I was away from the computer most of the week and still catching up. I will send more news summary from the last few days, but please see the events today to plan your time.

Don’t miss the National Call submission to HHS (MAHA) with more to come.

https://www.ehn.org/cell-tower-india-health-issues "Graphic shared by permission Courtesy Environmental Health Sciences. Sign up for their newsletter here. "

On the 4th anniversary of the EHT & CHD win against the FCC on their antiquated public radiation exposure limits, please join us for a prayer circle to honor and remember those who have been injured and/or lost their lives as a result of their exposure to radiofrequency (RF) radiation. - see under events.

FEATURED:

Tech Safe Episode 60: Dr. Ross Andersen! On this episode of Tech Safe, host Cece Doucette speaks with Dr. Ross Andersen, a chiropractic doctor, naturopath and EMF radiation consultant currently based in Mexico. They discuss how he first began to notice the harmful effects of EMF radiation exposure among many of his patients and how he began to help them identify and address their unsafe living environments.



FEATURED:

Sabotaging EMF Health Research Reba Goodman: A Tribute and Remembrance Louis Slesin, PhD Editor, Microwave News

This is a story about what it’s like doing research on electromagnetic fields and public health. You must serve two masters: science and medicine, on one hand, and business and politics, on the other. Those who follow the data and link EMFs to cancer inevitably pay the price. I’ve written many similar stories over the years, but this one is about an old friend who deserved better. It’s a story about Reba Goodman, who, for many years, was a professor at Columbia University. She died last June at the age of 96.

My tribute to Reba is a long read, but it will help you understand why it is so hard for EMF science to make progress. Please follow this link.

FEATURED:

RI4SafeTech has a new website--www.ri4safetech.org

FEATURED:

Env Health News Cell tower radiation linked to higher reports of health issues, study finds In a recent study published in Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine, researchers surveyed residents in Mizoram, India and found that people with higher levels of radiofrequency (RF) radiation in their homes from nearby mobile phone base stations (including cell towers, cellular antennas, and 5G small cells) reported more health issues compared to those living further away and with less in-home exposure. _ COURTEY DEBRA GREENE www.SafeTechHawaii.com

FEATURED:

SAR Estimations in a Classroom with Wireless Computers BRASIL Abstract

This research provides detailed examination of the peak spatial Specific Absorption Rate (psSAR) in different age students in a classroom with wireless computers. This is motivated by the escalating inclusion of electronic devices in educational settings and the necessity to estimate the implications of this on the overall radio-frequency exposure. Two classrooms with posable realistic human models are simulated. One filled with several 7 years old children and another with several 43 years old adult, each using a laptop. The 1 g and 10 g psSAR are calculated for the head, back and hands. The distances between students are varied and the results compared to one student alone. A small free distance between rows (10 cm) produces significant reduction in psSAR (around 13 dB). Results are less sensitives to changes in lateral distance. While the maximum simulated psSAR values are below the recommended limits, it is observed that, in some classroom arrangements, the psSAR can be substantially increased (e.g., up to 26 dB in the back) comparing to just one student with his laptop. One objective of this study is to provide guidelines for the design of safer classrooms in the context of widespread laptop usage.

FEATURED: NATIONAL CALL FOR SAFE TECHNOLOGY LETTER TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

NC4ST Letter to HHS 8-6-25 FINAL 28 PAGES

FEATURED:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/emr/704-no-more-seeking-plaintiffs-harmed-by-wireless-radiation-in-maryland-virginia-west-virginia-north-carolina-south-carolina/

FEATURED: Keith Cutter

EMF Consultant Training October 6-10th First Come, First Served

NEWS AND NOTES:

AUTOMOBILES: The Real Reasons Behind the Push for Autonomous Cars (Hint: It’s Not Just Safety) With Waymo and its competitors keeping a close eye on safety statistics in their pitches to municipalities and other institutional customers, the other less-explored pitch has included job creation—or rather, trading a relatively low-skilled driving job for a high-skilled tech job, which includes keeping an eye on fleets of autonomous vehicles from a remote control center. []t Uber had been unprofitable for years even while its independent contractor drivers used their own cars, pointing to some deeper issues with the business concept. So the concept of Uber suddenly owning thousands of robotaxis and employing actual employees (rather than independent contractors) to keep them running is a brave one, to put it mildly. [ another commonly heard reason autonomous driving is seen as a good thing in the realm of the trucking sector, has been a driver shortage coupled with the previous two theses: Greater road safety and job creation. [] ]It remains to be seen whether all of these benefits of autonomous driving will arrive as promised, but for now it is worth keeping an eye on the economics of robotaxis versus human gig-economy drivers. It is also worth keeping an eye on how the rental car industry is set to enter a symbiotic relationship with ride-hailing companies and robotaxi operators alike in the coming years, as they happen to be natural contenders for a cottage industry of robotaxi fleet management.

AI: Broadband BEAD may be a big disappointment, but fiber demand from AI is hot, hot, hot

AI: TECH REVIEW These protocols will help AI agents navigate our messy lives Anthropic, Google, and others are developing better ways for agents to interact with our programs and each other, but there’s still more work to be done What should these protocols say about security? Researchers and developers still don’t really understand how AI models work, and new vulnerabilities are being discovered all the time. For chatbot-style AI applications, malicious attacks can cause models to do all sorts of bad things, including regurgitating training data and spouting slurs. But for AI agents, which interact with the world on someone’s behalf, the possibilities are far riskier. What should these protocols say about security? Bruce Schneier, a security researcher and activist, is skeptical that protocols like MCP will be able to do much to reduce the inherent risks that come with AI and is concerned that giving such technology more power will just give it more ability to cause harm in the real, physical world. “We just don’t have good answers on how to secure this stuff,” says Schneier. “It’s going to be a security cesspool really fast.”

CHILDREN JOHN HAIDT: First We Gave AI Our Tasks. Now We’re Giving It Our Hearts. What happens when we outsource our children’s emotional lives to chatbots? Emotional Offloading is Real and Growing

CHILDREN: Children and Screens New Screen Deep Episode: Children's Rights in Digital Safety and Design Regulating Digital Platforms–While Putting Kids’ Rights First In episode 18 of Screen Deep, world-renowned researcher Dr. Sonia Livingstone joins host Kris Perry to explore how digital platforms, AI tools, and parenting strategies can better center children’s rights – not just safety – in design and policy. Dr. Livingstone, Professor at the London School of Economics and Director of the Digital Futures for Children research centre, takes listeners on an exploration of the intersection of children’s rights, parental mediation, and public policy in the digital world. In this episode, you'll learn:

What children say about the kinds of support they need from parents and communities.

Which parenting strategies are most effective for keeping children safe online.

How income, access, and background shape online safety risks.

How the new AI Design Code could help developers prioritize children’s safety in design.

Why addressing harmful algorithms through regulation of online platforms is key to increasing child online safety.

Listen now to this and future episodes of the Screen Deep podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Amazon Music and iHeartRadio . Screen Deep delivers 30-40 minute episodes packed with fresh perspectives, cutting-edge research, thought-provoking discussions, and actionable advice to help you navigate raising children in the digital age. Learn more about Screen Deep on the Children and Screens’ website .



DATA CENTERS; Alabama Power Gets Approval to Buy $622 Million Natural Gas Plant, Expecting More Data Centers In the past five years, Alabama Power has added around 3,400 MW of natural gas generation to its fleet of more than 14,000 MW.

DATA CENTERS New Data Center Proposals Would ‘Kill’ Michigan’s Strong New Climate Laws New Michigan data center plans are on the verge of triggering an “offramp” in the state’s nation-leading climate laws that would effectively halt the shift to renewables less than two years after the plans were approved.

ELECTRICITY: GRIST The unlikely coalition fighting to keep Energy Star labels on your appliances The Trump administration wants to eliminate the energy-efficiency program, but bakers, builders, hot tub lobbyists, and chemical companies are trying to save it.



EMF: Tech Safe Episode 56 with Cecelia (Cece) Doucette, MTPW, Director, Massachusetts for Safe Technology: "Sweden's Prof. Olle Johansson and the Disappearing Bees"

The The Power Couple Podcast with Roman S. Shapoval: "Would you help us save the bees? Olle Johansson: Current research | Screen dermatitis"

Why bees are especially vulnerable to 5G

What the food supply of the future may look like

Other countries with healthy pollinator populations

How Professor Johansson discovered screen dermatitis



The Quantum Healthy Podcast with Laura Kissmann & Andeea Dugstad: "The Colossal Biological Effects of nnEMFs with Olle Johansson"

NERGY: Politically Connected On-Site Power Startup Planning Off-Grid Generation to Energize AI Campus in Amarillo While gas power is the starter, nuclear energy is the next step in the Fermi America plan for the Amarillo HyperGrid.

FIRES HEALTH: As California burns, new research shows smoke is wildfire’s silent killer The official death count from the Palisades and Eaton fires was 30 — the real number may be 15 times higher.

HEALTH LIGHTING: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Weaponized Association: How Centralized Medicine Turned the Sun Into a Scapegoat Why epidemiology, observational studies, and associational findings fail to capture the sun's full spectrum

HEALTH: MERCOLA How Screen Time and Sitting Too Long Increase Your Risk of Neck Pain Story at-a-glance

Sitting for more than four hours a day increases your risk of neck pain by 60%, and that risk jumps to 88% after six hours

Women and office workers are the most vulnerable to neck pain caused by sedentary behavior and prolonged screen time

Using a cellphone puts significantly more strain on your neck than watching TV or using a computer due to forward head posture

Poor posture throws your nervous system into stress mode, disrupting heart rate variability and reducing your ability to recover from daily stress

Simple habits like reducing screen time, sitting less, getting regular daily movement, standing every 30 minutes, and strengthening your neck muscles help reverse the damage and restore balance

HEALTH 1440 MEDIA: Biological sex influences disease risk and immunity. Research shows genetic sex—biologically defined as the presence of XX chromosomes in females and XY chromosomes in males—affects susceptibility to certain diseases. Women are more prone to autoimmune diseases, while men face higher risks of infectious diseases, partly due to the influence of sex hormones like estrogen and testosterone on immune cell behavior. Understanding sex-based immunity could help researchers develop tailored cancer immunotherapies.

INSPIRATION ECOMONICS: Joshua Stylman You'll Own Nothing and Be Happy. They'll Own Everything and Be Rich. What Replaced the American Dream - And How It Was Monetized

LEGAL: Repealing EPA’s endangerment finding may unleash climate lawsuits against polluters EHN Curators Legal scholars warn that U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin’s move to void the agency’s 2009 endangerment finding could strip industry of a key shield against federal climate suits

MINING: As a Critical Minerals Mine Nears Approval in Arizona, Residents Fear It’s Already Affecting Area Water South32’s Hermosa mine would be the first approved under a new, fast-tracked process. The company recently notified local homeowners that it could impact their wells.

MINING: Uranium Company Receives Wyoming’s First Fast-Tracked Mining Permits The state could eventually host the nation’s largest uranium production facility to use two different mining methods. Environmentalists worry that expedited permitting in the nuclear sector could threaten “safety, environmental quality and public trust.”

NATURE: The Silent Collapse: What the Disappearance of Insects Means for Humanity and the Earth The Great Simplification #189 with Oliver Milman Insects, bugs, creepy-crawlies – these small animals are often considered a nuisance (or worse) by humanity, bringing up an ongoing desire to kill or mitigate these “pests” that plague our backyards, homes, and gardens. But we’re beginning to see that, despite our cultural misconceptions, insects are actually at the foundation of our biosphere, food supply, and nearly every life process on Earth. This makes recent reports of rapidly declining insect populations all the more troubling – but can we recognize the vital importance of insects and reverse the harm we’ve done before it’s too late? On this episode, I’m joined by environmental journalist, Oliver Milman, to discuss the alarming decline in insect populations in the past few decades and the far-reaching consequences this has for ecosystem stability, human well-being, and the overall health of the biosphere. From pollination and nutrient cycles to being the base of food webs for countless other animals, the loss of insects has cascading effects beyond what we could imagine. Oliver outlines the human activity that is driving the worst of these trends, including how accelerating global heating is amplifying these ecological pressures. How would a major collapse of insect populations immediately disrupt our everyday lives — and are we already starting to see those impacts? How do various sectors of human activity, from industrial agriculture to urban development, influence insect health? And ultimately, would supporting thriving insect populations require us to fundamentally rethink our relationship with the creatures with which we share the biosphere? About Oliver Milman: Oliver Milman is a British journalist and the environment correspondent at The Guardian. His first book, The Insect Crisis, is a devastating account of how a silent collapse in worldwide insect populations is threatening everything from the birds in our skies to the food on our plates. It was published by Atlantic in 2022 and shortlisted for the Wainwright Prize for Conservation Writing.

NATURE OCEANS OT: Scientists Pinpoint Cause of Massive Sea Star Die-Offs, and Suspect a Link to Global Warming Outbreaks from ocean pathogens that can be deadly to marine life and even threaten humans are more frequent in overheated waters.



NUCLEAR: Nations expand arsenals as nuclear arms race reemerges 80 years after Hiroshima

SURVEILLANCE: 404 MEDIA Home Depot and Lowe's Share Data From Hundreds of AI Cameras With Cops

EVENTS:

MA4Safetechnology: Mark Your Calendars -- and Share!

Tuesday, August 12, 6:30 p.m. ET: BabySafe Baby Safe Project: What You Need to Know About Pregnancy and Wireless Radiation Tuesday | August 12

6:30 PM ET Live on Slowphone’s YouTube channel Could exposure to radiation from cell phones, Wi-Fi, and other wireless devices during pregnancy affect your baby’s development? Let’s talk about this with the experts from the BabySafe Project, an international movement that raises awareness about the risks of radiofrequency radiation during pregnancy. Special Guests: Patti Wood – Founder of Grassroots Environmental Education and environmental health educator Doug Wood – Director of Americans for Responsible Technology and expert in safe communication Co-hosted by Cece Doucette, Director of Safer Screentime and a global leader in safe technology education and public policy. Bring your questions and join us live!

Wednesday, August 13, 7 pm ET: Prayer Circle Safe Tech Prayer Circle Aug 13, 2025 07:00 PM ET A Prayer Circle for Hope, Remembrance, Support & Solidarity for EMR Syndrome Sufferers, Survivors, Souls Lost and Promising Litigation On the 4th anniversary of the EHT & CHD win against the FCC on their antiquated standards, please join us for a prayer circle to honor and remember those who have been injured and or lost their lives as a result of their exposure to radiofrequency (RF) radiation. This gathering is a space for reflection, healing, collective remembrance as well as praying for recent initiatives which bring hope for the future. We will share stories, offer prayers, and create a space of support for those affected by this issue. Reverend Jenny Gregg will offer an opening prayer. Attendees are encouraged to share a few words about those lost and how we will carry on this work in their name. This is a time for us to come together, acknowledge our collective grief and pain, seek solace and find hope together in our safe tech community. Your presence and support are deeply appreciated. We look forward to sharing this time with you. Sincerely, Courtney, Amelia and Cece Meeting Registration - Zoom

Wednesday, August 20, 12 noon ET: Monthly Update Meeting Registration - Zoom

Wednesday, August 27, 6 p.m. ET: Educational Webinar Safer Tech Possibilities @ Home and School! Aug 27, 2025 06:00 PM in Join us for this fact-filled presentation for parents, guardians, grandparents, teachers, health care practitioners, school committees, administrators and IT personnel -- everyone, really. All are welcome to come learn about today’s technology health risks at home and schools, and walk away with excellent resources to stay connected and protected TODAY! You’ll also discover why we don’t know, and actions taking place in the courts and legislatures to transition to safer technology. Bring your questions for Q&A at the end!

Childrens Health Defense Minnesota Chapter CHD-MN Chapter: Wireless & 5G Science and Safety - Tue Aug. 19 in Maplewood Library Cell towers, smart meters, phones, WiFi and more surround us every day — and even government-funded studies show clear evidence of harm. Please join the Minnesota Chapter of Children’s Health Defense on Tuesday, August 19 for an important discussion on the science, risks, and legal fight against wireless radiation. Learn what the latest research reveals, how it impacts our health, and what you can do to protect yourself and your community. Our presenters Petra Brokken and Angela Tsiang will give updates on the science and the current legal climate, and provide ideas on protecting your family.