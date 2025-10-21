Image Courtesy Flo Freshman

On Nov. 1, Safe Tech International is hosting a “compact” webinar “Unplug to Uplift” featuring individuals who are initiating various tech sobriety programs in their respective countries, with some emphasis on children, but applicable to all.

AI and Worldviews Under the Influence of Tech

Recently, I have been encountering ideas about the contributions that AI will make to our spiritual evolution. Count me as skeptical.

I am thrilled that I am able to study Qi Gong with a wonderful teacher, who enables students to download videos of the practices, freeing me from the need to stream continuously. (Holden QiGong) I love the connectivity and community that the World Wide Web has provided. I am not anti-tech - but count me as suspicious of claims that AI is going to elevate consciousness - so we should just embrace it, and ignore the growing body count and environmental cost.

The Front Lines, Remembering Smart Meter Indoctrination

When I was on the front lines during the public-facing launch of the Worcester National Grid smart meter pilot program, my colleagues and I began reaching out to organizations that we assumed would be concerned about the effects of wireless exposures on both human health and for the environment, as well as other downsides (cost, planned obsolescence, green-washing, fires, privacy, security, hacking, surveillance, grid pollution, human rights, etc.)

We were cut off at the knees, because National Grid had already ingratiated itself into so many organizations, long before the pilot program was formally announced in the community. For example, the utility sponsored the Farmer’s Market. A colleague recently noted, “NGrid continues to fund many local organizations…not the least of these, the Worcester Regional Environment Council (REC) and the Worcester Community Action Council (WCAC). RECs annual Earth Day clean-up had its 35th year this past April. From the beginning, NGrid has been a top sponsor of the city-wide event. Participants are gifted good quality T-shirts featuring logos of NGrid and other sponsors to wear the day of the clean up as well as throughout the year. Other sponsors featured on the back of this year’s shirt included: UMass Chan Medical School, Worcester Common Ground, Ecotec. Environmental Consulting, WORX Printing (Worker owner Union Co-Op), Environmental Consulting, inc., Webster Five (bank), Mass Pick up Don’t Litter, Superior Waste and Recycling, CCR Wealth Management, WIN Waste Innovations, E.L. Harvey and Sons, Fontaine Community Foundation, Blue Hive (org specializing in exhibits). the City of Worcester’s Dept. of Public Works and Parks. The sublogo on the shirt under REC reads: “bringing people together to create a just food system and build sustainable and equitable communities in Worcester, MA and beyond!”

(Many customers would prefer lower bills, and less money for for-profit corporations to control narratives and make donations to politicians.)

If it wasn’t National Grid directly infiltrating organizations, it was the wireless industry. Many churches were hosting antennas in their brand-new steeples, and had no desire to allow us to talk about wireless risks and harm. We contacted gardening groups and mother’s groups who were already on board for smart meters enabling solar and EVs. One of our most depressing experiences was attending a talk on clean energy at an ecology center, and seeing an expensive smart meter display already installed in the parking lot, which had obviously been front loaded long before the locals knew what was hitting them, with a room full of misled converts.

Utility “Consumer Engagement”

Early on the smart meter debacle, in June of 2013, the Department of Energy published this paper: Voices of Experience: Insights on Smart Grid Customer Engagement . Voices of Experience is 49 pages of industry strategy and commentary, featuring some historical perspectives on deployments including Central Maine Power, Florida Power and Light, National Grid, Sacramento (SMUD), Duke Energy, and others.

On pages 17 and 18, the report included examples of using “Advisory Panels.” National Grid mentioned its community summit, where attendees were manipulated into concluding that they would benefit from having more information about their energy usage by a professional facilitator hired from Harvard. The smart meter pilot was never mentioned during the summit, which was also attended by the state’s utility regulator. Leaders were placed at each table to control the dialogue of what would be brought forward to the larger group. (Delphi technique)

Student “Ambassadors” in the National Grid Smart Meter Pilot Program = Exploited?

The universities were on board for the utility as well. When National Grid brought its controversial pilot program to the City of Worcester, MA, the utility bragged about the fact that they were using local college students to “wear the face of the utility” in the community. The program’s “Ambassadors” were employed to dispel the image that “outsiders” (a utility based in the U.K) were implementing the pilot program.

Environmental Leader.com reported, “National Grid’s program was developed in partnership with customers, the city of Worcester and other key parties, to use advanced technology to help customers save energy and improve response to power outages. The Sustainability Hub will house interactive exhibits for customers to trial energy-use displays, programmable thermostats and dynamic pricing options. Local university student ambassadors from Clark University, Holy Cross and Worcester Polytechnic Institute will help staff the Hub, creating cooperative learning opportunities for both local customers and students. Students also will participate in various internship opportunities under the pilot.”

It sounds so reasonable and civilized, if only the program were not actually grossly misrepresented, and behind schedule and over-budget as the result of opposition to the violations of human and community rights. The Worcester Business Journal reported, “The cost for National Grid’s Sustainability Hub at 912 Main St. in Worcester – the physical presence for its Smart Energy Solutions pilot program – skyrocketed from its $50,000 budget to nearly $800,000.” The Sustainability Hub became known as the Propaganda Hub.

Due to rising community opposition:

Remember the Marketing of 5G via the Girl Scouts, and A World-Class Beloved Environmentalist?

When 5G was being promoted, Peter Elkind of ProPublica wrote, ‘The Girl Scout’s 5G Patch Was Created By A Wireless Company, The corporate created information teaches girls that 5G and millimeter waves “are safe.” “[] recommended activities sound more like do-it-yourself advertising. High school-age members on one Girl Scout site are encouraged to “Find a cell tower and make a video explaining how 5G would change the world for you. Share the video you made with a friend or fellow Girl Scout.”

The UK’s famed naturalist David Attenborough was also tapped to influence public opinion in favor of 5G. Not mentioned, the increased energy/electricity demands and the antenna densification required for millimeter waves.

Holographic David Attenborough points the way for 5G connectivity

A Big Mission

This month, in issue #44 Fall 2025. Edible Berkshires - Celebrating Local Food Culture in Western Massachusetts had an article “Little Beans, Big Mission” by Katie Sparks. It’s one of the most inspiring and spiritual things I have read this week.

“Our goal is to harvest 1,000 pounds of beans per acre without using fossil fuels and without draining an aquifer. We also believe that taking action is an antidote to climate despair.

Ben: “Farm to table” is a limiting idea. This is more about who the laborers are. This project is not for financial gain, but we see the value in a meaningful land project. A unique feature of our farm is that we’re growing only pole beans, not bush beans. Pole beans grow tall—30 feet or more if you let them. You can’t usually buy pole beans commercially because they require hand-harvesting, which is not compatible with industrial farming. And our practices are vegan—no animal products are involved in any part of our process (this means no manure or bonemeal or fish emulsion as soil amendments).

[]and we base the planting decision on suitability to our climate zone and if the beans will thrive here. We avoid all fossil fuels in our growing practice and have all bicycle-powered equipment like our bean thresher. So the beans need to be suitable to that technology. And lastly, the beans need to taste good and help preserve genetic diversity. Ben: At this point we are only selling direct to consumers. To hear about our bean bundle availability and market attendance, you can sign up for our mailing list on our website: littlebeanfarmandpantry.com. Brittany: We don’t use social media to spread the word. Instead, we hold in-person celebrations of what is coming from the earth. KS: Tell us a little bit about Bean Fest, your annual festival in October on the farm. Brittany: Bean Fest is our harvest festival where we share what we’ve been doing this growing season with our community. We get together to celebrate our work to preserve beans that are culturally important to this area. We love hearing family lore from our customers—the level of their passion is unmatched. We have bean tastings, garlic planting, bean-threshing demos, arts and crafts, and folk music. The first year we held Bean Fest we had between 50 and 100 attendees. Last year we had 200 people show up. Hopefully this year will be even bigger. We’ve noticed that people want to be for something vs. anti everything, and this is an opportunity to be for something that is clearly ecologically good.”

I’ve reached a conclusion about the idea that AI, or 5G, or smart meters, are elevating quality of life and the human experience, or are ‘sustainable’ or “spiritual’

The wireless industry infiltrated churches, seducing them with monthly antenna leases. The Cellular Steeple: The Rise of Cell Towers on Churches – DCG Strategies – Real Estate Services for Schools and Faith-Based Communities

Let’s not pretend that monied interests are not already involved in facilitating AI under the guise of spiritual evolution. If the influencers who are entertaining, supporting, or promoting 5G and now AI are not also promoting the simultaneous right to be offline, and seriously addressing the water and power requirements for AI, and the damage being caused by non-thermal effects of non-ionizing radiation empowering current models of connectivity and surveillance, we absolutely cannot delude ourselves into thinking that we are facilitating spiritual evolution.

Herein lies a problem: AI and Chat GPT May Be Both Seductive and Addictive, Especially to Those Whose Currency is Power and Wealth

AI/ChatGBT, like a good haircut or a new outfit, can make us look or feel better, and/or provide insight for more effective marketing and wealth acquisition.

The bean growers in the Berkshires don’t really care about this, and neither do many individuals seeking balance in their lives.

AI can easily become a force multiplier for the woos of social media and the dopamine drip. We are currently caught up in a web of incomplete paradigm shifts…whereby individuals are flooding themselves with feel-good neurotransmitters thinking they are good environmentalists because they drive an EV, or good parents because they bought a child a dumb phone instead of a smart phone, without looking more deeply at the indications that something is still amiss.

The United Nations: Sept 22nd

Al has the potential to make things much worse, not just in China.



Activist Post recently reported , “While the circus rolled on, 193 nations, including Trump’s Swamp, quietly signed the United Nations (UN) ‘Pact of the Future’ on September22, and almost nobody noticed. Under The Pact’s terms, disinformation, misinformation, and even “malinformation” become crimes. Those deemed dissenters, troublemakers, or non-compliant are to be punished by the system. Punished how? By AI systems. By being locked out of your bank accounts. By being unable to make certain purchases. By being barred from air travel, public transit, even driving on public roads. In effect, your very mobility and agency are throttled by algorithms controlled by global technocrats.”

It is because of multi-national decisions like this that we need individuals and communities to provide a counterbalancing influence in favor of diversity and choice.

Learn more about “The Off Movement” on Nov. 1st

Diego Hidalgo Demeusols diegohidalgo.net and the Off Movement, Spain

Diego Hidalgo Demeusois is the driving force behind the OFF Movement, an initiative born from the OFF Manifesto – a text signed by hundreds of leading figures from diverse fields, which raises the alarm about the critical moment our relationship with digital technology is now facing. He is the author of Anesthestised. Humanity Under the Empire of Technology (2021) and Retaking Control. 50 Thoughts on our Digital Future (2024), both published in French and Spanish. Diego has spent more than two decades reflecting on the social, cultural and political effects of digitalisation across the different spheres of our lives. In addition, he is an entrepreneur — founder of Amovens (the first car-sharing platform in Spain), Pontejos, and the Ballensworth social impact investment fund – an international speaker, and a member of the Hermes Foundation. He also serves as a diplomat for the Order of Malta in Morocco — and, is also a magician. For more information, you can visit: diegohidalgo.net

Tim Arnold

Although not taking part in our webinar, we also support Tim Arnold’s UK petition:

We call on the Government to make it law that all British citizens have a legal right to access certain services without a digital device. Protect the right to choose a non-digital or digital life—and ensure digital is a choice, not a requirement, for anyone, anywhere, at any age.

The engineering/tech community has failed to protect human health, which is a necessary component for quality of life ….and a number of groups are taking the lead to turn the tide. Know the difference between inner spiritual technology leading to liberation; and indoctrination, which is not freedom.

This does not feel good.

