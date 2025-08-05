The expression ass-backwards comes to mind in reading that researchers have determined how to track individuals via how they interfere with Wi-Fi signals, without bothering to determine how Wi-Fi interferes with individual bio-electricity. (Barrie Trower warned about the potential for tracking individuals years ago.)

When we get our heads of the sand, it is becoming clear that science like this already can validate individual experiences of EMF harm, for example, looking at a direct correlation between nighttime EMF exposures vs. disturbed sleep, including altered heartrate.

The saying goes that “It’s not rocket science” but I think we need a replacement for that expression indicative of high intelligence.

FEATURED: Electrosmog compared to the electromagnetic "voice" of nature (Sferics) made audible. (Germany)

FEATURED SONG : Rosalito, France : EHS - The Antenna is in your pants! ( English )

Unfortunately, the video short will not import, but please have a listen, and like! Thank you to Rosalito..

Hi-tech surveillance technologies are a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you want sophisticated devices to detect suspicious behavior and alert authorities. But on the other, there is the need to protect individual privacy. Balancing public safety and personal freedoms is an ongoing challenge for innovators and policymakers. This debate is set to reignite with news that researchers at La Sapienza University in Rome have developed a system that can identify individuals just by the way they disrupt Wi-Fi signals. The scientists have dubbed this new technology "WhoFi." Unlike traditional biometric systems such as fingerprint scanners and facial recognition, it doesn't require direct physical contact or visual feeds. WhoFi can also track individuals in a larger area than a fixed-position camera, provided there is a Wi-Fi network. Researchers Danilo Avalo, Daniele Pannone, Dario Montagnini and Emad Emam describe their technology in their article published on the arXiv preprint server. Their approach leverages an existing technique called Channel State Information (CSI), which captures how Wi-Fi signals change when they encounter people and objects. These alterations can be used to create rich biometric information, say the researchers. The team trained a deep neural network to interpret these unique Wi-Fi disruptions as individual "fingerprints" unique to a person. The system can learn and distinguish people based on how they alter the signal, even when in different surroundings. And it does so with 95.5 percent accuracy, according to the researchers. This isn't the team's first foray into this field. In 2020, they proposed a similar technique called "EyeFi," but they say their new approach is much more accurate. More information: Danilo Avola et al, WhoFi: Deep Person Re-Identification via Wi-Fi Channel Signal Encoding, arXiv (2025). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2507.12869 Journal information: arXiv

(If you are not familiar with Barrie Trower’s work see The World Foundation for Natural Science for England: The Dangers of Microwave Technology: 2015-06-22-WFNS-Factsheet-Interview-with-Barrie-Trower-english-WEB-.pdf

FEATURED SOUTH AFRICA: IN THE KNOW

IN THE KNOW Educational Series on Electrohypersensitivity A Message from Olle Johansson- Courtesy ES UK

(from Sweden and South Africa to the UK to you:)

Dear EHS Friend,

Thanks to the endless work of Davida van der Walt in South Africa, she and I lectured South African physicians for one hour about the functional impairment electrohypersensitivity. [] it gave us a chance to teach the facts rather than wild speculations & unfounded mysteries about electrohypersensitivity.

I see that the interest in electrohypersensitivity, from the medical community, including nurses and health care administrators, is constantly increasing, and it is genuine, and I find myself often nowadays giving similar presentations either in person, or via electronic media or phone calls. With my very best regards, Yours sincerely Olle Johansson, associate professor)

﻿A comprehensive list of videos could be found at List of Videos (107 to date)

YouTube Channel Link: All Talks could be found a https://www.youtube.com/@davidavanderwalt7365

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: Deeply personal ChatGPT conversations leaked into Google searches

AI: Arbitrage Rarely Lasts I’ve been watching a new arbitrage situation. This isn’t in telecom, but in AI. It seems that there are 100,000 or more businesses that have sprung up by building wrappers – an app or software that relies on the systems of one of the handful of AI providers. If the history of arbitrage tells us anything, it’s that most of these businesses won’t make it. I already see the inklings of a big shakeout since AI firms are being pressed by shareholder to raise rates to curtail large monthly losses. If AI providers start charging the real cost of using their data centers, it’s likely that most of the wrapper companies will quickly die. I would hope the companies engaged in these business are realistic about it, because over the years I recall many resellers of arbitrage businesses seemed shocked when the opportunity died.

AI: Nearly 100,000 ChatGPT Conversations Were Searchable on Google A researcher has scraped a much larger dataset of indexed ChatGPT conversations, exposing contracts and intimate conversations.

AI: BRIAN MERCHANT The AI bubble is so big it's propping up the US economy (for now) Plus how American professors are fighting back against the AI onslaught, the fury over AI models in vogue, and more.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI AI Agents have, so far, mostly been a dud Last year, big tech couldn’t stop talking about how AI “agents” would be the next big thing in 2025. It hasn’t quite turned out that way.

AI: Delta tells lawmakers it will not use AI and customers' personalized data to set custom airfare (More) 1440 MEDIA

AI: Big tech has spent $155bn on AI this year. It’s about to spend hundreds of billions more Tech giants have spent more on AI than the US government has on education, jobs and social services in 2025 so far

AI: ECONOMICS AXIOS The AI super-stimulant AI and its blood and oxygen — chips, data, energy — are producing an economic super-stimulant strong enough to prop up the entire country, Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen write in a "Behind the Curtain" column.

Wall Street and retail investors are enabling and encouraging more ... more ... more.

More chips, more data centers, more energy, more investment.

The big companies and big investors are the early winners.

The big picture: The Wall Street Journal's Christopher Mims captured the tectonic impact of the AI arms race in a must-read column, "Silicon Valley's New Strategy: Move Slow and Build Things." "Call it an 'age of infrastructure,' in which companies spend vast sums on actual stuff," Mims wrote. "It's reminiscent of the age of business titans and 'robber barons' who dominated railroads, steel and other enterprises." Paul Kedrosky — a Ph.D. and trained engineer who became a tech founder, investor and pundit — found that capital expenditures on AI data centers have passed the peak of telecom spending during the dot-com bubble (1995-2000) — and are second only to railroads in the 1880s. "In a sense," Kedrosky writes, "there is a massive private sector stimulus program underway." Think about that: A small number of companies — some nearly the size of Germany's economy — are spending more than the 340 million American consumers, whose status as the engine of the U.S. economy has always been all but gospel. As Derek Thompson, co-author of the bestselling book "Abundance," put it after Friday's disappointing jobs report: "GDP is only growing because of AI capex."



AI HEALTH: Illinois bans AI from providing mental health services Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker approved a new law banning the use of artificial intelligence systems in providing psychotherapy services.

AUTOMOBILES: See a video breakdown with dashcam footage of recent issues with Autopilot (via 1440 Topics).

AUTOMOBILES: FUTURISM "This Will Open the Floodgates": Tesla In Trouble as Jury Orders It to Pay $329 Million After Autopilot Death This is seismic. On Friday, a Miami jury ruled that the Elon Musk-owned automaker's Autopilot driver assistance software was partially at fault for a horrendous collision that killed a 22-year-old woman in 2019 and severely injured her boyfriend. In total, the jury ordered Tesla to pay $329 million to the surviving family of the victims, Naibel Benavides and Dillon Angulo, including $200 million in punitive damages and $129 million in compensatory damages. []The tragic incident took place while McGee was driving his Tesla while Enhanced Autopilot was enabled. When he bent down to pick up his phone after dropping it, the Model S careened through an intersection at nearly 60 miles per hour and smashed into a parked SUV, which Benavides and Angulo were standing behind. Benavides died at the scene, and Angulo survived with horrific injuries. While on the witness stand, McGee said he believed Autopilot would protect him and brake on its own to prevent a crash. Schreiber accused Tesla of running a "misinformation campaign" that vastly overstated Autopilot's capabilities, per the New York Times. "I feel like we were experimented on," Angulo told NBC6 South Florida in 2023, "and this technology was out on the road before it was safe."

AUOMOBILES FINANCE: Tesla Stock Falls As EV Giant Found Liable In Autopilot Trial. Wall Street Isn't Buying Bay Area 'Robotaxi' Expansion. Earlier in July, Tesla released its vehicle safety report for the second quarter. According to Tesla's numbers, vehicles in which drivers used Autopilot technology recorded one crash for every 6.69 million miles driven. Tesla drivers who did not use Autopilot registered one crash for every 963,000 miles driven, according to the safety report. The Tesla safety report compares these numbers to 2023 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, NHTSA, which shows that in the U.S. an automobile crash happens every 702,000 miles. Critics have said the safety report is grossly misleading. []Tesla stock fell 3.4% on Thursday as the stock market responded to Tesla officially "expanding" its ride-hailing service to the Bay Area. However, the Model Y vehicles have a "safety operator" in the driver's seat, making it little different than FSD that can be equipped in current Tesla models. In Austin, Texas, the limited robotaxi ride-hailing service has a safety operator in the front passenger seat. Last week, TSLA undercut its 50-day and 200-day moving averages as Musk warned of a "few rough quarters" ahead in the Q2 conference call.

CHILDREN SCHOOLS EDUCATION AI TRUTHDIG: Randi Weingarten’s AI Betrayal A new program funded by Big Tech is a Trojan horse, allowing it to infiltrate public education and lock in long-term influence. On July 8, the American Federation of Teachers, the second-largest teachers’ union in the United States, announced it would launch a $23 million artificial intelligence training initiative for educators — funded by OpenAI, Microsoft and Anthropic — dubbed the National Academy for AI Instruction. The New York–based effort will offer workshops this fall to show teachers how to use AI tools for tasks like “generating lesson plans.” Framed as innovative and empowering, this partnership is anything but. In truth, it’s a corporate public relations stunt — and a betrayal of the foundational principles of organized labor. The academy’s backers don’t even hide the true motive. Venture capitalist Roy Bahat, who first proposed the idea, posted that if we can figure out how to train teachers to use AI, “maybe we can figure it out for other occupations.” Translation: Teachers are guinea pigs in Big Tech’s broader project to reengineer labor, one profession at a time. That AFT is not only complicit but celebrating this shift is shameful. Unions exist to protect workers from corporate exploitation, not to usher in the tools of their replacement. They emerged from workers recognizing that their strength lies in numbers. Employers — backed by immense wealth and power — could only be forced to improve wages, benefits and conditions when faced with collective resistance: strikes, boycotts and solidarity. People literally died fighting for the right to organize. []Let’s be clear: Any union that signs off on corporate control of the classroom isn’t defending education — it’s selling it off. It’s not just shortsighted. It’s reckless. It undermines labor. It undermines public education. And it hands over power to some of the most anti-worker, anti-democratic corporations in existence. If the AFT stays on this path, it won’t just become irrelevant — it will forfeit the right to call itself a labor union. We can’t build a just society by aligning with the very forces hollowing it out.

CHILDREN AI: DELANEY SCREENAGERS: ChatGPT in School: What Counts as Cheating?

CHILDREN SCHOOLS: Parenting & Schooling in the Digital Age Cece Doucette, Director, Massachusetts for Safe Technology, Safer Screentime With Gratitude to Co-Host Mary Anne Tierney, RN, MPH 46 SLIDES

DATA CENTERS: Texas data centers use 50 billion gallons of water as state faces drought Unlike electricity, where Senate Bill 6 granted the Electric Reliability Council of Texas authority to cut power to data centers and other heavy users during emergencies, no analogous state law exists to regulate their water use. Most data centers rely on evaporative cooling, which consumes large volumes of water and results in significant waste lost to evaporation. What Happens Next No state legislation limits water usage by Texas data centers, though lawmakers passed new provisions to suspend their power access during grid stress events. The Texas Water Development Board's next State Water Plan is not scheduled for completion until 2027.

DATA CENTERS: Data centers fueling AI and crypto strain Western power and water supplies EHN Curators Developers are rushing to build massive data centers in the arid West, driving up electricity and water use and prompting debate over who should bear the costs and environmental toll. Jonathan Thompson reports for High Country News.

FCC: FCC to Narrow Environmental and Historic Reviews of Wireless Build Certain small cells, towers, and rural 5G builds may soon bypass NEPA and historic site reviews

HEALTH OT: 9 Life-Changing Skills HSPs Can Learn from Meditation (Highly Sensitive Persons)

HEALTH: Can your smartphone give you arthritis? A doctor explains 'texting thumb' Can texting lead to arthritis? A doctor explains how excessive smartphone use can cause thumb and hand pain and how to get relief.

HEALTH: The Ghost of Dopamine Past Frankly #103 This episode explores the neuroscience of dopamine, and offers a reflection on the ways it plays into distraction, technology, and how we interact with the hyperstimulating world around us. What is the “ghost of dopamine past,” and how does it shape not only our individual lives, but our collective economic and ecological behavior? Why does the urge to scroll on our phones override the deep calm of watching wildlife? And how might tactics like dopamine fasting or socialization help us rebalance our nervous systems in a culture engineered to constantly produce more? 15 1/2 MINUTES

HEALTH; OT Dr. Grossman Are the Kidneys Linked to Dementia and Vision Health? The kidneys play a crucial role in supporting brain health and maintaining optimal vision. In this article, we will examine the flow of vital energy in Traditional Chinese Medicine and look at the latest findings on Parkinson’s Disease. Find out how the intricate relationships between the kidneys, brain, and eyes can help you stay healthier as you age. The sclera, which is the white tissue surrounding the eyeball, connects to the lungs.

The bottom eyelid to the stomach.

The top eyelid to the spleen.

The cornea and iris to the liver.

The Spleen meridian supports nourishment to the eyes.

The Liver meridian “opens to the eyes”, so it is the primary meridian an acupuncturist would focus on initially related to eye health. A healthy liver meridian is essential for promoting overall circulation and energy flow to all parts of the eyes.

The Kidney meridian “opens to the ears”, so it is the meridian primarily responsible for healthy hearing.

(does not mention screens directly but includes Blood-Brain Barrier: The blood-brain barrier (BBB) is a filtering mechanism of the capillaries that carry blood and essential nutrients to the brain and spinal cord tissue. It prevents the passage of toxins and pathogens. The compromised BBB can contribute to brain disease and neuron cell death. The next question is how does stress to the eyes from screens and RF/EMF affect the kidneys and adrenals?

HEALTH: (ACTIVIST POST- (fyi NOW UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP) The Wearables Trap: How the Government Plans to Monitor, Score, and Control You The body is fast becoming a battleground in the government’s expanding war on the inner realms. The infrastructure is already in place to profile and detain individuals based on perceived psychological “risks.” Now imagine a future in which your wearable data triggers a mental health flag. Elevated stress levels. Erratic sleep. A skipped appointment. A sudden drop in heart rate variability. In the eyes of the surveillance state, these could be red flags—justification for intervention, inquiry, or worse. RFK Jr.’s embrace of wearable tech is not a neutral innovation. It is an invitation to expand the government’s war on thought crimes, health noncompliance, and individual deviation.

It shifts the presumption of innocence to a presumption of diagnosis. You are not well until the algorithm says you are. The government has already weaponized surveillance tools to silence dissent, flag political critics, and track behavior in real time. Now, with wearables, they gain a new weapon: access to the human body as a site of suspicion, deviance, and control. While government agencies pave the way for biometric control, it will be corporations—insurance companies, tech giants, employers—who act as enforcers for the surveillance state. Wearables don’t just collect data. They sort it, interpret it, and feed it into systems that make high-stakes decisions about your life: whether you get insurance coverage, whether your rates go up, whether you qualify for employment or financial aid.

5G; android authority: 6 ridiculous promises we were sold about 5G Fool me once, shame on you. Feel me twice, shame on me. In fact, a few of the industry’s bigwigs would probably rather we all forget about some of the absolutely outlandish claims and overenthusiastic visions they tried to sell us about 5G. But the internet never forgets, so it’s time for us to play “where are they now” with some of the worst nonsense from the turn of the decade. Augmented reality everywhere, A more convenient night’s stay Back when HUAWEI was a player in Western markets, it was one of the biggest proponents of 5G. In partnership with China Telecom, the two pledged to build the world’s first 5G smart hotel at the InterContinental Shijiazhuang Smart cities, On-the-road automotive updates The promises of hugely connected smart cities, autonomous taxis, and roaming drone deliveries are undoubtedly the most memorable tropes trotted out to build hype in 5G, and none have to pass. mmWave all the things While mmWave has certainly helped accelerate data speeds in areas where it’s available, its lack of widespread availability is a significant factor in 5G’s failure to hit its data speed and latency promises. If anything, it’s rather amusing to see Verizon blend its short-range mmWave coverage claims into wide-area 4GHz C-band deployment under the guise of “ultra wideband” to make its coverage map look a lot better. What started as a mmWave-only brand morphed into a catch-all for anything faster than basic 5G. Build it and they will come Perhaps one of the more mind-blogging talking points around the rollout of 5G was excitement for the unknown. Instead of telling us what 5G would do, many execs shrugged and said, “Let’s just build it and wait for the magic.” It was blind optimism at scale — expensive, undefined, and overmarketed. []While it’s fair enough to admit that you can’t predict the exact things anyone will do with any new technology, hoping for others to fill in the gaps seems like a rather massive oversight. Especially given that 5G rollouts are expensive and have yet to provide consumers with any truly new and compelling use cases. Browsing Insta and consuming Shorts run just as well on 4G.

HEALTH OT: Dana Ullman’s Homeopathy, Nanomedicine, & Maxi-Science Real Healing is Substantially Different Than Suppression of Symptoms Treating or suppressing symptoms is akin to unplugging a car's oil gauge and expecting it to operate normally.

HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Outsourcing Your Health to a Broken System: The Authority Bias of Modern Medicine

INSURANCE: FIRE AND SMART METER WHISTLEBLOWER Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack I believed I was insured to value Co-Insurance may help you Thankfully, the fire is out in Pacific Palisades and Eaton and the insurance adjusters are starting the process of investigation, evaluation and adjustment of the claims they are assigned. One of the first problems that presented itself is the valuation of the effective homeowner insurance policy and the estimated cost for a rebuild. We are facing a situation in which it was going to cost more to rebuild than the policy provided coverage for.

INSPIRATION: EPOCH TIMES Nostalgia for the Pre-Digital Age It’s preposterous to claim that there are no advantages to the digital age [] All of this is wonderful but let’s not pretend that it does not come at a huge cultural cost. There are times when it feels like the end times, a scene from a dystopian novel in which privacy, autonomy, person-to-person contact, and basic humane values are wholly banished forever. []That said, will there come a time when the digital age will become civilized? Will we ever learn to play with our new tools in a way that doesn’t degrade family, community, and people? I don’t know but that time cannot come too soon. Because the current path seems unsustainably terrible.

INSPIRATION: Kaitlyn DeYoung from Digital with Discernment Clarity and Agency Past Technopoly's Prime Seeking hope, focusing on love, and living like the little things count

LIGHTING: Ban Blinding Headlights - Letter to NHTSA Requesting Ford Penalty PETITION: https://chng.it/LND9bMc7PG

NATURE: Scientists Alarmed as Whales Suddenly Going Silent "When you really break it down, it’s like trying to sing while you're starving. As National Geographic reports, scientists used specialized underwater hydrophones, meaning the aquatic version of microphones, to record and trace the sounds of marine life, allowing them to analyze the impact human activity is having on various species. However, as detailed in a study published in the journal PLOS One, devastating heat waves have triggered worrying changes over the past decade, allowing toxic algae to bloom and undermine food sources for whales.

NUCLEAR: Mary Beth Brangan from Planetarian Perspectives from EON3 Reflections on The UnHoly Trinity Nuclear Energy, Nuclear Weapons and Radioactive Waste

PRIVACY: GUARDIAN Women the world over see their intimate messages and images exposed On both sides of the Pacific Ocean, women are being confronted with the difficulty of keeping their most personal moments private online. In the US, an app that pledged to make IRL dating safer has suffered a breach that may imperil its users. In China, hundreds of thousands of men are sharing explicit pictures without the consent of the women in the photos.

SCIENCE: EHN America’s scientific dominance is crumbling from within As elite researchers weigh leaving the U.S., the nation's once-unquestioned leadership in science teeters on the edge of collapse. Ross Andersen reports for The Atlantic.

Soviet physicist Roald Sagdeev’s story of a crumbling scientific empire echoes in today’s America, where researchers face political interference, dwindling funding, and increasing pressure to conform to ideology.

The Trump administration’s second term has accelerated what critics call a “controlled demolition” of American science, from dismantling advisory panels to surveilling foreign researchers and slashing research budgets.

Other nations are actively recruiting U.S. scientists disillusioned by these conditions, raising fears that America could lose its next generation of scientific talent.

SPACE: CNET Starlink Is Set to Receive Billions in Federal Subsidies but Analysis Says It Can’t Handle the Traffic As Starlink is poised to cash in on BEAD contracts, a new analysis casts doubt on its ability to connect rural America.

SPACE: Push it to the (EPFD) Limit: Satellite Broadband Progress Hurdles Over the past two decades, the satellite broadband landscape has transformed dramatically. As demand for high-speed connectivity grows exponentially and satellite technology advances, spectrum regulatory frameworks need updates or risk becoming obstacles to progress and demand. On June 23, 2025, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to update the current regulatory framework governing Geostationary (GSO) and Non-Geostationary (NGSO) satellite networks, specifically in modernizing Equivalent Power-Flux Density (EPFD) limits established over 20 years ago in an environment not comparable to the one today.

SPACE WARFARE: The Militarization of Space: New Frontiers Strategic implications of space-based defense systems and orbital superiority. []Existing treaties are insufficient for regulating space conflicts, and the pace of technological development is outpacing diplomatic efforts. The key question is whether humanity will treat space as a battleground or as a shared domain requiring collective stewardship. Will we create frameworks that prioritize sustainability and peace—or will space mirror Earth’s history of competition and conflict? Let’s move beyond viewing space as merely a domain for national security. It’s time to view it as a test of global collaboration and foresight.

SPACE: THE GREAT STARLINK REENTRY EVENT: In just six months, SpaceX brought down a decade’s worth of satellites, triggering one of the largest artificial injections of metal into the atmosphere in spaceflight history. Learn more about the Great Starlink Reentry Event on today's edition of Spaceweather.com. (iMAGE AT LINK)

SURVEILLANCE: Ever heard of geofencing? Not just for dogs anymore! We don’t need protection from anything except from dictatorial sycophants who like ideas like geofencing. Sorry dudes, but it’s just a bad idea. I would just like to say here that 5 years ago, I would never have written an article like this. It is after careful observation of the goings-ons in our world that I am not only wary of these new-fangled technightmares, but advocating against their constant use and the willing hand-over of personal sovereignty to the lie of convenience. The best time of human life in the past century was to be found in the 1980s, in my view, and as everyone knows, there were no cell phones back then and government (or non-government) surveillance was considered to be a bad thing. We didn’t need to be surveilled to be safe and we didn’t need sanctioned conveniences, and in fact, everyone was far healthier and happier. Opt out. Drop the phone. Run for office, not for the latest smart gadget. The power is ours.

In case you missed it:

Expert Voices: Do You Think Mattresses with Coils Amplify EMF Issues? Input from some very generous experts/public servants: Ken, Eric, Roman, and Keith

Courtesy Olle: Please, note that the first paper about this was published already in 2010: Hallberg O, Johansson O, “Sleep on the right side – Get cancer on the left?”, Pathophysiology 2010; 17: 157-160 [enclosed as a pdf]. Pathophysiology. 2010 Jun;17(3):157-60. doi: 10.1016/j.pathophys.2009.07.001.Epub 2009 Aug 3. Sleep on the right side-Get cancer on the left? - PubMed

In case you missed it:

Remembering Daniel Hirsch

In Memoriam: Daniel Hirsch of Committee to Bridge the Gap Brilliant mentor of anti-nuclear activists, also challenged smart meters

And New Article: Avatars of Nuclear Situational Awareness Remembering the Words and Works of Joanna Macy and Daniel Hirsch from Mary Beth Brangan and James Heddle co-direct EON, the Ecological Options Network.

Remembering George Parker