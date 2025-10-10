https://bbklaw.com/resources/la-100825-localities-need-to-respond-to-fcc-rulemaking-proceeding-that-proposes-expanded-federal

BB&K warning alert for WIRELESS FCC proposed rulemaking 25-276: The FCC has planned which is removal of all local control for telecommunication facilities and infrastructure.

“This second FCC order proposes rule changes that have been on the wireless industry wish list for some time and industry comments will be voluminous. It is crucial for local governments to voice their concerns about the proposed rule changes” BB&K

BB&K is has sent a warning alert (Thursday. October. 9th) for the WIRELESS FCC proposed rulemaking 25-276 in addition to the WIRELINE FCC Notice of Inquiry 25-253

FCC Notice of Proposed Rulemaking 25-253: Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireline Deployments https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/FCC-25-66A1.pdf FCC Notice of Inquiry 25-276: Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments. https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DOC-414414A1.pdf We need to keep track of dates for 25-276. We’ve already got the dates for 25-253 (the WIRELINE Deployment): BB&K said those 25-253 opening comments are due by November 17, 2025, and reply comments due by December 17, 2025. - courtesy Sidnee, EMF Safety Network

“In the second of two orders released on September 30, 2025, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) proposing reforms that purportedly would “free towers and other wireless infrastructure from regulatory burdens imposed at the state and local level.” BBK’s analysis of the other FCC order focused on wireline deployments can be found here. This second FCC order proposes rule changes that have been on the wireless industry wish list for some time and industry comments will be voluminous. It is crucial for local governments to voice their concerns about the proposed rule changes.

In this NPRM, the FCC seeks to 1) improperly expand the type of applications that qualify as “eligible facilities requests” and therefore must be approved by localities; and 2) place new and expanded limits on local control over siting macro towers and other wireless facilities to streamline approvals, limit regulatory fees and potentially rent, and create a rocket docket at the FCC for resolution of disputes.

Suggestion: Forward this BB&K alert to every member of your city council, county board of supervisors, planning department, zoning board, etc. They all need to know what the FCC has planned which is removal of all local control for telecommunication facilities and infrastructure- Sidnee

To join the National Call (zoom), contact <hello@thenationalcall.org>.

Upcoming filings:

• FCC Request for Public Comments due Sept.18, 2025 - FILED, Reply Comments due Oct. 3, 2025 - FILED “Modernizing” the NEPA Rules https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2025-08-19/pdf/2025-15818.pdf

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/08/19/2025-15818/modernizing-the-commissions-national-environmental-policy-act-rules

• FCC Request for Public Comment on accelerating wireline deployment by removing barriers to infrastructure investment proceeding WC Docket No. 17-84. Comments due Sept 22, 2025 - FILED, Reply comments due Oct 21, 2025. https://www.fcc.gov/document/wcb-announces-comment-dates-pole-attachments-fourth-fnprm

• FCC: LANDLINES the FCC has a proposed rulemaking to facilitate the retirement of copper legacy landlines throughout the entire country. Comments to the FCC due Sept. 29th - FILED, reply comments are due October 27, 2025 https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/08/28/2025-16540/reducing-barriers-to-network-improvements-and-service-changes

• FCC Request for Public Comments on eliminating barriers to wireless deployment (eliminating moratoria, etc. to accelerate 5G deployment) – CHD will submit comments. The National Call and the Permanent List will join in the submission.

• The ICD-10 Coordination and Maintenance Committee (CMC): 10-10-25 is the deadline for receipt of public comments on proposed new codes and revisions discussed at the Sept. 9th meeting. CMC coordinates and manages ICD-10 modifications for the United States. The committee holds public meetings to consider proposed revisions. The Department of Health and Human Services makes all final decisions about proposed revisions. (EMR-S is not currently on the list.)

You can help by joining the National Call\s permanent sign-on list.

