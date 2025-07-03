“While the mainstream news/political discourse was filled with headlines about the Big Beautiful Bill taking away the regulation of AI for 10 years and favoring fossil fuels, what was it they did not want the public to be paying attention to?”

“Quietly slipped into HR 1, President Trump's “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” is Section 40002 which gives the Federal Communications Commission new spectrum auction authority, and, unless amended or deleted, will trigger provisions that allow telecoms to place an unlimited number of antennas on existing antenna structures without notice or approval.”

INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVE Ronnie Vasishta, senior vice president of telecom at Nvidia, told DFD during a recent visit to Washington. “For a long time, 5G was looking for that monetizable killer app, and I think that check mark comes with these generative AI use models.” 6G’s more expansive promises, where cellular networks converge with AI, quantum and other tech efforts premised on explosive speeds and better computing power, have taken shape since the start of the decade and finally feel at hand. Initial 6G deployments could come as soon as 2028 or so, Vasishta believes, with many companies eyeing 2030 as the big 6G year. The new era could see smart glasses and autonomous vehicles competing for 6G bandwidth in a sea of internet-connected devices and more widespread integration of generative AI. At play will also be better sensing technology, which will have both commercial and defense applications, and better tools to fight spam calls (although spammers will likely have their own enhanced tools). This parade of new applications will strain the capacity of 5G networks. “We're going to see the network holding us back,” Vasishta added. “All of a sudden, we'll start seeing a pressing need for 6G. But 6G will be kind of a different type of network. - Politico

Pentagon may put SpaceX at the center of a sensor-to-shooter targeting network

The Trump administration plans to cancel a fleet of orbiting data relay satellites managed by the Space Development Agency and replace it with a secretive network that, so far, relies primarily on SpaceX's Starlink Internet constellation, according to budget documents.

and this: Starlink Plans to Send 42K Satellites Into Space. That Could Be Bad News for the Ozone

Federal Court Orders FCC to Explain Why It Ignored Scientific Evidence Showing Harm from Wireless Radiation - Environmental Health Trust

In August 2021, [] the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled in the historic case EHT et al. v. the FCC that the December 2019 decision by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to retain its 1996 safety limits for human exposure to wireless radiation was “arbitrary and capricious.”

The court held that the FCC failed to respond to “record evidence that exposure to RF radiation at levels below the Commission’s current limits may cause negative health effects unrelated to cancer.” Further, the agency demonstrated “a complete failure to respond to comments concerning environmental harm caused by RF radiation.” The court found the FCC ignored numerous organizations, scientists and medical doctors who called on them to update limits and the court found the FCC failed to address these issues:

impacts of long term wireless exposure

impacts to children,

the testimony of people injured by wireless radiation,

impacts to wildlife and the environment

impacts to the developing brain and reproduction.

Action: HR 1 is being fast-tracked for a vote this week, so time is of the essence. Please consider making a phone call or sending an email to your representatives in Washington and telling them to amend or delete Section 40002. (That number could change as the bill goes through reconciliation.) You can find your U. S. Representative at the usa.gov website. When you call, ask for the name and email of the telecom staffer.

Call your U.S. Rep: Tell the Rep's receptionist: "I am opposed to HR 1 Section 40002 because an unlimited number of antennas can be added to existing structures without notice or approval under Section 6409 exemption (47 USC 1455), while the FCC has ignored a court order to review its outdated emission limits for human safety."



Also please download and email this letter to your representatives. Our thanks to Odette Wilkens at the National Call for spearheading this important initiative.

“Dear Chairs Guthrie and Hudson and Ranking Members Pallone and Matsui, We respectfully submit these amendments to require that, prior to providing the FCC’s spectrum auction authority, the FCC first comply with the D.C. Circuit court remand order to review the science and other information submitted into its dockets showing biological effects within the FCC limits. The court mandate was issued more than three and a half years ago in 2021 by the US Court of Appeals DC Circuit, which the FCC continues to ignore.”

See recent expert testimonies from the National Call here: Resources – The National Call for Safe Technology

READ MORE: Reinette Senum Hidden Antenna Invasion inside H.R. 1 - Call to Action; Congress' "One Big Beautiful Bill" quietly hands telecom giants the keys to American 's rooftops, telephone poles, and street lamps..... everywhere.: The Hidden Antenna Invasion Inside H.R. 1

If your news source is not covering this story, and/or did not report on the submissions to the FCC’s Delete, Delete, Delete proceeding about health harms. get another news source.