroy digital documents instantaneously. But they have no power over dried ink on a printed page. Even the most repressive regimes struggle to control physical texts (and don’t think they haven’t tried). That’s why I envision a glorious future for the book. It solves problems that didn’t even exist a few years ago. And will counter all new threats from digital tech in the future. It’s our thin dried ink line between reality and deception.

SMART GLASSES: Harvard Startup Says Its Smart Glasses Will Do "Vibe Thinking" for You "We aim to literally record everything in your life."

SPACE: SpaceX Is Losing a Staggering Amount of Money Every Time One of Its Starships Explodes Nobody knows if SpaceX's approach will eventually pay off.

SURVEILLANCE: Brian Merchant Ground the choppers The LAPD's helicopter mania is both a policy disaster and a symbol of our malignant, badly functioning surveillance state.

In case you missed it:

An Evolutionary Leap: Can We Stop in Our Tracks and Not Repeat “Low Tar and Nicotine” Delusions with Electrical Poisoning? What If EHS/EMR-s is Not One Disorder, But Reveals a Basic Foundational Paradigm of Constitutional Types That Form the Basis of Electromagnetic Self-Mastery, Transcendent Health, & Deep Ecology

Those reporting direct electromagnetic and energetic harm during the early days of smart meter deployment, including in CA, TX, and Maine, mostly women, were dismissed as being too stupid and too insignificant to be relevant to discussions about sustainability and modernization of the grid, (which was/is being converted into an apparatus to support commodities trading and surveillance and not “solar” and is being updated to support the demands of data centers, with costs being borne by ratepayers.)

The true costs of ‘updating” the country’s entire “smart” utility grid fueled by tobacco science, energetic illiteracy, blind quests for power money and control, and denigration of women are nearly unfathomable.

