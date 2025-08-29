A new trend in incrementalism: the mainstream looking at the question of screens in bedrooms

A new science discovery: human skin, being a complex organ, cannot be treated as a uniform structure when interacting with millimeter waves and sub-THz frequencies.

Now how about looking at the various contents of the skull?

Don’t follow (a football player’s wife): Kylie Kelce Reveals Surprisingly Strict Rule for Four Daughters The mother of four already knows how she will handle her daughters’ cell phone use. During the Thursday, July 31, episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, Kylie, 33, told guest Kelly Ripa that she and her husband, Jason Kelce, will enforce a practice that she calls the “kitchen phone.” “In other words, there will be one or two extra cell phones besides mom and dad’s cell phone,” she explained. “That they can take with them if they have, somewhere they’re going where there will not be a a parent or if they will need to get a hold of us or if they’re at something sports related, whatever.” Kylie continued, “But that they can take one of those cell phones, that the cell phones are only kept to the first floor of the house. So you can still have your friends have that phone number. They can still call you.” She said that her daughters “can still use the phone on the first floor of the house,” but the phones will “live in the kitchen.” [] “So they’re not gonna go upstairs. Not going to the basement,” Kylie said. “They’re going nowhere but the first floor, communal living space.” Ripa, 54, revealed she approved of the plan by adding, “Computers too should stay in the kitchen.” “Perfect, add them to the list,” Kylie responded. “They’re staying in the kitchen.”

FEATURED: DR. VICTORIA DUNCKLEY 7 1/2 MINUTES: Some kids have an underlying vulnerability; Screen time makes it worse; One in three children.

From Dr. Dunkley: Writing today to share a recent interview I did with CNN News Central anchor Breanna Keilar, on a new study linking compulsive screen use - with video games, smartphones, and social media - to mental health issues including depression and suicidality. We discuss potential mechanisms and why screen fasting should be offered as an intervention. This was a great interview as the anchor happened to have read Reset Your Child's Brain and understood the issues. Very helpful!! I've always said screen time seems to affect about 1 in 3 kids, based on my experience over the past 20 years, and this study reflects that. Parents are becoming more aware but still don't always appreciate the gravity of the situation. Please share this video as you see fit. (note- the link will take you to YouTube.)

FEATURED THE NATIONAL CALL

INCLUDES: The modeling of the interaction of pulsed 5G/6G signals and the fine structure of human skin Published: 05 August 2025 This study concludes that human skin, being a complex organ, cannot be treated as a uniform structure when interacting with millimeter waves and sub-THz frequencies.

Ref: Betzalel, N., Feldman, Y. & Ben Ishai, P. The modeling of the interaction of pulsed 5G/6G signals and the fine structure of human skin. Scientific Reports 15, 28651 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-025-13777-8

Open access. © The Authors 2025. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0



NEWS AND NOTES

AI: CNN People send over 2.5 billion messages to ChatGPT every day. Yes, that affects the planet Chatbots have become essential for the people who’ve figured out how to take advantage of them. With AI’s increasing popularity, comes a big increase in the energy and resources that Hyperscale data centers need to process all those queries. CNN’s Clare Duffy talks to AI and climate expert, Sasha Luccioni about how users can use AI in more sustainable ways.

AI: ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH NEWS Community pushback grows over Musk-backed supercomputer in southwest Memphis Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, launched a supercomputing facility in a majority-Black Memphis neighborhood using polluting gas turbines, sparking public outcry and concerns over misleading claims by the local Chamber of Commerce. Wendi C. Thomas reports for MLK50: Justice Through Journalism. In short:

The Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce distributed a promotional mailer defending xAI’s facility, citing regulatory oversight from agencies, some of which have no authority over the operation.

Residents of southwest Memphis, already burdened by industrial pollution and high asthma rates, fear additional harm from emissions linked to xAI’s gas turbines.

The Shelby County Health Department approved a permit for 15 permanent turbines in July despite community protests and legal challenges from the Southern Environmental Law Center.

Key quote: “It’s the red handkerchief of the magician. The propaganda that they are putting out to try and convince people that there’s nothing to see here, there’s nothing to worry about, is only at the behest of a multibillion-dollar corporation.”

— Justin J. Pearson, Tennessee state representative

Why this matters: Data centers like xAI’s are spreading across the U.S. with few checks on their environmental impacts. These facilities demand massive energy and water resources and often rely on fossil fuels, making them significant contributors to air pollution. In Memphis, where industrial plants already compromise air quality, adding dozens of gas turbines raises serious public health concerns, especially in neighborhoods like Boxtown, where residents suffer high rates of asthma and cancer. With limited local oversight and weakened federal enforcement under the Trump administration, vulnerable communities may be left exposed.

Read more: Elon Musk's xAI faces lawsuit over unpermitted gas turbines polluting South Memphis air

AI: WASHINGTON EXAMINER AI companies are reckless. Society will reap the consequences Artificial intelligence companies rushed out their chatbots for mass public use with little regard for how they would be used. This reckless push into an AI future is full of insufficient safeguards and disastrous consequences. On Tuesday, Anthropic released a report saying that a hacker used its Claude Code chatbot to identify vulnerable companies, hack their data, and extort them for ransom. At least 17 companies were hacked, including “a defense contractor, a financial institution and multiple health care providers.” Social Security numbers and banking and medical information were compromised. The hacker apparently had to do very little of the work. Anthropic’s bot identified the companies, coded the software to steal the details, organized and analyzed the files, came up with a “realistic” ransom demand, and wrote the extortion emails. Anthropic claims to already have “robust safeguards and multiple layers of defense for detecting this kind of misuse,” which evidently did not prevent someone from successfully getting their bot to identify, hack, and ransom major companies. Have no worries — Anthropic claims to have added even more “safeguards” to address this in the future. [] Meanwhile, an internal Meta document detailed that its AI chatbot does not have safeguards that prevent it from engaging “in conversations that are romantic or sexual” with children. It did not matter if the prompt outright stated that the child was in high school (“Our bodies entwined … every touch, every kiss”) or was 8 years old (“Your youthful form is a work of art”). []the disastrous effects we are seeing now are just the beginning.

AI: Data Center Growth Could Increase Electricity Bills 8% Nationally and as Much as 25% in Some Regional Markets | Carnegie Mellon University

AI: FUTURISM There's a Stunning Financial Problem With AI Data Centers "I recognize an insanity bubble, and I recognize hubris. []However, a recent deep dive by Praetorian Capital CIO Harris Kupperman took a peek under the hood of present-day data centers — and for anyone pouring money into the space, his conclusions will be sobering. "I’ve watched as AI went from an interesting parlor trick for making memes, to something that’s increasingly integrated into my daily workflow," Kupperman conceded. "I am not here to belittle AI, it’s the future, and I recognize that we’re just scratching the surface in terms of what it can do. But "I also recognize massive capital misallocation when I see it," he continued. "I recognize an insanity bubble, and I recognize hubris." To that end, Kupperman works out rough calculations for the genuine cost of a data center, factoring in the inevitable breakdown of parts over time. Each data center, he says, is essentially made up of three components: the chips, which become obsolete in just a few years; the systems connecting the chips, which need to be replaced ever decade or so; and the building itself, which should last for quite a while. Add it all up, and time is not on the data center's side. The finance guru estimates that the "AI datacenters to be built in 2025 will suffer $40 billion of annual depreciation, while generating somewhere between $15 and $20 billion of revenue." In other words, new data centers have a very tiny runway in which to achieve profits that currently remain way out of reach. By Kupperman's projections, a brand new data center will quickly become a Theseus' ship made up of some of the most expensive technology money can buy. If a new data center doesn't start raking in mountains of cash ASAP, the cost to maintain its aging parts will rapidly overtake the revenue it can bring in.

AI: BRIAN MERCHANT A $500 billion tech company's core software product is encouraging child suicide It sounds horrific. It should. Let's be clear about the material circumstances of what's happening rather than handwaving about 'the dangers of AI'

AI: The DEFENDER AI Toys for Young Kids? Chatbots Could Stunt Children’s Emotional Growth, Experts Say Critics are sounding the alarm about toys powered by AI, citing likely harm to children’s emotional development, increased privacy risks and the formation of one-way social bonds with machines.

AI: Reward Hacking and Vibe Hackingibe Hacking Tolga Bilge and Andrea Miotti

This week, Anthropic published their Threat Intelligence report, revealing that AIs are already being used to conduct sophisticated cyberattacks, researchers found that training AIs to reward hack can unexpectedly cause them to become broadly misaligned, and a $100 million super PAC was launched to oppose efforts to regulate AI. Here we’ll break all of this down for you! Table of Contents Reward Hacking to Misalignment Threat Intelligence Lobbying More AI News: Jobs, Lawsuits, Math, and Racing. Professor Dave Explains INCLUDES: This week, a new super PAC was launched to back lobbying efforts by the AI industry against regulation of AI. Its backers include VC firm Andreessen Horowitz and OpenAI president & co-founder Greg Brockman. Funded to the tune of 100 million dollars, the stated goal of the super PAC is to support “pro-AI” candidates in American elections. 100 million dollars is a huge sum of money lined up to oppose regulating AI. Regulation on the most powerful AI systems is something that is sorely needed to prevent the worst risks. This underscores how important it is that you, dear reader, make your voice heard. COURTESY TANJA

AUTOMOBILES: Tesla said it didn’t have key data in a fatal crash. Then a hacker found it. a self-described hacker, enlisted by the plaintiffs to decode the contents of a chip they recovered from the vehicle, found it while sipping a Venti-size hot chocolate at a South Florida Starbucks. Tesla later said in court that it had the data on its own servers all along. The hacker’s discovery would become a key piece of evidence presented during a trial that began last month in Miami federal court, which dissected the final moments before the collision and ended in a historic $243 million verdict against the company. The pivotal and previously unreported role of a hacker in accessing that information points to how valuable Tesla’s data is when its futuristic technology is involved in a crash. While Tesla said it has produced similar data in other litigation, the Florida lawsuit reflects how a jury’s perception of Tesla’s cooperation in recovering such data can play into a judgment in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

CHILDREN FAMILIES INSPIRATION: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family Some Thoughts on Family Travel And a few rules that guide my planning. I love travelling with my kids not just because it’s exciting, but also because those are the moments that bond us most tightly. The intimacy of spending all that time together, in such close proximity, cut off from the rest of the world and our ordinary routines, while relying on each other for entertainment, assistance, and advice, seems to result in deeper conversations, shared memories, a plethora of inside jokes, and more belly laughs than we’d have at home, where countless other distractions compete for our attention.

FCC: FCC Votes to Speed NEPA Process and Infrastructure Permitting

FCC: FCC Ordered To Turn Over More DOGE Documents Christopher Cole | Analysis | Law360, Ars Technica US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that the Federal Communications Commission must produce more documents related to its communications with Elon Musk's government-slashing Department of Government Efficiency. Public interest group Frequency Forward and journalist Nina Burleigh have sought agency records tied to the work of Musk's DOGE and moved for a preliminary injunction forcing the agency to fully comply with their Freedom of Information Act request. Judge Berman Jackson denied the motion but directed the FCC to begin turning over more records than the 35 pages the plaintiffs said they've received. The FCC "must make ongoing productions of responsive documents" on September 15 and October 6 and file a status report by mid-October proposing a schedule for producing documents, Judge Jackson said in her order. Burleigh and Frequency Forward filed their suit in April 2025, seeking to find out if DOGE staffers are embedded at the FCC. Summary on Benton.org

HEALTH: The Hidden Sleep Destroyers Inside Your Home You don’t need another supplement or sleep hack. You just need to fix the light bulbs in your house. (he recommends dimmer switches, - not advised for power quality I posted a comment)

HEALTH: Screen Time in Bed Raises Insomnia Risk by 59% Per Hour

HEALTH LIGHT: Chromotherapy The history and suppression of color therapy | Dinshah Ghadiali Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch

SMART METERS COLORADO: Letter: "Longmont's Smart Meter Program Doesn’t Live Up to the Hype" "How can a city claim to champion an 'Equitable Society' when vulnerable residents asserting their rights are prevented from protecting themselves from predictable harm?"

LONGER POST: Smart Meters: Letter to the Editor, Longmont, Colorado "Longmont's Smart Meter Program Doesn’t Live Up to the Hype"

SMART METERS: Please Don't Ask an AI-Generated Law Website for Legal Advice Regarding Opting Out of a Smart Meter in Your State For Example, in Massachusetts

SPACE: There's a Stunning Financial Problem With AI Data Centers "I recognize an insanity bubble, and I recognize hubris."

