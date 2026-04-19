“Unless adequate monitoring and control based on a fundamental understanding of biological effects are instituted in the near future, in the decades ahead, man may enter an era of energy pollution of the environment comparable to the chemical pollution of today.” “The consequences of undervaluing or misjudging the biological effects of long-term, low level exposure could become a critical problem for the public health, especially if genetic effects are involved.” These quotations are excerpts from the US government report “Program for Control of Electromagnetic Pollution of the Environment”, which was published in December 1971.”

URGENT! One-click action to stop cell towers in front of homes; CRITICAL MOMENT

H.R. 2289 would fast-track cell towers near homes in neighborhoods nationwide, overriding local control and stripping cities and towns of their ability to enforce basic safeguards like setbacks, safety review, and community input. This bill will also expand federal preemption regarding radio-frequency-radiation (RF) related health effects.

KEY ACTION Send this letter to your member of Congress (1-Click tool)

Call your representatives:

Message: “Please oppose H.R. 2289 – The American Broadband Deployment Act of 2025.” (Add your words if you choose, such as “Your constituents deserve local decision-making on telecom installations.”)

Thank you for taking this quick action at a critical time.

More from Environmental Health Sciences: The Congressional bill that would fast-track cell towers in front of homes is advancing to a full House vote.

This is an urgent update. We just learned that H.R. 2289, the American Broadband Deployment Act, has now been placed on the House Union Calendar (No. 532), meaning it has cleared committee and is headed to the full House floor.

The House Rules Committee will meet on April 20 at 4 PM to set debate rules, and then the bill can move quickly to a final vote. If it passes, it goes to the Senate.

All Hands on Deck:

H.R. 2289 would fast-track cell towers near homes in neighborhoods nationwide, overriding local control and stripping cities and towns of their ability to enforce basic safeguards like setbacks, safety review, and community input. This bill will also expand federal preemption regarding RF related health effects.

We are at a critical moment.

KEY ACTION STEPS

Send a letter to your member of Congress (use our 1-Click tool) and then call them! Urge your local officials to write letters and to contact federal representatives Share this alert with your community

Cell Phone and Wireless Companies Are Lobbying for an Immediate Vote

On April 13, major telecom and infrastructure groups, including CTIA - The Wireless Association (representing companies such as Apple, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile), sent a letter to House leadership urging them to bring H.R. 2289 to the floor immediately, “because it directly supports America’s position in the global AI race.”

Organizations Serving Over 80% of the U.S. Population State That H.R. 2289 Would Undermine Public Safety

On April 16, 2026, the National Association of Counties (NACo), the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM), the National League of Cities, and the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA) wrote a letter to House leadership stating that H.R. 2289 “would undermine public safety, force local taxpayers to subsidize private corporations and disrupt the very broadband deployment progress it aims to accelerate.”

“H.R. 2289 creates a framework that prioritizes communication companies’ shareholder value at the expense of the safety and financial interests of the communities and the taxpayers they serve. Furthermore, by limiting cost-recovery mechanisms for application reviews, the bill effectively forces local taxpayers to subsidize private providers’ administrative expenses – a cost that falls entirely on the public.”

“ H.R. 2289 as written, would sacrifice local autonomy, impose unfunded mandates, and disrupt deployment progress already underway.”

The National Association of Counties (NACo), representing counties serving more than 80 percent of the nation’s population, states that “the preemption of local permitting authority will not lead to the expedited build-out of broadband infrastructure, but instead jeopardize the safety of the public.”

Resources to Share with Policymakers

Environmental Health Sciences (EHS) Resources on HR: 2289 with key quotes from letters from states, cities, and towns. Download EHS Factsheet on H.R. 2289

See also letters regarding the FCC proposal to fast-track cell towers.

The National Association of Counties: Oppose the Preemption of Local Broadband Permitting Authorities | National Association of Counties

National Association of Towns and Townships Action Alert: Oppose H.R. 2289, American Broadband Deployment Act. They have a draft letter of opposition for towns.

April 16, 2026, Letter from Counties, Cities, Mayors, and Telecommunications Officers and Advisors to House Leadership on H.R. 2289

TAKE ACTION NOW

Send a Letter To Your Lawmaker

Then we hope you will use our resources to call your representatives, set up meetings, and elevate this issue in your community. We can do this!

Thank you for standing up.

Theodora Scarato Director, Wireless and Electromagnetic Fields Program Environmental Health Sciences

The Broadband bill that hands your neighborhood to the telecom industry and is being pushed through Congress THIS WEEK! Drop everything. Read this.

Reinette Senum Apr 18 Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

Decades of political battle and grassroots experience fuel every insight. Stay connected -- become a paid subscriber and keep this hard-hitting truth-telling alive and loud.

The Broadband bill that hands your neighborhood to the telecom industry and is being pushed through Congress THIS WEEK! Drop everything. Read this. Reinette Senum

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTORâ€™S BRIEF: A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go.

H.R. 2289 is being fast-tracked this week .

Forces mandatory approval of antennas on most structures.

New towers need only a carrier claim, no proof or hearings .

Miss a deadline = auto-approved ; no pauses allowed.

Exempts most sites from environmental/health review .

Locks in outdated FCC limits; courts must defer .

Strips all local control (cities, counties, schools).

Call Congress now -- demand a NO on H.R. 2289.

Under H.R. 2289, your local government, your city council, your county supervisors, your school board, will be legally required to approve virtually any antenna on any existing structure that can hold transmission equipment. Utility poles. Light poles. Overhead wires. Apartment buildings. Single-family homes. Schools. Local governments “may not deny and shall approve.” That language is in the bill. It is not an exaggeration.

For new towers, a carrier only needs to claim an “improvement or enhancement” of service. No proof of a service gap. No public hearing. No community input. Just a claim, and your local zoning is overridden.

Miss a deadline? The application is automatically “deemed granted.” Want to pause and think? Moratoria are prohibited.

The National League of Cities and others oppose this Federal Overreach as it affects the safety, finances and administrative burden of cities.

COMMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES CONFERENCE OF MAYORS, THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES, THE NATIONAL LEAGUE OF CITIES, AND THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF TELECOMMUNICATIONS OFFICERS AND ADVISORS. https://www.tml.org/DocumentCenter/View/5668/FCC-Wireline-NOI-Local-Gov-Associations-WC-Docket-No-25-253-Comments

If you are inclined, you can reach out to your local congressional representative with a call or email. Reinette Senum, Former Nevada City, California Mayor, has provided the language below. Unfortunately there are a host of other companion bills that will accelerate cell tower deployment without adequate oversight, safety considerations, monitoring or municipal/public input and set the table for removal of critical landlines. HR 2289 is the worst. This is a monopoly play by the Big Telecom Industry.

You can also share this with others who you think may be interested.

This will go next to the Senate if it passes the House tomorrow.

Many thanks, Cindy

Please OPPOSE HR 2289 (The American Broadband Act), HR 1343, HR 1588, HR 1665, HR 1681, HR 1731, and HR 6046.

The Industry’s View: “Inside Towers”

Coalition Urges House Leaders to Advance Nationwide Permitting Streamlining Bill

By Leslie Stimson, Inside Towers Washington Bureau Chief

UPDATE A coalition of trade associations representing every aspect of American communications infrastructure, from wireless to wireline and mobile to fixed broadband connectivity, are urging U.S. House leadership to advance the American Broadband Deployment Act (H.R. 2289). The measure is designed to accelerate broadband deployment by establishing a streamlined, predictable nationwide permitting framework.



The coalition urges Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to bring the bill to the floor for a vote. The groups tell lawmakers they represent the stakeholders who build, own, manage, and enable the communications networks Americans rely on every day. Continue Reading

Thank you for all you do.

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