American schools are increasingly creating policies that regulate student cell phone use.

There are numerous reasons why this is a good thing.

One that is less talked about - it reduces children’s exposure to harmful RF wireless radiation.

Research has already determined that children are more vulnerable to cell phone radiation due to their smaller heads and bodies, thinner skulls, rapidly developing brains, and other biological factors.

In fact, according to the International Agency for the Research on Cancer:

“the average radio frequency radiation energy deposition for children exposed to mobile phone RF is two times higher in the brain and 10 times higher in the bone marrow of the skull, compared with mobile phone use by adults”. (2013)

(Read it on page 44 of the IARC Monograph on Radiofrequency Fields)

Scary stuff, right?

Of course, children are more vulnerable to other sources of wireless radiation too- activity tracers, cell towers, Wi-Fi, etc.

The FCC Has Continued to Ignore the 2021 Court Order Regarding Safety. The Court Asked: What About Children?

In 2021, a federal court ruled in favor of petitioners who sued the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for not updating wireless radiation guidelines since 1996.

While the agency continues to ignore the court order (see 1, 2, 3), more Americans are becoming injured by involuntary radiation exposure from cell towers and other wireless sources.

August 2025, EHT Files Petition Demanding FCC Comply with 2021 Federal Court Mandate on Wireless Radiation Safety:

The Environmental Health Trust (EHT) has filed a petition urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to comply with the August 13, 2021 federal court mandate in the case Environmental Health Trust v. FCC. The original case arose when EHT challenged the FCC’s decision to close a 2013 Notice of Inquiry regarding radiofrequency exposure guidelines. The FCC was not responding to evidence of adverse health effects and environmental risks associated with radiation exposure at levels below the FCC’s current limit. Many countries have set their wireless radiation exposure limits 10 times lower than the FCC's limits, and some continuously monitor radiation exposure, making those results available in real time to the public. The FCC radiation exposure rules have not been meaningfully revised since the 1980s. []EHT's petition implores the FCC to comply with the mandate and to encourage the wireless industry to start "competing on safety." EHT highlighted the scientific, medical, and policy developments which have occurred in the four years since the court issued its mandate—increasing the urgency with which the commission must act.

Kudos to the Americans trying to reduce children’s (and everyone else’s) exposure to wireless radiation!

More

ABC NEWS Students face new cellphone restrictions in 17 states as school year begins

Courtesy Joel M. Moskowitz, Ph.D., Director, Center for Family and Community Health, School of Public Health, University of California, Berkeley

Electromagnetic Radiation Safety

